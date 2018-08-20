Pentagon: US Forces To Stay In Iraq "As Long As Needed"

US forces will stay in Iraq “as long as needed” to help stabilise regions once controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group, a spokesman for the US-led international coalition said on Sunday.
“We’ll keep troops there as long as we think they’re needed ... The main reason, after ISIS (IS) is defeated militarily, is the stabilisation efforts and we still need to be there for that, so that’s one of the reasons we’ll maintain a presence,” Colonel Sean Ryan told a news conference in Abu Dhabi.
The Pentagon said last week that IS appears to be “well-positioned to rebuild and work on enabling its physical caliphate to re-emerge,” Voice of America reported.
A couple of thoughts on this intriguing statement from the Pentagon: “ISIS probably is still more capable than al-Qaida in Iraq at its peak in 2006-2007, when the group had declared an Islamic State and operated under the name Islamic State of Iraq,” https://t.co/1xjN9dBl1c 1/2— Hassan Hassan حَسَنْ حَسَنْ (@hxhassan) August 16, 2018
In its latest intelligence estimates, the Pentagon put the number of IS militants operating in Iraq and Syria at between 28,000 and 32,000, VOA said.
The number of American soldiers may decline, Ryan said, depending on when other forces from NATO deploy to help train the Iraqi army, he said, adding that about 5,200 US troops are currently based in Iraq.
NATO defence ministers agreed in February to a bigger “train-and-advise” mission in Iraq after a US call for the alliance to help stabilise the country after three years of war against IS.
“Possibly, there could be a drawdown, it just depends on when NATO comes in and they help train the forces as well,” Ryan said.
Iraq officially announced victory over the militants last December, five months after capturing their stronghold of Mosul.
The US also has about 2,000 troops in Syria, assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) clear pockets still under the control of IS along the border with Iraq.
“We’re starting to see a lot of collaboration between the SDF and ISF (Iraqi Security Forces), because it used to be that they would just come to the coalition, but now, we have them talking to each other as well,” said Ryan.
The Iraqi military has carried out several air strikes against IS in Syria since last year, the last of which was a few days ago, with the approval of President Bashar al-Assad and the US-led coalition.
SDF operations to finish off the militants on the Syrian side have been delayed by hundreds of explosive devices planted by IS, according to Ryan.
“It does not take a genius to figure out that the United States...
has no vital interests at stake in places like Syria, Libya and Iraq.
Who is driving the process and benefiting? Israel is clearly the intended
beneficiary..." – Philip Giraldi, Former CIA officer.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
Oceania has always been at war with Euraisa.
In reply to “It does not take a genius… by loop
Spice must flow.
In reply to Oceania has always been at… by hedgeless_horseman
"As long as needed"
Well that point came and went what, 15 years ago?
In reply to Spice must flow. by TeamDepends
...and we know that because we specifically positioned them ourselves."
In reply to . by MasterPo
Jesus christ, the sauds are sure on a roll with the "shia crescent" bullshit...
... come hell or financial ruin, we give them what those beheading fuckers want... Even thou most of their oil goes to france, uk, germany... all of these countries are the major crybabies when the shit hits the fan in the middle east and they scream "we need that bitch US to go in there for us because we don't want to do it ourselves!"...
Fuckin sick of this shit...
In reply to The Pentagon said last… by Shemp 4 Victory
In other words... Rothschild's got his useful rook on this particular square of earth's chessboard called "Iraq"... and that piece ain't budgin' until he (i.e.) Israel says.
God, I love clarifying these dubious headlines. It's so easy once you know the truth. 😉
In reply to Jesus christ, the sauds are… by Shillinlikeavillan
There goes that campaign promise. Bolton is running the show
Edit: What happened to Trump taking the victory lap for single handedly defeating ISIS with nothing but his bare hands and those "smart and new cruise missle" attacks on Syrian Army airbases?
Helsinki must not have gone as well as he pretended.
In reply to In by J S Bach
I WONDER what's the state of Iraq's infrastructure after all these years? I know they have a pretty amazing new soccer/football stadium - in the middle of some hell hole city, makes me wonder how much they've rebuilt.
In reply to There goes that campaign… by dirty fingernails
Here's an idea: if it's a problem for or in Iraq, let the fucking Iraqis deal with it.
In reply to The Pentagon said last… by Shemp 4 Victory
Money Money Money suckers!!!!
yeehaa
In reply to Oceania has always been at… by hedgeless_horseman
America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/
Understanding Jewish Power
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/understanding-jewish-power/
In reply to “It does not take a genius… by loop
As long as needed... which it never was. BYE BYE!
If US SOCOM in Iraq doesn't secure supply lines to CIA-ISIS then who will? Because the yids in Israel sure aren't going to.
In reply to As long as needed... which… by hxc
PNAC.
100 Year War.
Bolton in the hizouse!
In reply to PNAC. 100 Year War. by Chupacabra-322
Or until the "money" runs out.
Which may be sooner than most people realize.
Endless MIC bullshit.
whatever it takes to find the WMD!!
At the rate they are going, one has to assume there is something deeper going on. Perhaps some discovered oil reserves?
Not surprising. With an economy addicted to aggression, not only will they stay in these areas, but likely increase the presence.
It's for the children...or something.
We have to level the place to save it apparently.
In reply to Not surprising. With an… by holdbuysell
So this is like Germany after WWII. Write them an new constitution and central bank charter and force them to join NATO at the point of a gun. Keep 1000s of troops there to contain the Soviet Union, who were too crippled to go anywhere.
Except this time they are really there to launch a quick attack on Iraq.
Of course they are. Because you fucked it raw.
Pentagram speaks.
It looks like we are going to stabilize the shit out of them as soon as we get done freeing the shit out of them. 'Merica......
Deep state needs money.
“I believe demolishing Hussein’s military power and liberating Iraq would be a cakewalk.”
- Kenneth Adelman, member of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board, 2/13/02
“Support for Saddam, including within his military organization, will collapse after the first whiff of gunpowder.”
- Richard Perle, Chairman of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board, 7/11/02
“Desert Storm II would be in a walk in the park... The case for ‘regime change’ boils down to the huge benefits and modest costs of liberating Iraq.”
- Kenneth Adelman, member of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board, 8/29/02
“Having defeated and then occupied Iraq, democratizing the country should not be too tall an order for the world’s sole superpower.”
- William Kristol, Weekly Standard editor, and Lawrence F. Kaplan, New Republic senior editor, 2/24/03
“I am reasonably certain that they will greet us as liberators, and that will help us keep [troop] requirements down. ... We can say with reasonable confidence that the notion of hundreds of thousands of American troops is way off the mark...wildly off the mark.”
- Paul Wolfowitz, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, testifying before the House Budget Committee, 2/27/03
“It’s hard to conceive that it would take more forces to provide stability in post-Saddam Iraq than it would take to conduct the war itself and to secure the surrender of Saddam’s security forces and his army. Hard to image.”
- Paul Wolfowitz, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, testifying before the House Budget Committee, 2/27/03
“I think the level of casualties is secondary... [A]ll the great scholars who have studied American character have come to the conclusion that we are a warlike people and that we love war... What we hate is not casualties but losing.”
- Michael Ledeen, American Enterprise Institute, 3/25/03
“Iraq is a very wealthy country. Enormous oil reserves. They can finance, largely finance the reconstruction of their own country. And I have no doubt that they will.”
- Richard Perle, Chairman of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board, 7/11/02
“It is unimaginable that the United States would have to contribute hundreds of billions of dollars and highly unlikely that we would have to contribute even tens of billions of dollars.”
- Kenneth M. Pollack, former Director for Persian Gulf Affairs, U.S. National Security Council, 9/02
“There is a lot of money to pay for this that doesn’t have to be U.S. taxpayer money, and it starts with the assets of the Iraqi people. We are talking about a country that can really finance its own reconstruction and relatively soon.”
- Paul Wolfowitz, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, testifying before the Defense Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee, 3/27/03
“Iraq has tremendous resources that belong to the Iraqi people. And so there are a variety of means that Iraq has to be able to shoulder much of the burden for ther own reconstruction.”
- Ari Fleischer, White House Press Secretary, 2/18/03
“Now, it isn’t going to be over in 24 hours, but it isn’t going to be months either.”
- Richard Perle, Chairman of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board, 7/11/02
All of the above have ((( one thing in common ))).
The delusional thinking of neoconservative warmongers
In reply to “I believe demolishing… by Chad Thunderfist
But it’s not a colony. Or a vassal.
They’re even using the British spelling of Stabilization. As if we’re following the same imperial pattern.
Unpaid religious psychopaths vs. Paid irreligious sociopaths.
Isis will win.
Already kinda did.
The real question is, what countries don't have US troops.
"nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public". HL Mencken
Would anyone have believed the US foreign policy since 9?11 would be this expensively stupid. Pay your taxes, those civilians won't just blow themselves up
It’s pretty funny here in Australia, the average idiot thinks Afghanistan and Iraq done 9/11 lol
Looks like a job for Blackwater
"Mission accomplished" May 1 2003.