As Lira Collapses, Turks Are Piling Into Cryptocurrency

The hype is dead, long live the hype.

2017 was a breakthrough year for cryptocurrency. Its combined market cap soared to unprecedented heights, leading to lots of media attention and celebrity endorsements, such as Paris Hilton and Floyd Mayweather, for Bitcoin and other similar currencies.

In 2018, however, the skyrocketing ascent began to turn around. In December 2017, one Bitcoin was valued at almost 20,000 U.S. dollars. By the the end of July 2018, the digital currency's price was just above 8,000 U.S. dollars. Now, in the middle of August, the blockchain-driven coin is worth around 6,500 U.S. dollars.

However, as Statista's Raynor de Best notes, this price drop could present new investors with an opportunity to enter the market. The latest results of the ING International Survey show that relatively few consumers have invested in Bitcoin or other virtual currencies.

Nine percent of European consumers indicate they own a type of cryptocurrency in 2018, compared to eight percent in the United States and seven percent in Australia.

According to the source, many respondents worry about the risks in investing in the currencies. In the Netherlands, the leading reason not to own cryptocurrencies was that people were not interested in it.

Luxembourg and Belgium reached the lowest percentage within Europe, whereas 18 percent in Turkey say they own a digital currency... and as the Lira collapses, we suspect even more.

Montana Cowboy ted41776 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 03:04 Permalink

If the electric grid goes down, all forms of money are dead. Only 2% of USD exists as currency. Its 98% electronic. Please don't tell me gold and silver blah, blah, blah. If metal had any chance of becoming money, it would have happened by now. It certainly had many recent opportunities to fill the void of a country's collapsing currency. It simply doesn't.

hugin-o-munin Montana Cowboy Tue, 08/21/2018 - 03:40 Permalink

If the electric grid goes down people will die.

Many will lose access to water, heating, cooling, refrigeration, transport etc. but that's not the biggest threat. There are nuclear power plants that will require huge amounts of fuel to operate cooling systems. If the grid for whatever reason cannot connect these plants (and thereby restore grid power) they will need continuous fuel supplies and the question is how long this could be sustained. Some countries like France, US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Sweden would be in big trouble.

NickelthroweR Montana Cowboy Tue, 08/21/2018 - 03:46 Permalink

Greetings,

For most of recorded human history, 1/10th of one ounce of silver could buy you a man's labor for the day.  Sometimes it was a bit more and sometimes a bit less but that was the going rate for unskilled labor.  Overtime, things like this revert back to the mean.  History proves this.

When all of this falls apart, a man with a bag of silver dimes will be able to buy himself a small army.  Maybe not for very long but it is nice to know you can afford one if you need it.

gunzeon Tue, 08/21/2018 - 03:29 Permalink

it's a good theory and being a hodler myself i paid attention, however the price has not flinched since the Lire went down the tube - ergo, no pun intended, this must be a very select group of "responders" ... "piling in" yeah right

gunzeon Tue, 08/21/2018 - 04:12 Permalink

Come to think of, average of 5% of the punting public own crypto - ha !

Are they counting shop loyalty tokens or petrol discount chits as crypto ?

Maybe to this dope Lotto is crypto - why not ? then he might be right !