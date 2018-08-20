Deutsche Bank Tells Employees To Travel Less To Cut Costs

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:05

Forget the days of traveling first class to meet clients: Deutsche Bank, which following major management upheaval in the past year, is telling its employees to take the bus whenever possible.

In the latest indignity to befall the bank's employees, in a memo sent by Deutsche Bank CFO James von Moltke, the biggest European bank - if certainly not by market cap - urged employees to "take every opportunity to restrict non-essential travel" until the end of the year adding that "with your help, we will meet our cost-reduction targets."

As Bloomberg notes, the travel curbs are the latest example of the cost-cutting drive under new CEO Christian Sewing, which has targeted perks such as first-class tickets - both for airplanes and trains - and even daily fruit bowls. Sewing vowed in April that he will keep expenses below 23 billion euros ($26 billion) in 2018, mostly by cutting at least 4,000 jobs by the end of the year, and likely many more.

Having failed at boosting revenue growth, losing many of its rainmaker MDs in a period in which the bank paid out no bonuses, the bank has instead decided on instilling a more austere attitude toward travel - an essential element of Sewing’s and von Moltke’s effort to cut non-compensation expenses.

It gets worse: in July the CFO asked all employees to submit their own cost-cutting proposals. More than 500 submissions were received during the first 24 hours.

"We are grateful for the many ideas contributed by employees,” von Moltke wrote in the memo. “Among these, travel expenditure is one of the most frequently-raised topics."

The good news, if not for the company's employees, is that DB's general expenses have tumbled to the lowest level since 2014, clocking in at €2.55BN.

Tags
Business Finance
Labor

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JRobby Disgoatled Grunt Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

Beginning of the end. Go shorter on DB than already though possible..........

Banking of course is a confidence game. When the deposits start fleeing, it's game over.

 

"What about their massive counter party exposure !?!?!?"

"CB's will bail out the counter parties on a selective basis (think Goldman/AIG), the rest will eat ex

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Froman Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

"Another one rides the bus, another one rides the bus, hey hey"

 

Lyrics above sung to the tune of "Another one bites the dust" with apologies to Freddie Mercury & Queen

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Balance-Sheet Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

Banks in the US are in the same position. An essential industry is being crippled by political demands to maintain incredibly bloated staffing levels with 10,000s creating no value while consuming all the operating revenue. Banks like WF and the other big ones can drop 20,000 employees EACH this year and slash operating costs. This industry WILL go almost entirely online and now is overdue for radical restructuring and staff streamlining. WF could easily lose 40,000 employees and it is this crippling overstaffing that forces them and their employees into endless marginal often criminal actions.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LawsofPhysics Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

Are there really any humans working at the big banks?  I thought it was all computer-trading now?  Banks sure as fuck aren't for savings and LOANS anymore!

 

Fuck'em JUMP YOU FUCKERS!!! that should really save on the bottom line...