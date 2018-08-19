What Truckers & Railroads Just Said About The US Economy

Authored by Wolf Richter via WolfStreet.com,
It's cyclical, stupid!
The transportation sector is a reflection of the goods-based economy in the US. Demand has been blistering across all modes of transportation. Freight shipment volume (not pricing… we’ll get to pricing in a moment) by truck, rail, air, and barge, according to the Cass Freight Index jumped 10.6% in July compared to a year earlier. This pushed the index, which is not seasonally adjusted, to its highest level for July since 2007.
The dynamics in the transportation sector are “clearly signaling that the US economy, at least for now, is ignoring all of the angst coming out of Washington D.C. about the trade wars,” the report by Cass said.
The Cass Shipments Index does not include shipments of bulk commodities, such as grains or chemicals. But shipments of commodities were strong too, according to the Association of American Railroads. Excluding the carload category of coal, which is facing a structural decline in the US, carloads rose by 6.7% year-over-year, including grain, up 14.7%; petroleum & petroleum products, up 27%; and chemicals, up 4.6%. Of the 20 commodity carload categories, only five showed declines, including nonmetallic minerals, metallic ores, and the biggie, coal.
And intermodal traffic – shipments of containers and trailers via a combination of rail and truck – surged 6.9% in July compared to July last year, the AAR reported.
The pop in the Cass Shipments Index of 10.6% was the sixth double-digit increase so far this year. Only June had come in with a single-digit increase (7.2%):
Capacity in trucking is very tight. Some of the squeeze, especially among small trucking companies, earlier this year was triggered by the newly required Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) that record drive times by truckers and thus help enforce the legal hourly limits truckers can drive. This hurt capacity and utilization earlier this year. But Cass points out:
[M]any of the truckers most adversely affected are now beginning to get some of the loss in utilization back, especially in the dry van and reefer (temperature control) marketplaces. The flatbed segment of trucking, however, is continuing to struggle with productivity after the adoption of ELDs.
Under pressure from this demand from shippers, tight capacity, and rising costs of diesel, pricing has been surging across the board.
The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, which tracks per-mile full-truckload pricing but does not include fuel or fuel surcharges and is therefore not impacted by diesel price increases, jumped 10.2% in July, the largest year-over-year increase in the data going back to 2005:
One of the factors in creating pricing pressures is diesel. The US average retail price of diesel rose 24% at the end of July ($3.23) from a year ago, according to EIA data, but remains substantially below the range of the years before the Oil Bust:
The Cass Intermodal Price Index, which includes fuel prices, jumped 12.0% in June compared to a year ago, the 22nd month in a row of year-over-year increases, and the sharpest year-over-year increase since July 2011.
In aggregate, across all modes of transportation, the amount companies spent on shipping soared by 17.9% in July compared to July last year, according to the Cass Freight Expenditures index. This surge is a function of higher prices and fuel surcharges, as well as higher shipment volumes at those higher prices:
Retail sales – particularly e-commerce sales – have been strong all year. In July, retail sales jumped 6.4% from a year ago. That explains part of the surge in transportation demand. But industrial demand is hot too.
The Census Bureau reported yesterday that the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for June – so lagging a month behind, but that’s as close as we can get – jumped 8.2% year-over year.
Some of this surge in shipments went into business inventories, which rose 4.2% year-over-year to a record $1.94 trillion. This number is important in the cyclicality of the goods-based economy. At some point, when sales growth tapers off, these record inventories are perceived as too high, and the inventory reduction mode sets in across industries, which causes orders to drop and then shipments to drop. This was one of the factors leading to the last transportation recession. And the way inventories are going now, it will be one of the factors leading to the next transportation recession.
But for now, there is a capacity squeeze, so everyone speeds up orders to get their stuff in time, which tightens the squeeze, increases inventories, pushes up demand for transportation, and inflates pricing.
Demand from the industrial sector shows up in demand for flatbed trailers that haul equipment and supplies for the revived oil-and-gas drilling boom, construction, manufacturing, etc. Demand surged just as capacity tightened, and suddenly the DAT Flatbed Weekly Barometer, cited by Cass, spiked. The spike, as the chart below shows, was historic and blistering, but there is no infinite spike or endless exponential increase, as the recent plunge toward the mean shows. In this barometer, values above 50 (blue line) indicate demand exceeds capacity (click to enlarge):
As the above charts show, transportation is an notoriously cyclical industry that experienced a “transportation recession” from 2015 through much of 2016, just as a lot of capacity had been added, while business inventories were suddenly deemed too high and orders slowed in the goods-based sector, which caused demand for transportation to drop and pricing to collapse. Suddenly there was no more talk about a shortage of drivers.
Cass points out that the capacity squeeze and price increases are unlikely to become permanent: “We are confident that the increased spending on equipment, technology, and people will eventually result in increased capacity in most transportation modes.”
“Increased spending” may be an understatement. Trucking companies are responding to the capacity squeeze: In July, their orders for Class 8 trucks soared 187% from a year ago, to 52,250 units, the highest number of monthly orders ever. Truck manufacturers, which had been laying off people during the transportation recession, now have their own capacity squeeze that goes all the up the supply chain. “It is a bizarre occurrence and it will not be resolved soon,” FTR Transportation Intelligence explained. Read… Cyclical Heavy-Truck Industry Soars to Cloud 9
Comments
Trucks don't matter.
It's people we are missing, and a shitload of them.
Every driver comes to my yard is from Eastern Europe, or Russia anymore, no Smokey and the Bandit types anywhere to be found.
just what I see, and I'm in the business.
The big uptick was manufactured, due to the hurricanes last year and the need to replace all the lost merchandise. Nothing real about it. Now reality is returning
The kids and grandkids of "smokey the bandit" truckers don't want that job. They know too well the effect of days on the road away from the family, so they would not do that to their own kids. My father-in-law was one for his entire life, NYC to Cleveland and back 6 days a week. My brother-in-law was one and got out to take a desk job in a plumbing supply warehouse.
Trucks do matter, not whoever is driving them. They are a foolproof recession indicator in the real economy. I live close to hwy 401 in Toronto and increases and decreases in truck traffic correlate 100% to what is going on.
What are your truck traffic observations telling you now?
It agrees with this article, products are still moving along. No one pays for empty trucks.
Most drivers i see, have turbans.
Talked to guy yesterday who has been at work in Florida. Sez the worst problem they have is the 10-15% tax on everything by the mafia. Flat out in your face extortion.
It's like they're part of Obamacare.
The issue with these corporate-operated trucking companies IS NOT whether a lowly trucker wears this or that..........the REAL ISSUE is...........:
In key areas of the US where interstate/intrastate driving is, it has become a huge headache for commuters. Meantime, these filthy rich transporation giants hardly pay ANY TAXES even though they clog the freeways when in a bottleneck area of bridges/roads.
The classic example is the "I-5 Corridor" between Portland, Oregon and right before you get on the I-5 Bridge going southward. (Little Vancouver, WA - bedroom community that depends on Portland jobs.)
You should experience some of these commutes. You average 20-25 mph in the 5 mile "corridor."
Oregon State & Washington State are broke thanks to 2007-8 and ALSO because these little local politicians won't take on these bohemoth trucking corporations. They should be heavily taxed for using the Corridor - OR, they should build their own bridge & freeway so we don't have these hogs on the freeways.
We DON'T care that interstate/intrastate taxes are baked into the system. These capitalists must pay their fair share. Time for a revolt.
Washington and Oregon are broke because they are lefty states.
.......Not cause someone who does productive labor is "not being taxed enough".
I hope you're being sarcastic. Everyone knows that people that spend other people's money ALWAYS spend it wiser than spending their own money. /s
Here in N. California I rely on flatbeds. 100% from south of the border. Don’t speak English. Don’t understand instructions. Don’t know how they get their licenses!
In reply to Trucks don't matter. It's… by 338
I live RIGHT next to the CSX rail line from Savannah. Train traffic has been half of what it was 2 years ago.
Pump up the volume, pump it up reaal hard.
any fake news claim requires evidence that the data is incorrect.
The rapidly rising price of imported steel under the Trump Tariffs will squeeze the truck manufacturers and the trucking companies that pay those prices a lot harder. Then, just after they commit to making and buying these higher-priced trucks with higher-priced credit, the effects of the tariffs will diminish shipping substantially.
If the trucking industry if fortunate, the diminishment happens before orders and production are locked in with credit, and the first graph above looked like that could be happening. Trucking may have shot up in May in anticipation of tariffs (stocking up). Most tariffs have only just being implemented, so their impact will start to be felt this month, but be felt a lot more next month. Right now there are a lot of tariffs still waiting in the pipeline, and that could be causing companies that buy those products to be stocking up, even as companies that bought stuff now under tariff stop buying.
In other words, the bulk of tariffs won't be in place until the end of August, if they all happen as threatened, so the downward pressure on shipping won't be felt until September.
Dave --
In your view, what would the situation look like, sans the tariff fiasco? In other words, organic growth based on a stable model, or floating on still-cheap money and the trickle-down effect of buybacks...?
Everything is so Fucking Great -raise those rates, Jerome! Let's go- 4,5,6%. Until then it's all BS and Fun With Numbers.
Shipping costs have sky rocketed,,, at least for the individual. I'm trying to sell stuff I no longer need on Ebay and the shipping rates are causing potential buyers to not buy. Sold a gas tank that fit a motorcycle that was only made for one year for $100. By the time shipping along with Ebay and paypal costs I took in $35. Shipping alone was $41. It's not worth it. I will probably trash the rest and I have a LOT of parts.
You've put your finger on it. It's the gig/e-commerce that's driving the demand for trucking. In an economy where everyone takes in his neighbor's laundry, you need a lot of carters.
I wonder how some of these rates are figured for individual shippers such as yourself? Recently I had a small shipment (5 lbs) going from Orlando, FL to Seattle, WA. I checked at both UPS and USPS. It was basically the same cost to ship....about $21.
I recently bought something from a large on-line retailer in Wyoming. Free shipping on everything over $75. I understand that some of the shipping cost is within the cost of the item I bought, but the box weighed 6 lbs. and the items I bought cost $80. My wife buys some junk costume jewelry that comes direct from China shipped in a padded envelope and it is delivered by the USPS. I think the USPS made some ridiculous deal where they can ship overseas for about $1.
The company I work for now charges extra to shippers who have a less than 25 car minimum. This has caused some farms in my area to use trucking instead of paying the extra fee for rail service. They have laid off 6400 employees over a three year period, yet still turn billion dollar profits. The co reinvests in its own stocks instead of rebuilding the infrastructure.... The railroad was a great place to work back in the 60's and 70's, but for me working there today, I shake my head at how things are going.
A great American icon is falling to the wayside, so sad.
Here in western NC, the trucking volume is very high. I have seen a few billboards advertising for CDLs.
Is this driver “shortage”due to drivers quitting because of all the BS rules?
How many are self employed ( own their rigs) and from there, how are the used vs new trucking sales? Might give an idea of how much demand is for new additional drivers vs those who need to be replaced.
Even though UPS says they’ve reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters don’t hold your breath. The rank and file members haven’t even voted yet. Labor Day ballots go out. Odd timing??
With a 2.1% raise/yr avg for 5 years they are basically saying FU to their employees. Begging for a strike. With UPS stock near all time highs and 8 years of increasing the dividend 6-9% annually it would appear they don’t want to share the wealth. The drivers make pretty good money but everyone knows cost of living and inflation are higher than that. I don’t care what the FED says-they lie.
The new tax law was a boon for anyone expensing new purchases. It goes well beyond trucks. I can think of four businesses I deal with that have made multi-million dollar purchases they wouldn’t have before...they will be more productive and are growing because of it...the labor side has been a disaster for decades and we can blame the culture and education system for this...
In 2007, even though the technicals had already rolled, the build-out of residential/commercial was still going crazy (money already spent), but it was amazing to witness how fast it all came to a halt when the projects were complete or near completion (last $installments running dry, or going BK, both).
How can you have a transportation recession without government's hurry up and wait attitude? Well I don't know but something doesn't seem Normal to me.
Then shouldn't interest rates be around 4 or 5 or 6%, fuckstick? Even the Orange Jackass is braying for the Fed to keep rates repressed.
"It's cyclical, stupid!" So are depressions.
export/ import imbalance, [and]... all one sees is a importing tsunami.
go figure$$$
The Fed must know something that you Trumptards don't because they sure don't want to raise interest rates.
