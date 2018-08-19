Elon Musk: Changing The Way I Work "Is Not An Option"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 10:01

The ambien was in full force this morning, when in response to Uber board member Arianna Huffington plea for the Tesla CEO to change his lifestyle and the way he works, Elon Musk ruled out a different approach, tweeting at just after 2:30am Pacific Time that "I just got home from the factory. You think this is an option. It is not." And in a strange tangent,  Musk also said that "Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies to avoid bankruptcy", perhaps a rejoinder to his April fool's joke that Tesla has filed for bankruptcy.

In her "open letter to Elon Musk", Arianna Huffington accused the CEO of "demonstrating a wildly outdated, anti-scientific and horribly inefficient way of using human energy. It’s like trying to launch us into our clean energy future (or into space) with a coal-fired steam engine. It just won’t work" adding in a tweet that the Tesla founder should change the way he works.

She also compared Musk's burn out to that of "visionary American leader, FDR" and, by implication, Musk's effort to build cars to the US war against Nazi Germany:

In 1940, America was at a precarious moment in history. Britain was struggling in the war, with both supplies and money running low. They needed help, but Roosevelt knew Congress would never simply loan Britain the money. So instead of putting in 120-hour weeks, FDR instead took a ten-day break on a naval ship. The trip drew criticism, but FDR knew what he was doing -- he needed time and space to refuel. The result was the $50 billion Lend-Lease program, which has been described as his political masterpiece that provided a way for him to sell Congress on helping the Brits continue to resist the Nazis.

Huffington's appeal follows a wildly erratic interview with the New York Times in which Musk said he sacrificed family milestones in the race to meet Tesla production targets. TSLA shares tumbled 9% on Friday - its worst weekly drop in two years - after Musk described the past 12 months as “the most difficult and painful year of my career.” The ironic part: as Bloomberg notes, references to Ambien use and driving while tweeting - as well as tweeting in general - are fueling calls for Tesla’s board to step up its oversight of the company’s CEO and largest shareholder. Musk's response: a tweet sent out at 2:30am in the morning.

In other words, while Musk is clearly against an "intervention" of any sort, unless the Tesla board does something to change the CEO's increasingly erratic behavior, soon it may be only Ford that has never filed for bankruptcy.

As for Huffington’s "noble" intervention, it comes at a time when she has been campaigning in support of the benefits of sleep, and following the publication of her latest book: "Thrive and The Sleep Revolution." Her description accompanying the open letter describes her as a “flat shoe advocate and sleep evangelist.”

Comments

glenlloyd cayman Sun, 08/19/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

Ariana Huffington needs to slither back into that hole she came out of. She sounds as loony as she ever did.

As for Musk, just give it time, all things will resolve themselves in some way and based on the current trajectory of Tesla that's going to be in bankruptcy...or at least we can hope.

Whether Musk survives the ordeal is not my concern.

I also fail to see how his presence at the factory until 2:30 would be needed? He doesn't physically do anything so WTF is he acting like his huge labor effort there is needed?

These self-important types always crash n burn eventually, in this case the sooner the better.

spiff J S Bach Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

It's a spectacle. This article specifically is an exercise in viewing how stupid the bullshit is that comes out of liberal mouths. "You’re demonstrating a wildly outdated, anti-scientific and horribly inefficient way of using human energy." What the hell does that even mean? The hubris of mistaking social science for science in the first place. Of course these people turn to eating each other, their whole paradigm is one of endless dysfunctional indulgence of whatever the gods of virtue signalling bring their way. What a crime against humanity that some people float on a cloud of pure stupid while people who actually work for a living receive the scraps; and then when they look down on the unwashed masses, the elite cronies blame capitalism.

tmosley Sun, 08/19/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

It's true. All nighters are for when you have a project due the next day. At all other times, you need to get your sleep and work hard when you are awake. 

You can sacrifice play for some time, perhaps a few months if you need to, but working anything over 80 hours a week is going to be counterproductive under any circumstance.

D503 Giant Meteor Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

Let's rephrase again:

Walking around and talking is women's definition of "work," and if I have to spend 80 hours a week "managing" people, I clearly should spend all 80 of them managing the fucking hiring department. 

To imagine that Tesla isn't able to hand pick the best engineers in the world, is to admit the best engineers wouldn't touch his false promises of green solar powered sunshine with his dick and Lockheed's missiles pushing. 

MusicIsYou Sun, 08/19/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

It's not difficult to avoid bankruptcy when money is flying under the radar to help companies avoid bankruptcy. Ford does still owe the government $5 billion dollars of the money it borrowed in 2009.

RationalLuddite Sun, 08/19/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

inefficient way of using human energy. It’s like trying to launch us into our clean energy future (or into space) with a coal-fired steam engine.

The fact that she didn't appear to see the irony in this statement is indicative of the cluelessness of these people.

His cars are largely inefficient and coal powered

idontcare Sun, 08/19/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

Ford sells real, useful vehicles worldwide.  Tesla sells high priced toys to people (predominately on the left coast of the US) who have more money than common sense.   In short order, Ford will be plucking some of the interesting pieces of Tesla from the embers of bankruptcy for pennies.