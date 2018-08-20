DOJ Indicts Iranians Accused Of Spying For Iran On Jewish, Anti-Khomeini Groups

The Department of Justice indicted two individuals accused of spying on Israeli and Jewish facilities in the United States, as well as the anti-Khomeini group Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK).
Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, 38, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen, and Majid Ghorbani, 59, an Iranian citizen and resident of California, were arrested on August 9, according to records which were unsealed on Monday.
According to the indictment, in or about July 2017, Doostdar traveled to the United States from Iran in order to collect intelligence information about entities and individuals considered by the government of Iran to be enemies of that regime, including Israeli and Jewish interests, and individuals associated with the MEK, a group that advocates the overthrow of the current Iranian government.
On or about July 21, 2017, Doostdar is alleged to have conducted surveillance of the Rohr Chabad House, a Jewish institution located in Chicago, including photographing the security features surrounding the facility. -DOJ
Ghorbani is alleged to have attended a MEK rally in New York City, where he allegedly photographed individuals participating in the protest against the current Iranian regime.
In or about December 2017, Doostdar returned to the United States from Iran and made contact with Ghorbani in the Los Angeles area. During the meeting, Doostdar paid Ghorbani approximately $2,000 in cash and Ghorbani delivered to him 28 photographs taken at the September 2017 MEK rally, many of which contained hand-written annotations identifying the individuals who appeared in the photos. These photographs, along with a hand-written receipt for $2000, were found concealed in Doostdar’s luggage as he transited a U.S. airport on his return to Iran in December 2017. -DOJ
Ghorbani is also said to have traveled to Iran "in or about" March 2018 to conduct an "in-person briefing," after which he attended the MEK-affiliated 2018 Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights in Washington DC. "During the course of the conference, Ghorbani appeared to photograph certain speakers and attendees, which included delegations from across the United States. On May 14, Doostdar called Ghorbani to discuss clandestine methods Ghorbani should use in order to provide this information to Iran," reads the DOJ statement.
“This alleged activity demonstrates a continued interest in targeting the United States, as well as potential opposition groups located in the United States,” said Acting Executive Assistant Director McGarrity. “The FBI will continue to identify and disrupt those individuals who seek to engage in unlawful activity, on behalf of Iran, on US soil.”
Comments
USSA - where Mossad and the Muslim Brotherhood get a free pass. Sums it up, really.
Correct. The CIA has said Israel is our biggest spy threat, yet they're going after the boogeyman instead. Not one of the 'dancing Israelis' was ever indicted, nor were any of the Israeli 'art students' from 10 or 15 years ago.
Oh yeah, Obama handed that rat fuck Jonathan Pollard back to Israel. At least Julius and Ethel got what they had coming.
In reply to USSA - where Mossad and the… by Brazen Heist II
gosh, what I relief, I feel safer now
In reply to Correct. Our own CIA has… by Robot Traders Mom
the joo gets a free pass.
In reply to When are they gonna indict… by bamawatson
When will the DOJ indict the DOJ for spying on Americans?
In reply to the joo gets a free pass. by 07564111
LoL..the joo gives the joo a free pass :D :D
In reply to When will the DOJ indict the… by wren
DOJ spending it's time protecting Israeli interests while Rome burns. Trust the plan?
In reply to LoL..the joo gives the joo a… by 07564111
What the hell does this have to do with spying on the United States (govt)??
In reply to DOJ protecting Israeli… by Kafir Goyim
(((they))) are your owners that's the what and the why.
In reply to What the hell does this have… by evoila
Good that they caught him. Those photographs of protesters are highly classified, more so than those docs in Hillary's personal servers. In the wrong hands, they could be used to build atomic bomb or worse, uploaded to Youtube.
In reply to (((they))) are your owners… by 07564111
Someone has a list of all dual citizens from Israel working in the US government. It would be hilarious if it wasn't so pathetic.
In reply to Correct. Our own CIA has… by Robot Traders Mom
daily reminder that ahmadinejab is a jew.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=ahmadinejad+iran+jewish+id+picture…
daily reminder that iran and the mullahs are are controlled by international kikery (same as saudi arabia, up until very recently, was). that the revolution was an (((Agency))) op. that the shia and sunni comprise the MENA dialectic. and that israel must at all times have an existential threat to justify the hijacking of American foreign policy in the region.
jews btfo: saudi arabia, strings cut. iran, the scissors have been laid to the twine.
kikes are going to have to grow up and take responsibility for their actions. stop blaming others for your problems, kikes. no more welfare from uncle sam. no more kvetching 'muh anti-semitism'/'muh holacaust'. no more wars to advance the greater israel project. no more American blood and treasure for kike mendacity.
janus
In reply to Correct. Our own CIA has… by Robot Traders Mom
Pollard was IMMEDIATELY hired by a Wall Street firm.
Have Iran and Israël declared a new war?
Thierry Meyssan Damascus (Syria) 12 May 2018
General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Al-Qods Force, is the most respected combatant in the Greater Middle East. He has been seen on all the regional theatres of operation. His victories have made him a myth. Washington has apparently authorised Tel-Aviv to eliminate him.
U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran's leaders July 21, 2018
Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson 2018 May
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
Why do Muslims Hate the West?
In reply to Correct. Our own CIA has… by Robot Traders Mom
Solution: get rid of the Israeli Facilities in the United States.
better to nuke them all ;)
In reply to Solution: get rid of the… by DingleBarryObummer
LMFAO!!!! More "indictments" that don't mean shit and are completely fucking useless!!!
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!!!
Back to work DEBT SLAVES!!!!
Imran Awan walked right out the front door.
In reply to LMFAO!!!! More "indictments… by LawsofPhysics
He sure did. We should be ashamed of ourselves.
In reply to Imran Awan walked right out… by chunga
Yep. I hear Hillary is still free. Same with Comey. Fucking insane.
I gotta get out of this place
In reply to He sure did. We should be… by Aerows
Good to know the DOJ is preoccupied with taking out Israel’s enemies while completely ignoring the Clinton Foundation, Pizzagate, and Seth Rich (who had a name).
There are approx. 125,000 DOJ employees.
In reply to Good to know the DOJ is… by Yars Revenge
Sessions isn't asleep, he's making sure the gov boot stays firmly on our necks. It's all about Iran now.
In reply to Good to know the DOJ is… by Yars Revenge
Bwaaaaaaaaaaa! Tel Aviv! Tel Aviv! Tel Aviv!
Aren't you the fool who predicted Syria's demise 6 months ago ? Tick tock
In reply to Bwaaaaaaaaaaa! Tel Aviv!… by falconflight
Unhinged NY Times Columnist Makes Trump Claim So Extreme MSNBC Host Reprimands Her – ‘I Don’t Think You Can Say That’
NY Times Columnist (((Michelle Goldberg))): Trump ‘Would Certainly Like to’ Murder People Without Due Process - https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=50&v=oYA5GNj4DUE - (((Goldberg))) says Angela Merkel is the leader of the free world. Fat Jewy guy sitting next to Goldberg is uber-neocon PodheretZ. ---
LOL, every time I try to give Trump and his doppy dog, Q, a chance, they kick me in the nuts with Zionist shit like this. Maybe we really should just abandon the republic, go to war with Russia and Iran. At least the mad max world would give me the chance to off all the Antifa and hill other retards that I have been trying to reason with. Just think how little Jews will do in a mad max world!
Iran's government protects the largest community of Jewry in the Middle East outside of Israel that they haven't been able to pay off yet to come and live in places like Tel Aviv and Haifa...
Speaking of "meddlers"... Victoria Nuland "trained and certified" Evelyn Farkas at it again on Russia... Russia... Russia... https://www.rt.com/usa/436421-atlantic-russia-us-election-meddling/
When will the U.$. learn that it's over and that they lost IT ALL (economically, militarily and most important spiritually) 17 years ago (https://www.ae911truth.org/)?!!!
If ever their was a time to protest on Capital Hill this year to join the Truthers in solidarity now is the "last chance"!
LOL now this is rich....the deception can't get much worse
WOW!!!
really is getting weird here in this jewish colony called ussa
What crime was committed?
They took photo's of buildings, photo's of people taking part in a public demonstration, photo's of people in public attending a convention. How is that a crime. And is it a crime to pay someone to take photo's in public?
And this " to discuss clandestine methods Ghorbani should use in order to provide this information to Iran" -- What? Just email the photo's like everyone else does, that includes vacation photo's, wedding photo's, convention photo's etc.
Is everything illegal when they simply claim you are evil?
That's it. More Sanctions on Iran, more sanctions on Binomo, we're sanctioning you, @Blankone, and I'm also sanctioning myself. Good Day to you.
In reply to What crime was committed?… by Blankone
This is part of the lead up to Iran. Same type of neocon shit: transparent accusations and outrageous claims. If it follows the same pattern, they'll be coming faster and faster so that there isn't time to dissect or disprove them before the narrative has moved on.
In reply to What crime was committed?… by Blankone
The US Intelligence Jureaucracy, of course, wouldn't think of sending American and Mossad spies to Iran on the US taxpayers' dime.
DOJ = Department of Jews
or am I wrong?
DOJ? Department of Jews?
If we had any sense we would have Chabad under surveillance as well.
Why is the US Honoring a Racist Rabbi?
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/04/07/why-is-the-us-honoring-a-racist…
That's the dotard and his favorite daughter, for ya.
In reply to If we had any sense we would… by Chad Thunderfist