Facebook "Mistakenly" Censors Conservative Education Company For "Hate Speech Violations" 

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:15

Facebook says it "mistakenly" removed several videos and censored the reach of conservative educational organization PragerU, short for Prager University. 

On Friday, Prager tweeted evidence that they were being "heavily censored" by Facebook - writing "Our last 9 posts are reaching 0 of our 3 million followers. At least two videos were deleted last night for “hate speech” including our recent video with @conservmillen.

For reference, here's one video deemed too "hateful" for Facebook - which suggests that when society tries to force men to feminize in order to eliminate "toxic masculinity," it only creates a more toxic environment vs. encouraging men to harness their inherent masculinity for the sake of good. 

Facebook responded 8 hours afte Prager University's original tweet with an apology, writing in a tweet: "We mistakenly removed these videos and have restored them because they don't break our standards. This will reverse any reduction in content distribution you’ve experienced. We’re very sorry and are continuing to look into what happened with your Page."

PragerU produces short educational videos on a wide varierty of topics from a conservative perspective. While not typically covering current events, Prager provides counterpoints to many liberal talking points - including oppression of women, climate change, gun ownership and trust in the media. In 2017, Google restricted of demonitized 37 PragerU videos, which the university challenged in a lawsuit that was later dismissed by a district court judge. 

Considering the recent high-profile ban of controversial conservative Alex Jones in a seemingly coordinated attack by YouTube, Facebook, Apple and several other social media companies and online services. After resisting calls to ban Jones, Twitter finally handed the Infowars host a week-long suspension for "abusive behavior." 

President Trump weighed in on the matter on Saturday, tweeting "Social media is totally discriminating against Republican/conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others." 

Trump called censorship "a very dangerous thing." 

Trump went on to question "who is making the choices" regarding censorship, "because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!"

On Saturday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted to CNN's Brian Stelter that Twitter employees have "more left-leaning" bias, though he claims the San Francisco, CA company operates in a neutral manner.

"We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is...is more left-leaning," said Dorsey.

Dorsey's CNN appearance was the latest stop in Twitter's rehabilitation road-show after evidence emerged that they had been "shadow banning" conservative users through a variety of methods; including hiding tweets from followers and hiding conservative users from search results.

And while Silicon Valley social media companies and their defenders may argue that "it's a private platform, if you don't like it, start your own Twitter," - journalist Tim Pool points out the flaw in that logic: 

Perhaps social media companies should, as President Trump says, "Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!"  

glenlloyd DinduNuffin Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

ditto that, but this is one of the clearest demonstrations that we have so far that blatant bias exists.

Inoffensive conservative screwed by FB.

It's time for everyone to get off that platform, if the left want to stay that's fine but it'll just be an echo chamber for them and eventually they'll fight amongst themselves.

Dunno about you but I'm tired of the apologies. Apologies don't mean anything anymore because it doesn't alter behavior. Girl rode her bike from the shoulder of the road straight across about took me down and all I got was an I'm sorry. How about you change your behavior? How about you look where you're going? Why are you smoking a cigarette and riding a bicycle?

El Vaquero Richard Chesler Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

I wonder if the dumbass leftists understand that once the Alex Joneses of the world are taken down, they'll be next?  CNN lobbied like a motherfucker to get Jones taken down because he's competition.  It's about eyeballs and dollars.  It's the establishment protecting itself from outsiders, and places like Vox and Now This are also competition for them.  Just not as big.  But they'll be next if this shit isn't stopped.  

MozartIII El Vaquero Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

An artist indeed! One that I don't follow. However.... We have an obligation to stand up for the idiots! Or we are next!!!

 

This has happened before, many times. Speak your opinions and be vocal!! Don't let the bastards drag you down!!!

 

The Fascists have to silence speech because their view points are stupid & evil, the other side has to many history lessons with which to counter their stupidity, that the the left will not acknowledge!!! We have to fight! They want more power and control, to rape the citizenry that they pretend to represent.

Ignatius Stan522 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

I hope you guys realize that these censorship "outrages" are often and typically orchestrated events in the media meant to elicit emotional reactions to move the public mind.  In other words, it's as real as it isn't.  Are they censoring?  Yes.  Should they censor?  No.  Will the outrages continue and be directed toward different groups at different times to suit our controllers?  Absolutely.

Always think, who's telling me, why, and why now?

God bless.

apocalypticbrother DinduNuffin Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

I got a 30 day FB ban again on friday. I said Obomber even looks like the Muzzie pedo suspect in new mexico. I disputed the ban and they said someone from FB would contact me. They said that last time I was banned but nobody contacted me then either. FB are liars. I believe the real reason i was banned was because i messaged many times that new mexico is an fbi pedo operation.

lincolnsteffens apocalypticbrother Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

Gale Cooper claims that a corrupt ring sprang up in New Mexico when it was a territory and has taken over the State to this day. She has several books published about this and a new one almost off the presses documenting her discoveries and experience with official corruption.

   https://galecooperbillythekidbooks.com/

Her discovery began when she found documentation showing Billy Bonny/Billy the Kid was not the depraved murder he has been portrayed as since 1878. Instead he was well spoken, wrote well, gave extensive testimony against the "Santa Fe Ring", was well regarded among the white and Mexican population. Bonny was the most effective outspoken opponent  to the corruption and murder taking armed action also which was why he was murdered.

pigpen DinduNuffin Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

Dindu, f-ck zuck indeed. The simple solution to destroying the goobook monopolies is to devalue their life blood - digtal advertising. What is value of digtal advertising if an ad can't be served, viewed or tracked?

Every citizen should download mobile adblocking browser and run the app from the browser and hurt these companies economically.

I'm amazed anybody browses the internet without an adblocker.

I use brave browser as brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.

There are other mobile adblocker but brave is so simple to install and blocks advertising by DEFAULT.

If you want to destroy digtal advertising goobook monopolies, then simply make digital advertising useless.

Install brave browser or an equivalent adblocker today. Try it on ZH or Huffington Post and run YouTube out of brave.

Cheers,

Pigpen

dark fiber Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

It is simple really.  One of the SJW fags you employ for this sort of dirty work fucked up and now you are trying to cover for him to avoid further embarrassment.  There is a simple solution to all this stay away from Facebook. 

Maybe we should start an I'm not on Facebook meme.

quasi_verbatim Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

Somewhere, in grimy excrement-smeared basements, ten thousand sweaty, beady-eyed libtard goblins on minimum wage are blue-pencilling away, when not picking their noses and squeezing their spots, their noxious miasmic effluvia fan-extracted and blown out onto city streets - with no warning to passers-by.

Kelley saldulilem Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

If you have a business, FB is sort of like network TV in the 1960's. Most decent sized companies had to be there. 

Just found out that last night that Patreon, which can be an excellent alternative to Facebook for artists and authors, etc, was forced to ban the jihadist scholar, Robert Spencer, by none other than MasterCard.

if you smell anything, it could be George Soros.

hooligan2009 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

there should be no censorship at all on social media platforms, except for sponsoring, inciting or advertizing for physical "real" crimes.

there should be a federal law that makes it illegal for "platforms" to employ any political censorship or to define "acceptable" social interactions and behaviors.

thatthingcanfly buzzsaw99 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

I kind of feel the same way.

I created a fake Facebook profile a couple years back just so I could look around and see what all the fuss was about. I was not impressed by the content. Looked like a medium for advertisements, and little else.

I guess it's addicting to those who need to get their dopamine fix from "Likes" and retweets, etc. Count me out.