Real Rout Returns As Brazil's Leftist Workers' Party Dominates Polls

The most dire warnings from analysts worry that Brazil may turn into the next Turkey if the left-wing Workers' Party (PT) takes power again... and the Real is tumbling back to cycle lows following the latest poll showing PT dominating with over 37% of the vote.
Even more crucially, market-friendly Geraldo Alckmin failed to show any gain with 4.9% of the votes, which wouldn’t be enough to take him to runoff
As Bloomberg details, all this pessimism reflects what’s really an intense distaste for the Workers’ Party, known locally as the PT, among investors and business executives.
They see the government of former President Dilma Rousseff as largely responsible for bringing about the worst recession in a century before she was impeached, and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a crook. While the PT has put Lula forth as its candidate, it’s unlikely he will be allowed to run in October because of a corruption conviction. His probable replacement, former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad, gets no more love from traders.
“Turkey and Argentina are examples of how disrupting it is for financial markets when investors lose confidence in policy direction and institutions,” said Tania Escobedo, a Latin America strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. “Lula’s PT party would represent this scenario, unless it moderates its views significantly.”
One specific concern is that a PT government might seek to unwind the efforts President Michel Temer made to shore up the budget after the country’s credit rating was cut to junk, including a push to overhaul the social security system.
The result is selling in the Real... (and weakness in Brazilian stocks)
And judging by what the analsysts are saying - things could get far worse...
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. says the real could tumble more than 20 percent to 5 per dollar.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees an even bigger drop to 5.5 under its worst-case scenario for the next government.
The Ibovespa stock index may lose more than a third of its value, according to the local hedge fund Rio Bravo Investimentos.
An unfavorable outcome in the presidential election as well as negative sentiment toward emerging markets globally could send the real to 5 per dollar, according to Win Thin, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
“Whoever Lula backs would be the worst scenario,” Thin said. “We can assume that a lot of Lula’s support will flow to whomever he chooses to be his proxy.”
Lula is in jain and will not run for president again
If corruption would be a crime in Brazil, all citizens were locked up. Brazil would be a jail, maybe it is.
In reply to Lula is in jain and will not… by SJ158
Kind of like the US Republican Party and the Democratic Party. They should all be in prison, along with most of the FBI and CIA.
In reply to If corruption would be a… by Pindown
Agree in parts. If not for some amount of corruption the country would never work, given the mastodonic amount of bureaucracy required to do anything. In the case of big polititians though, they are just using the system for pure power.
In reply to If corruption would be a… by Pindown
The writer of this article understands nothing about Brazilian politics/finance. Bolsonaro will win BIGLY. His government will be the most market friendly Brazil has ever seen.
Please define "market friendly". Is the USA "market friendly"? About Bolsonaro...
Seems that many Brazilians are rooting for Jair Bolsonaro to become the next president...So I did some research and found something interesting.
This entry was posted in 2015 by http://redefininggod.com/:
„Looking ahead, we see that the next Brazilian presidential election is in 2018, so the globalists have three years to move the Brazilian public over to the political “right.” In their attempt to do this, they will use a combination of highly publicized corruption scandals, oppressive taxation and regulation, and economic misery, which is the same formula they are using the world over.
It seems that the globalists hope that the coming “Fed-created” economic tsunami will sweep an as-yet-unidentified Mises Mafia candidate into the Brazilian presidency in 2018 (they try the similar in many other countries). This gives us some idea as to the time scale with which the globalists are working.
Currently, I expect the “climax” (the point of inflection at which the media message transitions from “things are getting worse and worse” to “things are turning around”) to come before the end of 2016. The release of tension (which will involve sweeping the Mises Mafia into political office and fully implementing the planned supranational “solutions”) should continue for years thereafter.
Fortunately for us, our awareness can grow much faster than they can unfold their NWO. Love always…”
Excellent analysis and so true. Here you have a name in 2018 - Jair Bolsonaro
A perfect candidate to advance their agenda. So he is already being groomed to win, is being promoted by Mises Institute already and in he well may win. I did look him up, unfortunately, he is bad news, with his military background, quite dangerous guy in fact. Not any better than Temer.
But sheeple keep voting.... they do not realize that they can only ELECT they can not SELECT. So this guy has been SELECTED already. I still hope that the last sentence of the comment is right and „Fortunately for us, our awareness can grow much faster than they can unfold their NWO.”
High level politicians are nearly all the same - psychopaths, so one out, another in, not much difference.
However, not all Brazil is the same - Santa Catarina state is quite a paradise (beautiful, amazing life supporting energy, good climate) and quite safe. One of the best life hedge destinations if SHTF situation happens. It seems that countries will be taken to the cleaners, just some regions give me hope.
In reply to The writer of this article… by Bubuzinho
I did not find the source of your link.
But I agree, partially with your argument.
The point is, Brazilian media is freaking out on Bolsonaro.
All the adjectives like nazi, homophobic, intolerant, white privileged and blablabla are being played against Bolsonaro.
So, if the NWO plan is to plan a right wing in Brazil, I can not understand why the media is not encouraging brazilians to vow on him.
Also, Lula is in jail. This pool is hugely fake and from point of view, has just a narrative to scare some investors.
This election belongs to Bolsonaro. Unless the electronic vote be manipulated.
Some interesting facts about Brazil:
- plebiscite against gun control occured in 2006 and people vowed in favor of guns ownership;
- gun control occurs only for good people. The shitty mass has several guns that enter through the borderless states of Rondônia and Mato Grosso;
- The "intelectuals" are fostering socialism and communisitic ideas. No one can swallow these faggots anymore;
-General Brazilian people is conservative;
Talking again about Bolsonora, he got rid off the Nazi label by visiting the Israel Embassy some months ago. At least that label he did not get.
Bolsonaro jargon is "call me anything but not corrupt".
And, for the layman readers of ZH that know nothing about BR, black people are majority in the country, with diverse shades of black.
That is not the case of Santa Catarina and Paraná. White people, predominantly from Prussia, Italy, Ukraine and Japan. Wash your mouths before speaking about BR.
AH, Rio is a shithole.
In reply to Please define "market… by Argentumentum
Hi Der Ritter, try http://redefininggod.com/, or just google the name. He has a lot of information so it does need some digging to find this prediction, he wrote is a long time ago, 2015.
"All the adjectives like nazi, homophobic, intolerant, white privileged and blablabla are being played against Bolsonaro."
All weaponized words.... I bet he is not "homophobic", just does not "like" them))
"So, if the NWO plan is to plan a right wing in Brazil, I can not understand why the media is not encouraging brazilians to vow on him."
I am not following any mainstream media so I really do not know how they act regarding Bolsonaro, your point is valid and I do not have an answer. Sometimes "not to encourage" can be very encouraging )). Getting rid of the nazi label by visiting the Israel Embassy is not a good sign for me - he will be controllable by ((them)).
I agree with your "interesting facts". I have heard it is now easy for farmers to get a gun license, a new law...will research.
Santa Catarina is predominantly white and more white people coming from Europe and from the USA as well, good people mostly. Average IQ is higher in Santa Catarina so pretty much everything is better there compared to the rest of Brazil.
Elect the president who will be "market friendly", Brazil will be looted. Elect the he president who will not, Brazil will be destroyed (just observe Venezuela and Turkey). Well, stupidity and socialism helps, no doubt about it. Pick the poison. Yes, Rio is a shithole, so are most major cities. Explore rural and you can find a paradise.
In reply to I did not find the source of… by Der Ritter
Bolsonaro winning bigly is the best outcome possible right now. But how do you see this possible with 25% combined for the right wing, and 37% who would vote for Lula who is in jail - and are going to transfer their vote for far-left candidates? I am trying to figure out how this could be possible, I don´t see how. Elaborate.
In reply to The writer of this article… by Bubuzinho
Let the purge in the public sector begin!
Also, revocation of any idiot law approved by Lula and Dilma, specially the reform in PT language.
By the way, did you see the Brazilian Ministry for Environment already gave up from Northern Amazon Forest to the International Public Domain?
In reply to The writer of this article… by Bubuzinho
Brazil giving up the Amazon Forest is a hoax. There´s a myth saying western powers would like to seize the amazon forest because Brazilians don´t know how to take care of it (which is true). Invading Brazil or the amazon is absurd. One cannot simply invade something with the size of a continent. And the truth is no big money cares a shit about the amazon or any forest, they just care about next quarter profits. As for me, I believe Brazilians should be giving up the whole Brazil, and to agree to be a colony of the USA.
In reply to Let the purge in the public… by Der Ritter
Well... It depends of what kind of USA we are talking about here. Brazilians would accept the USA from the 70's or 80's. Not this Chymera of nowadays.
It is not about letting Amazonia be invaded. To live in the Amazonic Region, is shitty. Expensive, far from any good stuff and extremely hot. But the rainforest hides a lot of valuable genes in the plants and several world class deposits. The world largest deposit of Niobium is in this region included in the international agreement. Also, Tantalum.
In reply to Brazil giving up the Amazon… by OneSilverDollar
