Step Aside Russia: US Warns Of China, Iran And North Korea "Election Meddling" Next

National Security Adviser John Bolton told ABC News' Martha Raddatz on Sunday that there's "sufficient national security concern" that China, Iran and North Korea will meddle in the 2018 US midterm elections - not just Russia.

Raddatz: Just to be clear, have you seen any credible evidence that the Chinese meddled in our elections in the past or are doing so now? Is this a genuine national security concern? Bolton: I can say definitively that it's a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we're taking steps to try and prevent. So, it's all four of those countries. Raddatz: Have you seen anything in the past, specifically to China? Bolton: I'm not going to get into what I've seen or haven't seen, but I'm telling you that looking at the 2018 election, those are the four countries that we're most concerned about.

Bolton also confirmed that the United States would conduct "offensive cyber-operations" in response to election meddling, and that the US would use the "full range" of its cyber capabilities to protect "not just the elections, but a range of vulnerarble systems" across the country.

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted that DOJ investigators looking into Russian meddling "should also start looking" at China.

“All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China,” Trump tweeted. “But in the end, if we are smart, tough and well prepared, we will get along with everyone!”

Raddatz and Bolton spoke in Jerusalem at the King David Hotel during the first leg of his most recent trip abroad. Next week, he will meet with his Russian counterpart in Geneva - a follow-up to the July 16 summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

