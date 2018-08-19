Elon Musk: Changing The Way I Work "Is Not An Option"

The ambien was in full force this morning, when in response to Uber board member Arianna Huffington plea for the Tesla CEO to change his lifestyle and the way he works, Elon Musk ruled out a different approach, tweeting at just after 2:30am Pacific Time that "I just got home from the factory. You think this is an option. It is not." And in a strange tangent, Musk also said that "Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies to avoid bankruptcy", perhaps a rejoinder to his April fool's joke that Tesla has filed for bankruptcy.
Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies to avoid bankruptcy. I just got home from the factory. You think this is an option. It is not.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2018
In her "open letter to Elon Musk", Arianna Huffington accused the CEO of "demonstrating a wildly outdated, anti-scientific and horribly inefficient way of using human energy. It’s like trying to launch us into our clean energy future (or into space) with a coal-fired steam engine. It just won’t work" adding in a tweet that the Tesla founder should change the way he works.
She also compared Musk's burn out to that of "visionary American leader, FDR" and, by implication, Musk's effort to build cars to the US war against Nazi Germany:
In 1940, America was at a precarious moment in history. Britain was struggling in the war, with both supplies and money running low. They needed help, but Roosevelt knew Congress would never simply loan Britain the money. So instead of putting in 120-hour weeks, FDR instead took a ten-day break on a naval ship. The trip drew criticism, but FDR knew what he was doing -- he needed time and space to refuel. The result was the $50 billion Lend-Lease program, which has been described as his political masterpiece that provided a way for him to sell Congress on helping the Brits continue to resist the Nazis.
Huffington's appeal follows a wildly erratic interview with the New York Times in which Musk said he sacrificed family milestones in the race to meet Tesla production targets. TSLA shares tumbled 9% on Friday - its worst weekly drop in two years - after Musk described the past 12 months as “the most difficult and painful year of my career.” The ironic part: as Bloomberg notes, references to Ambien use and driving while tweeting - as well as tweeting in general - are fueling calls for Tesla’s board to step up its oversight of the company’s CEO and largest shareholder. Musk's response: a tweet sent out at 2:30am in the morning.
In other words, while Musk is clearly against an "intervention" of any sort, unless the Tesla board does something to change the CEO's increasingly erratic behavior, soon it may be only Ford that has never filed for bankruptcy.
As for Huffington’s "noble" intervention, it comes at a time when she has been campaigning in support of the benefits of sleep, and following the publication of her latest book: "Thrive and The Sleep Revolution." Her description accompanying the open letter describes her as a “flat shoe advocate and sleep evangelist.”
Comments
huff and puff must be on drugs too.
Sounds like someone lost their meth lab in the back room and decided to find Jeezas....
In reply to huff and puff must be on… by buzzsaw99
Battery powered cars are a cheap trick turning fossil fuels into wasteful moral posturing for uneducated lib tards.
In reply to Sounds like someone lost… by jcaz
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
▬▬▬ http://www.todaysfox.com ᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵ
In reply to Battery powered cars are a… by D503
Every third article on ZH is about this stupid Musk guy! Why?! Why?! Why?! 😤 Who gives a shit about him or how he runs his government-subsidized business?!
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ggianna815
Would you rather hear about Gartman?
And speaking of Ford, it's worth less than TSLA with 14x the revenue. Figure that one out.
In reply to Every third article on this… by J S Bach
The Show MUSK Go On ...
In reply to Would you rather hear about… by evoila
He's a Day Tripper
Sunday Afternoon
And TSLA share holders found out
Yeah they found out
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
TSLA is terminal. She is a flatliner. No code. Tick Tock Tick Tock BOOM. Sayonaro Mother fucker. DEAD!
In reply to He's a by Cryptopithicus Homme
ya i remember when tesla was founded in 1903..............oh wait tesla was founded on the steps of the capitol begging for taxpayer money in 2003.
In reply to Tick by remain calm
Musk doesn't work- he sucks- the easy money until his crap company buckles.
In reply to ya i remember when tesla was… by spastic_colon
Denial. It ain't just a river in Egypt ..
Heh thank you folks for putting together this fabulous intervention for me, said no one ever, with the possible exception of Ms. Puffington herself ..
In reply to M by GoFuqYourself
Yeah, musk. Stay up till 5am (b/c you actually suck at the car business) and then just manipulate your already-subsidized stock price in order to burn the free market. That's how you work. Option = prison.
In reply to Denial. It ain't just a… by Giant Meteor
Ariana Huffington needs to slither back into that hole she came out of. She sounds as loony as she ever did.
As for Musk, just give it time, all things will resolve themselves in some way and based on the current trajectory of Tesla that's going to be in bankruptcy...or at least we can hope.
Whether Musk survives the ordeal is not my concern.
I also fail to see how his presence at the factory until 2:30 would be needed? He doesn't physically do anything so WTF is he acting like his huge labor effort there is needed?
These self-important types always crash n burn eventually, in this case the sooner the better.
In reply to Yeah, musk. Stay up till… by cayman
When you say BK is not an option, then bk is an option. The option you refuse to accept.
In reply to Tick by remain calm
Until it doesn't. But think of it this way. If the thing completely craps out, we'll still have Twitter, Facebook, Apple, and central banks ! ..
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
I agree..at least he's not blowing up school buses and wedding parties overseas with his subsidies..
In reply to Every third article on this… by J S Bach
It's a spectacle. This article specifically is an exercise in viewing how stupid the bullshit is that comes out of liberal mouths. "You’re demonstrating a wildly outdated, anti-scientific and horribly inefficient way of using human energy." What the hell does that even mean? The hubris of mistaking social science for science in the first place. Of course these people turn to eating each other, their whole paradigm is one of endless dysfunctional indulgence of whatever the gods of virtue signalling bring their way. What a crime against humanity that some people float on a cloud of pure stupid while people who actually work for a living receive the scraps; and then when they look down on the unwashed masses, the elite cronies blame capitalism.
In reply to Every third article on this… by J S Bach
So I pay you to teach me how to post on forums getting others to pay me to teach them how to do the same?
There is a word for that.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ggianna815
So I pay you to teach me how to post on forums getting others to pay me to teach them how to do the same?
There is a word for that.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ggianna815
And turning tax dollars into stock options.
In reply to Battery powered cars are a… by D503
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/14/electric-cars-use-twice-as-much…
In reply to Battery powered cars are a… by D503
50 tons found in Mexico, Teslas transporting?
In reply to Sounds like someone lost… by jcaz
That's why they are named after huffing and puffing.
In reply to huff and puff must be on… by buzzsaw99
huff reminds me of witchiepoo from h.r. pufnstuf.
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/ba/87/a1/ba87a11f56e4f32de46b504c4dc2b4c9.jpg
In reply to That's why they are named… by _ConanTheLiber…
Good call. Yep, that's it ..
In reply to huff reminds me of… by buzzsaw99
Ambien baby.....The drug of overachievers.
Have you considered changing your meds? Or upping the dose?
It's true. All nighters are for when you have a project due the next day. At all other times, you need to get your sleep and work hard when you are awake.
You can sacrifice play for some time, perhaps a few months if you need to, but working anything over 80 hours a week is going to be counterproductive under any circumstance.
Walking around and talking isn't work. And that is all he does.
In reply to It's true. All nighters are… by tmosley
For a manager it is.
In reply to Walking around and talking… by D503
Communication is important BUT there is much more to it than that...MBWA is useful but it's not the entire gig.
Totally agree...extended periods of greater than 80 hrs is not productive...
In reply to For a manager it is. by tmosley
The problem is he is alone in the room...
In reply to For a manager it is. by tmosley
Let's rephrase ..
Walking around and talking IN CIRCLES isn't work. And that is all he does.
In reply to Walking around and talking… by D503
Let's rephrase again:
Walking around and talking is women's definition of "work," and if I have to spend 80 hours a week "managing" people, I clearly should spend all 80 of them managing the fucking hiring department.
To imagine that Tesla isn't able to hand pick the best engineers in the world, is to admit the best engineers wouldn't touch his false promises of green solar powered sunshine with his dick and Lockheed's missiles pushing.
In reply to Let's rephrase .. Walking… by Giant Meteor
He's going to have to make those things in China, they're too dam expensive, and nobody but screwballs are buying them at 70K.
you could have stopped at "nobody but screwballs are buying them"
In reply to He's going to have to make… by PitBullsRule
Could Elon be Micro-dosing on LSD?
maybe more than micro...say mini?
In reply to Could Elon be Micro-dosing… by Dr.Strangelove
silicone valley's one-a-day multi-vitamin
In reply to Could Elon be Micro-dosing… by Dr.Strangelove
Maybe just a little bit at a time ..
In reply to Could Elon be Micro-dosing… by Dr.Strangelove
Peak Elon
Ahhhhhhhh ....
In reply to Peak Elon by aqualech
It's not difficult to avoid bankruptcy when money is flying under the radar to help companies avoid bankruptcy. Ford does still owe the government $5 billion dollars of the money it borrowed in 2009.
You know you have a problem when Ariana Muffdiver has to offer you free personal advice.
In an open letter for the world to see. Classy and professional.
And another distraction while they rob us fucking blind.
In reply to You know you have a problem… by williambanzai7
At least Lucy charged a nickel ..
In reply to You know you have a problem… by williambanzai7
See? Dats the great ting about crisis all the expoits and lookee lous like Huff and Raven come out da' woodwork to amaze us with their advice. As soon as things go well..they disappear..like magic.
In reply to You know you have a problem… by williambanzai7
The fact that she didn't appear to see the irony in this statement is indicative of the cluelessness of these people.
His cars are largely inefficient and coal powered.
Ford sells real, useful vehicles worldwide. Tesla sells high priced toys to people (predominately on the left coast of the US) who have more money than common sense. In short order, Ford will be plucking some of the interesting pieces of Tesla from the embers of bankruptcy for pennies.