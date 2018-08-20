Hutton Blames "Shit Life Syndrome" For Brits' Slumping Life-Expectancy

Authored by Will Hutton, op-ed via The Guardian,
Life expectancy figures are going into reverse. But abandoning Brexit could save us
Britain and America are in the midst of a barely reported public health crisis. They are experiencing not merely a slowdown in life expectancy, which in many other rich countries is continuing to lengthen, but the start of an alarming increase in death rates across all our populations, men and women alike.
We are needlessly allowing our people to die early.
In Britain, life expectancy, which increased steadily for a century, slowed dramatically between 2010 and 2016. The rate of increase dropped by 90% for women and 76% for men, to 82.8 years and 79.1 years respectively. Now, death rates among older people have so much increased over the last two years – with expectations that this will continue – that two major insurance companies, Aviva and Legal and General, are releasing hundreds of millions of pounds they had been holding as reserves to pay annuities to pay to shareholders instead. Society, once again, affecting the citadels of high finance.
Trends in the US are more serious and foretell what is likely to happen in Britain without an urgent change in course. Death rates of people in midlife(between 25 and 64) are increasing across the racial and ethnic divide. It has long been known that the mortality rates of midlife American black and Hispanic people have been worse than the non-Hispanic white population, but last week the British Medical Journal published an important study re-examining the trends for all racial groups between 1999 and 2016 .
The malaises that have plagued the black population are extending to the non-Hispanic, midlife white population. As the report states: “All cause mortality increased… among non-Hispanic whites.” Why? “Drug overdoses were the leading cause of increased mortality in midlife, but mortality also increased for alcohol-related conditions, suicides and organ diseases involving multiple body systems” (notably liver, heart diseases and cancers).
US doctors coined a phrase for this condition: “shit-life syndrome”.
Poor working-age Americans of all races are locked in a cycle of poverty and neglect, amid wider affluence. They are ill educated and ill trained. The jobs available are drudge work paying the minimum wage, with minimal or no job security. They are trapped in poor neighbourhoods where the prospect of owning a home is a distant dream. There is little social housing, scant income support and contingent access to healthcare. Finding meaning in life is close to impossible; the struggle to survive commands all intellectual and emotional resources. Yet turn on the TV or visit a middle-class shopping mall and a very different and unattainable world presents itself. Knowing that you are valueless, you resort to drugs, antidepressants and booze. You eat junk food and watch your ill-treated body balloon. It is not just poverty, but growing relative poverty in an era of rising inequality, with all its psychological side-effects, that is the killer.
Shit-life syndrome captures the truth that the bald medical statistics have economic and social roots. Patients so depressed they are prescribed or seek opioids – or resort to alcohol – are suffering not so much from their demons but from the circumstances of their lives. They have a lot to be depressed about. They, and tens of millions like them teetering on the edge of the same condition, constitute Donald Trump’s electoral base, easily tempted by rhetoric that pins the blame on dark foreigners, while castigating countries such as Finland or Denmark, where the trends are so much better, as communist. In Britain, they were heavily represented among the swing voters who delivered Brexit.
Shit-life syndrome is not just a feature of a US city such as Baltimore, where the difference in life expectancy between the richer and poorer districts is as much as 20 years, it’s a feature of British cities, too. Within the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the difference in life expectancy between richest and poorest is 16 years. And the trends are deteriorating. Public Health England has published a hair-raising map of the English health experience from 2014 to 2016. The East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, the north-west and north-east experienced declines in life expectancy. Nobody should have been surprised they voted against the status quo in the Brexit referendum.
What our citizens are experiencing is criminal, even if it has nothing to do with the EU, the great lie so brilliantly told by Brexiters and the malevolent political genius that is Nigel Farage. Instead of blaming Brussels and impoverishing ourselves with Brexit, Britain should be launching a multipronged assault on shit-life syndrome and the conditions that cause so many to die prematurely. Acknowledging the crisis, together with measures to address it, will be crucial to winning any second people’s vote on Brexit.
We need (as Andrew Adonis and I argue in Saving Britain) an industrial policy not just for the City, but for the country, a repurposing of enterprise, a re-enfranchisement of workforces and a remaking of our threadbare social contract, in particular the dysfunctional care system. Too many of England’s towns, even some in the south-east, are becoming crucibles of shit-life syndrome. They have become inward-looking, urban islands in which despair and despondency are too prevalent; their high streets in decline while hi-tech, knowledge-intensive jobs pass them by. Train and bus faresare so high that travelling within them has become prohibitively expensive. Stripped of power by the most centralised system in Europe, they are disempowered and sullen about the present and apprehensive of the future. All this can and must change.
Above all, it is an agenda for an effective parliamentary opposition – combining a campaign to stay in the EU with a campaign to change Britain. The life expectancy numbers tell a dramatic story. It is time to act on their message.
Shit-life is a direct result of shit-decision. The job I have requires nothing more than a relatively clean driving record, a relatively clean criminal record, and to show up to work everyday. It doesn't even require a GED, or competency close to that education level, as we actually employ two mentally handicapped individuals at my position. I have more disposable income each month than the average shit-life person makes at all, and I even know shit-life people that make significantly more than I do, because I make smart decisions, both at work, and at home.
So fuck'em. Darwin at work. Just because we can save someone, doesn't mean we're obligated to do so, or even have a moral responsibility to do so. Who cares how many drug-addled trash we rehab enough to flip burgers. The reason that job pays so badly is because we have too many of them. I say whittle away the dead wood, so the people that want to be burger flippers will be rare enough to have leverage for getting raises and benefits.
1976 IMF bailout in the air
My Dad had the same attitude that you had until i explained to him that immigrants totally fucked the job market, these cunts will work for half as much or less, 12 will live together in some shithole house and after a couple of years piss off back to their own shithole country and take the money with them, you seem to forget the U.K is a small country, not everyone can be a brain surgeon.This is the reason Leave won.
I thought you guys had all those left-wing labor laws and guarantees to keep the evil employers from under-paying and abusing you. Hell, I live in what we call a right-to-work state here in the US. That means you have no rights, other than to show up, or not show up, unless serious harassment, or egregious safety violations take place.
Here in the US, we have tons of jobs that illegals can't, or won't do, that pay at, or above the median income, and require little more than not being retarded, or a criminal. Railroads, trucking, armed security, government jobs, etc. The only thing stopping most people from getting them is their addiction to drugs and stupidity. I can't remember the last time I talked to someone that was making minimum wage, and complaining about their job, that wasn't a drug addict, an alcoholic, and/or a criminal.
I love drugs as much as the next guy, but I plan my drug use the way most people plan vacations. I know that if I get arrested, or caught driving drunk, or show up to work high, it's back to shit-life for me. I'm sorry if the average person lacks the self-discipline to do that, but that's not my problem. I have friends that can't even make it a week on parole before going back to the same terrible decisions that got them there in the first place. As much as I like hanging out with them, I can't understand why society spends so much time and money trying to change them. Give them their drugs, a cheap place to live that's out of everyone's way, and let them die in a puddle of their own puke at 40.
Some truth there... Maybe we could call it Lazy-as-Shit Syndrome...
There still are opportunities out there for hard working people to get ahead of the pack... I get a sense that people today give up way to fast, compared to previous generations that have endured far worse...
jin187, what you say will be the end result no matter what these fuks try to do.
yes sir, keep ones own house in order first, fuk everybody else and their fuked agenda.
i too, live like a pauper in a castle w/o life shortening debt stress from the chronic "spending disorder".
Obvious solution- open the floodgates to more illegals migrants
Simply get the fuck out of EU, then we have less shit lives. Just look at Italy, from refugees to running out of money to maintain their infrastructure. The EU floods every country with debts & shits.
Think about it - Japan has the highest percentage of over 65s at 26.56%. The other countries that make the top 25 countries for over 65s population are Italy, Germany, Portugal, Finland, Bulgaria, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, France, Croatia, Spain, Estonia, Austria, Malta, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Belgium, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Hungary. All those countries have zero or negative interest rates other than United Kingdom (0.75%), Czech Republic (0.75%) and Hungary (0.9%) who have low interest rates too.
Shouldn’t those countries have higher interest rates to support pensions and savings?
Staying in the EU “might” increase life expectancy a little but might as well leave people unable to afford a quality lifestyle in retirement.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/business-of-aging-july-2018
Shithole Country Syndrome - coming to a western Nation near you...
“ Don’t worry about your loss of sovereignty; Worry about your health!”
Jesus Guardian, try harder. You really turned into an Establishment POS after the r government forced you to destroy your WikiLeaks materials.
Don’t look at me. Look at the man behind the tree!
Seems like nothing more than a combination of a thinly veiled hit job on Brexit and Farage and a misdirection piece.
The Guardian has become a lot like some other shit life newspapers. It can't run a story of substance without larding it with politicized bullshit that supports the status quo.
Therefore the solution is to stay inside the highly centralized EU. More globalism! And more for the deplorables across the Atlantic, too!
Thanks Guardian.
The Guardian of the Establishment ... Why TF does ZH dust off their shit ?
You must be joking ZH, Will Hutton, Blair ass-licker and Euro stooge. On the poor are dying younger and Brexit is to Blame
No Will, you and your cronies in the Labour party ably helped by many in the Tory party are to blame. The polices you supported for years since Blair opened the flood gates to totally unrestricted migration is the reason. A collapse in wages, living conditions, rights and the crushing through the media of any dissent (That's, you Will and your mates at the BBC). You refused to address the gang rape of tens of thousands of young white girls by Pakistani Men in their Love Jihad (That is their name for it), the attack on white culture that you participated in I could go on but why bother.
Its all Brexit, Look in a Mirror Will you will see one of the people who caused the present state of the UK.
Move to Denmark of Finland. Problem solved. What's next? Fuck Brussels as well. You're an idiot globalist. It's always better to die free. and independent with a spirit intact rather than a sniveling simp.
Too much fuking Tax, you're taxed on income from £12,000 a year in the U.K, 12 grand doesn't even cover the cost of housing and food,that and shitty immigrants taking all the housing and driving down wages.Still you can look forward to working in a shit Call Center with your shit wages, then old age in some squalid nursing home full of foreign nursing staff that hate you, yea life for you're average U.K citizen is shit.
LOL "shit call centre" they all moved to India years ago lol
egad
Seems like the motivation was to weave brexit in here any way possible. I guess we can weave our fake moon landings in our discussions about the 'war on poverty'. We all know how those 'wars on' go. They create more of what they're fighting.
I ran screaming from the UK in 1997, to get away from a future as bleak and pointless as painted in this article. I have what I can only describe as an almost perfect lifestyle, and I think about what would happen if I were ever forced to return to the UK. I certainly wouldn't consider working again - what's the point? What's in it for me? I would happily take any benefits offered to me, and live my life outside the system. Whether, as a middle-aged white male, I would be allowed to do that is a different matter.
Phil, the phrase you are looking for is life expectancy is beginning to plateau.
It's ALL BY DESIGN.
the goal of the corrupt stupid greedy and ignorant ruling class overlording on the western collapse, is just to rape your daughters / gf / wife during their best years.
then once their youths decline, they are dropped and the new batches can be lured with the same tricks issued from their closeness to the fiat sewers...
those seconds hands damaged goods are planned to become the mothers of your children and wives...
again it's a systemic methodical destruction that is applied.
the only rest and peaceful issue will be the deaths of all those implicated and it means all the establishement, they are all part of it, no mercy, no survivors.
joining People Liberation of China is the answers... so that one day, those who did all of this can be killed, legally... and this is the only thing worth living nowadays... to get them killed, what ever the means... as long as it is done.
100% of scotland yard, mi5, mi6 will be executed for telford. 100%, retired included, wives, children, everything. no mercy, no more.
Gee, I wonder why?
Full English breakfast:
Eggs
Bacon
Sausages
Kidney
White pudding (pig fat, pig liver)
Black pudding (pig fat, pig blood)
Haggis (sheep heart, liver, lungs)
Ahh, the Cholesterol Timebomb. A quality way to commit suicide. Truly a breakfast of champions.
(You forgot the fried bread and the baked beans, and the fried tomato, but otherwise not a bad effort.)
No one can afford that.
So after reading this article some how this idiot author came to the conclusion Idiots voted Brexit and should of voted remain.
This is because of "shit life syndrome" Yet they know full well that the poorer people always have a less healthy life style.
So the government taxes the shit out of the people, yet they allow fast food restaurants to explode in popularity (proven carcinogenic food)
They make it harder and harder for children to do sport because it all costs money, schools are playing less and less sport.
For treatment in the NHS it is so overwhelmed by freedom of movement access to the NHS it takes for ever.
Now Tell me author of this article we have been in the EU for several decades, two things why is everything becoming more expensive, why have we had recessions while in the EU , and why is our life expectancy lowering while we are in the EU. As this Author is too stupid to see we have not left the EU Brexit was not even talked about in 2010. Secondly both the USA and Britain have massive influx of migrants. I think around 500k a year we know of in Britain( a city size every year we grow). Are we seeing our life expectancy declining due to this mass immigration, it seems strange we have a correlation of a huge influx and a declining life expectancy. This coupled with the fact a lt of British people who are educated and have high paying jobs are emigrating suggests healthy people are leaving this country. (fed up with taxes and lower standard of living) ( been to Singapore many times the UK are getting screwed trust me) So the UK are just left with less skilled less educated unhealthy hangers-on.
Is this fucking idiot for real we voted Brexit because Brussels will eventually be in charge of 500 Million people. They do not give a shite about the average person its a political agenda we never ever signed up for. Its all consuming its all corrupting and in the History of man we have seen this play out many many times before.
It will end badly.
I could go on and on but need a coffee to go on a proper rant this idiot has started my day badly.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-45246049
EVERYONE in the UK has an MMR vaccine by default - how can there be a rise in measles cases?
A remoaning article from The Guardian on ZeroHedge...never thought I'd see the day...
Perhaps the situation can be explained using the metaphor of a family, with the government being the parents and the children the British.
The parents have become insanely religious with their "religions" of Marxism and globalism, and are welcoming all the world into their house.
Whilst neglecting their hardworking children, who are ill fed/housed and find it impossible to obtain healthcare. This is due to insane inverted religious beliefs of the parents, where everyone else has to have priority over their children.
Perhaps someone could provide statistics on the problem of low-income jobs going away.
- how many due to importation of low-cost labor
- how many due to off-shoring of low-skill jobs
- how many due to automation
And, expectations on how the jobs market will change if one or more of the three above are reversed. For instance it may be that providing low-income jobs to the Chinese may lead to greater prosperity in China leading to greater imports of US goods. So simply shutting down off-shoring may bring back some low-skill jobs but may lead to job losses higher up the value chain (like in auto industry becoming less competitive globally because of higher steel and aluminum prices). Discouraging automation could also lead to job losses in engineering.
Frankly the whole collection of chaotic and contradictory data and predictions only reinforces the point that the system, which is designed by society at large in terms of laws and rules, has to be designed for humans rather than humans having to work for the system. That should be the primary aim. Focus on the minimum requirements and design a robust system that ensures that. Leave trying to discern patterns in sea shells to predict the future, or in charts for that matter. This is especially critical with technological development when computers can increasingly replace almost any routine job, and are making inroads into those requiring more ad-hoc decision making as well.
As the population increases food and water quality are decreased, just basic math in a limited resource physical reality.
Of course we can bend it (physical reality) like Beckham if we want to.
All those in favor of a better world say "aye"