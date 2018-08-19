UK Police Chief Admits Failure To Slow Crime-Wave Foretells Future Suffering For Ordinary Citizens

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:00

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,

New head of the U.K. Police Federation John Apter spoke with The Independent, claiming that British citizens are being “failed” due to huge demand, budget cuts, and lack of police resources:

We are moving into an area where some crimes will not be investigated, whereas two to five years ago they were... We can’t do everything – there are going to be situations where we simply can’t deliver the policing we want to deliver.

Apter specified the failure of the police force in regards to public safety didn’t necessarily fall on the shoulders of police on the streets or even the chief constables. 

“You can only slice the financial cake so many ways,” Apter detailed, “...the public are already suffering and they are going to suffer more and more.”

Notably, Metropolitan Police announced a new “crime assessment policy” last year which included guidelines for officers on when to stop pursuing investigations.

The new guidelines detailed that crimes involving a loss of under £50 wouldn’t be investigated along with offenses where there wasn’t a “realistic chance officers [would] be able to solve it”.

Among the lower level offenses downgraded by the guidelines were shoplifting, car crimes, and criminal damage.

Even amidst skyrocketing crime rates, police budgets have consistently been cut all across the U.K. in an effort to lower wasteful spending.

Apter admits that excessive spending did occur over his years working for police but says continued slashing of force budgets are the reason why so many issues plague British authorities.

Figures purportedly show that the British government allocates more money to foreign aid than to police forces in England and Wales. London mayor Sadiq Khan funneled millions into a “hate crime hub” for the Metro Police with over 900 officers deployed to monitor speech and thought.

Not only are British authorities failing the U.K. in spectacular fashion, the judges in England’s courts don’t seem to have the best interest of citizens in mind, either.

Recently, a judge ruled that parents linked to terror groups can keep their children. 40% of terrorism-related offenders are to be released by 2019 – with more than 80 out of 193 prison sentences running out by the end of this year.

As Apter points out, the public will be the only ones to suffer from budget cuts and the inability to investigate what is now deemed as petty crime.

Is there any question as to why a wave of populism and nationalism is igniting across the U.K. and Europe?

As authorities are unable to properly do their jobs and current politicians remain indifferent to the dangers facing average people, citizens know their societies and sovereignty lie in the balance – and that change must come via voting to put officials into office that understand the dire circumstances unfurling across Europe.

RockySpears Oldguy05 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:52

The UK is not "Gun-Free".

I have 5 myself including 10-shot Winchester pump, with slugs and 00 Buck.  No I cannot wander around the streets with it, but I don't really want to either.

 

 Sadly we do not have hand guns, bar black powder revolvers, so if that is what you meant, that is what you must say,

 

We do fine for firearms here,

 

RS

chippers Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:03

In the future the only crimes that will be actively pursued are the crimes of slander against the noble Mohammedans,IndoPakis and Africans.

EddieLomax Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:03

They have plenty of resources to investigate 2000 or so people for posting messages online that are deemed "hate speech".  So in my reckoning there are big savings that can still be made cutting police numbers, no one would miss them.

Giant Meteor iClaudius Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:24

You passed up reading this one did ya? Hell, I don't blame ya. Shit, shit, shit, everywhere one goes , stepping in shit .. I enjoyed the illustration, like, bobby saying hellloooooo, anything in there !? So far just echoing in the recesses of the great cavern ..

Yeah, the globe is going to hell in a handbasket alright. Only a matter of time now. Looks like the fighting is going to be pretty much  hand to hand. Future vigilantes take note.

I wonder when the organized car burnings festival is slated to begin over there ..

It's August, and there is a cold chill in the air, as the wicked wind this way blows ,,,

vegan Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:21

At least responsible law-abiding adults are prohibited by law from carrying anything that can be used as a defensive weapon.

Good luck, suckers.

 

GooseShtepping Moron Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:23

England is so weak and pathetic that I'm starting to think I could just gather a few adventurous lads about me and take over the whole country. I would kick the Muslims, Africans, and other assorted shit-skins out, and restore your national honor. What say you?

ZIRPdiggler Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:25

This is the part where governments fail, after Atlas has shrugged. The jack-booted thugs in the state need some rev....hmmmm. Private Prisons? Slick Willy did it and it was quite lucrative. Lock people up on the grounds that they committed some "green crimes".

 

MusicIsYou Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:41

The problem with your community is your neighbors suck, and your state sucks because your neighbors make your community suck. And your countries suck because your communities  suck because your neighbors make them suck. It all comes down to the people, and it is only because of the way the people are, the people are just a bunch of bastards. And sooner or later you bunch of bastards are going to start "Purging" each other, and the police are going to just sit there watching.

Guentzburgh Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:45

Corruption in the police is beyond rampant, political correctness is running amok in civil service leading to the hiring of highly unsuitabvle people as policemen.

Police creates more crime than it solves in my opinion..... 

Mindless immigration policies dont help either .

London is heading to destruction ... fast

below_Par Mon, 08/20/2018 - 05:46

When Nigel Farrage stated allowing eastern block countries free access to our country and boarders will be a disaster. 

This is exactly what has happened we now have eastern european gangs mugging, burglarising and dealing on a huge scale. Cocaine is flooding the London market. And we have little wannabe ganagsters killing for for larger areas to deal in.

Its a nightmare and when they arrest them they simply leave the country.

Free boarders are doing exactly what they are meant to do crime flows to the wealthier countries.

The people who are not naive knew exactly what was going to happen its not long before we have hard core weapons flooding London. They have already stated to see Grenades being found with gangsters.

Exactly the same as Sweden the Bulkans are flooded with ex military arms.

css1971 Tubs Mon, 08/20/2018 - 06:09

You can get firearms (long guns). It's quite a palaver though, involving someone of "good standing" vouching for your good character.

 

For anyone interested in the UK (or Germany for that matter). These devices are not firearms (or guns at all) and so are entirely unregulated:

 

US made: https://www.crosman.com/airbow

Swedish made: http://www.fxairguns.com/rifle/the-royal-arrow/

Tubs css1971 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 06:31

Would this device count under this legal definition?

"A blow-gun or blow-pipe that is capable of projecting a dart, or any other device that consists of a pipe or tube through which missiles in the form of a dart are capable of being projected by the exhaled breath of the user or by any other means other than an explosive."