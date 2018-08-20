Italy Urges ECB To Extend QE To Protect From "Speculative Attack"

The chart which we first published last December, and which shows that for the past 3 years the ECB has purchased the bulk of Italian new government bond issuance appears to be making the rounds...
... because as Italian 10Y yields continue to rise and are now at the same level they hit during the May panic liquidation amid rising fears of what the end of the ECB's QE at the end of the year will mean for demand (as a reminder, last week Goldman warned that unless a new buyer of last resort emerges, Italian debt faces a "huge structural shift")
... today the topic of ongoing ECB QE finally came to a fore when the Italian Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti - a prominent member of League, the government coalition partner - said he hopes the ECB's quantitative easing program will be extended to "help protect the country from financial speculators."
In an interview with newspaper Il Messaggero, Giorgetti said that Italy also needs to be credible to help shield itself especially following the Genoa bridge disaster which may lead to an extra spending request to the European Union, and boost the country's budget deficit, leaving its bond market increasingly exposed.
The ECB under President Mario Draghi has "carried out a very important function these last few years," Giorgetti told the newspaper. "I hope that the quantitative easing program will go forward" he said, quoted by Bloomberg.
Giorgetti echoed Erdogan, saying that speculative funds are "doing their job" as the ECB winds down QE and said that "it is up to us to be credible and to overcome that speculative instinct."
What he meant is that it is up to the ECB to prevent short sellers from sending Italian bonds into a tailspin once the ECB backstop that has been present for the past 4 years finally goes away.
The Italian was close to begging when he said he expects the EU to look favorably on government spending to upgrade Italy’s deteriorating infrastructure, while the starting point is for the government to boost next year’s budget deficit to 1.6% to 1.7% of GDP from the 0.8% foreseen by the previous administration. That would mean about 15 billion euros in extra spending.
The problem is that by setting up the strawman, Italy's bonds are now going to be truly "attacked" by "speculators" if and when the ECB indeed concludes its QE program, which is set to expire at the end of the year when its government bond holdings reach €2.6 trillion ($3 trillion).
Perversely, Italy's only hope is for the EM contagion to spread and to hit developed markets in general, and Europe in particular, which then forces Mario Draghi to reassess his strategy.
Yes, more laxative for the dehydrated patient, and some crack and a few Valium.
I heard your best friend choked from scarfing too much pud. Get lost, you pole-huffing spamasaurous.
Yep, it reminds me of the drug addict that will do anything he can to avoid the withdrawl.
More drug to stay in Euro. They basically admitted that.
We'll be going through another round of QE here in the US at some point soon-ish
Soon-ish ?
The markets are still being powered by the latest round of QE ... rebranded as "tax cuts" ... the recipients remain the same.
More mass Weimar style toilet paper fiat filth €urodollah printing to keep the atlanticist swamp creatures in control as the tsunami of toxic derivative shit mounts ever higher for the mother of all crashes.
To hell with the peasants and their worthl€$$ paper as long as the evil Dragi's Goldman Sucks bankster masters get their pound of flesh and rivers of blood!
Onward to our doom
"to protect against the speculators"
lol, the marketplace is the arbitrators of price when free and clear of manipulation
moar lol.
ponzi
A widely ignored masterpiece. If Janet Yellen was a doctor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nkn2CuAPg_o
ebworthen,
Precisely. No matter what they do there is an inevitability to the end result. Instead of trying to deflate to a reasonable level all they do is continue to pump MOAR into the sytem. I've said on numerous occasions that The Fed, particularly, should have inflated back to a Dow range of 12,000 to 14,000 and MANAGED things, instead of which it just stuck the accelerator to the floor.
There's a great Fed chart of the TINY blip in total global credit (=DEBT!) in 2008 which nearly brought the system to its knees (would that have been a bad thing?) and then it just took off again to greater highs.
DavidC
of course they want QE. these CBs have no choice. China just did it, the ECB will do it, and even the mighty US will join in (again) once dollar majick loses its shine.
quantitative easing = printing money out of thin air fraudulently.
We have the power. The politicians serve only US at the top. 2008 reforms only serve to give us more money. https://www.bloombergquint.com/businessweek/2018/08/20/amazon-isn-t-pay…
How Central Bankers reshaped the world economy following the 2008 economic crisis - YouTube
So in today's world prices reverting to market prices outside of government control is a speculative attack. Got it! More proof the governments around the world are doing everything they can to artificially inflate prices and will keep the train going as long as they can.
In an interview with newspaper Il Messaggero, Giorgetti said that...
Doesn't he have Draghi's phone number? Freaking loser.
"Hey, you keep-a buying our crap paper, capiche?
You don't-a wanna see that-a Leaning Tower hit the dirt."
What? More QE. Is there something wrong they are not telling us about?
nope, it's pretty much all there in black and white. interest rates are going higher and they can't afford the payments and they need a new bridge (and some other shit, some F35s, maybe a new whore house for the politicians).
Mafia finally took over Italy. Or wait a moment! Wasn´t it Goldman sucks?
Sure! Keep printing money to eternity and make the people pay for it. What could possibly go wrong? Ofc every government wants to keep inflating it... You can't tap a ponzi scheme much less one of biblical porportion.
I actually agree. Now when the US Fed wants to embark on a QT path (for whatever reason) it is worth reflecting on who started this entire currency experiment and why. We are starting to see the first bullets in an outright currency war and the ECB would be mistaken to politely follow the dictats of the Fed this time around. The ECB should either continue with the QE or implement some new liquidity program to fend off the Soros crowd. Japan would be wise to follow suit btw.