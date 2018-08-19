In Stunning Admission, Jack Dorsey Acknowledges Twitter's "Left-Leaning" Bias

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted to CNN's Brian Stelter on Saturday what has been obvious for some time; Twitter employees have "more left-leaning" bias. And while that's not exactly a shocker, Dorsey waxed eloquent about the company's responsibilities, suggesting they operate in a neutral manner and not "according to political ideology or viewpoints."
"We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is...is more left-leaning," said Dorsey.
"We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology," @Jack told me. But he knows some people do not believe him. "I think we need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning," he says... pic.twitter.com/1i8jJunhfz— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2018
Dorsey's CNN appearance was the latest stop in Twitter's rehabilitation road-show after evidence emerged that they had been "shadow banning" conservative users through a variety of methods; including hiding tweets from followers and hiding conservative users from search results.
At the same time, the company has had no qualms about banning people who resonate with conservatives - the latest victim of which was controversial independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone, whose account was 86'd after she tweeted "Friendly public service reminder that John McCain has devoted his entire political career to slaughtering as many human beings as possible at every opportunity, and the world will be improved when he finally dies."
*poof* Johnstone disappeared from the platform.
Hours later - after word of her banishment began going viral and she published an article about what happened, Twitter finally restored Johnstone's account. She's now testing the fences with more of her unfiltered opinions on McCain, and is "Refusing to be bullied into self-censorship."
John McCain is not a hero, he's a warmongering psychopath who deserves all the cancer in the world. Pass it on.— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) August 18, 2018
Last week, Twitter suspended Alex Jones for seven days over an "offending tweet" - a link to a video in which the InfoWars host told his followers to prepare "battle rifles" to defend themselves amid a conversation about social media censorship .
And recall in July 2016 that gay conservative Milo Yiannapoulos was permanently banned from Twitter for calling Ghost Busters reboot star Leslie Jones "barely literate," and tweeting "If at first you don't succeed (because your work is terrible), play the victim."
Jones complained, and *poof* - Milo was banished forever from the platform. Ghostbusters, meanwhile, lost $70 million and has a user-review score of 26% on Metacritic.
Peter Fonda, meanwhile, suggested in June that Barron Trump, the 12-year-old son of the President, be placed "in a cage with pedophiles" during a national conversation about separating migrant children from their families (which Obama did, a lot). Fonda got to issue a "just kidding, sorry" apology while keeping his (verified) account.
To review: Strongly dislike an "old guard" establishment Senator who sang "Bomb Iran" to warm up a crowd, or be a conservative and call an actress untalented when her movie bombs, and you're gone.
Envision pedophiles raping the president's 12-year-old son in a cage - or suggest that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is a "gash" (which he says is worse than a c*nt) who should be "pilloried in Layfayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed" - and Twitter has no problem with it.
About that bias...
Are we to assume @Jack has done something about the type of employees caught on James O'Keefe's undercover sting, who were gushing over how they hunt down "redneck" Trump supporters and ensure their tweets don't reach anyone?
"[T]hey just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it" - admitted former software engineer Abhinav Vadrevu.
Although Twitter presents itself as politically neutral, it’s culture behind closed doors is one of blatant censorship and systematic bias. Watch closely @jack, because you know we are. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Tqrd4FBr2v pic.twitter.com/DBOIcEvX8W— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 11, 2018
Meanwhile, former "Direct Messaging Engineer" Pranay Singh (who is now a "Site Reliability Engineer") revealed one of the ways they do it:
“Yeah you look for Trump, or America, and you have like five thousand keywords to describe a redneck. Then you look and parse all the messages, all the pictures, and then you look for stuff that matches that stuff.” -Pranay Singh
When asked if the majority of the algorithms are targeted against conservative or liberal users of Twitter, Singh said, “I would say majority of it are for Republicans.”
So if Twitter is full of smug, angry, #resisting millennials - who have shown zero compunction about punishing conservatives by applying vastly disproportionate standards to liberals - how, exactly, is Jack going to ensure this doesn't happen? Some of these people genuinely believe they're in a war right now.
In the full Project Veritas video from the Twitter sting, Twitter Content Review Agent Mo Nora explains that Twitter doesn't have an official written policy that targets conservative speech, but rather they were following "unwritten rules from the top":
“A lot of unwritten rules, and being that we’re in San Francisco, we’re in California, very liberal, a very blue state. You had to be… I mean as a company you can’t really say it because it would make you look bad, but behind closed doors are lots of rules.”
“There was, I would say… Twitter was probably about 90% Anti-Trump, maybe 99% Anti-Trump.”
The full 15-minute video of O'Keefe's Twitter sting can be seen below:
Dorsey will forgive us if we remain skeptical that the anti-conservative sentiment harbored by Twitter employees doesn't translate to their work.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: "We are not discriminating against any political viewpoint"— Will Westcott (@westland_will) August 19, 2018
Jared Taylor: banned
Ricky Vaughn: banned
Gavin McInnes: banned
Alex Jones: suspended
...
Sarah Jeong: VERIFIED pic.twitter.com/SQl3IzGYQa
So he just doesn't really care that they are biased.
I biased against yard work, I don't enjoy it so I do the best minimum job to not be the worst looking yard on the block.
I would imagine any pro Trump employees are sufficiently feared into keeping that opinion to them selves.
Why is the president giving his business to and bringing traffic to a leftard website? And then he complains about it being leftarded on the leftard site. Holy Irony Batman.
He will stay on twitter and only twitter ad infinitum because he's a willing participant of the Hegelian Dialectic.
It creates the controversy to put a spotlight on the biase going on
Yea and FOX is biased to GOP. Who cares?
How about a tweet about the tyrannical fakery of the paper precious metals market, or the pedophilic groping at the TSA? It will never, ever happen, because he's a willing participant in the Hegelian Dialectic.
Twatter leans left you say Jack... You give blue check marks to admitted racists and bigots on the left, while continuing to allow their Twatter posts to remain public and then you shadow ban conservative politicians and outright ban people on the right for being rude... Fuck you Jack, but you like that sort of thing, don't you...
Heh, it's the sabbath. Knock that shit off !
Dorsey is the purest form of insidious ammoral cunt.
Blatantly enabling the likes of Peter Fonda above, and that ultra rascist NYT editor/worm, while crusading against conservatives, proves the point.
It's a pretty exclusive club he belongs to - Zuckerberg and Schmidt are also members. And it must be frustrating and depressing, given their wealth, that they are stuck with one hell of a personality disorder no amount of money can get rid of. Very similar to being a pedophile, I imagine.
Skin-crawlers, the three of them, and worthy of nothing but contempt.
Hell, I believe ya, and you won't get any argument from me. Frankly I believe the whole ball of wax is a pile of stinking shit, but that probably doesn't matter much.
Fangs eh? How appropriate! Sucking the last vestiges of blood and brain matter from the good citizens of planet, I want my mummy ..
Fuck ..
Twitter & Facebook; run by young people they are. Now.
As they age and get world experience, watch conservatism emerge.
"If you are young and not liberal, you have no heart.
"If you are old and not conservative, you have no brain."
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
"The purest form of insidious ammoral (sic) cunt." Wouldn't that make him a "gash"?
Shorter @jack: "These are not the droids you're looking for."
Planet Earth: How stupid do you think we are?
Now that's funny.
Left leaning= Totalitarian
Left- leaning????? Shoot, they are way left of Karl Marx!!!
Hey, Dorsey! He’s still your president.
If you actually watched FOX once a month, you would know what you have stated is NOT true.
As for the rest, why mix a good message with a bad one?
No I did not down vote you.
?? Sorry, I don't have TV and if I did I wouldn't watch Zionist 9/11 Fakers.
I used to watch it years ago and that's what I remember. I apologize if it's currently inaccurate.
Typical leftist blowhard, juvenile idiot. Big statements full of emotion and no substance. At first I didn't down vote you because everyone's entitled to an opinion but after reading this, yup, you got one for being a disingenuous twat. TDS much?
mix good with bad - attempt to make the bad look legit with the good
many a poster here engage in that, wrap something insidious with something legit
or completely legit most of the time, then racist insanity or statist insanity here and there
you get used to it after a while - I call them out now and then
Not only are they bereft of factual knowledge they engage in the some of the most sinister character assassinations I have seen to date toward anyone calling them out as Marxist twats.
Indeed. That is the back end MO, attack ad hominem - I believe the real goal they have is to discredit the website and the right leaning libertarian community.
They say something good...then it gets racist or vise versa
They say something true and then something blatantly false or likewise vise versa
Anyone who calls them out gets their sorry ass ad hominem - usually, though not always
Just a bunch of run of the mill weak ass trolls - I believe a lot of the old guard posters have up and left just because of it - and in one case we all know, appeared to have joined the trolling.
Hegelian Dialectic should be preceded by the indefinite article.
He has no idea what it means, anyway.
It's just another lefty buzzword he picked up from lefties who try to claim they're not lefties now.
Yeah but if one throws out cool sounding concepts such as Hegelian dialect, it gives one instant caramelized panache and brilliance among the lefty class which is precisely the intended audience.
Never mind that it identifies the one using it as a lefty.
Now see, what usually happens next is, I will be accused of using "divide & conquer" tactics and/or being a knuckle dragging neanderthal in trying to prevent "the truth" (whatever that means to them) from being revealed to the masses.
It's like a ready made feedback loop for wannabe elitist leftist twits ;-)
Dorsey, Fuckerberg, Google-chinese-hypocrite-genius-wannabes et al ... they believe their own press releases.
The next big news break of the day: the sun will come up tomorrow!
Well for some it won't, but technically you are correct ..
Meh, Hegelian Dialectic. It's what's for dinner. Sometimes I really try to get worked up about these things, but try as I might, ..
I do at least 7 coffee enemas a day! Really gets me going! ;^)
I imagine it does! I just do my caffeine intake in the regular way ...
Being a leftist, then everything either goes up your ass or comes out of it. You're all full of shit.
Why is it that people seem to need someone else to verify what they can plainly see is true? Of course this guy is biased, they are only censoring conservatives, which is statistically impossible unless they were biased. No one is surprised by this except the morons on the left who are so fucking wrapped up in their hatred that they can't think clearly.
CEO admits the bias but states they constantly need to show they are not?
Really? What a convoluted attempt at a walk back.
Freedom of assembly is a 1st ammend. right too and these public platforms are modern form of assembly. The perpetual shadow banning, censoring, and suspension of conservative accounts belies his assertion.
Continue to pretend that only conservatives are getting banned... it's just that conservatives are the biggest snowflakes out there. Thinking that white men are being genocided or that there's a war on Christmas.
Twitter and Facebook are both teeming with champagne socialists. Their affluence and dependency on the corporate state allows for them to act this way. To pretend that they're moral because they "oppose" Trump and fought for transgender bathrooms. Meanwhile they are selling themselves for advertising revenue. In order to ensure this revenue continues unbroken, they are taking steps against dissent against their rigged economic order. And those at the top are not taking it lightly.
It'd go even further, actually, even though I haven't met the guy. They can play pretend liberal to offset the fact they are greedy fucks who ultimately don't offer up much in return for the money that is lavished upon them. A way so they can look in the mirror and say "I'm a good person ... even though I'm pushing an economic (dis)order that is going to kill us all in the end."
He's the new hippie-turned-yuppie. And do I hate yuppies...
"They can play pretend liberal to offset the fact they are greedy fucks who ultimately don't offer up much in return for the money that is lavished upon them."
Correct. Whores, doing what whores do best, whoring .. it's a goldmine I tell you.
Bullshitting is lucrative too ..
Look, the disease is the money system. Lot's a folks sold, sell their souls, and cry all day.
Render to twatter, what IS twatter .., render to fake book, what is fakebook.
To me it is all somewhat vexing, these obsessions with nothingness, vapidity, whether they are up or down, makin a whole shitload of smarmy folks a boatload of bank, on what? Yeah, the fucking "information age." What a hoot .. a real laugh riot. Pimps, and whores .. and their "information age."
The republic was lost. Better luck next republic .. well presuming there will BE a next republic. Not in my lifetime certainly ..
Jack is selectively liberal. there's a difference.
No you would not be biased aginst yard work....Your just to LAZY to do it is all. None the less ridiculous comparison,
Goddamnit, on two counts, do I hate people like that. One, laziness. Two, not wanting to make your property look its best with the tools and skills you possess
But think of the tax advantages! Years ago in a small town where I lived, the local junk man lived in a house, well, in a house that looked like junk!
Rumor had it, he was a very wealthy man, and the inside was a veritable palace.
And stop cussin God Dammit, it's the sabbath !
Epic article Mr. Durden, thank you.
LMAO
Odds are your half-azz at everything you do and your learned that at home.
Carry on.
People are assholes regardless of political ideology.
News at 11!
Self-deceit is the elixir of leftist ideology.
WTF is twitter?
It’s spelled Twatter
Doesn't that make him a face flapping cunt? I saw him admit his soviet style censorship and thought he was a cunt. Needed a beard to hide the fact that he is a totalitarian leftist cunt.
IT IS TWATTER!
What is twitter?
More toddler talk like google, yahoo et al unlike generations past that had companies with adult names.
