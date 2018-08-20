"Keep An Eye On Gold" - Trader Sees Market Screaming "Gimme A Break Already"

Markets are screaming "gimme a break already," according to former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow, who notes that with Turkey on an extended summer holiday and Chinese equities getting a late-day boost from their friends, there has been little appetite for angst.
Breslow suggests "we should try it on for size and enjoy it while it lasts."
It has been a very interesting start to a week that should be dead. It feels alive and well. In a world with so much ugliness and boorish behavior it would seem that traders have started the week open to, perhaps needing, things to be calmer and more civilized. I guess no news is good news when the alternative is to be surrounded by loose cannons.
Later this week we will get the minutes from the last FOMC and ECB meetings. And of course, at the end of the week there is Jackson Hole. There is, and will be, no shortage of speculation about what will be said. Or the issues analysts would like to see addressed. The authorities would serve themselves and everyone else best by saying as little as possible. Given the clear messages we got after the recent meetings and the lack of groundbreaking hard data since then, beating a dead horse will serve little purpose. It’s fine to admit everything isn’t on auto-pilot.
Are trade wars a good thing? To some, yes. To others, obviously not. Will it help to hear oblique references that there are risks out there? If you aren’t aware of that, you have larger issues.
And what really keeps them awake at night, you won’t hear about. Markets are telling us they want some peace and quiet and policy makers should oblige. Jackson Hole has morphed into a central banker as a rock star forum. It should go back to a simpler time.
Most of us can live with a hiatus from electioneering and lobbying. Just look at today’s contained ranges and bask in the fact that no one is complaining about being bored. Try to ignore the fact that the euro rally we thought we were getting at the end of last week failed miserably, global sovereign yields remain mired in the sewer and that a government-sponsored dead-cat bounce in Chinese equities doesn’t really mean trade tensions have eased. Equities are up. Much of emerging markets are happy. The weather is nicer. All in all, not a bad start to the week.
But you don’t get the whole morning off.
While enjoying the Monday peace and praying for a respite from the texting class, take a look at the price of gold.
Being bullish gold has been a very popular disaster of a trade. It is doing a very good job, however, of trying to find a bottom right where the technicians told us to watch.
If it holds and bounces, it will be a big deal -- whether it lasts or not. (especially given then net short speculative position)
Keep a weathered eye because if it does keep its bid, people will, rightly or wrongly, start to argue it has implications for the dollar as well. And if that carries through there will be a lot of dollar break-out people scratching around for a new story.
I no longer look at it from a gold positive side, rather the fiat currency negative side. It may take some time, but people are going to start realizing that the dollar, despite its reserve currency status and being a magnet that is now drawing all the other world currencies which are declining at a faster rate in a "flight to safety" will eventually require an alternative to fiat or (unbacked)cryptos. It's not that gold is so great, it is just that there just isn't any alternative. Sure, we would all like to sip our cocktails on the Titanic, but when it starts to sink, those ugly lifeboats which spoil the view and give a grim reminder that luxury boats do sink will look pretty appealing. Otherwise, they sit there, like gold, of no use to anyone. Gold is better than insurance in that at least with gold, you can recover some of your insurance premiums, especially if you contemplate a generational transfer or plan to barter with it so that any nominal fiat "gains" at the point of exchange go unreported to the IRS.
Look at what is happening in Venezuela. I no longer pay any attention to what the new currency is going to be, whether it is backed by oil or cryptos, or whatever interest rate hikes they are going to introduce to support the PESO, etc. Once the currency is worthless, it is worthless and people will listen only when a cleaner dirty shirt (USD) is used, or gold. It would seem highly unlikely that a new fiat currency can ever be established until a generation or two has passed, at which point the citizens will have to relearn the history of failure of all fiat systems and socialism.
In reply to Gold is going to zero. They… by Condor_0000
