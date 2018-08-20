Iran Oil Minister Confirms French Energy Giant Total Quits $5bn Pars Gas Deal

On Monday Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh confirmed the official withdrawal of France’s Total from its project in the South Pars gas field, a contract totaling $4.9 billion.
The South Pars gas field is the world’s largest, and the announcement gives final confirmation to prior reporting of the deal's imminent collapse due to the US reimposing sanctions on Iran in two phases in August and November after President Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
"Total has officially left the agreement for the development of phase 11 of South Pars (gas field). It has been more than two months that it announced that it would leave the contract," Zanganeh told the ICANA news agency, which is linked to the oil ministry, according to the AFP.
Tehran also declared early this week that it will be able to maintain oil exports, even after extensive sanctions on the energy and baking sectors snap into effect on November 5.
Speaking to State news agency IRNA on Sunday, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said that European countries have informed Tehran they will insure the Islamic Republic against any losses — though he was vague on specifics, only that the Europeans have "given assurances" and will keep Iran's leadership informed of steps to mitigate the impact of US sanctions. The Vice President further noted that "Tehran is drawing up plans for all contingencies" according Press TV's translation of the remarks.
Analysts have predicted that Iran's oil sales could fall by about 40% to 1.5 million bpd in November after the sanctions take effect, down from 2.7 million barrels per day in May — a month which set a record high since the lifting of international sanctions under the JCPOA. Currently exports are at about 2.1 million bpd.
Total had signed the contract with the National Iranian Oil Company in July 2017 but halted implementation in early 2018 while awaiting the Trump White House's decision on the nuclear deal and US sanctions.
Meanwhile, other major firms that have recently curbed or halted business include Germany’s Siemens, French and German automotive manufacturers PSA and Daimler, airlines Air France and KLM, the world’s biggest shipping firm Maersk, French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, and Germany’s engineering and rail consortium Deutsche Bank .
No sense in building something that's going to get bombed.
I don't think iran's going to get off as easy as 'Rocket Man' did.
Another opportunity for China to invest in real assets and to tell the JUSA to fuck off : D :D :D
I also don't think any pindotard wants to take on China who can and will send back exactly what they get.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
and russia with a club, not a club fed type....
voids to be filled, by the non petro dolla belt initiative.
fuking stupid is as it does.
demise assured
cordinated?
hmmm
In reply to Another opportunity for… by 07564111
cordinated?
It certainly looks to be coordinated. All the JUSA vassal cowards are destroying themselves and the non JUSA aligned are reaping the benefits of that cowardice.
:D :D
In reply to and russia with a club, not… by new game
Oh no! Where will the French get their oil from now? Spreading more democracy??
In reply to cordinated? It certainly… by 07564111
It's not just France though,,this affects the EU as a whole.
In reply to . by HankPaulson
Infantile France—AFRAID—of what? BIG BOY China—not afraid, will fill vacuum. Great Wall $t. covers China back!
In reply to It's not just France though,… by 07564111
Russia and China grab partially completed projects in 3, 2, 1 ...
In reply to Z by B-Bond
China sends its greetings to the nation of cowardly frogs and takes all in the process.
The Pedophile Politburo in Natostan, EUSSR is more than happy to sacrifice the Europeons for their anglozionazi masters in Washing town.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
In reply to China sends its greetings to… by Fireman
Ewe that's awful Sana, if that's your best job I'd hate to know what your worst one was.
In reply to Start working at home with… by sana.khan674e
Why work for Google when you can suck my doodle?
$177 per hour? OK; I'll gi'ya $40 for your services!
In reply to Start working at home with… by sana.khan674e
No way is USSA going to attack Iran. USSA NEVER fights real countries with real armies. If the zionazi abomination in occupied, apartheid Palestine dares attack Iran it will mean the end of the USSAN tax cattle NAZI theme park in the "holy" land and even Nutnyahoo the psychopath is capable of grasping that. Hezbollah kicked the zionazis' ass in 2006 and is ready for a replay. Factor in battle hardened Syrian troops, Iranians on the Golan and the gallant Hezbollah in Lebanon hungry for zio blood and the reality becomes apparent that baby bombing anglozionazis are reduced to foaming at the snout and Bolt-on bluster.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article202519.html
In reply to d by Joe Trader
Iran is way too clever to get bombed - the Zio/US will die trying !
Of course it is all about ‘stifling’ Iran’s huge economic potential!
China will take up the slack and the French can go FUCK themselves !
Macron was installed because he is a Zio ‘marionette’ - so this was to be expected !
Remember what happened to the last Total exec after visiting Russia ???
That’s right - his private jet hit a FUCKING snowplough !
In reply to d by Joe Trader
or fake their deaths to try to make their crimes forgotten?
In reply to Iran is way too clever to… by Jack Oliver
The French tanks going through the reverse gears again.
Iran knows where it's future lies,and it's not with a dying petro dollar and a orange Zionist.
So it's Iran 1, US 0, China 1, France 0.
Did the US mean to attack France??
Can always count on the French to surrender... Merci'! And a wise move, might add, because the Mullahs of Iran are not their friend.
The plans for the attack on Iran have been drawn up and finalized.
These sanctions are a last ditch effort to goad Iran into doing something stupid to give the MIC and the MSM the excuse they are looking for to go to war.
Bibi will inform Stump when the attack will be launched.
the price is ivanka. will trump take it or fold?
In reply to The plans for the attack on… by RubberJohnny
Not to worry,the Chinese will be there to take it over
ivanka will be killed for iran safety, rest assured.
In reply to Not to worry,the Chinese… by kurwamac
Agent John Bolton will see all his friends be killed, like mad cows... don't touch energy supply of china, or else... including ivanka, barron and who the fuck needs to be slain.
this is a fucking a war, and it's not those pedo rapists fiat enslavers rounded eyed that will rule china...
so palce your bets, hedge your death policies... it's a no limit game.
new hamptons, beverly hills and the mighty manhattan release are all ready... a fast 1h spread chemo agent from PLAoC labs will wreak enough havock for when the ghettos around release that now it's clear, the loot will be intense...
it's a full on war.
they are after the independence, sovereignty, liberty, and everything that makes china worth living (aka they wanna rape chineses daughters in their islands, temples, churchs or penthouse) > answer : be ready to die, in mass.
you are only 350 millions to wipe.