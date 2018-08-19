Afghan "Viceroy"? Trump Mulling Blackwater Founder Erik Prince's Plan To Privatize Longest War

Alexander the Great couldn't do it. Genghis Khan couldn't do it. Neither could the British Empire nor NATO and the US military machine. But Erik Prince thinks he can stabilize Afghanistan with his latest mercenary empire?
“I think it will make Erik Prince billions of dollars while he loses the war for us,” a congressional aide told The Atlantic of the Blackwater founder's plan to privatize the war in Afghanistan.
Prince has been shopping his plan all around Washington for the past year which calls for major draw down of Pentagon train and assist forces and their replacement by private contractors, but now it appears President Trump may actually be entertaining the idea.
The Atlantic issued a detailed weekend report which reveals Trump and his top foreign policy advisors are set to consider the plan during an upcoming Camp David meeting on Friday.
Prince — the brother of billionaire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — has over the past years since selling his mired-in-controversy Blackwater group (now Academi) begun a new mercenary empire in China called Frontier Services Group (FSG), in a market where Western firms of necessity find themselves working closely with Chinese state authorities. He's reportedly had success in securing security and logistics contracts in Africa and China, and has since at least 2017 lobbied both top US generals and Congressional leaders to consider massive privatization of the now fast approaching two decade long quagmire.
His plan involves multiple thousands of contractors overseen by a "viceroy" reporting directly to the White House, and with a private air force to boot.
The Atlantic, which has seen the full presentation and photographed select slides, presents the details as follows:
Prince calls his proposal “A Strategic Economy of Force.” It entails sending 5,500 contractors to Afghanistan to embed with Afghan National Security Forces, and appointing a “viceroy” to oversee the whole endeavor. Prince said some version of the idea had been percolating in his mind since he first went to Afghanistan in 2002; he knew then, he said, that the Pentagon wasn’t going to be able to resolve this. But it wasn’t until the Trump administration that he felt it really had a shot; “There are some phone calls where it’s not even worth wasting the electrons on,” he said when I asked why he hadn’t proposed this idea during the Obama administration. Obama approved a substantial troop increase for Afghanistan in his first term.
Calling it the potential "Wollman Ice Rink moment of the Trump administration" in reference to Trump's quickly rehabilitating the now iconic New York central park rink in 1986 after years of utter disrepair and millions of city dollars wasted, Prince is pitching both massively reduced American taxpayer costs and small footprint counterterror operations that will bring lasting peace to the war-torn country.
The Atlantic report continues:
Under Prince’s plan, the viceroy would be a federal official who reports to the president and is empowered to make decisions about State Department, DoD, and intelligence community functions in-country. Prince was vague about how exactly this would work and which agency would house the viceroy, but compared the job to a “bankruptcy trustee” and said the person would have full hiring and firing authority over U.S. personnel. Prince wants to embed “mentors” into Afghan battalions. These mentors would be contractors from the U.S., Britain, Canada, South Africa—“anybody with a good rugby team,” Prince quipped. Prince also wants a “composite air wing”—a private air force—to make up for deficiencies in the Afghan air capabilities.
According to multiple recent reports, the top generals and advisors overseeing Afghan war policy hate the plan, including McMaster, Mattis, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, as well as Tillerson, all of which worry Prince's claimed ability to bring costs to "less than 8% of what the USG spends now" is a fantasy.
The Atlantic notes of the key objections around Washington, "One is that they believe Prince is downplaying how much it will truly cost, and the other is that they assume allies will ditch the U.S.-led effort once a switch is made to contractors instead of uniformed troops." And critics further say that it "will lead to a moral and legal quagmire, as contractors from around the world fighting in place of U.S. forces present a host of possible problems."
As head of Blackwater, Erik Prince’s mercenaries committed multiple war crimes in Iraq and were convicted for their involvement in the Nissour Square massacre that killed 17 civilians. He deserves an investigation, not contracts to wage a private war in Afghanistan. https://t.co/fiWy1HYTIW— Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) August 17, 2018
Like in prior Iraq scandals that nearly brought down Blackwater, there's the questions of: "What happens if a Canadian, for example, kills an Afghan civilian while fighting as a contractor under the leadership of the American 'viceroy'? What if the contractors get in a real bind — does the U.S. send our military in to help them?"
Prince attempted to address some of these questions and more during a Friday MSNBC appearance in which Andrea Mitchell happily gave the notorious war profiteer lengthy air time to pitch to the American public.
Meanwhile, competing for Trump's attention is billionaire investor and Cerberus co-founder Stephen Feinberg, which counts as among his holdings mammoth military contractor DynCorp.
Feinberg's plan for allowing the private contractor sector to shoulder the burden of security in Afghanistan has reportedly been pitched in face to face meetings with Trump in the Oval Office, something which Prince has yet to do.
According to The Atlantic:
Feinberg, on the other hand, has met with Trump, as well as with Kushner. One senior administration official said Feinberg has met more than once with Trump in the Oval Office. Through his investment firm Cerberus Capital, Feinberg controls the huge military contractor Dyncorp. He is also a confidant of Trump and has known him from business circles since before Trump became president. Feinberg was considered for a czar-type position overseeing an intelligence review earlier this year, but the idea was stymied by a vehement backlash from the intelligence community. Feinberg does not have an intelligence background.
Feinberg is proposing ideas similar to Prince’s; Prince said the two were 95 to 98 percent in agreement, though “he wrote his thing, I wrote mine.”
One source for The Atlantic report said Feinberg is "angling to be the 'viceroy' described in Prince’s plan.
When Prince was confronted over the obvious conflict of interest in attempting to stabilize and secure a war zone while simultaneously seeking a profit, he responded, “And let me flip that on its head even more. Before anyone throws that accusation, I think they should interview all the former generals, all the former Pentagon generals, and all the boards they serve on, and all their recommendations … advocating for the Pentagon $50 billion approach to continue on like we’ve been doing for the last 16 years. Which one is it going to be? I’m happy to have that debate."
Or perhaps as one commentator wrote: "What if — hear me out — instead of privatizing the war in #Afghanistan, we ended it"..."Crazy, I know."
A private organization could start treating the thing as a religious and tribal sect problem in dozens of local flavors there, as opposed to thinking this is a nation state or should be one, which is how NATO members tend to view it.
In reply to The new Heydrich for the new… by cossack55
Maybe you can fill in the blank in the article..how will a private army/air force cross the sovereign soil/air space of another country to get into Afghanistan ? ;)
I'm not sure that Imran Khan will be happy and just let this happen from Pakistan.
In reply to A private organization could… by TBT or not TBT
Well said. The thing about this is it's being considered because the Taliban is winning. So the idea is Blackwater doesn't have the rules or oversight so maybe if they just kill everyone they see we can finally win in Afghanistan. It's the fucking W Bush policy for Iraq all over again. Fucking neocons!
These fuckers will have a blank check and we'll foot the bill for it.
In reply to At various stages in the… by Herd Redirecti…
Taliban will put them through the meat grinder. It is their country.
In reply to Well said. The thing about… by dirty fingernails
or Prince will be a willing and able heroine exporter.. sound good to me and far cheaper than what is happening now. Give the libtards their heroin.. at a free clinic and take their driver's license and voter card away..
In reply to Taliban will put them… by researchfix
Check out the heroin stats for red states you fucking moron. Heroin use isn't political. How are people this stupid?
In reply to or Prince will be a willing… by Hope Copy
With Afghanistan bypassed to the south with Pakistan,and now the north with the Caspian Treaty, only
a fool would dare set foot there now.No amount of money could be enough for the mercenaries,the Taliban
will kill them all in a way too horrible to even think about as an example.
The troops need to be brought home and Afghanistan left to the Afghans and the SCO.It no longer has
strategic purpose as a block to the Silk Road.
The empire just cannot accept the demonstration of the US's paper tiger status,so they come up with
this hail mary idea.What a bunch of losers.
In reply to Taliban will put them… by researchfix
The benefit of outsourcing to third parties is that they have fewer or almost no rules of engagement limits (compared to uniformed soldiers of western nations with their JAG corps), and so can do what is generally required to defeat such tribes, which historically means killing a very large percenstge of their fighting age males. As in our civil war. As against the Japanese Empire and the Nazi-fascist axis. Our military doesn’t fight like the Big Red One did anymore. They are practically tip toeing around and pussy footing, giving Taliban types an ever continuing lease on life doing their blender in insurgent tactics that only work well against a pussified western military force.
In reply to l by 07564111
And now the Taliban/ Afghan/Pakistan forces also do not have to follow any rules or tread carefully when confronting opposition.. Any pindotard they get, with or without a little flag will suffer greatly before they die. :D :D
In reply to The benefit of outsourcing… by TBT or not TBT
Their tactics now are based on the NATO forces’ pussyfooting sort of crime enforcement like rules of engagement. Turn that off and the locals get the hammer dropped on them.
In reply to And now the Taliban/ Afghan… by 07564111
Like you hebes do with the Palestinians?
In reply to Their tactics now are based… by TBT or not TBT
Awesome. Moar war crimes to attempt to solidify the heroin trade. Awesome. Not.
You would make Dick Cheney shed a tear of joy, if he was capable.
In reply to The benefit of outsourcing… by TBT or not TBT
The place is a mish mash of various local tribal warlords committing what westerners would call war crimes and crimes against humanity and human rights atrocities as a regular way of doing business. That’s Afghanistan. Warlords can clean up a place like that.
In reply to Awesome. Moar war crimes to… by dirty fingernails
It's none of our fucking business
In reply to The place is a mish mash of… by TBT or not TBT
So by your completely mindfucked math, war crimes by foreign warlord A are better than war crimes by domestic warlord B and that if we commit enough war crimes of a proper brutality the people will submit.
Like I said before and you just backed up, the idea is if we kill everyone we "win".
Wow, just wow.
In reply to The place is a mish mash of… by TBT or not TBT
A 13 year old Afghan boy is worth ten of any western military or mercenary in a fight.
A self evident fact.
The Persians were the only fighters they respected and had trouble beating.They did in the end.
Something the rah rah Iran war crowd should think about before sticking that red ,white, and blue dick into that
hornets nest.
In reply to The benefit of outsourcing… by TBT or not TBT
Rules of engagement obeyed by the locals, vs those constraining NATO forces. Compare and contrast.
In reply to A 13 year old Afghan boy is… by Winston Churchill
After 17 years, it wouldn't be unreasonable to figure out that the reason you haven't won yet is because you aren't going to win. But we can keep making excuses.
It was and is a stupid idea to think that "nation building" will work in Afghanistan. At best, we should have flattened the terrorists and gone home. Now we're to the point that it's time to consider mass genocide against Afghanis? How ironic when you think that the war in Afghanistan supposedly started because of an attack on American soil that caused mass casualties!
It seems to me that even the empire has a hard time looking directly at the ugly violence it perpetuates, raising distractions on which to focus attention.
In reply to The benefit of outsourcing… by TBT or not TBT
The coke-addled dolts in DC have been lying for so long that now, they believe their own bullshit, and have gone insane.
In reply to After 17 years, it wouldn't… by JLarryL
The reason for the Afghan invasion and occupation were the pipelines proposed and agreed by the Taliban
thru' the Kush,between Iran and China.The BRI is much older than westerners think and is merely the latest iteration of
old plans without formal names,just like the "iron road' plans for Korea that were first aired in 2004.
War is how Americans learn geography,or not as in your case.
In reply to After 17 years, it wouldn't… by JLarryL
History has shown that when empires have to resort to hiring mercenaries to do their fighting, the empire does not last long.
In reply to The benefit of outsourcing… by TBT or not TBT
Yeah it’s a sure sign they’ve only got centuries left. Romans did it. 1000 years. Ottomans did it. 500 years. British did it. 300 or 400 years. Persians did it, Egyptians did it Chinese dynasties did it. And on and on.
In reply to History has shown that when… by SDShack
In reply to With Afghanistan bypassed to… by Winston Churchill
Take the hairpin road down the Khyber Pass sometime, there are more war memorials than miles to drive.Almost
at every turn.
The Pentagon brass should have done it before this empire folly.This time no dead will be left behind as a future
warning.
In reply to You jogged my memory. Your… by Lost in translation
What a dumb, wasteful racket of a war. As if 18 years of failure isn't enough.
The empire is run by fucktards that do not learn from history.
In reply to LoL, that's a cool story… by 07564111
The empire is run by fucktards intent on making $$$$ and no public expense will be spared in pursuit of treasure.
In reply to What a dumb, wasteful racket… by Brazen Heist II
