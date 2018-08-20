In Monsters We Trust: US Mainstream Media No Friend Of The American People

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Over the course of his turbulent presidency, Donald Trump has accused various media companies, with special attention reserved for CNN, as being purveyors of ‘fake news.’ In one early-morning Tweet last year, he slammed the “FAKE NEWS media” as the “enemy of the people.”
Last week, over 300 US newspapers ran editorials on the same day – an event in itself that points to some high degree of collusion and groupthink - denouncing Trump's insensitive portrayal of them, as if the notion that journalists were not in the same sleaze league as lawyers, politicians and professional con artists never crossed anyone’s mind before. Even the peace-loving Mahatma Gandhi recommended “equality for everyone except reporters and photographers.”
But is the MSM really an “enemy of the people?”
First, it cannot be denied that the US media, taken in all its wholesomeness, has been overwhelmingly consistent in its ‘style’ of reporting on Donald Trump, the 45th POTUS. And by consistent I mean unprecedentedly critical, misleading and outright aggressive in its guerilla coverage of him. If one is not convinced by the gloom-and-doom Trump stories featured daily in the Yahoo News feed, then a study by the Media Research Center (MRC) should do the job. From January 1 through April 30, evening news coverage of the US leader - courtesy of ABC, CBS and NBC - were 90 percent negative, which is pretty much the same incredible average revealed by MRC one year earlier.
The study looked at every one of the 1,065 network evening news stories about Trump and his administration during the first four months of 2018. Total negative news time devoted to Trump: 1,774 minutes, or about one-third of all evening news airtime. That’s pretty much the definition of a circle jerk.
“Nearly two-fifths (39%) of the TV coverage we examined focused on Trump scandals and controversies, while 45 percent was devoted to various policy issues,” MRC wrote in its report.
Meanwhile, the farcical Russia ‘collusion’ story was consistently the main grabber — clocking in at 321 minutes, or nearly one-fifth of all Trump coverage. Of the 598 statements MRC calculated about Trump’s personal scandals, virtually all of them (579, or 97%) came out of the media wash cycle tarred and feathered.
If this represents an orchestrated attack on the Commander-in-Chief, and in light of those numbers it would be difficult to argue it isn’t, the strategy appears to be falling flat. Despite, or precisely because of, the avalanche of negative media coverage, Trump’s popularity rating smashed the 50 percent ceiling in early August and continues to remain high.
In Monsters We Trust
Although it can be safely stated that the MSM is an entrenched and relentless enemy of Donald Trump, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an “enemy of the American people,” as Trump argues it is. Let’s be a bit more diplomatic and say it isn’t our friend.
One yard stick for proving the claim is to consider the steadily mounting concentration of media holdings. In 1983, 90 percent of US media were controlled by 50 companies; today, 90 percent is controlled by the Big Six (AT&T, Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, 21st Century Fox, CBS and Viacom control the spoken and printed word from sea to shining sea). Although many people are aware of the monopolistic tendencies of the US mainstream media, it’s important to understand the level of concentration. It means the vast majority of everything you see and hear on any electronic device or printed publication is ‘democratically’ controlled by six average white guys and their shareholders.
However, keeping track of who owns what these days is practically impossible since the dozens of subsidiary companies that fall under each main company are themselves fiefdoms, each with their own separate holdings. In fact, the already short ‘Big Six’ list is already dated, since National Amusements, Inc. has gobbled up both Viacom and CBS, while 21st Century Fox merged with Disney this year. As for the 350 US newspapers that penned tortured editorials decrying Trump’s critical opinion of them, many of those ‘local’ publications get their marching orders from either the Hearst Communications or the Gannett Company on the East Coast.
Now, with this sort of massive power and influence lying around like dynamite, it stands to reason, or unreason, that the corporate and political worlds will succumb to the law of attraction and gravitation, forging powerful and impregnable relationships. It’s no secret that the politicians, our so-called ‘public servants,’ are mostly in the game to make a fast buck, while the corporations, desperate for ‘democratic representation’ to control regulation and market share, have an inexhaustible source of funds to secure it. Naturally, this oligarchical system precludes any sort of democratic participation from the average person on the street, who thinks just because he remembers to yank a lever once every several years he is somehow invested in the multibillion-dollar franchise.
As far as media corporations being ‘private enterprises’ and therefore free to demolish the freedom of speech (even censoring major media players, like Infowars, simply because they whistle to a different political tune), that is quickly becoming revealed as nothing more than corporate cover for state-sponsored machinations.
“In a corporatist system of government, wherein there is no meaningful separation between corporate power and state power, corporate censorship is state censorship,” writes Caitlin Johnstone.
“Because legalized bribery in the form of corporate lobbying and campaign donations has given wealthy Americans the ability to control the US government’s policy and behavior while ordinary Americans have no effective influence whatsoever, the US unquestionably has a corporatist system of government.”
Meanwhile, it cannot be denied, from the perspective of an impartial observer, that the mainstream media is nearly always positioned to promote the government narrative on any number of significant issues. From the media’s unanimous and uncritical clamoring that Osama bin Laden was responsible for 9/11 (even the FBI has admitted it has no “hard evidence” that bin Laden carried out the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon), to its gung-ho enthusiasm for the 2003 Iraq War, to the sycophantic cheerleading for a war in Syria, the examples of media toeing the government line are legion. And if US intel is in bed with Hollywood you can be damn sure they’re spending time in the MSM whorehouse as well.
Is it any surprise, then, that public trust in the US media is reaching all-time lows, while news consumers are increasingly looking to alternative news sites – themselves under relentless attack - to get some semblance of the elusive truth, which is the God-given right of any man? Truth is our due, and we should demand nothing less.
As Thomas Paine reminded the world in the face of a different foe: “Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value.”
Comments
Of course they're not our 'friends', which makes them just as guilty as the traitorous scumbag politicians, and just as deserving of the same fate the political class will hopefully soon get.
Death To Traitors!
Ignore MSM... I get better, more qualified info from sites like ZH
In reply to A by Croesus
FAKE Hebrews (aka Jews) in today's FAKE Biblical Israhell
gave us FAKE Holocaust and FAKE Terrorists
financed by their FAKE Money machine at the Fed and
manipulated by their wholly-owned FAKE Media creating FAKE News.
In reply to Ignore MSM... I get better,… by Stan522
Fake just keeps on spreading.
In reply to FAKE Hebrews (aka Jews) in… by loop
"US Mainstream Media No Friend Of The American People"
Read: "Propaganda" By jew edaward bernays the father of spin, and you will know why and the origins of why.
Zog and jew supremacists of the world own the presidents office, the congress, half or more of the judiciary, and a whole lot more. They also control the narrative of the entire msm.
They all work hand in hand-they are the same and of the same deceitful (((tribe))).
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-Now!
If you have any doubt, never fear just read the list below-at least three of your choice.
"Against Our Better Judgement- How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel" Allison Weir
"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon due to the screeching of the jwc)
"The jewish Revolutionary Spirit" E. Michael Jones
"The Jewish Onslaught" Dr. Tony Martin
"Mein Kampf" Adolf Hitler (don't let the lying jew propaganda deceive you, this is a great book)
"The jews & their Lies" Martin luther
"The International Jew" Vol 1&2" Henry Ford
"The Controversary Of Zion" Douglas Reed
"It's The Jews Stupid" R. Vincent Bert
"The Host & The Parasite" Greg Felton
"The Jews and Moral Subversion" E. Michael Jones
"The New Jerusalem" Michael Collins Piper
"The Iron Curtain Over America" John Beaty
"Breaking The Spell" Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom
"Hoax Of The 20th Century" Arthur R. Butz
"The Six Million Fact Or Fiction? Sixth Edition" Peter Winter
"The Life Of An American Jew in Israel" Jack Bernstein
"200 Years Together-A History of the Russians and the Jews" Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
Pdf Link: https://www.docdroid.net/OdYUy5a/200-years-together.pdf
And watch "The Greatest Story Never Told"
In reply to Fake just keeps on spreading. by cheoll
"In Monsters We Trust: US Mainstream Media No Friend Of The American People"
Correction...
In Monsters We Trust: US Mainstream Media...
AND social media...
No Friend Of The American People
In reply to Read Propaganda By jew… by MoreSun
The US mainstream media isn't a friend to the working man? I'm utterly shocked by that revelation. In other breaking news, the surface of the sun is hot.
In reply to "In Monsters We Trust: US… by wee-weed up
Read the lyrics
http://www.metrolyrics.com/monster-lyrics-steppenwolf.html
Watch the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=Sk3sURDS4IA
It is just about as accurate today and it was during the Vietnam War.
In reply to The US mainstream media isn… by peggysue1
They are doing more FOR Trump than they could ever possibly imagine.
I find Maher’s show interesting sometimes. After watching it, I’m even more steeled to put my faith, as it were, in Trump.
Ill watch Morning Joe sometimes...and come away thinking it must be a comedy act. It’s as if they are on Trump’s payroll, with instructions to broadcast the most looney shit they can imagine...for distraction. In my mind, it’s they ONLY thing that makes sense. It’s a fucking caricature. The crap they spew is the most over the top, hair on fire, wacky shit I’ve ever heard. From people like John Meachum, whom I once thought actually had a functioning brain. When this whole shitshow Russian collusion thing blows up...they will NEVER get their credibility back.
And as a bonus...they are so whacked...they are PUSHING people to Trump. Who in their right mind would want to be aligned with these assholes.
I won’t even talk CNN. That’s like another dimension in the space time continuum.
In reply to The US mainstream media isn… by peggysue1
Other than Zero Hedge, what are some other credible news sites that are favorites of commenters?
In reply to FAKE Hebrews (aka Jews) in… by loop
None. Due to government censorship! Welcome to the soviet state of amerika!
In reply to Other than Zero Hedge, what… by HedgeJunkie
It sure beats Jewmerica! We have eternal Brothership with the native Russian slavs (not bolshevik jews). We here in America, & Europe have all been persecuted, murdered, & slaughtered by the jew supremacists of the world, just as the jews slaughtered 20+ Million Christian Russians.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
In reply to None. Due to government… by MozartIII
KKK Today
Hitler Youth News
CNN - Cable Nazi Network
KMB - Khazarian Mafia Broadcasting
[Think I'll stick with ZH for now...]
In reply to Other than Zero Hedge, what… by HedgeJunkie
Conservative Treehouse.
In reply to Other than Zero Hedge, what… by HedgeJunkie
Go fuck your self! America was very peaceful before the fucking muslims came!! For several hundred years, and we had Jews amongst us! They never attacked or killed us! They where a part of our society, and still are! When did a jew cause a problem in a city near you? Never! A muslim..... Every where they live!
A start......
In reply to FAKE Hebrews (aka Jews) in… by loop
You lying jew supremacist, you pushed us into jew WarI and jew WarII, and you have pushed us into every war since.
You jews are the ones who fight jew tooth and jew nail to ensure the muslims flood in, along with all your dual citizen isralis-Fact.
You fool no one. Your (((tribe))) has not only the Blood of Christ upon your heads but you have the blood of no less than 100 million goys also. And you sick people are proud of it. You sit back and say "we had a good day"
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
You cram peoples heads full of your perverse lies such as the holohoax. While (((you))) have wholesale slaughtered 100 million, mainly Christians.
The decrepit murderous slaughterous deeds (((your))) kind reaped in Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Germany and the list goes on and on... you push the muslims into our country and then like a little screechy back stabbing jew want to cry foul on the muslim. You do the same bait and switch every where you go.
The jew supremacists are the plague upon the earth-FACT!
How the jews flood your country's with third world masses-its all planned and orchestrated by the jew supremacists of the world:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apXab2wHdzY (This is just the tip of the jewish iceberg).
In reply to Go fuck your self! America… by MozartIII
Browse the story - Go straight to the comments for the truth.
In reply to Ignore MSM... I get better,… by Stan522
If they don't allow (99%) unrestricted comments I will not even look at an article on MSM. You're 100% spot on, you'll only dig out the truth in any unmoderated comments section.
In reply to Browse the story - Go… by Mouldy
Ignore MSM? How about violently attack them.
In reply to Ignore MSM... I get better,… by Stan522
How's this
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/4971aae251e94e847142379ecf25afc9c9250b…
In reply to Ignore MSM? How about… by runswithscissors
CNN, and MSNBC's server farms should be burned to the ground.
In reply to A by Croesus
If only we could find out who owned this mainstream media; then we could punish them for their deliberate malicious and treacherous deceit.
They are determined to cause harm to many for their own benefit and it's as plain as the nose on our faces.
In reply to CNN, and MSNBC's server… by I am Groot
Start at the ground and work up to the head of the dragon.
Target on the ground reporters.
Then move up to the on air talking heads (Where they work and live).
Then move up to the MSM management (where they work and live).
Then to the owners/investors (where they work and live).
They will quickly fold up their tents and run for the hills.
In reply to If only we could find out… by chunga
Good article until the OBL had nothing to do with 9/11 it's a US media invention meme gives it away as yet another Russian troll piece to tell Americans what is wrong with their country and how it is failing.
I can get 15 different news networks on my satellite TV, and literally hundreds of different perfectly respectable and accomplished journalists, retired government, intelligence, diplomatic, political and other professionals presenting every possible point of view.
Yes, CNN and MSNBC are virulently anti-Trump, but so what? FOX is pretty balanced, and all the info you could ever want or need can be found on Real Clear Politics and the dozens of journals online. American discourse is deep and broad and open, and yes, Osama was behind the 9/11 attacks, and the Arab world celebrated at the deaths of innocents in the Great Satan, a victory of Muslims over Christians, the time immemorial battle.
Get real.
In reply to A by Croesus
It's All in the commentary.. And they Know it!
MSM is like a newspaper to an old man. MSM is a dinosaur...
Whorehouse...good one
I love the smell of fake news in the morning....
I love the smell of burning news equipment in the morning.
In reply to I love the smell of fake… by Masher1
The smell of salvage companies moving it all to the Recyclers, Like Roses at dawn...
In reply to I love the smell of burning… by runswithscissors
A little bit of napalm could fix that.
In reply to I love the smell of fake… by Masher1
I'd buy that for a dollar...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85cL1HisrNc
In reply to A little bit of napalm could… by Rufus Temblor
They hate us for our freedom.......
What is this Freedom creature of which you speak?
In reply to They hate us for our freedom… by A Lunatic
The MSM has chosen their side, and isn't the side of freedom and the people. It is the side of the techno tyrants, the oligarchs, and the deep state. Fools.
The Tree Of Liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it's natural manure.
In reply to The MSM has chosen their… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Aussie MSM is enough to make you puke.
MSNBC will make you puke.
In reply to Aussie MSM is enough to make… by Mouldy
ZH becoming less and less relevant even since I've been here. Nothing but "SQUIRRELLS!"
MSM. Enemy of freedom.
anarchy, kill a cat - shoot james brady in the back
raise an army of rabid rats - beat your neighbor with a bat
anarchy burger - hold the government
anarchy burger - hold the government
anarchy, go ape shit
let them know your sick of it
write your congressman, - tell him he sucks, your only in it for the bucks
anarchy burger - hold the government
anarchy burger - hold the government
you're all potential anarchy burgers
if you want to be free - order yourself an anarchy burger
(hold the government, please)
anarchy burger - hold the government
America stands for freedom
but if you think you're free - try walking into a deli - and urinating on the cheese
anarchy burger - hold the government
anarchy burger - hold the government
say f**k in front of your mom - f**k! - and - go to school naked
In reply to MSM. Enemy of freedom. by Secret Weapon
Donald Trump seems like a ridiculous man to be president, although Hillary Clinton...well, perhaps people can be fairly judged by who are their enemies? And of course, who are their friends?
Funny thing, in a certain grotesque way, President Trump’s vicious enemies are some of Hillary’s best friends. Our foreign controlled “free press” is a very important enemy of Trump’s. Mainstream media is rather a derivative of our cancerous “Deep State” in terms of their perception management of The People, and the state they try to achieve regarding attempts to swim to the surface, and breathe truth.
A dash of assumption, a pinch of innuendo, a sprinkle of gossip, a dab of hearsay, a heaping tablespoon of opinion, and a whole lotta hogwash....
🎶.... and that's why we call it fake news..🎶
The MSM is a friend to socialism. Therefore, it is the enemy of free people everywhere.
The MSM is almost a wholly jewish operation. Their agenda is anti-white, anti-heterosexual, anti-male and anti-Christian. Their goal is to destroy the white Christian majority so the jews are "safe". They hate anything that is nationalist, white and traditional. End of the day, all they care about is the tribe.
https://orig00.deviantart.net/998c/f/2017/297/f/9/jews_in_american_medi…
Explaining his father’s motives, he said, “The reason you fight for an open society is because that’s the only society that you can live in, as a Jew — unless you become a nationalist and only fight for your own rights in your own state.”
~ Alex Soros
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/17/magazine/george-soros-democrat-open-…
Anti-Trust, it's not that hard. Get on with it and quit stalling. Same applies to the big banks. Break up the media and banks.
Why did Hannity suddenly drop the Chalupa story?
http://www.foxnews.com/transcript/2017/07/13/ingraham-questions-need-to…
According to Jarret, "collusion" with a foreign agent to dig up dirt on a political opponent is not a crime.
But why is Mueller still taking his marching orders from Nazi Intelligence at Ukraine SBU? Flynn and Manafort are the exact targets specified by unregistered OUNb agent Alexandra Chalupa while working for the DNC.
https://themarketswork.com/2018/03/09/victoria-nuland-alexandra-chalupa…
And why is the US media still carrying water for Nazi Intelligence at Ukraine SBU?
OUNb Chalupa sisters [botnets | propaganda] -> Atlantic Council -> BBG.
The corporate media, big tech censorship, etc makes much more sense when you realize that we're living under oligarchy.
Fuck you, 90% of the media is the enemy of the people...
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.