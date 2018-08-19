Afghan "Viceroy"? Trump Mulling Blackwater Founder Erik Prince's Plan To Privatize Longest War

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 13:45

Alexander the Great couldn't do it. Genghis Khan couldn't do it. Neither could the British Empire nor NATO and the US military machine. But Erik Prince thinks he can stabilize Afghanistan with his latest mercenary empire? 

“I think it will make Erik Prince billions of dollars while he loses the war for us,” a congressional aide told The Atlantic of the Blackwater founder's plan to privatize the war in Afghanistan.

Prince has been shopping his plan all around Washington for the past year which calls for major draw down of Pentagon train and assist forces and their replacement by private contractors, but now it appears President Trump may actually be entertaining the idea

The Atlantic issued a detailed weekend report which reveals Trump and his top foreign policy advisors are set to consider the plan during an upcoming Camp David meeting on Friday.

Prince  the brother of billionaire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos  has over the past years since selling his mired-in-controversy Blackwater group (now Academi) begun a new mercenary empire in China called Frontier Services Group (FSG), in a market where Western firms of necessity find themselves working closely with Chinese state authorities. He's reportedly had success in securing security and logistics contracts in Africa and China, and has since at least 2017 lobbied both top US generals and Congressional leaders to consider massive privatization of the now fast approaching two decade long quagmire. 

His plan involves multiple thousands of contractors overseen by a "viceroy" reporting directly to the White House, and with a private air force to boot.

The Atlantic, which has seen the full presentation and photographed select slides, presents the details as follows:

Prince calls his proposal “A Strategic Economy of Force.” It entails sending 5,500 contractors to Afghanistan to embed with Afghan National Security Forces, and appointing a “viceroy” to oversee the whole endeavor. Prince said some version of the idea had been percolating in his mind since he first went to Afghanistan in 2002; he knew then, he said, that the Pentagon wasn’t going to be able to resolve this. But it wasn’t until the Trump administration that he felt it really had a shot; “There are some phone calls where it’s not even worth wasting the electrons on,” he said when I asked why he hadn’t proposed this idea during the Obama administration. Obama approved a substantial troop increase for Afghanistan in his first term.

Calling it the potential "Wollman Ice Rink moment of the Trump administration" in reference to Trump's quickly rehabilitating the now iconic New York central park rink in 1986 after years of utter disrepair and millions of city dollars wasted, Prince is pitching both massively reduced American taxpayer costs and small footprint counterterror operations that will bring lasting peace to the war-torn country. 

The Atlantic report continues

Under Prince’s plan, the viceroy would be a federal official who reports to the president and is empowered to make decisions about State Department, DoD, and intelligence community functions in-country. Prince was vague about how exactly this would work and which agency would house the viceroy, but compared the job to a “bankruptcy trustee” and said the person would have full hiring and firing authority over U.S. personnel. Prince wants to embed “mentors” into Afghan battalions. These mentors would be contractors from the U.S., Britain, Canada, South Africa—“anybody with a good rugby team,” Prince quipped. Prince also wants a “composite air wing”—a private air force—to make up for deficiencies in the Afghan air capabilities.

Photograph from page of Prince's presentation. Image source: The Atlantic

According to multiple recent reports, the top generals and advisors overseeing Afghan war policy hate the plan, including McMaster, Mattis, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, as well as Tillerson, all of which worry Prince's claimed ability to bring costs to "less than 8% of what the USG spends now" is a fantasy

The Atlantic notes of the key objections around Washington, "One is that they believe Prince is downplaying how much it will truly cost, and the other is that they assume allies will ditch the U.S.-led effort once a switch is made to contractors instead of uniformed troops." And critics further say that it "will lead to a moral and legal quagmire, as contractors from around the world fighting in place of U.S. forces present a host of possible problems." 

Like in prior Iraq scandals that nearly brought down Blackwater, there's the questions of: "What happens if a Canadian, for example, kills an Afghan civilian while fighting as a contractor under the leadership of the American 'viceroy'? What if the contractors get in a real bind — does the U.S. send our military in to help them?"

Prince attempted to address some of these questions and more during a Friday MSNBC appearance in which Andrea Mitchell happily gave the notorious war profiteer lengthy air time to pitch to the American public

Meanwhile, competing for Trump's attention is billionaire investor and Cerberus co-founder Stephen Feinberg, which counts as among his holdings mammoth military contractor DynCorp.

Feinberg's plan for allowing the private contractor sector to shoulder the burden of security in Afghanistan has reportedly been pitched in face to face meetings with Trump in the Oval Office, something which Prince has yet to do. 

According to The Atlantic:

Feinberg, on the other hand, has met with Trump, as well as with Kushner. One senior administration official said Feinberg has met more than once with Trump in the Oval Office. Through his investment firm Cerberus Capital, Feinberg controls the huge military contractor Dyncorp. He is also a confidant of Trump and has known him from business circles since before Trump became president. Feinberg was considered for a czar-type position overseeing an intelligence review earlier this year, but the idea was stymied by a vehement backlash from the intelligence community. Feinberg does not have an intelligence background.

Feinberg is proposing ideas similar to Prince’s; Prince said the two were 95 to 98 percent in agreement, though “he wrote his thing, I wrote mine.”

One source for The Atlantic report said Feinberg is "angling to be the 'viceroy' described in Prince’s plan.

When Prince was confronted over the obvious conflict of interest in attempting to stabilize and secure a war zone while simultaneously seeking a profit, he responded, “And let me flip that on its head even more. Before anyone throws that accusation, I think they should interview all the former generals, all the former Pentagon generals, and all the boards they serve on, and all their recommendations … advocating for the Pentagon $50 billion approach to continue on like we’ve been doing for the last 16 years. Which one is it going to be? I’m happy to have that debate."

Or perhaps as one commentator wrote: "What if — hear me out — instead of privatizing the war in #Afghanistan, we ended it"..."Crazy, I know."

Tags
Politics
War Conflict
Construction Materials - NEC
Holding Companies - NEC
General Education Services
Investment Trusts
Yarn Goods
Financial Information Providers
Investment Management & Fund Operators - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 29
Vote down!
 12
Buckaroo Banzai Truther Sun, 08/19/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Ok, so the idea here is to bring all our troops home, and dump this steaming turd in Erik Prince's lap?

Sounds fine to me.

My hope is that Trump's goal by doing this is to cut the CIA out of the deal, starve them of their heroin trafficking profits, and bring that treasonous Deep State/ZOG creature to its knees. If that's the case then this is a wonderful idea.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 2
beemasters Buckaroo Banzai Sun, 08/19/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

Al-Qaeda ...American version- a separate,potentially more powerful mafia group than the CIA that would employ ex-CIA's whom the government officials couldn't, can't and still won't be able to control ....for "security" reasons, they may officially have access to and OWN ALL information on every citizen and official. What could go wrong? Sounds fine to me.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
Herd Redirecti… dirty fingernails Sun, 08/19/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

At various stages in the last few months there have been 'anonymous' posters on the Chan boards repping for both Erik Prince (QAnon) AND Jared Kushner (5thAveAnon)...  I have yet to see any proof it is not disinfo.

Lets clean up the mess at home first and foremost, right?  Drain the swamp? Build the wall?  "Because you'd be in jail?"  Right?  Priorities?

Then the MIC should pull out of Afghanistan, and if Prince thinks he can invade it ON HIS OWN DIME, who is America to interfere with that?  But don't fund him to do it, don't finance him to do it, don't hand it over to him to do it!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Bokkenrijder TBT or not TBT Sun, 08/19/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

"Prince has been shopping his plan all around Washington for the past year which calls for major draw down of Pentagon train and assist forces and their replacement by private contractors, but now it appears President Trump may actually be entertaining the idea."

and,

"Meanwhile, competing for Trump's attention is billionaire investor and Cerberus co-founder Stephen Feinberg, which counts as among his holdings mammoth military contractor DynCorp."

My gosh, Trump turns out to be a warmonger and a big fanboy of the DeepState/MIC after all?

Gee what a surprise, nobody could have seen that one coming... /sarc

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 1
dirty fingernails Herd Redirecti… Sun, 08/19/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

Well said. The thing about this is it's being considered because the Taliban is winning. So the idea is Blackwater doesn't have the rules or oversight so maybe if they just kill everyone they see we can finally win in Afghanistan. It's the fucking W Bush policy for Iraq all over again. Fucking neocons!

These fuckers will have a blank check and we'll foot the bill for it.

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 0
Winston Churchill researchfix Sun, 08/19/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

With Afghanistan bypassed to the south with Pakistan,and now the north with the Caspian Treaty, only

a fool would dare set foot there now.No amount of money could be enough for the mercenaries,the Taliban

will kill them all in a way too horrible to even think about as an example.

The troops need to be brought home and Afghanistan left to the Afghans and the SCO.It no longer has

strategic purpose as a block to the Silk Road.

The empire just cannot accept the demonstration of the US's paper tiger status,so they come up with

this hail mary idea.What a bunch of losers.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 7
TBT or not TBT 07564111 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

The benefit of outsourcing to third parties is that they have fewer or almost no rules of engagement limits (compared to uniformed soldiers of western nations with their JAG corps), and so can do what is generally required to defeat such tribes, which historically means killing a very large percenstge of their fighting age males.    As in our civil war.  As against the Japanese Empire and the Nazi-fascist axis.    Our military doesn’t fight like the Big Red One did anymore.   They are practically tip toeing around and pussy footing, giving Taliban types an ever continuing lease on life doing their blender in insurgent tactics that only work well against a pussified western military force. 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
JLarryL TBT or not TBT Sun, 08/19/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

After 17 years, it wouldn't be unreasonable to figure out that the reason you haven't won yet is because you aren't going to win. But we can keep making excuses.

It was and is a stupid idea to think that "nation building" will work in Afghanistan. At best, we should have flattened the terrorists and gone home. Now we're to the point that it's time to consider mass genocide against Afghanis? How ironic when you think that the war in Afghanistan supposedly started because of an attack on American soil that caused mass casualties!

It seems to me that even the empire has a hard time looking directly at the ugly violence it perpetuates, raising distractions on which to focus attention.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Winston Churchill JLarryL Sun, 08/19/2018 - 15:15 Permalink

The reason for the Afghan invasion and occupation were the pipelines proposed and agreed by the Taliban

thru' the Kush,between Iran and China.The BRI is much older than westerners think and is merely the latest iteration of

old plans without formal names,just like the "iron road' plans for Korea that were first aired in 2004.

War is how Americans learn geography,or not as in your case.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor 07564111 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

There ya go! Didn't have to wait , long did ya!

Why this is a veritable mastadon stroke, a moment of genie-ess!

It's all about effciency. Let the private thugs keep law and order, do the murder and mayhem protecting the heroin trade. Spaceforce has other work to do!

Plus, we can get sis over there and educate those heathens, establish the education department make fun commercials with Sarah McLachlan voice overs.

Cue the music ....

"For just pennies a day (much less than the cost of Betsies US$40,000,000 yacht) you too can make all the difference in the world in the life of just one child. Not only that, but you'll be protecting the heroin trade for years to come. Won't you please help?"

Jane, Jane, let me off this crazy thing!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Baron von Bud researchfix Sun, 08/19/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

Mr. Prince's mercenaries will serve a vital role securing the retreat of US forces. Once the last GI leaves the country, the Afghan forces will wake up to find the mercs are leaving town. Just like Vietnam but no journalists on hand to record the aftermath. Prince gets richer, the US gets out, and the dead locals tell no tales.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
07564111 Baron von Bud Sun, 08/19/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

LoL, that's a cool story.

Alternative ..

Prince will be funded by the US to prolong the mess to secure not only the poppy fields but to ensure that those pesky Chinese don't renew their contracts with the Taliban for all those resources that they already negotiated a deal for once already. Those pesky Chinese have now 2 bases very near the Afghan/China border.

bottom line ... the dumb fucks in JUSA will still be paying the bill...much to my amusement.

WC is also correct, the Taliban will take not one prisoner, they'll all be shot.