New Study: Robots Can Brainwash Children Into "Mindless Conformity"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
A new study has shown that robots can brainwash children, essentially programming their minds into “mindless conformity.” Children can be significantly influenced by machines, even when the robots were obviously wrong.
Writing in Science Robotics, the University of Plymouth researchers behind the study said the findings raise concerns about the potential for robots to have a negative influence on vulnerable children. Children were shown to trust the answer a robot provides over their own assessment, even though it was easily wrong, making “robot pressure,” the new peer pressure, reported RT.
“People often follow the opinions of others and we’ve known for a long time that it is hard to resist taking over views and opinions of people around us. We know this as conformity. But as robots will soon be found in the home and the workplace, we were wondering if people would conform to robots.”
“What our results show is that adults do not conform to what the robots are saying. But when we did the experiment with children, they did. It shows children can perhaps have more of an affinity with robots than adults, which does pose the question: what if robots were to suggest, for example, what products to buy or what to think?” – Professor in Robotics Tony Belpaeme, one of the scientists behind the study.
Professor Noel Sharkey, who heads the Foundation for Responsible Robotics, responded to the research on Twitter. “If robots can convince children that false information is true, the implication for the planned commercial exploitation of robots for childminding and teaching is problematic,” he wrote.
ROBOTS PERSUADE CHILDREN against the facts— Noel Sharkey (@NoelSharkey) August 15, 2018
Of course, it was pointed out that teachers can do this as well, as children are taught to respect authority first over coming to the correct factual answer. Children in public schools are already taught that if they conform and do what’s asked of them regardless of the morality behind the task, they will succeed.
Human teachers can do that too. Maybe even better. Shouldn't we use the same solutions; communication and info from more sources to check and counter that?— Marien v.d.Meer (@MeerMvander) August 16, 2018
Because of this new study, the researchers cautioned that a discussion needs to take place around what protections need to be put in place to minimize the danger to children as robots become more widespread. To the rest of us, this is what it looks like when everyone (from the government to the corporate media to the food and medical industry) attempts to manipulate your opinion for their gain.
Comments
God help us. Keep this Satanic tech away from our children.
Robots for the children. CNN for the adults.
In reply to God help us. Keep this… by SMG
It's true. The robots are named TV and Cell Phone.
In reply to God help us. Keep this… by SMG
Think this is unique to robots? Nah this stuff is what school is!
Kids simply do as they are told, even when its repellent to them. As in no child abusing pedophile really ever needed violence, they just tell the kid what to do.
What kind of person would think of doing such a thing?
"Robots Can Brainwash Children Into "Mindless Conformity"
So can public school teachers......
Is that unit THX1138...or a persisting, Mr. Anderson ? What would HAL say ?
All memes on the same thread.
You will be assimilated.