In Stunning Admission, Jack Dorsey Acknowledges Twitter's "Left-Leaning" Bias

Sun, 08/19/2018 - 07:38

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted to CNN's Brian Stelter on Saturday what has been obvious for some time; Twitter employees have "more left-leaning" bias. And while that's not exactly a shocker, Dorsey waxed eloquent about the company's responsibilities, suggesting they operate in a neutral manner and not "according to political ideology or viewpoints."

"We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is...is more left-leaning," said Dorsey.

Dorsey's CNN appearance was the latest stop in Twitter's rehabilitation road-show after evidence emerged that they had been "shadow banning" conservative users through a variety of methods; including hiding tweets from followers and hiding conservative users from search results.

At the same time, the company has had no qualms about banning people who resonate with conservatives - the latest victim of which was controversial independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone, whose account was 86'd after she tweeted "Friendly public service reminder that John McCain has devoted his entire political career to slaughtering as many human beings as possible at every opportunity, and the world will be improved when he finally dies.

*poof* Johnstone disappeared from the platform. 

Hours later - after word of her banishment began going viral and she published an article about what happened, Twitter finally restored Johnstone's account. She's now testing the fences with more of her unfiltered opinions on McCain, and is "Refusing to be bullied into self-censorship." 

Last week, Twitter suspended Alex Jones for seven days over an "offending tweet" - a link to a video in which the InfoWars host told his followers to prepare "battle rifles" to defend themselves amid a conversation about social media censorship .

And recall in July 2016 that gay conservative Milo Yiannapoulos was permanently banned from Twitter for calling Ghost Busters reboot star Leslie Jones "barely literate," and tweeting "If at first you don't succeed (because your work is terrible), play the victim."

Jones complained, and *poof* - Milo was banished forever from the platform. Ghostbusters, meanwhile, lost $70 million and has a user-review score of 26% on Metacritic.

Peter Fonda, meanwhile, suggested in June that Barron Trump, the 12-year-old son of the President, be placed "in a cage with pedophiles" during a national conversation about separating migrant children from their families (which Obama did, a lot). Fonda got to issue a "just kidding, sorry" apology while keeping his (verified) account.

To review: Strongly dislike an "old guard" establishment Senator who sang "Bomb Iran" to warm up a crowd, or be a conservative and call an actress untalented when her movie bombs, and you're gone. 

Envision pedophiles raping the president's 12-year-old son in a cage - or suggest that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is a "gash" (which he says is worse than a c*nt) who should be "pilloried in Layfayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed" - and Twitter has no problem with it. 

About that bias...

Are we to assume @Jack has done something about the type of employees caught on James O'Keefe's undercover sting, who were gushing over how they hunt down "redneck" Trump supporters and ensure their tweets don't reach anyone? 

"[T]hey just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it" - admitted former software engineer Abhinav Vadrevu. 

Meanwhile, former "Direct Messaging Engineer" Pranay Singh (who is now a "Site Reliability Engineer") revealed one of the ways they do it: 

“Yeah you look for Trump, or America, and you have like five thousand keywords to describe a redneck. Then you look and parse all the messages, all the pictures, and then you look for stuff that matches that stuff.” -Pranay Singh

When asked if the majority of the algorithms are targeted against conservative or liberal users of Twitter, Singh said,I would say majority of it are for Republicans.”

So if Twitter is full of smug, angry, #resisting millennials - who have shown zero compunction about punishing conservatives by applying vastly disproportionate standards to liberals - how, exactly, is Jack going to ensure this doesn't happen? Some of these people genuinely believe they're in a war right now.

In the full Project Veritas video from the Twitter sting, Twitter Content Review Agent Mo Nora explains that Twitter doesn't have an official written policy that targets conservative speech, but rather they were following "unwritten rules from the top":

“A lot of unwritten rules, and being that we’re in San Francisco, we’re in California, very liberal, a very blue state. You had to be… I mean as a company you can’t really say it because it would make you look bad, but behind closed doors are lots of rules.”

“There was, I would say… Twitter was probably about 90% Anti-Trump, maybe 99% Anti-Trump.”

The full 15-minute video of O'Keefe's Twitter sting can be seen below: 

Dorsey will forgive us if we remain skeptical that the anti-conservative sentiment harbored by Twitter employees doesn't translate to their work. 

JimmyJones Sun, 08/19/2018 - 07:39 Permalink

So he just doesn't really care that they are biased.

I biased against yard work, I don't enjoy it so I do the best minimum job to not be the worst looking yard on the block.

I would imagine any pro Trump employees are sufficiently feared into keeping that opinion to them selves.

Keyser ggianna815 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 08:16 Permalink

Twatter leans left you say Jack... You give blue check marks to admitted racists and bigots on the left, while continuing to allow their Twatter posts to remain public and then you shadow ban conservative politicians and outright ban people on the right for being rude... Fuck you Jack, but you like that sort of thing, don't you... 

CuttingEdge Giant Meteor Sun, 08/19/2018 - 08:28 Permalink

Dorsey is the purest form of insidious ammoral cunt.

Blatantly enabling the likes of Peter Fonda above, and that ultra rascist NYT editor/worm, while crusading against conservatives, proves the point.

 

It's a pretty exclusive club he belongs to - Zuckerberg and Schmidt are also members. And it must be frustrating and depressing, given their wealth, that they are stuck with one hell of a personality disorder no amount of money can get rid of. Very similar to being a pedophile, I imagine.

Skin-crawlers, the three of them, and worthy of nothing but contempt.

bigkahuna nmewn Sun, 08/19/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Indeed. That is the back end MO, attack ad hominem - I believe the real goal they have is to discredit the website and the right leaning libertarian community.

They say something good...then it gets racist or vise versa

They say something true and then something blatantly false or likewise vise versa

Anyone who calls them out gets their sorry ass ad hominem - usually, though not always

Just a bunch of run of the mill weak ass trolls - I believe a lot of the old guard posters have up and left just because of it - and in one case we all know, appeared to have joined the trolling.

nmewn shovelhead Sun, 08/19/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Yeah but if one throws out cool sounding concepts such as Hegelian dialect, it gives one instant caramelized panache and brilliance among the lefty class which is precisely the intended audience.

Never mind that it identifies the one using it as a lefty.

Now see, what usually happens next is, I will be accused of using "divide & conquer" tactics and/or being a knuckle dragging neanderthal in trying to prevent "the truth" (whatever that means to them) from being revealed to the masses.

It's like a ready made feedback loop for wannabe elitist leftist twits ;-)

chubbar JimmyJones Sun, 08/19/2018 - 07:42 Permalink

Why is it that people seem to need someone else to verify what they can plainly see is true? Of course this guy is biased, they are only censoring conservatives, which is statistically impossible unless they were biased. No one is surprised by this except the morons on the left who are so fucking wrapped up in their hatred that they can't think clearly.

swamp chubbar Sun, 08/19/2018 - 07:49 Permalink

 

CEO admits the bias but states they constantly need to show they are not? 

Really? What a convoluted attempt at a walk back. 

Freedom of assembly is a 1st ammend. right too and these public platforms are modern form of assembly. The perpetual shadow banning, censoring, and suspension of conservative accounts belies his assertion.  

 

crazzziecanuck chubbar Sun, 08/19/2018 - 08:07 Permalink

Continue to pretend that only conservatives are getting banned...  it's just that conservatives are the biggest snowflakes out there.  Thinking that white men are being genocided or that there's a war on Christmas.

Twitter and Facebook are both teeming with champagne socialists.  Their affluence and dependency on the corporate state allows for them to act this way.  To pretend that they're moral because they "oppose" Trump and fought for transgender bathrooms.  Meanwhile they are selling themselves for advertising revenue.  In order to ensure this revenue continues unbroken, they are taking steps against dissent against their rigged economic order.  And those at the top are not taking it lightly.

It'd go even further, actually, even though I haven't met the guy.  They can play pretend liberal to offset the fact they are greedy fucks who ultimately don't offer up much in return for the money that is lavished upon them.  A way so they can look in the mirror and say "I'm a good person ... even though I'm pushing an economic (dis)order that is going to kill us all in the end."

He's the new hippie-turned-yuppie.  And do I hate yuppies...

Giant Meteor crazzziecanuck Sun, 08/19/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

"They can play pretend liberal to offset the fact they are greedy fucks who ultimately don't offer up much in return for the money that is lavished upon them."

Correct. Whores, doing what whores do best, whoring .. it's a goldmine I tell you.

Bullshitting is lucrative too ..

Look, the disease is the money system. Lot's a folks sold, sell their souls, and cry all day.

Render to twatter, what IS twatter .., render to fake book, what is fakebook.

To me it is all somewhat vexing, these obsessions with nothingness, vapidity, whether they are up or down, makin a whole shitload of smarmy folks a boatload of bank, on what? Yeah, the fucking "information age." What a hoot .. a real laugh riot. Pimps, and whores .. and their "information age."

The republic was lost. Better luck next republic .. well presuming there will BE a next republic. Not in my lifetime certainly ..

 