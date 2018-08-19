Venezuela's Key Refineries At Risk Of Seizure

Authored by Robert Rapier via OilPrice.com,
In 2007, following Venezuela’s expropriation of billions of dollars of assets from U.S. companies like ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, I suggested a potential remedy.
Since Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) owns the Citgo refineries in the U.S., the companies that had lost billions of dollars of assets should target these refineries for seizure as compensation.
These refineries have the same vulnerabilities as the U.S. assets in Venezuela that were seized. They represent infrastructure on the ground that can’t be removed from the country.
Citgo has three major refining complexes in the U.S. with a total refining capacity of 750,000 barrels per day. Recognizing the vulnerability from asset seizure, PDVSA tried to sell these assets in 2014, and valued them at $10 billion. That value may be grossly overstated, considering that Venezuela subsequently pledged 49.9 percent of Citgo to Russian oil giant Rosneft as collateral for a $1.5 billion loan.
In recent years, PDVSA has lost a series of arbitration awards related to expropriations, and companies have been looking for opportunities to collect. In May, ConocoPhillips seized some PDVSA assets in the Caribbean to partially enforce a $2 billion arbitration award for Venezuela’s 2007 expropriation.
ConocoPhillips had sought up to $22 billion - the largest claim against PDVSA - for the broken contracts from its Hamaca and Petrozuata oil projects. The company is pursuing a separate arbitration case against Venezuela before the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The ICSID has already declared Venezuela’s takeover unlawful, opening the way for another multi-billion dollar settlement award.
Last week, a court ruling has opened the door for Citgo assets to be seized to pay for these judgments.
Defunct Canadian gold miner Crystallex had been awarded a $1.4 billion judgment over Venezuela’s 2008 nationalization of a Crystallex gold mining operation in the country. A U.S. federal judge ruled that a creditor could seize Citgo’s assets to enforce this award.
This ruling is sure to set off a feeding frenzy among those that have won arbitration rulings against Venezuela. Until the legal rulings are settled, it’s hard to say which companies will end up with Citgo’s assets. But it’s looking far more likely it won’t be PDVSA.
Comments
What happens when the US ultimately defaults or inflates away US treasuries? Will China and Japan, amongst others, seize all US-owned assets on their soil?
I wish they would change their flags.
In reply to What happens when the US… by pitz
No way for Maduro (or Hugo Chavez) see this one coming.
They both remain Socialist Geniuses and Heroes of the People.
In reply to I wish they would change… by NidStyles
Private property, what a concept!
In reply to No way to see this one… by JungleCat
Maduro is gonna pay back all the debt with petros, lol
In reply to Private property, what a… by TBT or not TBT
Like I said on the previous thread (only half tongue in cheek...lol) all Maduro has to do should he lose in arbitration is, create crypto-refineries! ;-)
In reply to Private property, what a… by TBT or not TBT
Japan doesn't have jack. China, on the other hand, would have some serious claims.
In reply to What happens when the US… by pitz
Big Difference between the two. We have been providing Japan protection and they are in more debt than the US and with regards to China, we have more of their assets than they do of ours. It only gets harder for China after we move our manufacturing to India and Vietnam.
In reply to What happens when the US… by pitz
They will try. But at least for once we have an article that speaks to the root of American sanctions against Venezuela.
In reply to What happens when the US… by pitz
there are no US assets on their soil, they dont allow it.
In reply to What happens when the US… by pitz
"Will China and Japan, amongst others, seize all US-owned assets on their soil?"
if they can militarily, then yes, obviously, of course they would. Duh.
In reply to What happens when the US… by pitz
Yes, they will.
Squid
In reply to What happens when the US… by pitz
the propaganda is in full mode, the CIA cannot beat Maduro it is trying the Arbenz treatment when they had a shack in the jungle where they broadcasted propaganda to the people, this was over 70 years ago, it won't work on a president that just got reelected.
nicky maduro's own guards will execute him.
In reply to the propaganda is in full… by Davidduke2000
No one needs to beat Maduro. He's doing a fine job of beating the crap out of himself.
In reply to the propaganda is in full… by Davidduke2000
I am Canadian I have no bone in the fight between the CIA and Venezuela, the man was reelected for a reason which is to spite the CIA.
In reply to No one needs to beat Maduro… by ScratInTheHat
I am a Texan, don't blame our alphabet agencies for Maduro driving the Venezuela buss off the cliff. Even if the US was to try to help him like, China, and Russia, he is still destroying his country through really stupid economic policies. You can not fix stupid governance.
In reply to I am Canadian I have no bone… by Davidduke2000
LOL It's just those pesky contracts VZ signed.
NYT....."It's impossible for capitalism to achieve our goals, nor is it possible to search for an intermediate way," Mr. Chávez said a few months ago, laying out his plans. "I invite all Venezuelans to march together on the path of socialism of the new century.
The new measures -- which include the seizure of factories, mines and fields the government says are unproductive -- are playing well domestically. Mr. Chávez has an approval rating topping 70 percent.
"I'm not afraid of socialism and never have been," said Rivas Silvino, who works in a diaper factory run by workers and managers under a state co-management plan. "The world is afraid. I say, don't be afraid."
In reply to the propaganda is in full… by Davidduke2000
Exactly. It is true that Hugo Chavez’s government canceled the mining contracts in 2008 with both, Canadian firms, Gold Reserve & Crystallex. It is also true that the Company also received in November 2017 the installment payment of US$29.5 million pursuant to its Settlement Agreement with Venezuela.
As a result of the sanctions issued in August 2017 by the US & Canadian governments, restricted the Venezuelan government’s access to the U.S. financial markets, forced the international intermediary banks, which previously facilitated the transfer of funds to the Company’s United States bank accounts, to decline to facilitate such transfers.
Since Crystallex didn’t get pay, the defunct Canadian gold miner company sue the Venezuelan government in the US court. The court order allows Crystallex to recover its loses by seizing the Venezuelan assets in the US (Citgo).
Venezuela has not lost control of Citgo. The court order only raises the likelihood that Venezuela’s state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, will lose control of a valuable external asset. The decision could still be appealed to a higher, federal court.
There is a bigger problem for Crystallex, all the corporations in the US have limited liability & most court cases are settled out court besides PDVSA only owns 50.1% of Citgo the rest, 49.9% stake in Citgo, is owned by State-owned Rosneft (Russia) which Crystallex can’t touch
Rapier is another degenerate MSM prestitute & total delusional about the US energy independence. Rapier is the same guy who predicting in 2011 the replacement of all offshore drilling with nuclear energy , after the deep water spill in the Gulf of Mexico - ROFL - Someone needs to stop spiking his coffee with hallucinogens and intern him along with Tyler Durden (whoever you are) in a "funny farm"
In reply to the propaganda is in full… by Davidduke2000
A U.S. federal judge ruled?
Perhaps the US BAR exam (British Accreditation Registry) should include a section on 'jurisdiction'?
His jurisdiction may bloody well cover assets here in the US,which is what this ruling is about...
In reply to A U.S. federal judge ruled?… by hugin-o-munin
The signed contracts in the US for US refineries. ZH is actually just like all these other blogs, full of people who decide not to even review the text included in post!
In reply to A U.S. federal judge ruled?… by hugin-o-munin
Bankers apply tourniquets at the wallet while the lawyers stand ready to bayonet the dead.
I'm half expecting an expeditionary force arriving soon to "free" the people of Venezuela.
they did a great job of getting Uday & Qusay when they 'surrendered'.
In reply to I'm half expecting an… by Laughing.Man
I, Zero Hedge peruser, Hereby Put In My Bid for one refinery, producing no less than 5k barrels a day,
for One Thousand American Dollars.
"I, Winthrup Duke, bid one American dollar"
In reply to I, Zero Hedge peruser,… by peippe
I, Zero Hedge peruser, Hereby Put In My Bid for one refinery, producing no less than 5k barrels a day,
for One Thousand American Dollars. & a pair of Levi's 501s.
Seems like Maduro, Peter Schiff, Maxine Waters and John Brennen have the same mental disorder. I forgot Maxine's name temporarily so I googled "crazy old black lady senator" and she came up first--LMFAO---1st Place even though she is a representative and not a senator
DE-DOLLARIZATION! It simply makes no sense doing any business whatsoever with US imperialism or using their dollar...
I like the Venezuelan flag... and chocolate chip cookies.
These refineries are "tuned" to process Venezuelan crude, which is much heavier than most others.
If seized, it will take considerable investment to "retune" these refineries to process other grades.
Unless, of course, they continue to process Ven crude for a fee because there isn't enough alternative capacity available elsewhere to handle the heavier stuff. Which would leave investors owning not only the asset itself, but the cash flow from Ven having to pay to use it. Revenge served cold.
So what....they nationalized everything and ran them into the ground. Kind of like a Dem's wet dream
In reply to These refineries are "tuned"… by bh2
They are not going anywhere. Besides, what remains after a legion of desperate people turn into scrappers.
In reply to These refineries are "tuned"… by bh2
I am surprised that nobody mentioned the fact that Rusoro (RMLFF), a gold company, won an $ 1.3 Billion arbitration award, and is pursuing asset claims.
Audi.
Citgo refineries in the U.S., the companies that had lost billions of dollars of assets should target these refineries for seizure as compensation.
OPPS! Think again.
Q 1925,1926
NATIONAL EMERGENCY. December 21, 2017
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
January 1, 2019 amendments
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2018-amendments-manual-courts-martial-united-states/
Seizing PDVSA's assets abroad to pay for the unlawful seizure and confiscation of various companies assets in Venezuala would be fair to compensate for PDVSA's actions. Still due to the dire state that Venezuela is in I sorta hope PDVSA doesn't get hit with such seizures even though it would be a fair counteraction.
Not fair!
In reply to Seizing PDVSA's assets… by Sh3epdog
Isn’t it odd how banks can create money out of thin air, lend it and receive a secured interest in something real and tangible. It seems very wrong.
Then they can sell the asset and launder the money.