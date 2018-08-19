Omerosa Flip-Flops Again: "Not A Racist" Trump Is Now "Looking To Start A Race War"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:15

During her time in Washington, Omerosa Manigault Newman (OMGMAN) appears to have mastered one of the most important attributes of being a politician: the ability to say something completely contradictory of something you have said before with utterly zero shame or cognition of ever having thought differently.

Having already been caught in a lie about whether she heard President Trump use the N-word - claiming in her new book that someone told her pollster Frank Luntz heard Trump say it, which Luntz denied, while later telling NPR that she personally heard Trump say it. Luntz has denied this, calling Omarosa's fact checking "Very shoddy work." 

And been called out by the President himself for her hypocrisy:

Today's jaunt through the Sunday political shows - as she hawks her unhinged book about her time on the campaign and in the White House with Trump - sees OMGMAN claim that President Trump is “disingenuous” in his efforts to help the African-American community, and accused the president of wanting to start a race war.

“We have a lot to lose right now,” Manigault Newman said on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation,” referencing Trump’s appeal to African-American voters during the 2016 campaign.

“I believe he wants to start a race war in this country,” she added.

As The Hill reports, OMGMAN, who rose to fame on “The Apprentice” and was fired from the administration in December, argued she was as an advocate for the black community during her time in the White House.

“Every single time he had some type of issue with the community, I was there,” she said. “The one thing I realized once I was there was he was disingenuous to his commitment to diversity.”

OMGMAN said Trump is a “performer,” and that he’s more interested in using minority leaders as props than for in-depth conversations.

Of course, the only problem with all these 'horrific'-sounding accusations is that they are 100% diametrically opposed to what she said just eight months ago during an interview with ABC’s Nightline in December 2017, where she vigorously defended Trump against accusations that he doesn’t like people of color.

“Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist,” she said. “The things that he says, the types of pushback that he gives, involve people of color. These are racial exchanges,” she added.

“Yes, I will acknowledge many of the exchanges — particularly in the last six months — have been racially charged. Do we then just stop and label him as a racist? No.”

So to sum up, OMGMAN - who was called "the worst hire ever made" after being fired from the Clinton White House, has now been fired from a Republican White House for "significant integrity issues," has now flip-flopped from vigorously defending Trump as "not a racist" in Dec 2017 to exclaiming - during her book promotion tour - that not only is he a racist but he is "trying to start a race war" in America.

Still - source integrity doesn't matter to a headline-hungry media desperate to distract from Trump's soaring approval numbers (especially among the black community).
 

glenlloyd Skateboarder Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

And this is exactly how the left plays the idiotic game.

1) make outlandish comments.

2) when confronted with the truth drop first lie and move on to another one.

Rinse and repeat.

You can't have a conversation with that because they won't admit that what they say is a lie, they just move on to another accusation of some sort. First you're a racist, then a bigot, then a misogynist, then a white male etc etc.

Trying to have a lucid debate with these flailing / moving targets is impossible. It's best (like FB and twatter) to just walk away.

DosZap PaulDF Sun, 08/19/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

OhMahrosa, uh, no OBAMA tried that.HE sparked the embers all the progress of the prior 40yrs BEFORE him he erased.Trump is no racist.You are like a Woman of the Night, sell your soul for a Quarter.

BLACK LIVES MATTER's head DINDU (before HE was capped) in Charge(funded SOLELY) by GEORGE THE SOCIALIST PIG SOROS, paid ALL expenses and $15.00 an hour for all of them to come from all over,plus fare to and rooms, and food. the So called or was allowed into the PEOPLES HOUSE to meet Oscumma 22 times.

Prehuman Insight Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

Trumpland is a Slow Moving Daffy Duck Cartoon

A place of mental anarchy, intellectual prostitution.

Freakish levels of instability and reaction.

Where sanity is rendered obsolete.

Shortness of memory is a blessing.

JoeTurner Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

you may not be interested in racial politics but, in a "multicultural" society, racial politics will be interested in you.

 

If you are white, vote accordingly

1stepcloser Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

Trump using "nigger" will get him another 3 points in the polls.  Like who hasn't at one time or another..  next we won't be able to say the F word....fucking Fags 

swamp Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

Obama inflamed racial tension and started the race war. O’s era saw evidence of inflamed racial tension, knock out punches, assaults on whites in greater numbers, the birth of white privilege theory and an evil breakdown of civility permeate society driven by racial AND CLASS hatred.  

RagnarRedux Salzburg1756 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

This is all psyops crap to soothe whites, an attempt to reinstate their "we aren't racially aware" mindset and slumber toward being replaced, dispossessed, and having their history erased, while paying for it all. No white identity, concerns, or lip service will be allowed. NOOOOOO WE'RE NOT RACIST!!! Just repeat the mantra...MORE DIVERSITY PLEASE!