Power-Hungry Amazon Sticking Rural Americans With Tab For Data-Center Expansions

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:45

Amazon, through negotiated tax incentives and secret deals with power companies and politicians, has perfected the art of sticking rural Americans with the tab for their power-hungry data centers, reports Bloomberg

 

Power companies, like politicians, actively pursue Amazon. In that way, the company fits into a long U.S. tradition of shifting costs from businesses to poor residents, who already pay about three times more of their income on utility bills than do wealthy households, according to a 2016 ACEEE study. The difference these days is that data-center operators, unlike manufacturing plants, can’t claim to be engines of job growth, says the ACEEE’s Elliott. -Bloomberg

Meanwhile, data centers typically add few new jobs to rural counties. "When you attracted the steel mill years ago, you got 2,000 employees," says Neal Elliott, senior director of research at the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), a green lobbying group. "When you attract a data center, you get maybe 50."

Despite this, desperate state politicians scrambling to replace shrinking manufacturing industries have worked closely with utility companies to score Amazon data center contracts, "using the company's name as a shorthand for economic resurgence." 

In Virginia, where Amazon’s Vadata Inc. is believed to operate at least 29 data centers and be planning 11 more, the company’s 78-page application for a special rate agreement has two versions—a heavily redacted public one and another under seal with state regulators.

Amazon has also negotiated an unknown rate discount with American Electric Power in Ohio, where it received $77 million in tax incentives for three data centers in 2016. Late last year, Amazon dangled 12 more in exchange for reduced electricity rates, and AEP exempted it from surcharges other Ohioans must pay. -Bloomberg

"That’s de facto cost-­shifting," according to Ohio State University economist Ned Hill. "Other businesses and households in Ohio are now bearing all the costs of those riders."

Those "other businesses" include Facebook, which opened a $759 million data center in Ohio in 2017. "As a general practice, we do not negotiate exclusive rates," said spokeswoman Melanie Roe. 

Amazon has nearly doubled the size of its physical footprint worldwide over the last two years - boasting 254 million square feet, which includes dozens of new data centers with racks upon racks of power-hungry servers running 24/7. It has also benefitted $1.2 billion in state and municipal tax incentives it's received over the past decade, along with untold millions of dollars its negotiated with local utilities and politicians. 

Elder abuse

Aside from tax incentives, the cost of routing power to the data centers has been passed directly on to locals. After the company's planned data center in Gainesville, Virginia required Dominion Energy, Inc. to run a hotly contested aboveground power line straight through a Civil War Battlefield, residents like 87-year-old Rosie Thomas and her neighbors petitioned and protested in front of the gated data center, "skirmishes punctuated by barking dogs and shooting police." The result was that Dominion agreed to bury that part of the line along the highway at an estimated cost of $172 million

What happened next? Gainesville locals were stuck with the bill.

Within a month, however, the utility and state legislators had passed on the cost to Thomas and her fellow Virginians. The state’s House of Delegates approved Dominion’s proposal to raise the money needed for the Amazon line with an as-yet-unannounced monthly fee. “Lord, have mercy,” Thomas said when a neighbor gave her the news this spring in the gravel driveway of her one-story clapboard home, where she was watching the metal disk spin inside the electricity meter on the side of the house. She was already struggling to pay her monthly $170. -Bloomberg

And who's privy to the value of Amazon's Ohio rate deal? The state's five-person public utility commission and the publicly funded but privatized economic development agency, JobsObio. Amazon maintains that the value of their discount is a trade secret, and one clause in their contract stipulates that it will not face public review for at least five years, at which point Amazon can request that report be redacted. 

Price cuts are treated as trade secrets by the utilities. Baloney,” says Ned Hill. “All should be made public and made in advance of any action,” with key documents posted online.

"If these discounts are generating the kind of economic bounty officials claim, why aren’t they willing to show us what the discounts are?" wonders Zach Schiller of left-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio. 

The company has also ratcheted up the secrecy around who’s paying for electricity, says environmental advocate Greenpeace, which calls Amazon the single biggest obstacle to industry transparency. -Bloomberg

“Amazon had a huge advantage, because there weren’t a lot of other sectors growing in the electricity market,” says Elliott, the ACEEE senior research director. 

Bloomberg's bottom line: It’s tough to know just how much of Amazon’s electricity and infrastructure costs other people are bearing, but in Virginia, the tab starts at $172 million. 

Hubbs Byte Me Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

My understanding is simply that Amazon's business model is "profitable" only because it sells Cloud services to Google and to your friendly neighborhood NSA. Otherwise, its merchandise selling and distribution business model is a money loser, even with some reported subsidies by the USPS and now, it appears, with power companies' surcharging of residents.

Behold the new and even more sinister fascism.

macholatte Hubbs Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

its merchandise selling and distribution business model is a money loser,

Amazon will go/is going the way of all monopolies. Amazon started out as a mail order book seller with artificially low prices forcing the competition out of the market (see Standard Oil), buys some businesses outside its area of expertise and runs the same game (see Whole Foods and cloud data centers) and then closes the trap after capturing  a big market share by increasing prices, which is happening now with their online mail order stuff. The price increase is welcomed by the surviving competition.

The only thing Amazon offers that is hard to beat, for now, is their ability to deliver goods quickly.  Also, because of Amazon, I see a serious upgrade in online product presentation and price competition from stores like Best Buy and Fry’s Electronics, which is a good thing. So Amazon is not a complete predator. It still has some competition .... for now.

 

james diamond squid macholatte Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:32 Permalink

the slaves get to further subsidize the slave owners.  this is fucked up.  slavery is alive and well since apple first started exploiting the chinese in the 1970's.  amazon has brought it to a neighborhood near you with their distribution facilities.  

do not have children.  game is almost over.

Space_Cowboy macholatte Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

I'd love to see what kind of personal profiles have been built off of everyone's shopping habits courtesy of Amazon and the Cocaine Import Agency.

  • Look at Bezos in the 90's and present day, he looks like a picture perfect product of the MKUltra program.
  • Bezos hosts Cocaine Import Agency's sensitive data on Amazon Web Services Servers.
  • Bezos and the Cocaine Import Agency are heavily involved in backing the Washington Post a la Mockingbird.
  • Amazon is a monopoly along with Google and others that are tolerated, and even encouraged not because of the services they provide to the public, but the ones they provide to the Deep State.
  • The FANG stocks along with others are pumped up with private Rothschild Central Bank money.
  • What little is left of the "free market" if any is co-opted and centralized into monopolies not just with Big Tech, but with other various sectors as well, and a Rothschild, Rockefeller, (insert Illuminati family name here) is strategically placed on the board; wash, rinse, repeat.

Final note: 

This seems like the first major moves in a build-up to a global Technocratic Government

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_UeESh60_A

Space_Cowboy bismillah Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Until Trump brought it up, most people had no idea that Amazon gets heavily subsidized shipping via the US Postal Service.

So when people think they're getting a great shipping deal off of Amazon Prime they don't realize that US tax dollars (in the US) are paying for it; and if you look even closer you'll see Amazon usually sneaks the price of shipping in with the total price anyways to make the shipping look "free".

We live in a culture of instant gratitude/convenience, and they use that against us.

What a racket.

Last of the Mi… toady Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

A data center going up in your area is reason to get out of town quicker than if Rahm Emanuel was just voted in as Mayor. 

 

Cost sharing is an old scam Wal Mart has used across the country to bamboozle unsuspecting city councils, parish and county police juries and the like. They know going in what the savings will be whereas the politicians never ever know what the cost to the citizenry will actually be. It's always a lose/lose situation for the community with the details of the utilities hidden away forever.  

In fact the scam of offloading costs got so bad that Wal Mart was one of the main drivers of Obamacare. It allowed them to completely wipe health care costs from their books and place it on the consumer. I distinctly remember Wal Mart having signs in the break room calling for donations to their PAC which was at the time lobbying for a change in the overtime laws so that they didn't have to pay it. 

Crazy. 

GeezerGeek LangleyPublicR… Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

The real target of blame should be any politicians that enter into deals like this on behalf of an unknowing public. Corporate welfare is, in this sense, equivalent to individual welfare. We really can't blame entities for getting as much as possible while paying as little as possible. We can, however, blame the government officials that allow non-private welfare to exist.

Trump said "power to the people"; that requires "information to the people".

crazybob369 GeezerGeek Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

And that's the problem, isn't it? Today’s citizenry is probably the most poorly educated, misinformed and ignorant in the history of this nation. A couple of hundred years ago Bezos would have been tarred and feathered for his efforts.

"An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people." Thomas Jefferson

dirty belly Dornier27 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

#NODAPL

to run a hotly contested aboveground power line straight through a Civil War Battlefield, residents like 87-year-old Rosie Thomas and her neighbors petitioned and protested in front of the gated data center, "skirmishes punctuated by barking dogs and shooting police." The result was that Dominion agreed to bury that part of the line along the highway at an estimated cost of $172 million

Just to keep things in perspective, these elder 'white entities' can cry about some evil white' entity' burial ground.

CNONC GeezerGeek Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

But those battlefields can also be seen as monuments to the destruction of the Confederacy by a vast army of immigrants.  This is the play the societal engineers seek to use again.  Import a vast number of immigrants, illiterate in their own language, and promise them a better life in return for suppressing the political will of the existing citizens.  You simply replace the monuments with some extolling the heroism and patriotism of the Irishmen who made up a great part of the GAR. 

headless blogger Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

All these tech guys are some of the most traitorous of people, from Bezos to Surgy Brinn, Zuckerberg, Ellison, and the list goes on.

But there is simply no organizing by those on the Web who could actually make an impact. Even these poor women in poor communities are making more of an effort that all these "counter" Websites that are just spewing out the news. 

People have to be willing to take ACTION, not just sit by and REACT (by way of articles and tons of comment boards where everyone just bitches).

 

skunzie Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

Back in my day, we used to break up monopolies under active anti-trust laws. We sure could use this again against little Jeffy Bezos.

nofaith Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

This is just disgusting!  This has got to stop now !

Our elected officials do not deserve to make ANY decisions on their own. We the people have to insist from local to federal policy making ALL decisions must be put before the American voters (those that are legally able to vote). Politicians are irresponsible.

ENOUGH !!!!!