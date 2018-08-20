Majority Americans Want Diplomacy With Russia Over Sanctions: Gallup

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 23:45

A Monday Gallup poll reveals that most Americans feel it is more important for the United States to work towards improving relations with Russia, as opposed to sanctions. 

Of those surveyed, 58% say it's "more important to improve relations with Russia," while 36% say "strong diplomatic steps against Russia" are a priority. 

The poll, which took place between Aug. 1-12, comes after nearly two years of constant media bombardment over Russian hacking, invasive DOJ investigations which Trump refers to as a "witch hunt," and an admission by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that alleged hacking and social media influence campaigns by Russia had no effect on the 2016 US election. 

That said, 75% of those surveyed by Gallup believe Russia interfered in the election, while 16% say they did not. Of those who say Russia interfered, 36% said it didn't change the outcome, while 39% say it did. 

Opionions over whether Russia actually influenced the election were also highly partisan - with 78% if Democrats saying that Russian interference affected the outcome of the election, and just 9% of Republicans who believe that Russia both hacked - and changed the outcome, of the election. The vast majority of Republicans (58%) think Russia did interfere, but it didn't affect the outcome. 

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced a new round of sanctions against Russia in response to allegations that the Kremlin was behind an attack against former Russia double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. 

Gallup's conclusion: "Although U.S.-Russian tensions continue to simmer, more Americans are inclined to believe the U.S. is better off trying to improve relations with Russia. Americans are largely convinced that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election but are divided, largely along party lines, as to whether that country's involvement changed the outcome."

Politics

J S Bach boattrash Mon, 08/20/2018 - 23:49

Who gives a shit what the "majority" of Americans think about this?  What matters is the opinion of the honestly THINKING people who are not coerced by imbecilic jew-media-propagandizing.  Thus, "polls" are irrelevant when it comes to governing.  Whether we like it or not, the sub-80-IQ masses must NOT be allowed to decide what happens in our world.  The fact of their intelligence quota and thus, lack of ability to reason and think beyond today's immediate gratifications, is testament to this.  What we need are leaders (elites) who have the virtues needed to elevate a nation above the slime (honor, discipline, sacrifice).  These virtues must be cultivated, nurtured, and cherished by a nation.  They must be given the highest honors and priority when it comes to leadership preferences.  These people do and can exist.  It is up to US, in our waning hours of life, to resurrect these instincts in our young people to impel them to grasp the rungs and climb the ladder of evolution to what God intends of His Creation.

MoreSun TBT or not TBT Mon, 08/20/2018 - 23:58

"Majority Americans Want Diplomacy With Russia Over Sanctions: Gallup"

YES!  YES!  YES!

Two hugely Christian Nations joining hands is the utmost most dreadfull thing that could happen to the jew supremacist beast.

Unless (((they))) have full operational control of both banking cartels. They own Americas, but they have lost their full grip on Russia's.

It maybe with a Christian base connection we may be able to pull off an Andrew Jackson killing of the jew created private so-called Federal Reserve and it's enforcer the IRS.

First the Christian-zionist must wake up and realize that hugging the anti-Christ so-called israel is not a Christian thing at all. It is plainly & completely anti-Christ. The relationship is a disgrace to the Christians like Christ himself that gave his life standing against the jew supremacists. 

The modern so-called israel is NOT the Israel of the Old Testament. Jesus plainly told them, "your house is left unto desolate" finito-gone- no more!

And what has manifested there in Palestine since 1948 is not God Ordained, it is an exceedingly corrupt, racist, warmongering, terrorist state that has perpetrated war crimes upon war crimes since it's radical inception.

It has anti-Christian laws on their books. If you are caught on (((their))) streets witnessing for Jesus Christ you will be put in jail for up to five years.

You dumber than dumb Christian-zionists- Quit hugging the Anti-Christ so-called israel!  

The false deceitful commentaries in the scofield reference Bible are just that. Scofield was a two wife adulterer to the end, he was a convicted ex jail bird, whom the jews latched onto and pushed their zionist dogma upon the sacred pages of the Bible. So, on the same page you have the word of God and then the falsified zionist doma propaganda on the remainder of the page.

Get rid of your jew supremacist scofield commentary Bibles, get an authorized King James Version with no commentaries, and stick to the actual word of God and his Son Jesus Christ. 

 

bh2 BaBaBouy Tue, 08/21/2018 - 00:21

Down, boy. "Trade wars" are won, not "sanctions".

Sanctions just keep the more snarly political puppies happy -- like chewy bones. Nobody wins.

But trade wars recover lost economic benefit which accrues to the winner: the deficit nation.

Aviel J S Bach Tue, 08/21/2018 - 00:55

Have you lost your mind ? You and your sick group think that you have the right to decide for anyone the difference between right and wrong. You have no chance at success because throughout history the people always rise up. So in this enlightened age of instant information unlike the days when evil men and women brought the USA into war using false flags thanks to DJT your 45TH President you have already lost. 

 

boattrash Troy Ounce Mon, 08/20/2018 - 23:55

You're correct. I guess I'll link to what most Americans really want. (I haven't been able to verify it yet though) OT as hell...but I wanted to share it with you all.

The Secret Plan of Muslims to Sneak Tens of Thousands Into the U.S. Bank Stadium for a Historic “Show of Power” in Minnesota

https://thirdrailtalk.com/the-secret-plan-of-muslims-to-sneak-tens-of-t…

Intentional Deception? The US Bank Stadium Management Clueless About Radical Imam Speaking at the Muslim EID Event

https://thirdrailtalk.com/intentional-deception-the-us-bank-stadium-man…

Edit; Here's some local coverage on it...

https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2018/08/20/us-bank-stadium-muslim-super-…

LightBulb18 Chad Thunderfist Tue, 08/21/2018 - 00:52

So, I am starting to think to myself Russia is probably competition, but china is obviously A bigger competitor. Russia has A big army and lots of nukes, and from what I have heard they teach Christianity, they give parents money to stay married and have kids, and they teach that corporations rule most of the world and wish to end freedom of speech and the nation state so that no people can do anything to stop them. Like ‘nationalize’ corporations, seize wealth, land, property, alter rights of the people to farm, reduce taxes on alcohol, tabaco, and fight or legalize the drug trade, which are all ways that fascist control people.

So, why have America fight Russia, when china is way more fascist than Russia, A much bigger threat, and worth bleeding over possibly compared to Russia which is all military and nukes? Then it occurred to me, have the American nationalists kill the Russian nationalists, so that the Chinese fascists can take over easy. Then it all becomes clear. In G-d I trust.

LetThemEatRand KTX Tue, 08/21/2018 - 00:18

China is doing what benefits China.  A bunch of people helped them so they could make a lot of money at the expense of a much larger bunch of people.  

China and its hive mind would be no threat to the United States if we were not handing China our technology and wealth on a silver platter for the benefit of a few.

NoPension Mon, 08/20/2018 - 23:55

No other people on the planet I feel more aligned with than a Russian. 

Proud, smart, white, Christian. And they are not letting their country become overrun with 3rd world shitskins. 

Edit....fuck mueller, Rosenstein, the cia,nsa and fbi.

got that Mr President?  Let them back into their embassy properties. I live about ten miles from one. Had some interaction with some staff, back in the day. Good people. 

CashMcCall Tue, 08/21/2018 - 00:07

Trump doesn't listen to the people, he's the Bush Third Term on steroids. Draft dodger turned warmonger. More economic sanctions in all directions and mindless trade wars that will eventually bring the USA down. More debt than any occupant of the oval office in US History. The whole world is now chanting De-Dollarization. 

 

 