Jim Kunstler Warns: "The Winners Will Lose & The Losers Will Win"

Who doesn’t want to think that they are a good human being? That they are a person of good intentions, clear conscience, fair-minded, generous, loving, and merciful? On the other hand, who wants to be a loser?
The current political predicament in the USA has America’s winners turned losers and the consequent pain of that flip-flop has propelled the new designated losers into a fury of moral indignation. The deplorable Trump insurgents were supposed to be put in their place on November 8, 2016 - stuffed back into their reeking WalMart - but instead, their champion with his gold-plated hair-do presides over the nation in the house where Lincoln, The Roosevelts, and Hillary lived. “Winning…!” as the new president likes to tweet.
What a revoltin’ development, as Chester A. Riley used to say on “The Life of Riley” TV show back in 1955, when America was great (at least that’s the theory). Riley was an original deplorable before the concept even emerged from the murk of early pop culture. He worked in an aircraft factory somewhere in southern California, which only a few decades prior was the mecca of an earlier generations of losers: the Oakies and other Dust Bowl refugees who went west to pick fruit or get into the movies.
Chester A. Riley supported a family on that job as a wing-riveter. All the male characters in the series had been through the Second World War, but were so far removed from the horror that the audience never heard about it. That was the point: to forget all that gore and get down with the new crazes for backyard barbeque, seeing the USA in your Chevrolet, enjoying that healthful pack of Lucky Strikes in the valley of the Jolly Green Giant… double your pleasure, double your fun… and away go troubles down the drain….
As Tom Wolfe pointed out eons ago, the most overlooked feature of post-war American life was the way that the old US peasantry found themselves living higher on the hog than Louis the XVI and his court at Versailles. Hot and cold running water, all the deliciously engineered Betty Crocker cake you could eat, painless dentistry, and Yankees away games on Channel 11, with Pabst Blue Ribbon by the case! By 1960 or so, along came color TV and air-conditioning, and in places like Atlanta, St. Louis, and Little Rock, you barely had to go outside anymore, thank God! No more heat stroke, hookworm, or chiggers.
It was a helluva lot better than earlier peasant classes had it, for sure, but let’s face it: it was kind of a low-grade nirvana. And a couple of generations beyond “The Life of Riley” the whole thing has fallen apart. There are few hands-on jobs that allow a man to support a family. And what would we even mean by that? Stick the women back in kitchen and the laundry room? What a waste of human capital (even for socialists who oppose capital). The odd thing is that there is increasingly little for this class of people to do besides stand near the door of the WalMart, and if the vaunted tech entrepreneurs of this land have their way with robotics, you can be sure there would be less than nothing for them to do… except crawl off and die quietly, without leaving an odoriferous mess.
What political commentator has failed to notice that the supposed savior of this peasant class is himself a sort of shabby version of Louis XVI, with his gilded toilet seats, brand-name pomp, and complex hair? A happy peasantry needs a good king, and that is the role Mr. Trump seems to have cast himself in. I assume that he wants very earnestly to be considered a good person, though all his efforts to demonstrate that have been startlingly clumsy and mostly ineffective.
The one thing he has truly accomplished is driving his opponents in the overclass out of their gourds with loathing and resentment.
(The term, overclass was minted, I believe by the excellent essayist Michael Lind.) It’s a wonderfully inclusive term in that it describes basically everyone who is not in the underclass - that now-dreadful realm of tattooed diabetics moiling in the war memorial auditoriums and minor league ball parks for their hero and leader to descend like Deus ex Machinain the presidential helicopter to remind them how much they’re winning.
Meanwhile, the class of former winners-turned-losers - the Silicon Valley executives, the Hollywood movers and shakers, the Brooklyn Hipsters, the Ivy League faculties, the Deep State guideline writers, the K-Street consultants, the yoga ladies of Fairfield County, Connecticut, the acolytes of Oprah Winfrey and Elizabeth Warren - resort to righteous litigation in their crusade to restore the proper order of rule in this land.
When they come to power, the shining city will be at hand...
I kind of doubt it. The truth is, all current winners and losers are living in the shadow of a financial system that doesn’t really work anymore, because it doesn’t represent the reality of wealth that is no longer there. The consolation, perhaps, is that there will be plenty for all those who survive the collapse of that system to do when the time comes. But it will be in a disposition of things and of power that we can’t possibly recognize from where we stand these days.
Kunstler flying his true colors as he conveniently bypasses all the shit caused by his Magic Negro and wretches over the idea that America can prosper again and maybe, just maybe, a union plumber will be able to support a family of four while the mom stays home to raise the kids, just like it was back in the day when there was a Democrat Party, when Kennedy was POTUS, when we had the Life of Riley. And then came Carter, Clinton, Bushs and Shit Stain.
You’re a lost cause, Kunstler. A true Blue Brain Numb Skull whose eyes are open but sees nothing. You bring nothing to the table. You have no good ideas. You're not part of the solution. You're part of the problem.
"So Ben, what have you all cooked up for us?"
"A republic, if you can keep it."
"This document will give us good government for a time, but eventually can only end in Despotism as other Forms have done before it, when the People shall become so corrupted as to need Despotic Government, being incapable of any other.”
Always remember that if the Sun desides to drop the tiniest of solar farts directly at earth all the electronics and power grid stop functioning. A clean slate.
" The deplorable Trump insurgents were supposed to be put in their place on November 8, 2016 "
November 8, 2016 was only a beach head. There has to be follow through this November. This can not be over stated.
Big Tech is pulling out all of the stops right now to ILLEGALLY censor and suppress conservative views and candidates exposure on the internet gambling that a DEM CONgress will get in, they will never be prosecuted for delivering CONgress, then the commencement of impeachment proceedings.
BE AWARE
I suggest go low tech as much as you can. You'd be surprised how effective lawn signs can be. Take them in at night because the scum on the other side tends to enjoy stealing.
I'd like to see the projected numbers on that. Factor in inflation, unfunded liabilities etc. The fact is that (here's a presidential tweet you will never see) fiat currencies have a life-cycle: birth, aging, and death. We are close to the "death." Most of government expenditures are payouts to individuals, and the trend is to get more and more socialist. He is exploding the deficit. How can there be MAGA with a currency obviously in it's death knells?
I wish 2+2 could = 17, but it can't.
Indeed. IMHO the Viet Nam War changed everything. Kennedy started it (blasphemy) and Johnson expanded it and Nixon manipulated it. IMO it was the catalyst, the excuse, to get off the gold standard. And then things went to shit.
IF it is even remotely possible for that union plumber to care for that family, it is going to take a long time to achieve and it is going to take a country staffed with politicians who cooperate to reach that goal.
" the consequent pain of that flip-flop has propelled the new designated losers into a fury of moral indignation..."
Well I never! ... I bet you haven't lady! - 3 Stooges
Kennedy reformed immigration so that instead of getting Europe's best, the US started accepting masses from third world countries and who were often illiterate
They never realized that they were losers. Now the libtards rant and rave, essentially trying to be relevant but achieving nothing other than drawing attention to their completely fucked up way they perceive the world.
Rich get richer. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
What someone's grandmother told them:
"The rich get richer, the poor get poorer. Work hard, save your money and hope for the best."
Rich get rich. Po get po. everybody's doin the low yo yo yo - Capt. Beefheart
Twas always "thus"... And always "thus" will be...
Or...
In the illustrious words of Aerosmith... "Eat the Rich"!
Long overdue!!!
P.S.
Maybe Trump can have them on the lawn as entertainment instead of that military parade he postponed that he knows will never happen because A) he knows what a fucking embarrassment the U.S. Armed Forces has been since the truth about this (https://www.ae911truth.org/) and B) Uncle $am can no longer afford those kinds of frivolities when your military has gotten you to $200 trillion in unfunded liability debt with nothing to show for it!
Then, how long till new poor eat the new rich?
If we manage to avoid starting WWIII?... And are fortunate enough to have a mass "Bastille Day" rally in Washington to "clean house"?....
I'd say no later then Christmas 2018 or New Year's 2019 at least!
The Autumn "Leaves"!!!...
It only matters that Trump does what he was elected to do. He doesn't need to be a nice guy, or any of that happy bullshit. The world stomps nice guys every day, and Trump know it. He wasn't hired to be "nice". Consider Bill Clinton, for example...
And Bill Clinton isn't even nice, he just appears that way.
He has a very typical slimy, syrupy, Southern shtick. Once you're familiar with it you want to puke when you come across it. But, most of America was not aware of it when he was POTUS and they fell for it.
His true colors have been well-proven! They are dark hues.
I feel like Jefferson Davis, I have seen this conflict coming, and I am helpless to stop it.
But I promise progressives three things:
It will be brief.
It will be bloody.
And it won't go the way you think it will.
A must watch for everyone who thinks that America is going to die in a fiery crash.
it is one hour of one mans opinion, worth watching. Sincerely. Worth watching. I dont agree with everything but much here is awesome truth bombs
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/07/26/accidental_superpowe…
Here is a snippet: Compared to the rest of the world, we are the cleanest dirtiest shirt in the laundry basket...
"In 2007, total Chinese lending surpassed total American lending. It then tripled in the next 18 months because of the financial crisis... Now we have this thing called shadow financing... You guys all remember the Obama stimulus package? $800 billion, 3% of GDP over two years. There was a lot of concern among economists that the U.S. couldn't metabolize that much money that quickly without a lot of fraud, a reasonable concern. [China does] an Obama stimulus package every 17 days now. Will you get growth that way? Sure. But it is not healthy or sustainable."
and this truth nugget....
"So Angela Merkel was the third world leader to come and seek a new bilateral relationship with the incoming administration. She told him that if he does what he plans to do, it is not just the end of NATO and the European Union, but the end of Germany itself. And Trump's response: Yep.
Merkel didn't understand the new bilateral nature of American policy. The new transactional nature. She didn't bring anything to the table, she just came to ask for the U.S. to continue doing what it had been. And so on her way out the door, Donald Trump gave her a parting gift, a bill for service rendered for defending Germany since 1946. You can imagine how well that went over in Berlin. For all intents and purposes the American-German, American-EU, American-NATO relationship is already over. "
and this one
"U.S. does not have to play a role in any of these Middle east conflicts if it doesn't want to. In fact, thanks to President Trump, the U.S. might be the beneficiary of a second century as the "last man standing," watching the rest of the world tear itself down repeatedly. Remarkably Zeihan predicts that due to rapidly shifting world events and U.S. demographics, and our energy independence due to shale and alternatives, President Trump is likely to be the "most internationalist" and "least populist" American president of the rest of our lifetimes.
it is one hour of one mans opinion, worth watching. Sincerely. Worth watching. I dont agree with everything but much here is awesome truth bombs
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/07/26/accidental_superpowe…
I didn't bother to watch the video because as your snippets point out, the video describes Trump in terms of acting independently of those who surround him which is impossible. Let Trump declare that never again will Kissinger gain access to the Oval Office and let him immediately fire all neocons like Bolton first. Do the next right thing, Mr. President. Then you'll have support of those of us who see through the Tangerine facade.
Will watch it later tonight...thanks
Overclass - I love that. The Deep State, Presstitutes and Democratic Party