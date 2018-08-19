New Study Finds Explosion In Concealed Carry Permits, Especially Among Women

New research from economist and author John Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center reveals that Americans have been applying for permits to carry concealed weapons (CCW) in record numbers, especially among women.
According to Lott, there were 890,000 CCW permits issued in 2017, while 4.6 million have been issued between 2007 and 2018, according to official state records - meaning 2017 saw a jump of nearly 24% in one year.
"We have seen an increase from 4.6 million permits in 2007 to 17.25 million now, with the number increasing every year," Lott - the author of the highly cited book More Guns, Less Crime told Fox News.
There were 2.7 million concealed handgun permit holders in 1999, 4.6 million in 2007, 8 million in 2011, 11.1 million in 2014, and now 17.25 million in 2017. The growth in permits has been continuous. -Crime Prevention Research Center
"The states that we have seen a slowing of permits have primarily been these Constitutional Carry states where a permit is no longer required, indeed some of those states have even seen a drop in the number of permits even though the number of people carrying in those places has undoubtedly gone up," added Lott.
The report also notes that despite the common assumption that CCW applications would drop off after the 2016 election, quite the opposite has happened.
“Conventional wisdom held that the sharp rise in gun sales during Obama’s presidency was driven, at least in part, by the threat of guns control,” the study says. “That’s why everyone expected gun sales to decline after Trump’s victory.”
Other highlights:
The number of women and minorities with CCW permits has continued to rise, with Black and Asian women leading the pack.
Interest in CCW permits has corresponded to various mass shootings, as Lott illustrates on page 40.
After 2014, the murder rate began to climb with the rate of CCW holders, however an increase in violent crimes was comparatively muted:
Read the full report below:
A well armed community can be a calming influence. When everyone knows that everyone is carrying then I think there's a greater degree of respect and civility.
In reply to Lovely. by mikka
Still waiting on SCOTUS to overturn the 9th circuit on Kalifornia's "good reason" requirement for CCW. Fucking ridiculous. For now open carry is protected (except for all of those places it is not), because even those commissars in the court know they can't have it both ways.
More of that state's rights bullshit. Soon, all of the firearms and firearms owners will be concentrated in red states which will make the cleansing programs all the more easy.
In reply to Still waiting on SCOTUS to… by Blue Steel 309
Women contributed greatly to the explosion of SoyBoyz. Many have discovered there are profound negative ramifications of SoyBoy-izm, and they are quickly responding to the lack of "Males" to protect them. Females are wired to seek self-preservation as their highest priority. So while surprising to the uninitiated this result is very understandable.
If you understand the law and practical application of law enforcement, you will quickly realize that any fight or confrontation carries substantial risk. You can quickly get on the wrong side of the law and have the book thrown at you. In fact in many states an aggressor/ criminal has an advantage. One could start by looking into simple cases of assault and learning what happens to people. A pen or other items could be considered a deadly weapon by the law.
Look to see more cases of people learning the risk of firearm carry the hard way. The state does not prefer self defense.
Oklahoma is a "Castle Doctrine" state. Wherever you are is your castle. You feel threatened, Kapow! Happened recently. Cat was shootin up a restaurant by a lake. Two bystanders with permits took him out. They were not charged by th DA.
So CA and NY residents are pretty much sitting ducks on the street, from a criminally-minded perspective.
