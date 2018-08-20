Saxo CIO Warns "It's Not Turkey, It's The Global Debt Cycle"

Authored by Steen Jakobsen via Saxo Bank,
There is currently a lot of focus on Turkey, and for good reason, but Turkey is really only a second or third derivative of the global macro story.
Turkey represents the catalyst for a new theme, which is “too much debt and current account deficits equals crisis”.
In that sense, we have come full cycle from deficits and debt mattering in the 1980s and ‘90s but not in the ‘00s and ‘10s post- the Nasdaq crash and great financial crisis under the biggest monetary experiment of all time.
In our view, the order of sequence for this crisis is as follows:
1. The debt cycle is on pause as first China and now the US have deleveraged and 'normalised'.
2. The stock of credit or the 'credit cake' has collapsed. First it was the 'change of the change of credit', or the credit impulse, which tanked in late 2017 and into 2018. Now it is also the stock of credit. Right now, global M2 over global growth is less than one, meaning the world is trying to achieve 6% global growth with less than 2.5% growth in its monetary base… the exact opposite of the 00’s and ‘10s central bank- and politician-driven model.
3. This smaller credit cake is spilling over to a stronger USD (as US growth increases versus the rest of the world) and a higher marginal cost of funding (as the amount of dollars available in the credit system shrinks), leading to a mini-emerging market crisis.
4. Finally, the Turkish situation was really created by the aforementioned factors but it was made worse by President Erdogan’s autocratic and naive monetary and fiscal response. The reason this mini-crisis is not idiosyncratic is points one through three, but the market is still treating Turkey as the starting point of the current EM mini-crisis.
Where do we go from here?
More and more investors seem to believe that we are on the brink of an ‘Asian crisis 2.0’ or a liquidity crisis.
I no longer think that there are really any preordained paths or predestined scenarios for all of this, but my forecast would be:
1. A 25% chance of a Turkish default within 12 months. Erdogan is not following the three standard responses to a funding crisis: an aggressive monetary and fiscal response, seeking help from outside (read: European Union or International Monetary Fund), and/or creating a currency board/closing convertibility of TRY. The present approach contains none of these elements, which could lead to further escalation and an overall EM crisis.
2. A 25% chance a strong reversal of quantitative tightening from the Federal Reserve, supported by the European Central Bank and major central banks. The timing here could be around the Jackson Hole event at the end of August. Overall, US monetary policy and growth have peaked, and the mini-crisis together with the Trump administration’s trade tariffs is creating a need to first pause and then reverse policy lower. The world is almost coming to a standstill, after all, from the Fed’s extremely hollow tightening.
3. A 25% chance that China comes to the rescue in a fashion similar to 2007/08. China is now asynchronically easing both monetary policy and fiscal policy as growth is not only undershooting targets but doing so significantly. To me, the recent technology sector sell-off is a sign that the lows could be coming in soon. A ‘Chinese rescue’ scenario could also be called another delay, or yet more ‘pretend-and-extend’, but the data and research I am seeing from China (plus the research I have published) points to a country that is acutely aware of the risks posed by growth shortfalls based on too much deleveraging relative to the country’s position in its overall economic transformation (China 2025).
Be aware that the potential potency of Chinese stimulus is now much smaller than it was last time as the country’ debt is higher, productivity remains low, and global transmission is clogged.
4. A 23% chance that global recession, based on points one through three, arrives by Q4’18 or Q1’19. This recession would spring from the enormous underestimation of the damage done to SMEs and MMEs by: tariffs, a rising marginal cost of capital, and a USD that is too strong for the world’s indebted markets.
5. A 2% chance that the world recovers, with this event coming to be seen as a mere blip on the radar. In this scenario, the US economy is strong enough to carry the rest of world, Italy sees 3% growth, and the EU solves Brexit… remember, nothing is impossible.
Market views
US markets are three standard deviations more expensive than the MSCI World index. I repeat: three (based on a 24-month look backwards).
Our recommendations:
Forex: We are long dollar, JPY, CHF, and will buy gold in the next 48 hours. We are extremely alert on our USD long as the main driver of dollar equals US growth minus global growth. We expect US growth to have peaked and for global growth to expand relative to US growth; due to USD’s reserve status... this is the driver on the dollar rate.
Fixed Income: Long 10-year and UST as safe-havens, plus we see improving fundamentals.
Commodities: We like grains in the long term and have a small exposure (mainly wheat for now).
EM: We think China is getting cheap… its multiples are down at half of their peak levels and we see the recent technology rout as an opportunity to dip our feet into Chinese stocks. We bought small EM last month and will be adding in increments over the next six months to an overall exposure of 25% on the potential for a Chinese reversal and a turnover in QT.
Equities: We are adding utilities, we like capital goods for their cheapness, but overall we are slowly switching our US equity exposure EM/China.
Comments
There is no cycle anymore, just endless printing.
lol-infinite growth...
In reply to There is no cycle anymore,… by CJgipper
Hmmm, he said derivative ..
In reply to lol-infinite growth... by new game
Yup, it's no longer economic cycle, its 'credit cycles' that matter.
And the Fed and others are running QT now, whose effects are felt about 9-12 months after. Meaning if anyone was to change the course, it takes time. Here is to lows in ides of September and then early 2019.
In reply to There is no cycle anymore,… by CJgipper
It's the problem of stupid fuckers keep buying debts. If they don't buy it, gov can't issue empty promise bonds.
In reply to Yup, it's no longer economic… by MK13
Debt bombs going off... one crisis to another...
In reply to It's the problem of stupid… by Panic Mode
You do realize that central banks buy a good percentage of government bonds....
In reply to It's the problem of stupid… by Panic Mode
Is this another snake eating it's tail story ?
In reply to You do realize that central… by Lordflin
Correct. The motherfuckers in banking and finance refused to let the bad debt clear! Quite expected as absolute power (the ability to print/create money out of thin fucking air with no real work and no real risk) corrupts absolutely.
No matter, such "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiments have been tried before. This one will turn out no differently, just on a much, much larger scale.
In reply to There is no cycle anymore,… by CJgipper
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekoxIb85rww
In reply to Correct. The mothefuckers in… by LawsofPhysics
The world's credit card is maxxed out. And the Rothschilds don't play nice, they will collect on overdue credit card bills.
Long ago this stopped being about money is now simply about Power....
The narrative is now war at any costs, given any plausible reason.....
In reply to The world's credit card is… by junction
In reply to The world's credit card is… by junction
So, a war to end all wars then ?
In reply to The world's credit card is… by junction
In 1290 debts got so high the King had to kick the jews out England, read up on King Edward I Edict of Expulsion.
In reply to The world's credit card is… by junction
Some debts are less equal than others.*cough, cough* Western debt, especially that of Uncle Scam.
Another round of QE now, after all the blather about how GREAT we are doing, might not have the desired effects this go-around...just saying.
It is said that experiments such as the one we've been running can last until the participants can no longer ignore the reality. QE4 would be a big indicator that things have NOT been quite as 'good' as advertised.
In and of itself it probably wouldn't be the block that brings down the Jenga tower, but combined with other indicators, like declining wages and corporate profits, at some point investors are going to take another look at this 'economy'. And I don't think they will like what they see.
yeah, and the smart guys are way ahead of the herd in their strategic/timing,... as in 12 months--- and they don't need [or] use algos
In reply to Another round of QE now,… by Bemused Observer
So long as the producers of the world can still deliver essential goods and services and still do so in exchange for fiat currency that is printed by a select few things will continue as they are.
When the producers can no longer deliver/produce those essential goods and services (things required for survival), then and only then, will all hell break lose.
Nothing new under the sun folks. I'd like to think that global peace would in fact break out, but human nature (greed) and history seem to be indicating otherwise.
In reply to Another round of QE now,… by Bemused Observer
Bingo! On a smaller, non-global scale, it was largely inflation and its attendant shortages that caused the "Arab Spring" back in 2011. Everything rocks along until people can't obtain food and fuel.
In reply to So long as the producers of… by LawsofPhysics
The bubble burst will be less dramatic than supposed. The only thing at risk for average people in developed countries are pensions. They are already unpayable. But for 90% of world population nothing will change. Right now the own nothing and it will stay that way. Eventually Stockman will be right. In the long run printing money cannot replace economic action.
I remember talking with my parents and grandpa re: the great Depression. The same narrative. They really didn't notice much of a change as they were basically self sustaining farmers who didn't own much. A little bit of cross border smuggling and bootlegging took care of any essentials they couldn't provide for themselves and the government left them alone.
In reply to The bubble burst will be… by Pindown
what retard writes this drivel?
1. The debt cycle is on pause as first China and now the US have deleveraged and 'normalised'.
The US will monetize 1.2 T of federal debt alone, plus close to another half T of state and yocal debt. Plus we run over a T trade deficit... Over 2.5T a year of going in the hole, and we have Deleveraged? Is this just some algo with a dictionary stringing buzzwords together?
Exactly. Did anyone else notice that the Fed's balance sheet actually increased last quarter?
"Debt does not matter" - Ben Bernanke
"Once the unemployment rate goes below 6.5% we will normalize interest rates and sell our balance sheet" - Ben Bernanke
Certainly Ben would not lie to congress, but if he did then he needs to be executed publicly.
In reply to what retard writes this… by gatorengineer
It has to do with those funky accounts the Fed has to buy back their own sewage. Don't worry, it will all collapse soon and be simplified. Very simplified.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Tainter
In reply to Exactly. Did anyone else… by LawsofPhysics
the in between 2% and 23% I guess---is that not the new modern economical scalable math
In reply to what retard writes this… by gatorengineer
Let them eat credit cake.
Or, else, yellow cake...
In reply to Let them eat credit cake. by wwwww
From Lyndon LaRouche:
Ten years ago, with the global financial system in collapse, EIR Founder Lyndon LaRouche said in a webcast, "The present international monetary system cannot be rescued. If you try to rescue it, you will lose the planet." Ten years later, central banks which have printed $14 trillion in new bank-reserve money to try to rescue the monetary system, have thus effectively set off a new international "currency crisis" leading toward waves of defaults on corporate and even sovereign debt, bank failures, and worse — worse than 2008. This misnamed "Turkish crisis" masks a tripling of global corporate debt since 2010, with 75% of that corporate debt growth in the so-called "advanced" countries, whose real wages and living standards have fallen since 2008 across Europe and Ibero-America and in the United States. It's unpayable. As LaRouche said then, "You have to choose: Replace the system or get a new planet..."
Good stuff. With Musk's current troubles, a new planet is looking further and further out of reach .. although the recent talk of a "Spaceforce" may be revealing the new play ..
In reply to From Lyndon LaRouche: Ten… by silverer
"A 23% chance that global recession, based on points one through three, arrives by Q4’18 or Q1’19"
... but we are still going to play in the "Markets"
"we see improving fundamentals."
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,
RS
Woo hoo capitalism!