Venezuela's Key Refineries At Risk Of Seizure

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 17:40

Authored by Robert Rapier via OilPrice.com,

In 2007, following Venezuela’s expropriation of billions of dollars of assets from U.S. companies like ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, I suggested a potential remedy.

Since Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) owns the Citgo refineries in the U.S., the companies that had lost billions of dollars of assets should target these refineries for seizure as compensation.

These refineries have the same vulnerabilities as the U.S. assets in Venezuela that were seized. They represent infrastructure on the ground that can’t be removed from the country.

Citgo has three major refining complexes in the U.S. with a total refining capacity of 750,000 barrels per day. Recognizing the vulnerability from asset seizure, PDVSA tried to sell these assets in 2014, and valued them at $10 billion. That value may be grossly overstated, considering that Venezuela subsequently pledged 49.9 percent of Citgo to Russian oil giant Rosneft as collateral for a $1.5 billion loan.

In recent years, PDVSA has lost a series of arbitration awards related to expropriations, and companies have been looking for opportunities to collect. In May, ConocoPhillips seized some PDVSA assets in the Caribbean to partially enforce a $2 billion arbitration award for Venezuela’s 2007 expropriation.

ConocoPhillips had sought up to $22 billion - the largest claim against PDVSA - for the broken contracts from its Hamaca and Petrozuata oil projects. The company is pursuing a separate arbitration case against Venezuela before the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The ICSID has already declared Venezuela’s takeover unlawful, opening the way for another multi-billion dollar settlement award.

Last week, a court ruling has opened the door for Citgo assets to be seized to pay for these judgments.

Defunct Canadian gold miner Crystallex had been awarded a $1.4 billion judgment over Venezuela’s 2008 nationalization of a Crystallex gold mining operation in the country. A U.S. federal judge ruled that a creditor could seize Citgo’s assets to enforce this award.

This ruling is sure to set off a feeding frenzy among those that have won arbitration rulings against Venezuela. Until the legal rulings are settled, it’s hard to say which companies will end up with Citgo’s assets. But it’s looking far more likely it won’t be PDVSA.

pitz Sun, 08/19/2018 - 17:42

What happens when the US ultimately defaults or inflates away US treasuries?  Will China and Japan, amongst others, seize all US-owned assets on their soil?

W270 pitz Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:38

Big Difference between the two.  We have been providing Japan protection and they are in more debt than the US and with regards to China, we have more of their assets than they do of ours.  It only gets harder for China after we move our manufacturing to India and Vietnam.

Davidduke2000 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 17:42

the propaganda is in full mode, the CIA cannot beat Maduro it is trying the Arbenz treatment when they had a shack in the jungle where they broadcasted propaganda to the people, this was over 70 years ago, it won't work on a president that just got reelected.

FishOn Davidduke2000 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:40 Permalink

LOL It's just those pesky contracts VZ signed.

 

NYT....."It's impossible for capitalism to achieve our goals, nor is it possible to search for an intermediate way," Mr. Chávez said a few months ago, laying out his plans. "I invite all Venezuelans to march together on the path of socialism of the new century.

The new measures -- which include the seizure of factories, mines and fields the government says are unproductive -- are playing well domestically. Mr. Chávez has an approval rating topping 70 percent.

"I'm not afraid of socialism and never have been," said Rivas Silvino, who works in a diaper factory run by workers and managers under a state co-management plan. "The world is afraid. I say, don't be afraid."

Kokito Davidduke2000 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

Exactly. It is true that‭ ‬Hugo Chavez’s government canceled the mining contracts in‭ ‬2008‭ ‬with both,‭ ‬Canadian firms,‭ ‬Gold Reserve‭ & ‬Crystallex.‭ ‬It is also true that the Company also received in November‭ ‬2017‭ ‬the installment payment of US$29.5‭ ‬million pursuant to its Settlement Agreement with Venezuela.‭

As a result of the sanctions issued in August‭ ‬2017‭ ‬by the US‭ & ‬Canadian governments,‭ ‬restricted the Venezuelan government’s access to the U.S.‭ ‬financial markets,‭ ‬forced the international intermediary banks,‭ ‬which previously facilitated the transfer of funds to the Company’s United States bank accounts,‭ ‬to decline to facilitate such transfers.‭

‬Since Crystallex didn’t get pay,‭ ‬the defunct Canadian gold miner company sue the Venezuelan government in the US court.‭ ‬The court order allows‭ ‬Crystallex to recover its loses by seizing the Venezuelan assets in the US‭ (‬Citgo‭)‬.‭

‬Venezuela has not lost control of Citgo.‭ ‬The court order only raises the likelihood that Venezuela’s state oil company,‭ ‬Petróleos de Venezuela SA,‭ ‬will lose control of a valuable external asset.‭ ‬The decision could still be appealed to a higher,‭ ‬federal court.‭

‬There is a bigger problem for Crystallex,‭ ‬all the corporations in the US have limited liability‭ & ‬most court cases are settled out court besides PDVSA only owns‭ ‬50.1%‭ ‬of Citgo the rest,‭ ‬49.9%‭ ‬stake in Citgo,‭ ‬is owned by State-owned Rosneft‭ (‬Russia‭) ‬which Crystallex can’t touch

Rapier is another degenerate MSM prestitute‭ & ‬total delusional about the US energy independence.‭ ‬Rapier is the same guy who predicting in 2011 the replacement of all offshore drilling with nuclear energy ,  after the deep water spill in the Gulf of Mexico - ROFL - Someone needs to stop spiking his coffee with hallucinogens and intern him along with Tyler Durden‭ (‬whoever you are‭) ‬in a‭ "‬funny farm‭"

peippe Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

I, Zero Hedge peruser, Hereby Put In My Bid for one refinery, producing no less than 5k barrels a day, 

for One Thousand American Dollars.

peippe Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

I, Zero Hedge peruser, Hereby Put In My Bid for one refinery, producing no less than 5k barrels a day, 

for One Thousand American Dollars. & a pair of Levi's 501s.

J Mahoney Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

Seems like Maduro, Peter Schiff, Maxine Waters and John Brennen have the same mental disorder. I forgot Maxine's name temporarily so I googled "crazy old black lady senator" and she came up first--LMFAO---1st Place even though she is a representative and not a senator

bh2 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

These refineries are "tuned" to process Venezuelan crude, which is much heavier than most others.

If seized, it will take considerable investment to "retune" these refineries to process other grades.

Unless, of course, they continue to process Ven crude for a fee because there isn't enough alternative capacity available elsewhere to handle the heavier stuff. Which would leave investors owning not only the asset itself, but the cash flow from Ven having to pay to use it. Revenge served cold.

deoldefarte Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

I am surprised that nobody mentioned the fact that Rusoro (RMLFF), a gold company, won an $ 1.3 Billion arbitration award, and is pursuing asset claims.

Audi.

 

 

Bobportlandor Sun, 08/19/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

Citgo refineries in the U.S., the companies that had lost billions of dollars of assets should target these refineries for seizure as compensation.

 

OPPS! Think again.

 

Q 1925,1926

NATIONAL EMERGENCY. December 21, 2017
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/

January 1, 2019 amendments

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2018-amendments-manual-courts-martial-united-states/
 

 

Sh3epdog Sun, 08/19/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

Seizing PDVSA's assets abroad to pay for the unlawful seizure and confiscation of various companies assets in Venezuala would be fair to compensate for PDVSA's actions. Still due to the dire state that Venezuela is in I sorta hope PDVSA doesn't get hit with such seizures even though it would be a fair counteraction. 

Grandad Grumps Sun, 08/19/2018 - 19:18 Permalink

Isn’t it odd how banks can create money out of thin air, lend it and receive a secured interest in something real and tangible. It seems very wrong.

Then they can sell the asset and launder the money.