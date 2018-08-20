Different Strokes: Porn Website To Reward People For Watching

Authored by Maxwell William via CoinTelegraph.com,
Porn website Tube8 has revealed plans to create a blockchain-based platform for users to earn crypto tokens as they watch and interact with Tube8 videos, according to Hard Fork, August 17.
The adult entertainment streaming site and subsidiary of Pornhub announced a partnership with Vice Industry Token (VIT), which will develop a tokenize platform for Tube8’s 10 million users and 150 million monthly website visits. The new system will reportedly be implemented by the end of the year.
As Robin Turner, the spokesperson for Tube8, told Hard Fork, the platform will gives users the chance to “get paid to consume our free content,” rather than users “having to fork over money to consume content, which some sites require.” He goes on to state:
“Considering the popularity of cryptocurrency right now, it only made sense to pay [users] for watching, and interacting with, our videos. We value their attention and want to keep them coming back for more!”
According to Turner, Tube8 believes that this new user-engagement model that allows users to earn Vice Tokens — which essentially operate as utility tokens — will be “a paradigm shift in how people consume adult entertainment.” This strategy is designed to keep viewers on their site, as Turner explains to Hard Fork:
“Whereas before users would log in, watch a few videos and leave, VIT incentivizes them to create an account and interact with the content to generate Vice Tokens.”
As with many platforms, Tube8’s plans to tokenize could suffer from problems of scale. VIT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which presently can handle about 15 transactions per second. With the current number of daily visitors, the only way to tokenize the site without choking up the blockchain, would be to run the reward system on a centralized server.
VIT has already built up a list of other partners in the adult entertainment industry, including StormyDaniels.com - the pornstar who claims to have had an affair with U.S. President Donald Trump.
But as Cointelegraph recently reported, VIP is now engulfed in a heated dispute with perhaps the most recognizable name in the adult entertainment industry, Playboy. After Playboy accused Canadian firm Global Blockchain Technologies (BLOC) of fraud and breach of contract, VIT was caught in the crossfire. VIT’s CEO Stuart Duncan is now accusing Playboy of taking “the equivalent of millions of dollars,” according to an AVN report.
In reply to SpermCoins? by DrBrown314
Porn is about hate, not love. In porn women are paid to repeat the mantra “I am a cunt. I am a bitch. I am a whore. I am a slut. Fuck me hard with your big cock.” They plead to be physically abused. Porn caters to degrading racist stereotypes. Black men are sexually potent beasts stalking white women. Black women have a raw, primitive lust. Latin women are sultry and hotblooded. Asian women are meek, sexually submissive geishas. In porn, human imperfections do not exist. The oversized silicone breasts, the pouting, gel-inflated lips, the bodies sculpted by plastic surgeons, the drug-induced erections that never subside and the shaved pubic regions — which cater to porn’s pedophilia — turn performers into pieces of plastic. Smell, sweat, breath, heartbeats and touch are erased along with tenderness. Women in porn are packaged commodities. They are pleasure dolls and sexual puppets. They are stripped of true emotions.
Porn is not about sex, if one defines sex as a mutual act between two partners, but about masturbation, a solitary auto-arousal devoid of intimacy and love. The cult of the self — that is the essence of porn — lies at the core of corporate culture. Porn, like global capitalism, is where human beings are sent to die.
In reply to (((Usual suspects))) ???? by Takemine2go
Tokens have no future.
They do less than what crypto-currency does and can do nothing that crypto-currency can't do itself.
You want to buy the leading coins that have an established community and are actually being used to buy things and used for payment. Always watch what the dark web people want. They are your lead indicators and they are the most hardcore about hacking, crypto-anarchy and privacy. They know what is best so pay attention to them.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.lopz
another degenerate jew business. not surprised.
In reply to So in exchange for receiving… by Helena Bonham-Carter
They're going to print their own tokens and distribute them for time spent watching videos. Participation award, we know who this is aimed at.
In reply to another degenerate jew… by Four chan
Basement dwellers have a new income source...
In reply to So in exchange for receiving… by Helena Bonham-Carter
Head over to Tube8 lady with your 2 kids and get paid for your scamming while you watch... err perform porn
Why you gotta ruin it for everyone?
In reply to Porn seeks to eroticize this… by nope-1004
Because the root of all evil is money. Porn grew out of the commodity explosion of the '50s and '60s with Heffner leading the way. Sex became portable. Sex became consumable. Sex became hip, at the clear expense of one gender and only because cheap credit and easy consumption meant more 'risky' areas could be opened up and extorted for cash by bankers and capitalists.
People need to understand that porn is not normal. Porn is like heroin, highly addictive and offered up to enslave, and enslave you it will unless you make a concerted effort to push the emotional attraction aside and look at it logically: It is about hate and abuse, not love and relationship. The vast majority of performers are damaged individuals who have experienced sexual trauma at some point in their life. This is Satan taking a damaged soul and using it to further enslave and abuse others.
I hope I have helped someone to reconsider.
In reply to Why you gotta ruin it for… by chumbawamba
Add on top of the general imbalance in society whereby most women know what men want, but most men don't know what women want, and the sexual marketplace becomes ultra skewed. Marriage is not a natural state of affairs between the sexes, and the Pareto rule governs dating quite well, up until at least the female biological clock hits the wall in the mid 30s, only then do most women who have been holding out for netting in a top 20% man while turning away the 80%, do they start tapping into the 80% pool as they realize most 20% men are non-committal or taken.
The hypersexualization only adds to the confusion, if people are expecting a "civilized" married life and not jungle rules. The majority of men, and especially women, need to revise their expectations. The pop cultural decay and feminism is not helping.
In reply to Because the root of all evil… by nope-1004
In reply to Because the root of all evil… by nope-1004
Pussy is actually the root of all evil. Most men do bad things to each other, and hoard wealth, in order to make themselves more attractive to potential mates. Of course the desire to mate comes from the desire to live, and improve our species, i.e. survival of the fittest, so you could even say that life itself is the root of all evil. Saying money is the root of all evil is only taking it one level deep.
BTW, that's the main reason why liberals and fake conservatives are wrong about so many things. They only look at problems on the surface, and demand instant gratification, rather than working towards a real solution to the real problem.
In reply to Because the root of all evil… by nope-1004
No I would say the degree of attachment a person has to all of the above is the root of all evil. Evil is a fundamentally human byproduct. The objects of his desire are merely projections of his inner will.
Never get too attached to money or pussy. That is the surest way to ruin a man.
In reply to Pussy is actually the root… by jin187
Porn these days is extreme compared to what I remember over 10 years ago. "Hardcore" back then is a walk in the park today. Extreme behaviour is becoming normalized. I wonder how this warps kids minds these days, they can access everything at a much younger age. Probably has a desensitization effect.
Also interesting to note that by far women's favourite porn is lesbian action. I would call this legacy psychology from the harem days.
In reply to Porn seeks to eroticize this… by nope-1004
The ultimate goal is the normalization of pedophilia. The sodomite movement, normalized homosexuality, which paved the road for Transvestites, which will pave the way for pedophilia. This is kabbalistic freemasonry (Lucifer) worship. The Kundalini (serpent) is raised and involves sex magick rituals (Crowley) involving sodomy. Here are some interesting links: https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/this-tedx-talk-attempts-to-norma…
https://youtu.be/KloaJ1wWWLY
In reply to Porn these days is extreme… by Brazen Heist II
You possess a mostly confused comprehension of things.
In reply to The ultimate goal is the… by OrderfromChaos
Porn is just more common than it used to be. You no longer need to go to the store in the seedy part of town to get one of their limited selection of VHS tapes that cost $100 apiece. More cheaper content means more cheaper everything.
It's just like how people think pedos and kidnappers are around every corner nowadays. Statistically, you're no more likely to have to those things happen then you were 50 years ago, but due to increased exposure of the ones that get caught, and a larger population, it seems like a bigger problem than before.
In reply to Porn these days is extreme… by Brazen Heist II
You are watching all the wrong porn.
Regarding the article - can someone have a chat with Tyler - I would love to earn ZeroCoins by reading articles and taking part in fight club.
Which leads me to another thought - how in hell are you going to spend coins earned by wanking?
In reply to Porn seeks to eroticize this… by nope-1004
In reply to Now who wants to promote… by peddling-fiction
Welcome to the age of hypersexualization
A glaring sign of decay.
In reply to Now that's a Money Shot of… by chumbawamba
The porn industry already loses massive amounts of money giving their product away on the internet, so what if they lose a little bit more by actually paying their users to watch? Especially when the whole point of this virtually 100% Jew-run business is to promote massive sexual degeneracy, while simultaneously social-engineering race-mixing-- especially black men-on-white women race mixing. The goal, of course, is to weaken and eliminate the white majority and replace it with a highly controllable brown and black population.
In reply to hodl on to that fapcoin by ted41776
Remember folks... it's only a sin to push degeneracy on the (((choose ones))).
Degeneracy for the goy is their favourite form of capitalism.
Once again, your ancestors demonstrate why the were more intelligent than you. The knew to keep (((them))) in a ghetto and not let them integrate into your society because they have no regard for it and only wish to serve their evil god of money.
In reply to The porn industry already… by Buckaroo Banzai
(((They))) dealt in this kind of stuff in Berlin in the 1920's and up until the crackdown in '33.
In reply to The porn industry already… by Buckaroo Banzai
Great comments, boys. You hit the kosher nail on the head. Goebbels rightly stated when placing blame for degenerate Weimar Germany, “The Jews are to blame for EVERYTHING.”
In reply to (((They))) dealt in this… by Herodotus
Yup, it never occurs to anyone why porn is free but anything else produced in Hollywood and downloaded is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Ain't nothing free. There is an agenda if they are giving it away.
In reply to The porn industry already… by Buckaroo Banzai
It's a worthless participation award with fake promotion of value. Maybe for 100 tokens you can get additional free stuff.
In reply to Yup, it never occurs to… by chubbar
Advertising. You never wonder why anytime you go on a porn site, or any other shady site for that matter, you instantly see half a dozen super annoying, intrusive, and often malicious advertisements blasting your screen? Those are the kinds of ads that pay the best, but legitimate sites won't allow them there. Thus the malware and fraud industry go hand-in-hand with internet porn. They know you'll click anything, or download anything to get that porn, and so they take advantage of that.
In reply to Yup, it never occurs to… by chubbar
“Considering the popularity of cryptocurrency right now..."
Someone is clearly not paying attention as to how unpopular so many alt coins are right now, including BCH.
Its disappointing to see how much BCH has fallen in relative price to BTC this year (> halved) indicating BCH is not a good ccy to hold in downturns. It used to be almost 20%, now its around 8%.
In reply to Tokens will just leave you… by Cryptopithicus Homme
