UK Police Chief Admits Failure To Slow Crime-Wave Foretells Future Suffering For Ordinary Citizens

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,
New head of the U.K. Police Federation John Apter spoke with The Independent, claiming that British citizens are being “failed” due to huge demand, budget cuts, and lack of police resources:
We are moving into an area where some crimes will not be investigated, whereas two to five years ago they were... We can’t do everything – there are going to be situations where we simply can’t deliver the policing we want to deliver.
Apter specified the failure of the police force in regards to public safety didn’t necessarily fall on the shoulders of police on the streets or even the chief constables.
“You can only slice the financial cake so many ways,” Apter detailed, “...the public are already suffering and they are going to suffer more and more.”
Notably, Metropolitan Police announced a new “crime assessment policy” last year which included guidelines for officers on when to stop pursuing investigations.
The new guidelines detailed that crimes involving a loss of under £50 wouldn’t be investigated along with offenses where there wasn’t a “realistic chance officers [would] be able to solve it”.
Among the lower level offenses downgraded by the guidelines were shoplifting, car crimes, and criminal damage.
Even amidst skyrocketing crime rates, police budgets have consistently been cut all across the U.K. in an effort to lower wasteful spending.
Apter admits that excessive spending did occur over his years working for police but says continued slashing of force budgets are the reason why so many issues plague British authorities.
Figures purportedly show that the British government allocates more money to foreign aid than to police forces in England and Wales. London mayor Sadiq Khan funneled millions into a “hate crime hub” for the Metro Police with over 900 officers deployed to monitor speech and thought.
Not only are British authorities failing the U.K. in spectacular fashion, the judges in England’s courts don’t seem to have the best interest of citizens in mind, either.
Recently, a judge ruled that parents linked to terror groups can keep their children. 40% of terrorism-related offenders are to be released by 2019 – with more than 80 out of 193 prison sentences running out by the end of this year.
As Apter points out, the public will be the only ones to suffer from budget cuts and the inability to investigate what is now deemed as petty crime.
Is there any question as to why a wave of populism and nationalism is igniting across the U.K. and Europe?
As authorities are unable to properly do their jobs and current politicians remain indifferent to the dangers facing average people, citizens know their societies and sovereignty lie in the balance – and that change must come via voting to put officials into office that understand the dire circumstances unfurling across Europe.
Comments
So the citizens should vote for a party who promises more police. (to look at ALL crimes)
Citizens should take responsibility for their own safety and that of their family and property.
In reply to So the citizens should vote… by researchfix
Gun Free Zones! .... oops-like all of the UK.
In reply to Citizens should take… by css1971
Foreign aid is actually a backhander for corporations as receiptant countries have to use it on British goods.
In other news UKIP are on the rise again due to the 'Conservatives' failures.
Also in the UK shotguns are shall issue and rifles may issue.
In reply to Gun Free Zones! .... oops… by Oldguy05
An excuse for covering up pedophilia ring that goes all the way to the top, huh?
In reply to G by eforce
Throw out the Invaders, excuse me "migrants" and start enjoying some normalcy again. Probably too easy right?
In reply to An excuse for covering up… by beemasters
I'm still trying to get my head around the 900 police officers monitoring hate crime. WTF???
Sadiq Kunt should have been flushed down the crapper at birth, for the betterment of the human race.
In reply to Throw out the Invaders,… by JimmyJones
Not gun free zones. Weapon free zones.
→ You can be prosecuted for carrying a potato peeler.
In reply to Gun Free Zones! .... oops… by Oldguy05
The UK is not "Gun-Free".
I have 5 myself including 10-shot Winchester pump, with slugs and 00 Buck. No I cannot wander around the streets with it, but I don't really want to either.
Sadly we do not have hand guns, bar black powder revolvers, so if that is what you meant, that is what you must say,
We do fine for firearms here,
RS
In reply to Gun Free Zones! .... oops… by Oldguy05
My condolences to your God given right to self defense. My ancestors came over from Middleboro in the early 1900s. I guess they saw it coming.
In reply to The UK is not "Gun-Free". I… by RockySpears
Security co-operative? That's what the government is supposed to provide with taxes. Indeed, providing for the common security is the main function of government.
In reply to Citizens should take… by css1971
Clearly not working.
The reality of government is that it's purpose is to extract wealth for the establishment. Always was.
In reply to Security co-operative? That… by Victor999
You mean Vote Conservative at the election and don't watch them as they cut spending afterwards
In reply to So the citizens should vote… by researchfix
You mean Vote Conservative at the election and don't watch them as they cut spending afterwards
In reply to So the citizens should vote… by researchfix
Welcome to the brave new world citizen ..
"There are going to be situations where we simply can’t deliver the policing we want to deliver "
Soon it will change to " something entirely different" or... "We never said we want to deliver that!"
In reply to Welcome to the brave new… by Giant Meteor
I don't know old friend, but it ain't lookin too good for the home team. I believe this is all the result of Pandora being let out of her box.
In reply to "There are going to be… by Oldguy05
Even in the U.S. - 2005: Supreme Court Justices Rule Police Do Not Have a Constitutional Duty to Protect Someone.
In reply to I don't know old friend, but… by Giant Meteor
Strange. The deputy in Broward county must have actually read that memo.
And may I just add here, 2005 seemed to be a banner year for the law givers ..
Looks like they were preppin too ..
In reply to Even in the U.S. - 2005:… by Oldguy05
It must have been on the top of the pile hiding the other memos indicating the shooters numerous psych contacts, previous law enforcement contact and threats.
In reply to Strange. The deputy in… by Giant Meteor
Pandora was not "let out of her box". Pandora owned a glass jar containing the evils of the world
In reply to I don't know old friend, but… by Giant Meteor
In the future the only crimes that will be actively pursued are the crimes of slander against the noble Mohammedans,IndoPakis and Africans.
They have plenty of resources to investigate 2000 or so people for posting messages online that are deemed "hate speech". So in my reckoning there are big savings that can still be made cutting police numbers, no one would miss them.
2000?
15,000 prosecutions last year. To be fair, that's small potatoes vs the 6 million reported crimes, & 1.6 million prosecutions. So, small savings.
Stats here:
http://ukcrimestats.com/National_Picture/
In reply to They have plenty of… by EddieLomax
How come circumcision isn,t prosecuted as criminal assault and extreme child abuse ? Oh yeah, the two desert cults that have taken over our land and cant be questioned .
In reply to They have plenty of… by EddieLomax
Well, haha, I guess the little pansies will have to be their own police then. Yeah that'll happen, soft hand flamers.
Then start locking Muslims up instead of mollycoddling them.
Yeah that'll happen. Lol. Those European bitches will pull each other's hair before they stand up to muslims. Europeans will behave like a room full of whores that all want the same guy, they will attack each other.
In reply to Then start locking Muslims… by iClaudius
You passed up reading this one did ya? Hell, I don't blame ya. Shit, shit, shit, everywhere one goes , stepping in shit .. I enjoyed the illustration, like, bobby saying hellloooooo, anything in there !? So far just echoing in the recesses of the great cavern ..
Yeah, the globe is going to hell in a handbasket alright. Only a matter of time now. Looks like the fighting is going to be pretty much hand to hand. Future vigilantes take note.
I wonder when the organized car burnings festival is slated to begin over there ..
It's August, and there is a cold chill in the air, as the wicked wind this way blows ,,,
In reply to Then start locking Muslims… by iClaudius
Yep that is the future: neighbor raising hands against neighbor. That's because that is what the problem is, your filthy neighbors suck, and the Purge is coming.
In reply to You passed up reading this… by Giant Meteor
Sure lock up Tommy Robertson. I am sure he drove over lots of people then slashed them with knives.
And stop with the Russian thing which really ties up your "intelligence (oxymoron) agencies".
In reply to Then start locking Muslims… by iClaudius
Don't you stupid Brits worry because soon your muslim population will become the police. Oh wait, haha, you should worry.
At least responsible law-abiding adults are prohibited by law from carrying anything that can be used as a defensive weapon.
Good luck, suckers.
England is so weak and pathetic that I'm starting to think I could just gather a few adventurous lads about me and take over the whole country. I would kick the Muslims, Africans, and other assorted shit-skins out, and restore your national honor. What say you?
Is it worth it? Does England even have any mineral wealth? Or good-looking women?
In reply to England is so weak and… by GooseShtepping Moron
Well God Dammit, if anyone can do it, you can, you goose shtepping moron. Now get busy, and don't forget the chocolate bars, cigarettes, and tea. Mind the piccadillies ..
In reply to England is so weak and… by GooseShtepping Moron
I heard they also like nylons.
In reply to Well God Dammit, if anyone… by Giant Meteor
What are you waiting for?
In reply to England is so weak and… by GooseShtepping Moron
This is the part where governments fail, after Atlas has shrugged. The jack-booted thugs in the state need some rev....hmmmm. Private Prisons? Slick Willy did it and it was quite lucrative. Lock people up on the grounds that they committed some "green crimes".
It is so bad here now that when an elderly man defended himself at 2 in the morning and stabbed a no good burglar (long list of previous offences) the police initially tried to prosecute the old boy and the burglars family came round to intimidate the victim by turning the place into a shrine....
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/pensioner-burglar-stabbe…
USA by 2030
In reply to It is so bad here now that… by Dornier27
The most astute people can see that the time of neighbors whacking neighbors is almost at hand.
The problem with your community is your neighbors suck, and your state sucks because your neighbors make your community suck. And your countries suck because your communities suck because your neighbors make them suck. It all comes down to the people, and it is only because of the way the people are, the people are just a bunch of bastards. And sooner or later you bunch of bastards are going to start "Purging" each other, and the police are going to just sit there watching.
Corruption in the police is beyond rampant, political correctness is running amok in civil service leading to the hiring of highly unsuitabvle people as policemen.
Police creates more crime than it solves in my opinion.....
Mindless immigration policies dont help either .
London is heading to destruction ... fast
Sounds familiar.
In reply to Corruption in the police is… by Guentzburgh
When Nigel Farrage stated allowing eastern block countries free access to our country and boarders will be a disaster.
This is exactly what has happened we now have eastern european gangs mugging, burglarising and dealing on a huge scale. Cocaine is flooding the London market. And we have little wannabe ganagsters killing for for larger areas to deal in.
Its a nightmare and when they arrest them they simply leave the country.
Free boarders are doing exactly what they are meant to do crime flows to the wealthier countries.
The people who are not naive knew exactly what was going to happen its not long before we have hard core weapons flooding London. They have already stated to see Grenades being found with gangsters.
Exactly the same as Sweden the Bulkans are flooded with ex military arms.
Shotguns are still legal in the UK right? Watch everyone take up duck hunting in the middle of Manchester City
Plenty of legal firearms in the UK: http://www.ukpreppersguide.co.uk/uk-weapons-and-firearms-law-2018/
and yes you can have a shotgun in Central Manchester, Police have have a reason NOT to give out a shotgun cert, there really are more firearms than people think, which is a good thing,
RS
In reply to Shotguns are still legal in… by Tubs
You can get firearms (long guns). It's quite a palaver though, involving someone of "good standing" vouching for your good character.
For anyone interested in the UK (or Germany for that matter). These devices are not firearms (or guns at all) and so are entirely unregulated:
US made: https://www.crosman.com/airbow
Swedish made: http://www.fxairguns.com/rifle/the-royal-arrow/
In reply to Shotguns are still legal in… by Tubs
Would this device count under this legal definition?
"A blow-gun or blow-pipe that is capable of projecting a dart, or any other device that consists of a pipe or tube through which missiles in the form of a dart are capable of being projected by the exhaled breath of the user or by any other means other than an explosive."
In reply to You can get firearms (long… by css1971