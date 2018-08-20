Growing Reluctance To Move: Job Relocations Slump

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:07

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Despite a tight labor market with numerous openings, there's a growing reluctance to move.

The Wall Street Journal reports Fewer Americans Uproot Themselves for New Jobs.

Fewer Americans are moving around the country to pursue new work opportunities, as a tighter labor market and changing family ties make people less willing to uproot their lives for a job.

About 3.5 million Americans relocated for a new job last year, according to census data, a 10% drop from 3.8 million in 2015. The numbers have fluctuated between 2.8 million and 4.5 million since the government started tracking job-related relocations in 1999—but have been trending lower overall, even as the U.S. population grew by nearly 20% over that stretch.

The share of job seekers relocating for new employment has fallen dramatically since the late 1980s, when more than a third moved to take new opportunities elsewhere, according to surveys from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. In the 1990s, job-related moves ebbed and flowed between 20% and 35%, then fell below 20% after 2000. Roughly 10% of job seekers relocated for new opportunities in the first half of this year, Challenger said.

Not on the Move

“The one-fifth to one-quarter of workers who were moving to find positions in the late 1990s is nothing compared to what we saw in the mid-to-late 1980s, when nearly one-third of workers were moving for new positions. Much of that movement could be attributed to economic recovery policies after the 1982 recession,” said Challenger.

“We saw something similar in 2009, when housing prices began to rise after the Great Recession and the annual relocation rate hit 13 percent,” said Challenger.

Why?

  • Cost of housing or rent in relocated areas

  • Local work is available

  • Need for kids to stay close to their aging parents

  • Kids living at home have no-cost lodging

  • Skimpy relocation packages

  • Concerns about how long the next gig will last

Add it all up and it simply is not worth the disruption.

toady sheikurbootie Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:12 Permalink

It's all about the opportunity. If it's a good opportunity you do it. I did it twice... $20k jump in pay on the first, and $30k on the second, plus $30k relocation packages on both.

Now, if you're just hoping for a better job... or moving for an entry-level gig with no relo.... well, you better think twice!

Killtruck toady Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

Relocate where? If it's a big city, chances are good it will be uber-liberal, expensive, propagandized and I'll hate it, any "friends" I make will be millenial liberal shitbags who act crazy for the instagram photo but live vapid lame self-indulgent lives, and any job I take there I will still be living on the razor's edge of ONE single sexual-harassment accusation by some unrequited office skank ending not only my job, but my entire career in the field. 

 

No thanks. The devil I know...

pods sheikurbootie Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

Lots of gymnastics that writers have to do to explain why in a fan-fucking-tastic economy, all the actual rubber meets the road stories tell the opposite story.

"Job seekers fail to move because they love mommy too much."

How about just being honest?  Say relocations are down and it is difficult to explain that when things can't get any better economically.  Let the people make up their own minds. But "they" can't have that.

pods CJgipper Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

That could very well be the case. Idk, haven't looked into moving because well, I am in the land of Milk and Honey already.

One more move planned, when the kids are gone. Then it's the smell of salt in the air every day.

Things seem to be going well in my area, except for the increasing number of Joisey license plates I see on the road every day. I think our carrying capacity is about breached for my comfort.

JRobby LawsofPhysics Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

Not too many employers entertain out of state candidates when they are inundated with local resumes for a single opening.

It takes some savings, guts and some real luck to move someplace without a job, establish a place to live and find work in this "modern economy"

("modern economy" = fist fucked with a big chunky wrist watch, no Crisco)

Son of Captain Nemo LawsofPhysics Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

And the best part about what you said LoP

is that we have cell phones with calculators on them that still don't compute for the logistical "transition" when they realize there is no incentive to move... Might as well collect early on the pension / social security, or find a reason to go medical disability and stay right where you are!

P.S.

Mike "despite a tight labor market with numerous openings" Shedlock sucks fetid green donkey "tails"

Stan Smith Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:12 Permalink

    I moved back to the Midwest after working in both SF and NYC.    I enjoyed my time in both places -- I was young, single, with a good job -- but I had no dillusions about raising a family there.    Simply far to expensive to do so with any life attached.   And this was 25 years ago.   Im sure it's worse now.

    It's a higher income for half the life in those places,  which is fine if your the only one you have to take care of,  and well different otherwise.  

CJgipper pods Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

I'm not going to uproot my family and move for a 10% raise when the return commitment is "maybe the job will be here when you get here, maybe it won't."

 

Plus, the transaction cost of moving among 500k houses (the minimum for places with jobs) is 30k. That's AT LEAST 2 years to even break even.

Jaymorpheus CJgipper Mon, 08/20/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

George Borgas book on Immigration states that it is about 8x initial salary to immigrate to a new country.   That is one end of the spectrum. 

 

Depending upon how far you move domestically, and what you have to leg out of, i would say it is somewhere between 1x and 8x.

It is expensive.

 

But having just travelled I-80, i can tell you, plenty of uhauls heading west. 

Jaymorpheus Juggernaut x2 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

The capitalist model has a way of working this out.

You WILL start to see new B and C cities gaining popularity as A city costs become prohibitive. 

Nashville and Denver, Phoenix are booming.

It cycles through...ebbs and flows.

Same for suburban vs cities.  

Don't believe all the bs about suburbs dying. 

When these Millennials realize that they can't raise little Johnny on a 3 x 8 balcony, or in central park, they move to the burbs.  I have seen this cycle once before. Costs in the cities, (including rents, support, and social costs) weigh upon even the "wokest" of millennials. 

Don't fight it.  You'll move back into the city when the kids are in college. 

 

aztrader Mon, 08/20/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Why move for a better job when all the money will go to a higher rent or house payment.  Thank the fed and wall street for stripping the middle class of any wealth.