Bond Bears Bruised As Yields Hit 3-Mo Lows; Brazil, Mexico, & Turkey Tumble

Ignore the crashing yield curve, slumping rates, disappointing data, and dumping lira... stocks are up bitches...
China's National Team stepped in to save the world overnight...
European stocks took China's lead...
US equity markets extended last-week's gains... (Nasdaq and Small Caps dipped red ahead of the European close) - NOTE stocks closed weak after reports of Trump accusing China of manipulating FX and Fed not being dovish enough...
Futures show the Nasdaq dump at the US cash open (and automagic bid back up to unch)...
Another day, another short-squeeze - but look where we are closing... (at the open before last Wednesday's plunge)... Is this dead-cat-bounce over?
While the S&P couldn't quite make it back to its record high, Trannies squeezed higher to new record highs... (NOTE volume has been sliding notably during this rally)
However, as Bloomberg highlights, there is a mystery at center of today's transportation rally: what's driving it? The supercomposite railroad and airline indexes are up 3.4%, and 1.1% respectively, the most in a month, amid scant news yet there's plenty of social media interest in airlines. Truckers are rising today, though they remain a weak spot in the sector.
Talking of transportation, Tesla was smacked hard early on (erasing all the earnings-night gains) but managed a miraculous recovery...
But TSLA Bonds ain't buying it...
Cyclicals notably outperformed Defensives on the day...
Just as stocks were being bought, Bonds were also bid... squeezing the record bearish bond positioning further...
10Y Treasury yields closed near their lowest in 3 months...
10Y Yields hit a 2.81% handle intraday!
And the yield curve flattened to new cycle flats... 2s10s back to 22bps!
The Dollar Index slipped lower (after tagging Friday stops) for the 3rd day in a row to one-week lows...
Pressured after leaked comments from Trump about how hawkish Powell is and that China/EU was manipulating its currency...
Offshore yuan rallied back to unchanged on the day, miraculously rallying once again ahead of the US-China trade talks (and a WSJ report that Trump is saying China is manipulating its currency)...NOTE this is the best 3-day rally in yuan since Jan 2016.
The Mexican Peso was pummeled back towards 19 as NAFTA auto talks spooked traders...
The Turkish Lira tumbled again (NOTE - Turkey is on vacation this week)...
The Brazilian Real was routed - dumped to a new cycle low after leftists dominated presidential election polls...(the weakest since March 2016)
But The dollar weakened across Asian FX...
Cryptocurrencies jumped after Friday's "close" but have limped lower since with Ripple and Bitcoin unchanged...
Silver ended the day lower despite USD weakness but crude, copper, and gold managed gains...
Gold rallied for the second day, pushing back up towards $1200 (in futures)... this is gold's best two-day gain since March.
Gold/Silver rallied back above 80x again...
Which appears to be a long-term resistance...
Finally, it appears - just as we have seen before - that 'macro-fundamentals' don't matter (for now)...
Investors start the week in a pretty good mood. The bet is that Turkey’s woes won’t spread; that China blinked just in time; and that Powell will sound dovish this Friday.— David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) August 20, 2018
Comments
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
I don't have any money left to give to scams.
I'd rather kill bankers and politicians instead.
In reply to If that scumbag Peter Strzok… by Sinophile
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
➤➤➤ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to I don't have any money left… by Solosides
I make $0 per hour shit posting on Zerohedge while pretending to work at my cubicle with 0 kids at home! I hand cook my own gourmet food every day. I'm even driving my own 40 year old shit-box Chevy Nova right now!
ASK ME HOW
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.lopz
And Bitcoin BOOMING!!!
BUY BITCOIN!!! Jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiners.
In reply to I make $0 per hour shit… by Solosides
Not sure if Zerohedge realizes this, but a flattening yield curve IS NOT bearish for stocks.
The yield curve is only bearish for stocks once it inverts.
https://bullmarkets.co/using-an-inverted-yield-curve-to-predict-bear-ma…
In reply to If that scumbag Peter Strzok… by Sinophile
I don't think we'll be hearing from the CVSI cheerleader anytime soon. Down 35% today on fraud investigation.
ON FIRE!
In reply to I don't think we'll be… by AynRandObjectivist
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company,” “CV Sciences,” “our” or “we”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Maroon, MD, FACS (“Dr. Maroon”), to its Board of Directors.
In reply to I don't think we'll be… by AynRandObjectivist
It was up 39% before the news...
In reply to I don't think we'll be… by AynRandObjectivist
CVSI was soaring due to great financials and products. They have better financials than TLRY. Many of the big boys missed the run up. The little guy was making too much money. So, this fraudster or short idiot Citron gets paid by the big boys to put out a tweet as the stock is heading toward $10 to drive it down so the big boys can load up. Expect a rebound tomorrow.
In reply to I don't think we'll be… by AynRandObjectivist
I can grow a better version of their product, in my backyard, for practically free!
In reply to CVSI was soaring due to… by lester1
Weapon-I-Zation
of the U.S. stock market
Weapon-I-Zation
I started using that term by summer 2016.
Following the clearly-synthetic oversurging
reversal of the global drop that started
the first trading day of that yr.
Then? Post election?
Hard to argue weaponization is not what they
did, or what happened, on the victory of the
reformer-outsider, And I was calling it, throughout
S&P 500 --is-- -essentially- weaponized
By any examination the shock susceptibility, its level, contains
You’re a poster child for common cognitive biases that fuel most top-down conspiracies, 99.999% of which are false positives. We’re up 30% post-Trump, and you still think evil anti-Trump-ers are responsible.
You spent 2016 convinced “they” were ramping to elect Hillary, and when it didn’t crash after she lost, you came up with your idiotic ‘weaponization’ hypothesis, so easily refuted: assume I have $100 in the market, and the evil lords who control everything crash it 50%. I’d be left with $50, right? Then, assume they instead first ramp it 30% and do the same crash. What would I have left, Funky Boy? Ah … $65, MORE than simply tanking it immediately.
There is NO mathematical scenario where a mythical ‘they’ could leave less wealth with an identical post-ramp plunge than simply crashing just after his election, certain to have impacted the perception of his presidency more than after rising another third. And don’t tell me it’s about ‘timing’, no poll indicates Trump’s support hinges on stock wealth, the evidence is quite the reverse.
And don’t say they’ll crash it 100%, anyone that powerful would, by design, be major holders of the market, so the notion ‘they’’d get out at precisely a top (through some text message signal, I imagine) and unload to the average joe with $1200 in his checking account is preposterous: markets are largely the result of major buy-side pension activity, and until a sustained rate rise, or earnings scare (by THEIR definition, not doom porn from fringe blogs) comes along, ‘they’ won’t be changing allocations from stocks in a major way.
This is the key flaw in your theory: assuming we’re being held up purely by ‘manipulation’ assumes there are major, persistent buy-side allocations away from stocks that these fiends are overcoming, and there’s simply NO evidence this is occurring.
Clear your head Funk, before you twist your brain into a pretzel.
In reply to Weapon-I-Zation of the U.S… by D.r. Funk
The average Joe has far less than $1,200 in their checking account.
In reply to You’re a poster child for… by Keltner Channel Surf
Actually, the most recent mean data I found with a quick search (from August) was $9,000 (median was $2,900), but that was for those with checking accounts, of course many don't have accounts at all. Doesn't negate my overall point, not quite enough to buy the entire market from 'them.'
In reply to The average Joe has far less… by Solosides
so NFLX today? really? and BA? the index saviors.......
so the "analysis" I read today why NFLX was up was because it had been down before.........pretty much sums up our "markets"
Ashes to ashes
dust to dust
In treasury bulls
you should not trust
Fed keeps hiking imo.We did have 4%+ growth last quarter.
New report from Zillow says housing market is softening. Listing prices are getting cut.
Let's see, the score so far is:
ZeroHedge - 0
Stock Market - 1,596
ZeroHedge is like my ex-wife, so negative they could fuck up a free lunch
Yup -_-
In reply to Let's see, the score so far… by nosoeawe
In reply to Yup -_- by Fox Mulder
You sound exactly like everyone in America during January of 2008
In reply to Let's see, the score so far… by nosoeawe
the Big Orange Baby whining incessantly about the Fed raising rates while the Big Fat Bubble which he has fully embraced grows is pretty amusing, though. He'll be the first cunt to demand QE when the market drops 15%.
Depressions are scientifically created.
Usury shorts aka bond shorts
Squeeeeeeezed mother fuckers
Grrrrrrrrrr feels sooo good!
The awesome thing about this stock market is that it doesn't matter if each sector is exhausted until there is no sector left to hide in.
Now a days the entire market can moved higher by simply rotating into one stock at a time.
Dadadadaaa I'm loving it.
"The End of the Bond Bull Market" LOL