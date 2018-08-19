Tesla Shorts Up $1.2 Billion Since Musk "Going Private" Tweet As Saudis Plan Investment In Competitor

It was less than three weeks ago when we posted "Tesla Shorts Refuse To Cover Despite Suffering Massive Losses" in which we wrote that "Tesla shares rocketed higher on August 2, by almost $50, the day after the company reported its second-quarter results" and added that "despite the stock rising more than 15% immediately after the report, WSJ analytics showed that short sellers are standing their ground in the name despite an estimated $1.7 billion paper loss resulting from the violent move higher."
At the start of the month, and heading into Tesla earnings, there was about $10.5 billion in short interest according to S3 Partners. And as the below chart shows, Tesla has remained the most heavily shorted stock in the U.S. both before and after its report.
Of course, the pain for the shorts only spiked on August 7 when first the Saudi Sov. Wealth Fund announced a 5% stake, promptly followed by Musk tweeting his intention to take the company private at $420, which sent the stock just shy of its all time highs.
Still, the shorts refused to cover, because as the FT reported on Sunday, while the buyout plan pitched by Musk may have been nothing more than a way to "burn the shorts", something the SEC is now allegedly investigating, less than 4 per cent of the short positions have been closed since his tweet.
And in retrospect, good thing they did not because as the bizarre events in the subsequent days demonstrated, Musk's market manipulative tweet - it has since emerged that funding was not secured - may have been the catalyst to not only an SEC investigation, but the last nail of what has been one long, at times surreal emotional collapse for the Tesla CEO.
Following every twist and turn in the grotesque Elon Musk saga, Tesla stock reversed course and less than two weeks after Musk's tweet at the close on Friday, it traded 19% below their level before the tweet. Which, according to S3 Partners calculations, means that the mark-to-market value of the short positions is up $1.2bn over that period.
As S3 also adds, the Tesla short interest has risen to $11.2bn, which not only means that more than a quarter of the company’s free float is short, but that the short interest is even greater than when it was before Tesla's impressive earnings, the Saudi news and the Musk's going private announcement.
Making matters worse for the company's narrative, S3 said several short sellers have increased their bets on a Tesla share price decline, "suggesting they remain unconvinced by Mr Musk’s ambition to buy out some existing shareholders at a mooted price of $420 per share" according to the FT.
One could also say that they are betting that the stock will collapse even more now that the SEC is finally poking holes in the Musk story.
One of the persistent shorts is Crispin Odey, a world-renowned market bear, who has bet against Tesla, and who as we reported on Friday in a letter to investors last week said that while "shorts like Tesla have been difficult to hold on t... Tesla feels like it is entering the final stage of its life." He also compared Musk’s recent behavior to that of Donald Crowhurst, "the amateur sailor who set off in the 1960s on a solo voyage around the world and never came back."
Meanwhile, as investors and analysts continue to encourage Musk to shut up and spend less time on Twitter and focus on his company, Musk tweeted out (at 2:30am Pacific Time) that changing the way he works is not an option in response to an open letter by Arianna Huffington imploring the Tesla CEO to change his ways.
Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies to avoid bankruptcy. I just got home from the factory. You think this is an option. It is not.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2018
The tweets followed an emotional interview with the New York Times in which Musk acknowledged between "laughter and tears" that he was overworked and exhausted, saying his intense involvement at Tesla’s factory had taken a steep toll on his personal life and health. Yet even then, Musk did not fail to attack the shorts once again:
"They're not dumb guys, but they're not supersmart. They're OK. They're smartish."
Meanwhile, late on Sunday, another "smartish" player in the drama re-emerged, when Reuters reported that the Saudi PIF, or Sovereign Wealth Fund, which previously had taken a 5% stake in Tesla and was allegedly helping Musk to "secure funding", was in talks to invest in aspiring Tesla rival Lucid Motors.
PIF and Lucid Motors have drawn up a term sheet under which PIF could invest more than $1 billion in Lucid Motors and obtain majority ownership, the sources said. PIF’s first investment in Lucid Motors, however, would be for $500 million, and subsequent cash injections would come in two stages that are contingent on Lucid Motors hitting certain production milestones, one of the sources added.
According to Reuters, "a deal with Lucid Motors would also be more in line with PIF’s limited resources, given that, despite its $250 billion in assets, PIF has already made substantial commitments to other technology companies or investments, including a $45-billion agreement to invest in a giant technology fund led by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp."
It would also be a confirmation that the fund, which as we reported previously is scrambling to raise capital in an add, roundabout way that involves Aramco (which recently scrapped its plans to go public) and the state run petrochemical giant Sabic, will not invest in a Tesla deal but will instead spread out its funds across similarly themed investment ideas.
As a reminder, after Musk said that the funding for his going private deal was "secured," he later elaborated last Monday that he believed Saudi Arabia’s PIF could provide the necessary funding, although sources close to the sovereign wealth fund have since played down that prospect; today's new effectively kills any hope that PIF would participate in a Tesla buyout.
As for Lucid, not only is it a company that is far earlier in its development, thus allowing investors a far greater piece of the pie at this moment, but ironically, it was founded in 2007 by Bernard Tse, a former Tesla vice president and board member, and Sam Weng, a former exec at Oracle Corp and Redback Networks. It received backing from Chinese investors, including tech entrepreneur Jia Yueting and state-owned automaker BAIC. Other venture capital backers have included Venrock, Mitsui & Co and Tsing Capital.
Lucid Motors is not yet selling any cars. In 2016, it unveiled a prototype of its Lucid Air model, a $100,000 luxury sedan it had hoped to begin building in Arizona in late 2018. It is not clear when this car will become available, though the company - just like Tesla - is accepting refundable deposits of $2,500 from consumers on its website.
And back to Tesla, while it is far more advanced in its production process, it remains unclear when, if ever, it will become profitable. UBS analysts last week calculated that Tesla would lose $6,000 on every base Model 3 model. As a reminder, it is the baseline Model 3 that is seen as the company's entry into the mass market as opposed to the ultra-high end, where far more exciting and new offerings from the likes of Porsche and Jaguar are set to come to market soon, and grab market share from the increasingly troubled Tesla.
Don't feel alone Elon.
That little basement Rat, over at Twatter, is going to join you in rehab.
I gotta check the price of late September put contracts.
Based on the number Musk is putting up, and intimate knowledge of margin requirements, I'm pretty sure the market doesn't forecast a large gain in TSLA shares anytime soon.
Matter of factly, buying some " October call contracts" seems moar in order?
Anyone knitting socks for muskRAT's stay at Leavenworth?
Good luck to the shorts, elon and tsla suck!
Resignation letter and trip to a specially selected private facility for treatment of fatigue in 3, 2, 1...
If you like your bumper you can't keep it because it's bouncing down the freeway into other cars behind you. But who fucking cares anyway because with all the other common people's money for genius and all the other state run company fronts, you can buy a new one!
And now genius is getting quarterback advice from other geniuses like Huff. Surprised if this shit isn't lock limit down in a few hours.
Maybe he should go on The Big Bang Theory again and win more millennials who buy that piece of shit stock.
The true problem is that world stock markets are fake abstract fundamentals do not matter, for many reasons such as they are integrated globally funded globally by the same global banks so much that trades are just clones of dominating markets all run or taking a que from super fast algorithm trading that now amounts to 90% of all trades worldwide.
But the most important reasons of the fantasy valuations like Tesla infatuation with what amounts to Dutch tulip hype is fact of massive concentration of TBTF global capital in few hands of cronies of world's central banks for last ten years increasing total aggregated QE to over 25 $trillions officially and $100 trillions of real value to recipients who traded their worthless securities for cash at 100% of notional value.
All of that is reinforced by huge passive index funds that buying criminally manipulated indexes to load them into pension funds forced into risky rather junk investment to cover their exuberant administrative fees demanded by Wall Street.
Tesla is a government taxes propped up pure hype, a pop with no circumstances similar to 1929 financial trusts or Florida real estate trusts based Ponzi schemes.
I guess one could call a record loss and continuing huge cash burn impressive but not if you're an investor. Chinese giant Alibaba is traded on the NYSE and the number of shares short is almost 4 times that of Tesla and the dollar value almost double Tesla. Either the author is incompetent, cherry picked his numbers, or got them from the Tesla liar in chief Musk who claims Tesla is the most shorted stock in history. Tesla isn't even close to being the most shorted stock ever except for when Musk needs a lie to pump up his ego and satisfy his massive insecurity complex as he pumps the media for free PR proclaiming what a genius he is.
According to recent reports Tesla has hundreds of millions in bonds coming due in March 2019. If the Tesla stock price is over $360 per share those bonds can or will be converted to stock. Under $360 per share and Tesla must cover. If Musk can't keep the stock pumped next March could be very interesting for Musk and Tesla.
In reply to I guess one could call a… by not dead yet
The KSA were all over that shit, before CL tanked back down to the 65 handle.
lol
Pellucid Motors? I like the name better than Lucid. Has more of a ring, lucid on steroids is the meaning.
Tesla should have never gone public at the stage it was/is at. If the SEC provides the same enforcement it would of any other company Musk is finished as CEO.
sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don't
There are many auto investors who have a lot to gain if Tesla fails.
It is old money collusion on many many levels witch that wants Tesla dead.
They do have some good reasons but the way they are going about it is similar to deep state collusion.
If The Club wants you dead, you die. If they want you to become a monopoly, you become a monopoly.
In reply to There are many auto… by TheMexican
Short the fuck out of genius and long Bird/ Lime, etc. at least if it can only be done in support and not the markets.
Around all of greater LA, even in the more modest income areas, their scooters are showing up in greater numbers. It makes much more sense to support this because for people who need to travel in the immediate area, they can hop onto a scooter instead of getting in a car and on the streets. For example, shopping and fast casual restaurants may be within walking distance for people technically, but they will not do it at all when they can drive within a fraction of the time. These scooters make a good in between solution and free up traffic. When I see people using them, it looks like they can learn how get them and ride without crashing into anything or causing accidents with traffic.
Soon these scooters will be all over everywhere. Maybe not the best solution, but far better in terms of possible impact than a car for state money in heavy urban areas. Way better than a bus, taxi, or subway, etc. for a lot of situations.
Same arguments and battles between gate keepers and gate crashers in this space.
Tech Crunch:
Bird and Lime are protesting Santa Monica’s electric scooter recommendations
Megan Rose Dickey@meganrosedickey / Aug 14, 2018
In the end nobody is going to want to invest in this guy.
I'm only mildly annoyed at the thought of so much wasted capital and media attention that could have better utilized. Much better utilized.
I'm only curious how the scrap yards are going to treat them and whether or not they'll even take them considering there's so many other brands that are more profitable for them.
Wait until all the employees holding stock options figure out that it is heading to zero. He’ll have a hard time building 500 cars a week.
TbouTh it's safe to presume that there were ESOPs in Place, I haven't cme across stories of Mid Level Mgrs and Engineers cashing out.
Anyone familiar with the Comp and ESOP for Assembly Line Troopers VS Execs?
In reply to Wait until all the employees… by Basaltie2017
That Musk, a long time ago, didn't hire somebody to help him, speaks to the personality -- that of the unsustainable kind, in context.
Mark to Market? What's that?
Makes sense for KSA and others to avoid sinking Cash into TSLA.
Too Vulnerable. Too Deep in the Red, Too Deep in SEC/OSHA/NTSB. Too far behind in Production/Sales.
They are better off with new Ventures.