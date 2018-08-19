Step Aside Russia: US Warns Of China, Iran And North Korea "Election Meddling" Next

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:50

National Security Adviser John Bolton told ABC News'  Martha Raddatz on Sunday that there's "sufficient national security concern" that China, Iran and North Korea will meddle in the 2018 US midterm elections - not just Russia.

Raddatz, who famously got into an argument with then-candidate Trump during a Presidential debate she was supposed to be moderating, and then cried on election night when Trump won, asked Bolton if he had seen any credible evidence of Chinese meddling in past elections, or if they are doing so now. 

Raddatz: Just to be clear, have you seen any credible evidence that the Chinese meddled in our elections in the past or are doing so now? Is this a genuine national security concern? 

Bolton: I can say definitively that it's a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we're taking steps to try and prevent. So, it's all four of those countries.

Raddatz: Have you seen anything in the past, specifically to China?

Bolton: I'm not going to get into what I've seen or haven't seen, but I'm telling you that looking at the 2018 election, those are the four countries that we're most concerned about. 

Bolton also confirmed that the United States would conduct "offensive cyber-operations" in response to election meddling, and that the US would use the "full range" of its cyber capabilities to protect "not just the elections, but a range of vulnerarble systems" across the country.  

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted that DOJ investigators looking into Russian meddling "should also start looking" at China. 

“All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China,” Trump tweeted. “But in the end, if we are smart, tough and well prepared, we will get along with everyone!”

Raddatz and Bolton spoke in Jerusalem at the King David Hotel during the first leg of his most recent trip abroad. Next week, he will meet with his Russian counterpart in Geneva - a follow-up to the July 16 summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. 

Watch the entire interview below: 

Politics

Scar Bro FBaggins Sun, 08/19/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

Oh come ON!!! How can Israel be considered to be meddling in U.S elections? They run the ENTIRE nation!! It's like  accusing me of meddling in the decision-making of my own glove puppet. I'd be like "Yeah! that's why I have my hand up it's ass" In the same way Netenyahu's hand is up Trump's ass.

Fuck the JEWSA!

RafterManFMJ dirty fingernails Sun, 08/19/2018 - 17:00 Permalink

I love how they are admitting:

(1) Demonic levels of hypocrisy as the USA has manipulated and murdered to determine the outcome of hundreds of foreign elections 

And (2)

Either they are lying about the Chinese and NK (LOL ok, sure) *OR* the mighty trillion dollar security apparatus is nothing but a pile of fraud topped by treasonous levels of incompetence

SocratesSolutions east of eden Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:11 Permalink

ZOG, Zionist Occupied Governments are dead. Bolton ashkeNAZI NAZI is just a symptom of the flea infestation. 

The ZOG dead hog is trying to shut down your Gentile mouths with their Satanic Protocols of Zion, with for example, the staged bullshit shooting at Sandyhook. The Jew Cult behind it is trying to shut it down. U-Tube is ZOG. Google is ZOG. Facebook is ZOG. 

You are going to have to remove all of the Satanic Jews ladies and gentlemen. For this is where the problem must be smashed. For good this time. Not kicking the Satanic Jews from one country to another. The time has come to solve the problem for all time. How do you start? 

#1. Know what Christopher Bollyn is saying. The Zionist Jews did 911. That is 1000%. Now you will know in more detail, who, how, and most importantly, why. Start with the following and review many times. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aOhnK01wMY&t=13s

 

#2. You need to know real history now, not the sickening lie the Satanic Jews have forcefed you with as you've been strapped and drained of your lifeblood in their matrix. Find out what the former Zionist Jew here, Mr. Benjamin Freedman, is telling you. Find out the real history of this world. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAgYBcc4bX4&t=1070s

 

#3. Find out about the absolutely authentic Protocols of Zion. In the nutshell of Zionism about to be crushed, this is exactly what they have done to you. For in their dogshit Satanic cult 'religion' you are nothing but animals to be used and slaughtered at will. 

https://archive.org/details/TheProtocolsOfTheLearnedEldersOfZion

 