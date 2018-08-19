Omerosa Flip-Flops Again: "Not A Racist" Trump Is Now "Looking To Start A Race War"

During her time in Washington, Omerosa Manigault Newman (OMGMAN) appears to have mastered one of the most important attributes of being a politician: the ability to say something completely contradictory of something you have said before with utterly zero shame or cognition of ever having thought differently.

Having already been caught in a lie about whether she heard President Trump use the N-word - claiming in her new book that someone told her pollster Frank Luntz heard Trump say it, which Luntz denied, while later telling NPR that she personally heard Trump say it. Luntz has denied this, calling Omarosa's fact checking "Very shoddy work."

I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word.



Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018

And been called out by the President himself for her hypocrisy:

Thank you for the kind words Omarosa! https://t.co/PMmNG6iIsi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Today's jaunt through the Sunday political shows - as she hawks her unhinged book about her time on the campaign and in the White House with Trump - sees OMGMAN claim that President Trump is “disingenuous” in his efforts to help the African-American community, and accused the president of wanting to start a race war.

“We have a lot to lose right now,” Manigault Newman said on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation,” referencing Trump’s appeal to African-American voters during the 2016 campaign. “I believe he wants to start a race war in this country,” she added.

“I believe he wants to start a race war in this country” - Omarosa on trump #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/KFNMKnm0ZM — BR (@bennyrich11) August 19, 2018

As The Hill reports, OMGMAN, who rose to fame on “The Apprentice” and was fired from the administration in December, argued she was as an advocate for the black community during her time in the White House.

“Every single time he had some type of issue with the community, I was there,” she said. “The one thing I realized once I was there was he was disingenuous to his commitment to diversity.” OMGMAN said Trump is a “performer,” and that he’s more interested in using minority leaders as props than for in-depth conversations.

Of course, the only problem with all these 'horrific'-sounding accusations is that they are 100% diametrically opposed to what she said just eight months ago during an interview with ABC’s Nightline in December 2017, where she vigorously defended Trump against accusations that he doesn’t like people of color.

"Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist. " Omarosa Manigault told @DebRobertsABC she acknowledges Trump has made "racially charged" statements recently. https://t.co/NhjPgByLWI



More tonight on @Nightline. pic.twitter.com/yY8d96zaeE — ABC News (@ABC) December 15, 2017

“Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist,” she said. “The things that he says, the types of pushback that he gives, involve people of color. These are racial exchanges,” she added. “Yes, I will acknowledge many of the exchanges — particularly in the last six months — have been racially charged. Do we then just stop and label him as a racist? No.”

So to sum up, OMGMAN - who was called "the worst hire ever made" after being fired from the Clinton White House, has now been fired from a Republican White House for "significant integrity issues," has now flip-flopped from vigorously defending Trump as "not a racist" in Dec 2017 to exclaiming - during her book promotion tour - that not only is he a racist but he is "trying to start a race war" in America.

Still - source integrity doesn't matter to a headline-hungry media desperate to distract from Trump's soaring approval numbers (especially among the black community).

