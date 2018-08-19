Satellite Shows Sprawling 'Re-education Camps' For Chinese Muslims In Xinjiang Region

More proof has emerged confirming that China has erected expansive 're-education centers' for up to a million or more ethnic Uighurs in what a recent United Nations statement said resembles a “massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy”.
The minority Turkic speaking ethno-religious group concentrated in the western Chinese province of Xinjiang has found itself under increased persecution and oversight by Chinese authorities of late as their mostly Sunni Islamic identity and separatist politics have resulted in historic tensions with the Communist government.
A U.N. panel examining human rights inside China wrapped up last week and included a Chinese delegation of about 50 officials which formally denied that prisons have been set up for the Uighur population.
However, a senior Chinese official, Hu Lianhe of the United Front Work Department, for the first time acknowledged the existence of Uighur-focused facilities in response to the U.N. panel, claiming according to the WSJ that they were actually "vocational training centers" and that no "arbitrary detention" was taking place.
But the WSJ has gathered satellite imagery showing guard towers and other security measures, as well as testimony that contradicts the claim of mere "vocational" programs — evidence which goes so far as to demonstrate that China was constructing camps even as the U.N. rights panel was preparing to convene.
The Wall Street Journal presents the images as follows:
Satellite images reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and a specialist in photo analysis show that camps have been growing. Construction work has been carried out on some within the past two weeks, including at one near the western city of Kashgar that has doubled in size since Journal reporters visited in November.
The full extent of the internment program was long obscured because many Uighurs feared speaking out. Now more are recounting experiences, including six former inmates interviewed by the Journal who described how they or other detainees had been bound to chairs and deprived of adequate food.
Top above shows a camp near Kashgar, China on April 17, 2017 according to the WSJ.
Below shows same camp on August 15, 2018, which appears to have doubled in size. Image source: Wall Street Journal
The Uyghur American Association via Buzzfeed: "A satellite photo of a Chinese reeducation camp near Korla city in central Xinjiang. GPS coordinates were provided by a Uighur exile who had visited the camp."
Satellite image of a re-education camp in Makit, Xinjiang (above). Source: Shawn Zhang via Medium.
A satellite image of a re-education camp in Payzawat, Xinjiang (above). Source: Shawn Zhang via Medium.
Another view of the Shule camp near Kashgar, China which the WSJ profiled as part of its investigation. Image source: Shawn Zhang, Mediu.
Historically throughout parts of the 20th century, the strict Islamic strand of Wahhabi thought and practice has made deep inroads among the Uighurs, with a number of recent historical analysis papers documenting an uptick in Saudi money and influence in Xinjiang province in the 1990s — something which flies in the face of China's official Communist party and ideology.
A prior South China Morning Post article highlighted Chinese officials' silence concerning the growing accusations and mass evidence revealing the fast expanding Uighur internment camps:
Chinese delegation leader Yu Jianhua highlighted economic progress and rising living standards, among other things, but did not directly address the report on the Uygurs.
Monitoring groups say the Uygurs have been targeted in a surveillance and security campaign that has sent thousands into detention and indoctrination centers.
Meanwhile, the WSJ interviewed a number of former inmates at the camps, for example, a 22-year old Uigher only identified as Ablikim: “They would also tell us about religion, saying there is no such thing as religion, why do you believe in religion, there is no God,” he said.
According to Ablikim's testimony, who described the process of eventually being held in a camp which he said was for political indoctrination, he was interrogated for days because of his Uighur identity:
Ablikim said he was questioned there for days, spending up to nine hours at a time bound to a chair by his ankles and hands, which were handcuffed behind his back. Interrogators wanted to know whether he was involved with religious groups abroad. He said he wasn’t.
He was eventually permitted to join other inmates. The prisoners were awakened at 5 a.m. each morning and after a 45-minute run, shouting “The Communist Party is good!” were fed thin soup and steamed bread, he said.
And another former detainee told the WSJ: “It’s like a black hole. People go in, but they don’t come out,” and said of further of his experience which he lived to tall about, “I’m afraid of the worst now.”
Beijing has in recent years been accused of practicing collective punishment and broad crackdowns on the Uighur population in Xinjiang, which is numbered in total at 11 million (with some estimates of up to 15 million; China's total Muslim population is at about 21 million).
The minority ethnic group is also found in sizable numbers in neighboring Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan. China considers the foreign association and roots of the sizable ethnic group to pose a threat for the importation of terrorist ideology.
For example, the most notable separatist movement in Western China is the ethnic Uighur-founded and led East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM, also commonly called the Turkestan Islamic Party, or TIP), a Muslim separatist group based Xinjiang known to have conducted dozens of terror attacks in Chinese cities like Shanghai and Yunnan, but also in places like Afghanistan, and as far as Syria, where it's believed up to 5,000 Uighurs fight alongside al-Qaeda.
So what?
How China disposes of Muslims is no concern of ours.
how many will end up there thanks to NASDAQ:GOOGL for mistyping a search term?
a preview of what's coming here to the USSA from "don't be evil", inc.
In reply to So? by Lost in translation
The US better start bombing these camps right away.
In reply to how many will end up there… by ted41776
It's just an iPhone factory. Watchtowers and machine gun nests are standard with FoxCon.
In reply to The US better start bombing… by bismillah
More coverage of this bullshit in China than the terrorist pedophile murderers that were teaching kids to commit school shootings in New Mexico.
In reply to It's just an iPhone factory… by OverTheHedge
Yup. Shinny objects to distract the Anglosphere peasantry from the pile of fresh shit they're standing in.
Look!! A demon !!
Feels like the 16th C. All over again. Porky Poroshenko is even looking at confiscating (sorry, re-allocating) 12000 Russian Orthodox churches and their wealth to bolster the coffers ...
https://youtu.be/947I9ZHV4L0
... and we have Salem on Steroids (Russia, Trump, The Patriarchy, etc) via the Libtards and the the other flavours if high functioning Autists.
Happy Days lads
In reply to More coverage of this… by ACP
Couldn't give a single fuck about Muslims in China or elsewhere.
In reply to Yup. Shinny objects to… by RationalLuddite
"Now more are recounting experiences, including six former inmates interviewed by the Journal....another former detainee told the WSJ: "It’s like a black hole. People go in, but they don’t come out,"."
...not a very good black hole then with all of these former inmates getting out. Slippery as eels these muslims.
In reply to Couldn't give a single fuck… by Zero Point
My sympathy for far away muslims that are deemed a problem is limited.
In reply to More coverage of this… by ACP
A lot of these are jihadists going into Syria where they join their brothers in murder, rape and torture of Syrians. I have no sympathy.
In reply to More coverage of this… by ACP
Chill out. Just a David Hogg inspired false flag that the local LEO busted before the CIA could release them. Someone in the CIA read "Day of Wrath" by William Forstchen and was going to try it here.
In reply to More coverage of this… by ACP
Abeit macht frei
In reply to It's just an iPhone factory… by OverTheHedge
What happens inside China is not America’s concern.
Just as what happens inside the US is none of China’s business.
In reply to how many will end up there… by ted41776
I wonder if this is even happening.
In reply to What happens inside China is… by Lost in translation
Probably fake.
Gitmo looked a lot like a "reeducation center". Abu Ghraib could have been a reeducation center.
Chinese who follow Allah need reeducation.
A global cult spread by traders and merchants. Think about that. Merchants and Traders. Sounds like a name for a bank.
[Funny, I first typed "Abu Gharib", then had spellchecked it. Only suggestion was "Brigham". Something to do within the context of "cult"?]
In reply to I wonder if this is even… by Ms No
Your opinion is not my concern.
In reply to What happens inside China is… by Lost in translation
UCIAghurs eh?
In reply to So? by Lost in translation
Good.
1. How is it our business?
2. With political Islam being a major threat to half the world's sovereign nations, please tell me why moves to castrate radical Islam are 'inhumane'?
3. WTF do you think our education system is? It aint for expanding free thought that's for sure.
In reply to So? by Lost in translation
Our second biggest enemy is Wahhabi Islam and we created it. Go figure. When will Americans stop their government, Israel and Saudi's Wahhabist indoctrination and terror programs? That's when it will end. The Muslims themselves will eat them for breakfast when they are no longer backed by the greatest empire.
Right now they are more afraid of them than anybody and for good reason. See Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, etc. Wherever even rumors of them emerge everybody dies.
In reply to Satellite Shows Sprawling … by RationalLuddite
"People go in but don't come out..."
Hmmm. Perhaps they get "transferred" to work camps in North Korea? Could be one of the favors done to keep in good graces with Beijing! (or they get harvested for organs sold on the black market - it is Big Business)
When your country is a Roach Motel that is sort-of what you have to expect...
Can we send Brennan?
In reply to "People go in but don't come… by Utopia Planitia
They won't take him unless they can pass him off as a 9 yr old girl.
In reply to Can we send Brennan? by Lost in translation
Boy oh boy did this article get posted on the wrong site!
Because people here know all about the "wonders" of Islam.
In reply to Boy oh boy did this article… by trgfunds
Definitely not going to be sympathetic to the "victims" of the re-education.
We need global reeducation centers for the parasites and their politicians and technocrats.
The World would be a far better place, if being someone like a Rockefeller had negative consequences for vitality.
In reply to Boy oh boy did this article… by trgfunds
Best comment. 3 people have no sense of humor
In reply to Boy oh boy did this article… by trgfunds
What are they re-educated for? Xi's secret weapon in trade war?
That’s what happens when you listen to the Muslim Brotherhood. China has a long history and knows very well where these things always lead. From their perspective, if they don’t get a lid on it, it will lead to insurrection and long bloody war. Of course our side would consider such an outcome to be splendid and that why we work with Turkey to radicalize the Uhigers and get them to join ISIS and whatnot.
Don’t work this morning, read up in the 15 year Dungan rebellion.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dungan_Revolt_(1862–77)
We have indoctrination camps here in the US - the Public School System where kids are brainwashed about shit like Gay Rights and the Holocaust
They need to open a few in Saudi Arabia.
A thousand-year Chink/Mozzie interaction down the Old Silk Road, and a great opportunity for the US to meddle.
Sunni Wahhabis? Well duh. You have no choice. They have been intentionally indoctrinated to be used as a weapon. If they don't like it they are free to leave back to the ME. You think China is going to put a billion at risk for some Zionist indoctrinated Trojan horse? Bitch please! They are on the most ancient cultures on earth. Survival isn't always easy choices. These people have been infected it's that simple.
Great comments Ms No
In reply to Sunni Wahhabis? Well duh. … by Ms No
The Chinese would do this or worse if they had to. They aren't going down like Europe. Look how quick they iced those infiltrating CIA agents. This isn't their first rodeo.
You have a deep understanding of these things.
In reply to The Chinese would do this or… by Ms No
Thanks expat.
In reply to You have a deep… by beijing expat
Have you seen how these ethnic Uighurs Muslime Scum attack innocent Chinese citizens thanks to their Wahhabi indoctrination? Fuck em, they deserve more.
"It’s like a black hole. People go in, but they don’t come out." Is that so? Then how did Ablikim get out?
Given what we know of Saudi Arabia's retarded ideology and their shenanigans, I'm more than happy to see someone do something about it, unlike Sweden or Germany.
Despite being in ching chong land something tells me residents of this wonderful facility are still named Haji, MoeHamHead, and Abdullard. Yeah boo effing hoo that China doesn't want these goat Fuckers trying to bang their 9 yr olds and blow shit up.
So? Shows the chincks know how to deal with the muzzies. Good for them.
If true, first and likely only time in a handful of times I'd agree with pinko commie scum. They need to put the Wahhabi terrorists down--relatively peacefully, if possible (which seems to be the case here), but through any means necessary if not.
Anywhere the Sunni Wahhabi terrorists go, trouble soon follows.
Squirrel!!
No personal concern here, but I'm sure the countries in the ME that China wants to business with, like Iran, Iraq and SA, will be very interested in news of these camps. The optics are not very good.
Iran doesn't have many nutty Sunni Wahhabi terrorists in their nation. They're mostly relatively sane Shia Muslims. I don't think they'd care too much.
In reply to No personal concern here,… by Sizzurp
kill them all and the planet will be better off.
And in today's news, a murderous death cult imprisons local members of a competing murderous death cult.
You build 're-education camps' for the Muslims, or the Muslims build a slaughterhouse for you.
It really is that simple.
So go cry me a river.
Oh, they have a place to park their cars, and sports fields, lucky !
"people go in but they don't come out", said someone who came out.
BS!
Let Chinks to do Muslims, what they did to everybody else. Muslim invasion from ME to Far East exterminated peaceful Eastern Christianity and much of Buddhism established there with a hundred million casualties or so. Why should I be crying for this bastard religion, which indiscriminately slaughtered people, who did not share its values? Hitler, Stalin and Mao were amateurs compared with this genocide on a much lesser population on planet 5-10 centuries ago.