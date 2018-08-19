UK Police Chief Admits Failure To Slow Crime-Wave Foretells Future Suffering For Ordinary Citizens

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,

New head of the U.K. Police Federation John Apter spoke with The Independent, claiming that British citizens are being “failed” due to huge demand, budget cuts, and lack of police resources :

We are moving into an area where some crimes will not be investigated, whereas two to five years ago they were... We can’t do everything – there are going to be situations where we simply can’t deliver the policing we want to deliver.

Apter specified the failure of the police force in regards to public safety didn’t necessarily fall on the shoulders of police on the streets or even the chief constables.

“You can only slice the financial cake so many ways,” Apter detailed, “...the public are already suffering and they are going to suffer more and more.”

Notably, Metropolitan Police announced a new “crime assessment policy” last year which included guidelines for officers on when to stop pursuing investigations.

The new guidelines detailed that crimes involving a loss of under £50 wouldn’t be investigated along with offenses where there wasn’t a “realistic chance officers [would] be able to solve it”.

Among the lower level offenses downgraded by the guidelines were shoplifting, car crimes, and criminal damage.

Even amidst skyrocketing crime rates, police budgets have consistently been cut all across the U.K. in an effort to lower wasteful spending.

Apter admits that excessive spending did occur over his years working for police but says continued slashing of force budgets are the reason why so many issues plague British authorities.

Figures purportedly show that the British government allocates more money to foreign aid than to police forces in England and Wales. London mayor Sadiq Khan funneled millions into a “hate crime hub” for the Metro Police with over 900 officers deployed to monitor speech and thought.

Not only are British authorities failing the U.K. in spectacular fashion, the judges in England’s courts don’t seem to have the best interest of citizens in mind, either.

Recently, a judge ruled that parents linked to terror groups can keep their children. 40% of terrorism-related offenders are to be released by 2019 – with more than 80 out of 193 prison sentences running out by the end of this year.

As Apter points out, the public will be the only ones to suffer from budget cuts and the inability to investigate what is now deemed as petty crime.

Is there any question as to why a wave of populism and nationalism is igniting across the U.K. and Europe?

As authorities are unable to properly do their jobs and current politicians remain indifferent to the dangers facing average people, citizens know their societies and sovereignty lie in the balance – and that change must come via voting to put officials into office that understand the dire circumstances unfurling across Europe.