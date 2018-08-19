Twitter 'Endorses' NYT's Sarah Jeong "Being Cruel To Old White Men"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 20:05

Authored by Paul Kersey via VDare.com,

President Trump has finally confronted the Tech Totalitarians ['We won't let that happen:' Trump alleges social media censorship of conservatives, POLITICO, August 18 2018] and not a moment too soon. Right after the deplatforming of prominent Rightwingers like InfoWar’s Alex Jones (significantly, after he emerged as an immigration patriot) and Proud Boy chief and sometime VDARE.com writer Gavin McInnes, Twitter has chosen to “Verify” Sarah Jeong account with a “Blue Check” which, as TheWrap puts it, has "increasingly become a mark of endorsement by the social network," particularly after the company began to “unverify” accounts from people they deem as hate figures” without requiring her to delete her numerous savagely anti-white tweets.

[Twitter Verifies NY Times Writer Sarah Jeong After Outrage Over Old Tweets, by Josh Levine, August 16, 2018]

Quite obviously our Ruling Class is on the verge of institutionalizing discrimination against whites - the very people who elected Trump.

Remember, even after the revelation of Jeong’s anti-white Tweets, her new employer stood by her [New York Times stands by editorial board hire despite racist tweetsNew York Post, by Keith Kelly, August 2, 2018]. Yet these tweets included:

  • “Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins.”

  • “Oh man, it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

No less than 33,652 Americans, almost all white males, died in the Korean War, defending Jeong’s ancestral country from being overrun by Communism and enabling her parents subsequently to immigrate here (Point of information: my own grandparents met during the Korean War, both officers of the U.S. Army.)

How close are we to Jeong’s anti-white mindset being enshrined into law and dictating legal proceedings in US courts?

Terrifying close, sadly.

Lawyers are already arguing in courts about white privilege being the motive behind their non-white clients’ murderous actions—even when directed against the very World War II veterans who fought fascism.

Thus a black career criminal was sentenced to jail in April for murdering a 95-year-old white World War II veteran - beaten to death with a flashlight and a clock later pawned for $22.50. The defense lawyer, a white woman named Caroline Durham,[Email her] literally argued that white privilege was a catalyst for the homicide.

Albert Loehlein made wine from grapes grown in his backyard in Anoka, logged his own trees for the fireplace and made rugs with his mother’s loom set up in the basement.

At 95, he could barely see or hear, but wished to live independently in the home he bought in 1945. It was there that he and his wife, Hannah, raised six children.

Loehlein cared for Hannah there as she succumbed to cancer several years ago…

Isaiah M. Thomas lived six blocks away. Over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016, Thomas crept into the WWII veteran’s home, beat him to death with a flashlight and a clock that he pawned for $22.50. On Monday, he was sentenced to life in prison, with a chance of parole after 30 years.

Loehlein’s children urged the court to lock Thomas away for life. Thomas and his attorney, Caroline Durham, argued that prejudice had unfairly burdened Thomas his whole life. Thomas is black. Loehlein was white.

“I apologize in all honesty and sincerity,” Thomas said before launching into a five-minute speech about poverty and discrimination…

[Defense attorney Caroline] Durham asked the court and those in attendance to reflect on Thomas’ experience as a black man.

“Did they think, ‘There’s one of my neighbors?’ she said of Thomas’ life in Anoka.

“If we as a society fail to embrace the day-to-day that he has lived, then we have failed as a society.”

[Life in prison for man who killed 95-year-old Anoka resident: Judge orders life sentence for man who pleaded guilty in fatal beating of 95-year-old Anoka resident, Star Tribune, April 9, 2018.

And here’s the absolute horrifying reality of 2018 America - Sarah Jeong’s America: Loehlein isn’t the only white World War II veteran murdered by a black individual recently:

All of these men where white World World II veterans. They were all murdered by blacks.

Sarah Jeong is on the New York Times editorial board even though she Tweeted about the joy she gets out of being “cruel to old white men.” Is this the kind of cruelty she meant?

How far are we away from courts automatically accepting this “white privilege” defense as a legitimate reason for a black individual murdering a white person?

Racism is the ultimate sin in America. No less a moral reprobate as Jeffrey Dahmer wanted the record to show that though he killed, murdered, engaged in necrophilia and ate people, he wasn’t a racist.

It would be unwise to categorize this type of thinking as rare. The anti-white mindset is far more mainstream than most wish to admit. It has penetrated every level of power in private and public life.

Comments

nope-1004 Brazen Heist II Sun, 08/19/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

The woman is only publicly illustrating how mentally disturbed she is.  I say keep her on Twitter and with the Old York Times and let her enjoy "free speech".  She'll either end up in a hospital or in prison.  Or, she'll discredit Twitter so bad that it will end up in a heap of useless junk like so many other dumb social platforms.

Loose lips sinks ships.  Let's see if she can swim.

 

MozartIII Croesus Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:17 Permalink

More "Crackers" endorsing cracker genocide! How wonderful. As a member of the cracker nation, please have some balls, guns, guts & pluck. Unfortunately we will have to defend ourselves from the brain dead! 

 

 

RationalLuddite Brazen Heist II Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:13 Permalink

Unfortunately its not just this woman. Its an entire industry. A proportion of the population. All celebrating their acquired mental disorders.

Well expressed Brazen.

Look where this is heading Lads - just a few percent more (5%-10?) for the Gynocracy-DiversityVoters, and these feelings-as-facts dumb ass monsters will go to the next level of oppression and persecution (at least until the fiat holds out), with USA becoming SA (South Africa) 2.0.

Seriously - the voting demographic and their narcissistic high functioning human malware Autism will turn against white males and gradually kill and enslave them.

Guys - no hyperbole,  this slow motion rendezvous with matriarchal-nonWhite tyranny is only going to be exacerbated by the representative democratic process. 

Pause please and consider the implications. 

stubb RationalLuddite Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

The decline is irreversible. A Trump here and a Farage there isn't going to stop it. Most people under 30 are full-fledged SJWs who adore socialism. After Trump's second term the Left will go right back to dismantling America, and the West in general. This time there will be no one to stop them.

Demographics and time are on their side. At some point in all of this there will also be a global economic reset that will make the Great Depression look like a sunday school picnic.

Enjoy the next six years. It's all we've got. 

Brazen Heist II Whoa Dammit Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

This is the "deplorable" episode all over again.

Big tech companies are shooting themselves in the foot by allowing themselves to be hijacked by retards. 

Most people need alternatives first before jumping ship. So hopefully these corporations have started a chain reaction to spur on the development of alternative tech platforms that actually enshrine free speech and are not controlled by pseudo-intellectual emotional juveniles pimping for the Oligarchy.

Dougs Decks charlewar Sun, 08/19/2018 - 20:53 Permalink

The reason the old guy probably got killed, is the 'colored person', probably was trying to rob him,,, Hence the flashlight,,, The old man caught him and made an attempt to stop him,,, He should of had a shotgun next to his bed, with the tube loaded,,, The sound as he chambered a shell, might have scared the dindu off,,,, If not, oh well,,, Doesn't sound as if this old guy would have much of a problem with a little clean up and wall patching,,,

Skip south40_dreams Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

There is a (((GROUP))) that has been waging war against us for 3,000 years.

"I began to sense faintly that secrecy is the keystone of all tyranny. Not force, but secrecy ... censorship. When any government, or any church for that matter, undertakes to say to its subjects, this you may not read, this you must not see, this you are forbidden to know, the end result is tyranny and oppression, no matter how holy the motives." -- Robert A. Heinlein

This and the Korean female is A-OK with (((THEM))) but not us:

Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. Dr Joyce is a retired professor from England.

CNN: Antifa’s Violence Against ‘Bigots’ Is ‘Right’

Ignoring the Jewish Problem Won’t Save Anyone From the Social Media Ban Hammer
Lee Rogers August 11, 2018

Gavin McInnes once stuck a dildo in his ass on camera while working for the Jew Ezra Levant of Rebel Media. Not even publicly humiliating himself for the Jews could prevent his Twitter ban.

Big tech should really be called big Jew tech because it’s dominated by Jewish interests. Google and Facebook are run by Jews and Twitter is largely policed by the Jewish Anti-Defamation League .

Ms No Skip Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:15 Permalink

The thing that bothers me sometimes is that I noticed when reading about the worst of tyranny situations in various places in the past, is that there comes a time when the curtain is back and they dont give a shit if you know.  At that point they use torture and terror to keep people frozen in fear. 

At those times they put memes out and BS justifications but they make zero attempt to make them believable. We seem to be entering a phase like that now.

 

steelframe7 south40_dreams Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

This won't get fixed. 

Twitter, FB, Google et al are so populated with inexperienced, ignorant, propagandized young people and others that could not hold down a real job, that even if the executive level wanted to they would not be able to right the ship.

They will have to be compelled to do it.

NYT is desperately trying to survive, so they are doubling down on what they see as the "in crowd" in hopes of once again being recognized as a leader. Fat chance...but they are willing to see you dead to do it.

LetThemEatRand DingleBarryObummer Sun, 08/19/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

They know that you and I don't care and do not bring them ad revenue, and they don't care.  They don't care that Alex Jones' app is bigger than CNN.  The people who downloaded it were almost all already listening to him.

They know that a huge percentage of young people get all of their information from the social media platforms.  They are controlling the information these people see and read.  They are playing the long game.  

truthalwayswinsout Sun, 08/19/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

LOL. I can hit targets on a regular basis up to 800 yards away. So when does the race war begin? I already have a list.  When the SHTF watch how all these tin cup niggers disappear.

Frito CHoward Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:02 Permalink

So Twitter endorses certain views and censors other views (each of which may or may not be offensive to some or many people, but that is irrelevant).

To me, that looks a lot like taking editorial control. Which would (should) potentially leave them in a world of trouble. If they choose to take editorial control of their platform, then that is what they must do, and henceforth become liable for the content that they choose to publish on the platform.