DC Judge Backpedals On His Own DACA Ruling; Says Trump Can Deny New Requests

US District Court judge John Bates walked back his January ruling forcing the Trump administration to restart the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty program, ruling that the government does not have to accept brand new applications, reports the Washington Times.
Judge John D. Bates acknowledged the legal mess that’s arisen around DACA and said he didn’t want to make it worse, so he issued a partial stay of his own ruling.
That means that while illegal immigrant “Dreamers” who already have had DACA protections can apply for renewals, no brand new applicants can apply to start the process.
Judge Bates also delayed part of his previous ruling that would have allowed those with DACA to apply for special protections known as advance parole — permission to travel outside the U.S. and then return — which can, in some cases, turn into a pathway to citizenship. -Washington Times
Hundreds of DACA recipients were found to have exploited the advance parole loophole under the Obama administration, only to find it shut down by Trump. The government argued that restarting DACA would cause a flood of more than 100,000 new applications and 30,000 advance parole requests - overwhelming US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Bates agreed.
“Because that confusion would only be magnified if the court’s order regarding initial DACA applications were to take effect now and later be reversed on appeal, the court will grant a limited stay of its order and preserve the status quo pending appeal, as plaintiffs themselves suggest,” said Bates late Friday opinion.a
The ruling is likely to be appealed to the DC circuit court, which are already handling appeals in similar decisions handed down in New York and California challenging the Trump administration's decision to phase out DACA last year.
Judge Bates
Bates, a 71-year-old Vietnam vet, Bush II appointee and senior judge on the federal district court in Washington D.C. famously dismissed a lawsuit brought by outed CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson against then-Vice President Dick Cheney, Karl Rove, "Scooter" Libby and Richard Armitage, who she accused of leaking her identity in revenge for her husband's public criticism of the Bush administration's case for invading Iraq.
Libby was convicted of obstruction of justice, and had his 30 month prison sentence commuted by President Bush, while President Trump fully pardoned Libby in April.
Bates also dismissed a 2010 challenge to President Obama's drone strike against dual American-Yemeni Muslim cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, sparking a fierce debate over the targeting of American citizens.
And in 2013, Bates - a former FISA Court judge, authorized the NSA to restart the mass collection of internet metadata, including that of US citizens - despite acknowledging that the NSA had violated provisions of various laws.
I could say a lot of good things about the art of Mexico, but that does not mean that underemployed US citizens can afford to absorb even more of that country’s welfare-eligible citizens. The USA is a country with 101 million citizens of working age out of the labor force, 78 million gig pieceworkers and 42 million employed-in-name-only citizens AND noncitizens in single-breadwinner households who are working only part time to stay under the income limits for welfare in traceable earnings. Illegal aliens get away with it, and get paid for it by .gov, due to their instant-citizen kids. It makes a mockery of US law, and it has cost US citizens 40 years of falling wages. Wages will never rise due to so many job chasers who need to stay under the income limits for womb-productivity-based welfare programs that cover every major monthly expense for single-breadwinner households—from rent to groceries—in addition to monthly cash assistance that increases per birth and up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash at tax time. It is good to see a judge put Americans citizens and the law ahead of womb-productive illegal border crossers who are only one of the groups, lowering labor costs for employers due to multiple incentives from .gov to work for pay that will not even cover rent for non-welfare-eligible citizens. Wanton, lawless illegal immigration has helped to dismantle the US middle class in a welfare-rigged labor market, and yes, the disgruntlement is spilling onto the streets.
In reply to I doubt any of these fucking… by hxc
He had second thoughts and realized he is going to be reversed and reprimanded by a higher court for his first idiotic ruling.
The Chief Executive, aka The President, has broad powers to regulate and order this stuff. This low level judge probably was told by some First year Law student he was wrong. And he then did the Manly thing and basically nixed part of his first order.
In reply to "issued a partial stay of… by bh2
The judge's first ruling was clearly in line with the constitution so I can only think that insane tRump supporters are threatening him. tRump supporters are the most violent people on the planet. Look at all the violence they caused at Charlottesville both this year and last year as well as the violence that the Patriot Prayer Nazis stirred up. It just makes me sick. The USA belongs to everyone except for white people!
Oh, how sad you can't go to those "shithole" countries and live the good life on the cheap. I've been doing it off and on for the last 55 years and know thousands of others who do likewise. The difference in you and I or you and them is that we, they and I, are neither idiots nor cowards. I've been doing it since 1964! Do I sleep on the beach and eat street food? I did in 1964. Now I have developed expertise in certain financial instruments and in certain areas of law that a few hours a month gives me enough income to live quite comfortably in some pretty posh parts of the world--if I want to. Instead, at almost 80 years of age, I'd rather not work at all and live in the meanest ghettos down the darkest back streets in some of the most dangerous cities, towns and villages in the world. Why? Because I can! I've made my bones with the most violent in the world and am respected for sheer courage alone.
You can't do that, can you? That says volumes about you, nothing about the world.
