DOJ Indicts Iranians Accused Of Spying For Iran On Jewish, Anti-Khomeini Groups

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:05

The Department of Justice indicted two individuals accused of spying on Israeli and Jewish facilities in the United States, as well as the anti-Khomeini group Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK).

Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, 38, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen, and Majid Ghorbani, 59, an Iranian citizen and resident of California, were arrested on August 9, according to records which were unsealed on Monday. 

According to the indictment, in or about July 2017, Doostdar traveled to the United States from Iran in order to collect intelligence information about entities and individuals considered by the government of Iran to be enemies of that regime, including Israeli and Jewish interests, and individuals associated with the MEK, a group that advocates the overthrow of the current Iranian government.

On or about July 21, 2017, Doostdar is alleged to have conducted surveillance of the Rohr Chabad House, a Jewish institution located in Chicago, including photographing the security features surrounding the facility. -DOJ

Ghorbani is alleged to have attended a MEK rally in New York City, where he allegedly photographed individuals participating in the protest against the current Iranian regime. 

In or about December 2017, Doostdar returned to the United States from Iran and made contact with Ghorbani in the Los Angeles area.  During the meeting, Doostdar paid Ghorbani approximately $2,000 in cash and Ghorbani delivered to him 28 photographs taken at the September 2017 MEK rally, many of which contained hand-written annotations identifying the individuals who appeared in the photos.  These photographs, along with a hand-written receipt for $2000, were found concealed in Doostdar’s luggage as he transited a U.S. airport on his return to Iran in December 2017. -DOJ

Ghorbani is also said to have traveled to Iran "in or about" March 2018 to conduct an "in-person briefing," after which he attended the MEK-affiliated 2018 Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights in Washington DC. "During the course of the conference, Ghorbani appeared to photograph certain speakers and attendees, which included delegations from across the United States.  On May 14, Doostdar called Ghorbani to discuss clandestine methods Ghorbani should use in order to provide this information to Iran," reads the DOJ statement. 

“This alleged activity demonstrates a continued interest in targeting the United States, as well as potential opposition groups located in the United States,” said Acting Executive Assistant Director McGarrity. “The FBI will continue to identify and disrupt those individuals who seek to engage in unlawful activity, on behalf of Iran, on US soil.”

Comments

Robot Traders Mom Brazen Heist II Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:10 Permalink

Correct. The CIA has said Israel is our biggest spy threat, yet they're going after the boogeyman instead. Not one of the 'dancing Israelis' was ever indicted, nor were any of the Israeli 'art students' from 10 or 15 years ago. 

 

Oh yeah, Obama handed that rat fuck Jonathan Pollard back to Israel. At least Julius and Ethel got what they had coming.

janus Robot Traders Mom Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

daily reminder that ahmadinejab is a jew.

https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=ahmadinejad+iran+jewish+id+picture…

daily reminder that iran and the mullahs are are controlled by international kikery (same as saudi arabia, up until very recently, was).  that the revolution was an (((Agency))) op.  that the shia and sunni comprise the MENA dialectic.  and that israel must at all times have an existential threat to justify the hijacking of American foreign policy in the region.

jews btfo: saudi arabia, strings cut.  iran, the scissors have been laid to the twine.

kikes are going to have to grow up and take responsibility for their actions.  stop blaming others for your problems, kikes. no more welfare from uncle sam.  no more kvetching 'muh anti-semitism'/'muh holacaust'. no more wars to advance the greater israel project.  no more American blood and treasure for kike mendacity.

 

janus

Skip Robot Traders Mom Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

Pollard was IMMEDIATELY hired by a Wall Street firm.

Have Iran and Israël declared a new war?
Thierry Meyssan Damascus (Syria) 12 May 2018

General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Al-Qods Force, is the most respected combatant in the Greater Middle East. He has been seen on all the regional theatres of operation. His victories have made him a myth. Washington has apparently authorised Tel-Aviv to eliminate him.

U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran's leaders July 21, 2018

Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson 2018 May

The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!

Why do Muslims Hate the West?

Yars Revenge Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

Good to know the DOJ is preoccupied with taking out Israel’s enemies while completely ignoring the Clinton Foundation, Pizzagate, and Seth Rich (who had a name).

gearjammers1 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

Unhinged NY Times Columnist Makes Trump Claim So Extreme MSNBC Host Reprimands Her – ‘I Don’t Think You Can Say That’ 

 

NY Times Columnist (((Michelle Goldberg))):   Trump ‘Would Certainly Like to’ Murder People Without Due Process - https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=50&v=oYA5GNj4DUE - (((Goldberg))) says Angela Merkel is the leader of the free world. Fat Jewy guy sitting next to Goldberg is uber-neocon PodheretZ. --- 
 

Collectivism Killz Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

LOL, every time I try to give Trump and his doppy dog, Q, a chance, they kick me in the nuts with Zionist shit like this.  Maybe we really should just abandon the republic, go to war with Russia and Iran.  At least the mad max world would give me the chance to off all the Antifa and hill other retards that I have been trying to reason with.  Just think how little Jews will do in a mad max world!

Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

Iran's government protects the largest community of Jewry in the Middle East outside of Israel that they haven't been able to pay off yet to come and live in places like Tel Aviv and Haifa...

Speaking of "meddlers"... Victoria Nuland "trained and certified" Evelyn Farkas at it again on Russia... Russia... Russia... https://www.rt.com/usa/436421-atlantic-russia-us-election-meddling/

When will the U.$. learn that it's over and that they lost IT ALL (economically, militarily and most important spiritually) 17 years ago (https://www.ae911truth.org/)?!!!

If ever their was a time to protest on Capital Hill this year to join the Truthers in solidarity now is the "last chance"!

 

Blankone Mon, 08/20/2018 - 18:20 Permalink

What crime was committed?
They took photo's of buildings, photo's of people taking part in a public demonstration, photo's of people in public attending a convention. How is that a crime. And is it a crime to pay someone to take photo's in public?

And this " to discuss clandestine methods Ghorbani should use in order to provide this information to Iran" -- What? Just email the photo's like everyone else does, that includes vacation photo's, wedding photo's, convention photo's etc.

Is everything illegal when they simply claim you are evil?