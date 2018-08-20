Power-Hungry Amazon Sticking Rural Americans With Tab For Data-Center Expansions

Amazon, through negotiated tax incentives and secret deals with power companies and politicians, has perfected the art of sticking rural Americans with the tab for their power-hungry data centers, reports Bloomberg.
Power companies, like politicians, actively pursue Amazon. In that way, the company fits into a long U.S. tradition of shifting costs from businesses to poor residents, who already pay about three times more of their income on utility bills than do wealthy households, according to a 2016 ACEEE study. The difference these days is that data-center operators, unlike manufacturing plants, can’t claim to be engines of job growth, says the ACEEE’s Elliott. -Bloomberg
Meanwhile, data centers typically add few new jobs to rural counties. "When you attracted the steel mill years ago, you got 2,000 employees," says Neal Elliott, senior director of research at the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), a green lobbying group. "When you attract a data center, you get maybe 50."
Despite this, desperate state politicians scrambling to replace shrinking manufacturing industries have worked closely with utility companies to score Amazon data center contracts, "using the company's name as a shorthand for economic resurgence."
In Virginia, where Amazon’s Vadata Inc. is believed to operate at least 29 data centers and be planning 11 more, the company’s 78-page application for a special rate agreement has two versions—a heavily redacted public one and another under seal with state regulators.
Amazon has also negotiated an unknown rate discount with American Electric Power in Ohio, where it received $77 million in tax incentives for three data centers in 2016. Late last year, Amazon dangled 12 more in exchange for reduced electricity rates, and AEP exempted it from surcharges other Ohioans must pay. -Bloomberg
"That’s de facto cost-shifting," according to Ohio State University economist Ned Hill. "Other businesses and households in Ohio are now bearing all the costs of those riders."
Those "other businesses" include Facebook, which opened a $759 million data center in Ohio in 2017. "As a general practice, we do not negotiate exclusive rates," said spokeswoman Melanie Roe.
Amazon has nearly doubled the size of its physical footprint worldwide over the last two years - boasting 254 million square feet, which includes dozens of new data centers with racks upon racks of power-hungry servers running 24/7. It has also benefitted $1.2 billion in state and municipal tax incentives it's received over the past decade, along with untold millions of dollars its negotiated with local utilities and politicians.
Elder abuse
Aside from tax incentives, the cost of routing power to the data centers has been passed directly on to locals. After the company's planned data center in Gainesville, Virginia required Dominion Energy, Inc. to run a hotly contested aboveground power line straight through a Civil War Battlefield, residents like 87-year-old Rosie Thomas and her neighbors petitioned and protested in front of the gated data center, "skirmishes punctuated by barking dogs and shooting police." The result was that Dominion agreed to bury that part of the line along the highway at an estimated cost of $172 million.
What happened next? Gainesville locals were stuck with the bill.
Within a month, however, the utility and state legislators had passed on the cost to Thomas and her fellow Virginians. The state’s House of Delegates approved Dominion’s proposal to raise the money needed for the Amazon line with an as-yet-unannounced monthly fee. “Lord, have mercy,” Thomas said when a neighbor gave her the news this spring in the gravel driveway of her one-story clapboard home, where she was watching the metal disk spin inside the electricity meter on the side of the house. She was already struggling to pay her monthly $170. -Bloomberg
And who's privy to the value of Amazon's Ohio rate deal? The state's five-person public utility commission and the publicly funded but privatized economic development agency, JobsObio. Amazon maintains that the value of their discount is a trade secret, and one clause in their contract stipulates that it will not face public review for at least five years, at which point Amazon can request that report be redacted.
“Price cuts are treated as trade secrets by the utilities. Baloney,” says Ned Hill. “All should be made public and made in advance of any action,” with key documents posted online.
"If these discounts are generating the kind of economic bounty officials claim, why aren’t they willing to show us what the discounts are?" wonders Zach Schiller of left-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio.
The company has also ratcheted up the secrecy around who’s paying for electricity, says environmental advocate Greenpeace, which calls Amazon the single biggest obstacle to industry transparency. -Bloomberg
“Amazon had a huge advantage, because there weren’t a lot of other sectors growing in the electricity market,” says Elliott, the ACEEE senior research director.
Bloomberg's bottom line: It’s tough to know just how much of Amazon’s electricity and infrastructure costs other people are bearing, but in Virginia, the tab starts at $172 million.
Comments
Please let me be the first to say fuck Amazon!
Sounds reasonable to me.
should be titled - why Snowden and Assange are hero's not criminals
we need IMMEDIATE RELEASE Of these illegal documents
Both u/v for common sense.
edit: I'm seeing points of failure in the Amazon model.
My understanding is simply that Amazon's business model is "profitable" only because it sells Cloud services to Google and to your friendly neighborhood NSA. Otherwise, its merchandise selling and distribution business model is a money loser, even with some reported subsidies by the USPS and now, it appears, with power companies' surcharging of residents.
Behold the new and even more sinister fascism.
Amazon will go/is going the way of all monopolies. Amazon started out as a mail order book seller with artificially low prices forcing the competition out of the market (see Standard Oil), buys some businesses outside its area of expertise and runs the same game (see Whole Foods and cloud data centers) and then closes the trap after capturing a big market share by increasing prices, which is happening now with their online mail order stuff. The price increase is welcomed by the surviving competition.
The only thing Amazon offers that is hard to beat, for now, is their ability to deliver goods quickly. Also, because of Amazon, I see a serious upgrade in online product presentation and price competition from stores like Best Buy and Fry’s Electronics, which is a good thing. So Amazon is not a complete predator. It still has some competition .... for now.
the slaves get to further subsidize the slave owners. this is fucked up. slavery is alive and well since apple first started exploiting the chinese in the 1970's. amazon has brought it to a neighborhood near you with their distribution facilities.
do not have children. game is almost over.
Well thank God it's only 50 since they're out of town bugmen shitlibs.
I'd love to see what kind of personal profiles have been built off of everyone's shopping habits courtesy of Amazon and the Cocaine Import Agency.
This seems like the first major moves in a build-up to a global Technocratic Government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_UeESh60_A
This is an illustration of why all documents involving a public entity like a government should be totally available to the public. Governments should operate in full view of the people.
That'll happen at the same time gravity decreases to benefit the obese.
We are all giving our money to Amazon whether we buy goods from them or not.
Until Trump brought it up, most people had no idea that Amazon gets heavily subsidized shipping via the US Postal Service.
So when people think they're getting a great shipping deal off of Amazon Prime they don't realize that US tax dollars (in the US) are paying for it; and if you look even closer you'll see Amazon usually sneaks the price of shipping in with the total price anyways to make the shipping look "free".
We live in a culture of instant gratitude/convenience, and they use that against us.
What a racket.
A data center going up in your area is reason to get out of town quicker than if Rahm Emanuel was just voted in as Mayor.
Cost sharing is an old scam Wal Mart has used across the country to bamboozle unsuspecting city councils, parish and county police juries and the like. They know going in what the savings will be whereas the politicians never ever know what the cost to the citizenry will actually be. It's always a lose/lose situation for the community with the details of the utilities hidden away forever.
In fact the scam of offloading costs got so bad that Wal Mart was one of the main drivers of Obamacare. It allowed them to completely wipe health care costs from their books and place it on the consumer. I distinctly remember Wal Mart having signs in the break room calling for donations to their PAC which was at the time lobbying for a change in the overtime laws so that they didn't have to pay it.
Crazy.
Agree with everything you say here. We should never have allowed this to happen before and we should do everything we can to stop it happening in the future. At least Amazon does not have the number of employees we have to support like Walmart. BTW, Home Depot started it.
Enough !!!
+1 I'd cut my right hand off before working for mallwort! I vote with my meager dollars, NEVER with mallwort or scamazon.
Peace, L.
Bezos the Antichrist
"Fuck Amazon!" he said as he placed his next Prime order. :D
You've been hanging out with philipat for too long:)
Sucked a few more rancid dicks for the extra shekels, hon?
Why critique Amazon? They're doing what any Yankee corp. has been conditioned to do for 40 years, privatize gains, socialize loses.
The real target of blame should be any politicians that enter into deals like this on behalf of an unknowing public. Corporate welfare is, in this sense, equivalent to individual welfare. We really can't blame entities for getting as much as possible while paying as little as possible. We can, however, blame the government officials that allow non-private welfare to exist.
Trump said "power to the people"; that requires "information to the people".
And that's the problem, isn't it? Today’s citizenry is probably the most poorly educated, misinformed and ignorant in the history of this nation. A couple of hundred years ago Bezos would have been tarred and feathered for his efforts.
"An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people." Thomas Jefferson
In Soviet America, Amazon fucks you!
What he said!
#NODAPL
to run a hotly contested aboveground power line straight through a Civil War Battlefield, residents like 87-year-old Rosie Thomas and her neighbors petitioned and protested in front of the gated data center, "skirmishes punctuated by barking dogs and shooting police." The result was that Dominion agreed to bury that part of the line along the highway at an estimated cost of $172 million.
Just to keep things in perspective, these elder 'white entities' can cry about some evil white' entity' burial ground.
The public sucks, fuck hope.
That would make a nice campaign sticker for someone..
The Democrats already have the copyright.
wait. I thought BTC was the energy-sucker.
Is Amazon mining BTC?
I'm so confused !
So who should be buried on that civil war battlefield?
It's in Virginia, and I'm amazed some progressive crazies haven't suggested the battlefield probably should be done away with to eradicate more of the state's Confederate past.
But those battlefields can also be seen as monuments to the destruction of the Confederacy by a vast army of immigrants. This is the play the societal engineers seek to use again. Import a vast number of immigrants, illiterate in their own language, and promise them a better life in return for suppressing the political will of the existing citizens. You simply replace the monuments with some extolling the heroism and patriotism of the Irishmen who made up a great part of the GAR.
Amazon gets all these breaks and still can't make a profit???
exactly except in korporate-murica debt is wealth..
unless you one of us bottom feeders...according to 'them'
At least we know Jeff Bezoz/Amazon is a progressive leftist and intends to share the wealth...
Sure, which means he will internalize profits and externalize costs to grow AMZN to the size sufficient to make everyone around flat broke.
What do you do, since these public officials were appointed by the king? Oh wait!
The new Little Caesars Stadium for the Red Wings is a nice example of how to stick it to the impoverished people of Detroit.
Agreed, but it's funny... the Illitch family actually paid around 50% for the arena! Totally unheard of... most sports facilities are 100% taxpayer funded these days!
All these tech guys are some of the most traitorous of people, from Bezos to Surgy Brinn, Zuckerberg, Ellison, and the list goes on.
But there is simply no organizing by those on the Web who could actually make an impact. Even these poor women in poor communities are making more of an effort that all these "counter" Websites that are just spewing out the news.
People have to be willing to take ACTION, not just sit by and REACT (by way of articles and tons of comment boards where everyone just bitches).
If any of us were in Bezos' place we'd all sleep like a baby and face every day with a clear conscience just like he does.
<Posted from my EC2 instance>
Funny thing is, the action you speak of can also be done via 'sitting' and doing something - like say, not buying on Amazon or dumping Facebook, et al.
Convenience and laziness however, make said actions a tall order for most.
1900 a share I guess 10,000 is in order when they get everything for free
Back in my day, we used to break up monopolies under active anti-trust laws. We sure could use this again against little Jeffy Bezos.
This is just disgusting! This has got to stop now !
Our elected officials do not deserve to make ANY decisions on their own. We the people have to insist from local to federal policy making ALL decisions must be put before the American voters (those that are legally able to vote). Politicians are irresponsible.
ENOUGH !!!!!
still think you vote counts?
hope your not one of those that does.
