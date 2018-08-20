Growing Reluctance To Move: Job Relocations Slump

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Despite a tight labor market with numerous openings, there's a growing reluctance to move.
The Wall Street Journal reports Fewer Americans Uproot Themselves for New Jobs.
Fewer Americans are moving around the country to pursue new work opportunities, as a tighter labor market and changing family ties make people less willing to uproot their lives for a job.
About 3.5 million Americans relocated for a new job last year, according to census data, a 10% drop from 3.8 million in 2015. The numbers have fluctuated between 2.8 million and 4.5 million since the government started tracking job-related relocations in 1999—but have been trending lower overall, even as the U.S. population grew by nearly 20% over that stretch.
The share of job seekers relocating for new employment has fallen dramatically since the late 1980s, when more than a third moved to take new opportunities elsewhere, according to surveys from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. In the 1990s, job-related moves ebbed and flowed between 20% and 35%, then fell below 20% after 2000. Roughly 10% of job seekers relocated for new opportunities in the first half of this year, Challenger said.
Not on the Move
“The one-fifth to one-quarter of workers who were moving to find positions in the late 1990s is nothing compared to what we saw in the mid-to-late 1980s, when nearly one-third of workers were moving for new positions. Much of that movement could be attributed to economic recovery policies after the 1982 recession,” said Challenger.
“We saw something similar in 2009, when housing prices began to rise after the Great Recession and the annual relocation rate hit 13 percent,” said Challenger.
Why?
-
Cost of housing or rent in relocated areas
-
Local work is available
-
Need for kids to stay close to their aging parents
-
Kids living at home have no-cost lodging
-
Skimpy relocation packages
-
Concerns about how long the next gig will last
Add it all up and it simply is not worth the disruption.
Comments
Don't overthink this motherfuckers...
The rent is too damn high!
Fuck 'em
Jump you fuckers!
An average home in my area is $200,000. The same house in California is $1 million. The wages are NOT 5X greater.
In reply to Don't overthink this… by LawsofPhysics
It's all about the opportunity. If it's a good opportunity you do it. I did it twice... $20k jump in pay on the first, and $30k on the second, plus $30k relocation packages on both.
Now, if you're just hoping for a better job... or moving for an entry-level gig with no relo.... well, you better think twice!
In reply to a by sheikurbootie
Relocate where? If it's a big city, chances are good it will be expensive, and any job I take there I will still be living on the razor's edge of ONE single sexual-harassment accusation by some unrequited office skank ending not only my job, but my entire career in the field.

No thanks. The devil I know...
No thanks. The devil I know...
In reply to It's by toady
Can't tell you the people I know who have moved for a job that looked great and 6 months later turned to an even larger pile of shit than they had where they were.
In reply to Relocate where? If it's a… by Killtruck
For every one success story, I know five that ended up trading down and crawling back.
In reply to Can't tell you the people I… by Last of the Mi…
With Prop 13 in California if you've owned your home more than about ten years your property taxes are so low you just can't move. We'd have liked to move a few times but the tax thing killed that idea.
In reply to For every one success story,… by Killtruck
In reply to With Prop 13 in California… by Stuck on Zero
Logically, Why would you move if there's a glut of jobs?
People move for jobs when they can't find one in their area. That currently isn't a problem, pretty much anywhere.
In reply to Relocate where? If it's a… by Killtruck
People move for all kinds of reasons, logically. All of them subjective, not just "there ain't no jobs here". Salary? Climate? Do you think, or just type first and wait for answers?
In reply to Logically, Why would you… by Tarzan
Moving for a job in this economy requires massive "due diligence" There are a shit ton of companies out there plowing through employees with really nothing to offer.
In reply to People move for all kinds of… by Killtruck
Agree. Using the word 'despite' in the headline is a total logical fail.
In reply to Logically, Why would you… by Tarzan
Lots of gymnastics that writers have to do to explain why in a fan-fucking-tastic economy, all the actual rubber meets the road stories tell the opposite story.
"Job seekers fail to move because they love mommy too much."
How about just being honest? Say relocations are down and it is difficult to explain that when things can't get any better economically. Let the people make up their own minds. But "they" can't have that.
In reply to a by sheikurbootie
Relocating to take a shitty poor paying job with no bennies is expensive. Especially if you're broke from working the last few years at a shitty poor paying job. You don't have enough room on the credit cards to pay the movers and the rent deposit.
In reply to Lots of gymnastics that… by pods
I'd bet there are a lot of people who would move if they weren't divorced with kids and had to stay wherever the ex was.
In reply to Lots of gymnastics that… by pods
one other thing - maybe things are good enough that people are moving jobs locally - ie, they already live in the area and find a better job without moving.
In reply to Lots of gymnastics that… by pods
That could very well be the case. Idk, haven't looked into moving because well, I am in the land of Milk and Honey already.
One more move planned, when the kids are gone. Then it's the smell of salt in the air every day.
Things seem to be going well in my area, except for the increasing number of Joisey license plates I see on the road every day. I think our carrying capacity is about breached for my comfort.
In reply to one other thing - maybe… by CJgipper
Not too many employers entertain out of state candidates when they are inundated with local resumes for a single opening.
It takes some savings, guts and some real luck to move someplace without a job, establish a place to live and find work in this "modern economy"
("modern economy" = fist fucked with a big chunky wrist watch, no Crisco)
In reply to Don't overthink this… by LawsofPhysics
More & more jobs in more and more states require an occupational license. Most have no reciprocity.
The absurdity of the things one needs a license for just to make a living, gets more ridiculous every day.
Just imagine if this applied to drivers licenses as well.
In reply to Not too many employers… by JRobby
I moved back to the Midwest after working in both SF and NYC. I enjoyed my time in both places -- I was young, single, with a good job -- but I had no dillusions about raising a family there. Simply far to expensive to do so with any life attached. And this was 25 years ago. Im sure it's worse now.
It's a higher income for half the life in those places, which is fine if your the only one you have to take care of, and well different otherwise.
Jobs not paying dick, no relocation costs, and a general shaky atmosphere keeping people from moving.
I'm not going to uproot my family and move for a 10% raise when the return commitment is "maybe the job will be here when you get here, maybe it won't."
Plus, the transaction cost of moving among 500k houses (the minimum for places with jobs) is 30k. That's AT LEAST 2 years to even break even.
In reply to Jobs not paying dick, no… by pods
George Borgas book on Immigration states that it is about 8x initial salary to immigrate to a new country. That is one end of the spectrum.
Depending upon how far you move domestically, and what you have to leg out of, i would say it is somewhere between 1x and 8x.
It is expensive.
But having just travelled I-80, i can tell you, plenty of uhauls heading west.
In reply to I'm not going to uproot my… by CJgipper
The jobs now are in the Mega-Cities- there is really no economic advantage to move from one overpriced, crowded shithole to another.
The capitalist model has a way of working this out.
You WILL start to see new B and C cities gaining popularity as A city costs become prohibitive.
Nashville and Denver, Phoenix are booming.
It cycles through...ebbs and flows.
Same for suburban vs cities.
Don't believe all the bs about suburbs dying.
When these Millennials realize that they can't raise little Johnny on a 3 x 8 balcony, or in central park, they move to the burbs. I have seen this cycle once before. Costs in the cities, (including rents, support, and social costs) weigh upon even the "wokest" of millennials.
Don't fight it. You'll move back into the city when the kids are in college.
In reply to The jobs now are in the Mega… by Juggernaut x2
Why move for a better job when all the money will go to a higher rent or house payment. Thank the fed and wall street for stripping the middle class of any wealth.
Lots of people are having no trouble moving out of Illinois. I wonder why. /s
This place sucks dick but my kids are getting phenomenal education in the burbs here.
In reply to Lots of people are having no… by brown_hornet
