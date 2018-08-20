Short Squeeze Begins? Treasury Yields Tumble To 1-Mo Lows

August is lining up to be the best month for Treasury bonds in a year as 10Y Yields are down almost 13bps (the most since Aug 2017's 18bps drop). That could be a major problem for the record amount of speculative shorts that have piled into the 'No brainer' bond bear positioning over the last few months...
As Jeff Gundlach warned over the weekend, Treasury bets are so extreme that they’re becoming a contrarian indicator in themselves.
Massive increase this week in short positions against 10 &30 yr UST mkts. Highest for both in history, by far. Could cause quite a squeeze.— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) August 17, 2018
As Bloomberg notes, the 10-year short surged last week to just shy of 700,000 contracts - 70% more than the previous record set in February 2017 and it exceeds the record long set in August 2007 by about 90,000. Shorts across 2-, 5-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries are even more unbalanced at a total of 1.61 million - that’s 80% above the previous record short and more than twice as large as the peak long.
All of which is why we wonder, with 10Y Yields tumbling once again today, whether reality is dawning on the speculators that perhaps all is not well in the economy, inflation is not about to go 'hyper', and The Fed is not going to be able to normalize (because the economy - meaning global markets - can't handle it)...
10Y Yields have erased all the BoJ-rumor spike losses and since topping 3.00% ("see, rate are going higher, bond bull market is over") have plunged to one-month lows...
As we noted previously, speculators appears to be pricing in over 50bps of yield rise over current 10Y rates - as Gundlach notes, if the market gets a safe-haven jolt (cough EM crisis cough) or growth scare (cough China cough) then this massive short position might squeeze yields dramatically lower...
The yield curve has flattened even further - hitting new 'flats' in this cycle...
But there are more problems, since as Bloomberg reports, the concern for Treasury bears is that, if dollar bulls are right, further USD strength acts as a deflationary force and as a brake on the robust GDP growth needed to push 10-year yields above 3% in any sort of sustainable way.
Currency strength has forced numerous central banks - Australia, Europe, Canada and New Zealand, to name a few - to delay policy normalization as growth faltered.
With the U.S. currency not far away from the peaks it reached in late 2016 (especially with reference to the Fed’s trade-weighted index), America’s accelerating expansion is likely to face headwinds in the coming months from dollar strength - further helping to contain inflation and yields.
With record short bonds and extreme long dollar positioning, we suspect someone (or more than one) is going to be notably wrong...
"No brainer" indeed.
Comments
The Fed has walked the plank and took the whole planet with it.
I'll see you in Davey Jones' Locker
In reply to The Fed has walked the plank… by silverer
He who monetizes the bestest wins...... That interest payment was getting just a litte too yuugee... and with infrastructure and the wall right around the corner.../sarc
In reply to I'll see you in Davey Jones'… by DingleBarryObummer
LOL!! Short squeeze by whom...? No sane "investor" buys any of this bullshit paper!!!! Central bankers and financiers and their computer algorithms, nothing more.
Fuck'em!
Jump you fuckers!
but LoP the economy is doing soooooooooo well that rates and inflation are falling /giant SARC.............you mentioned "sane" investor........insane markets, and algos have no emotion.....apparently BA will save the dow tho.
In reply to LOL!! Short squeeze by whom… by LawsofPhysics
I got paid $10438 last month by working online. Its an easy online job to do and earning is more and better than the regular office job. I have found this job six months ago and starts earning in my first month easily. Everybody can do this job from home by just follow this web.
➤➤➤ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to but LoP the economy is doing… by spastic_colon
"The Fed is not going to be able to normalize..."- duh - The Bernank said this 4 years ago
"debt doesn't matter" - Ben Bernanke
So which one it is?
Seem to me that lying and committing fraud is the only thing the Fed is really good at.
In reply to "The Fed is not going to be… by Juggernaut x2
"Seem to me that lying and committing fraud is the only thing the Fed is really good at." Well one out of two ain't bad ..
In reply to "debt doesn't matter" - Ben… by LawsofPhysics
So does that mean I shouldn't get a reverse mortgage from Tom Selleck, Henry Winkler, or Fred Thompson?
In reply to "The Fed is not going to be… by Juggernaut x2
I personally like Fred.........
In reply to So does that mean I shouldn… by DingleBarryObummer
The more debt US issues the lower rates become, isn't it obvious?
So how does one have a big move in Treasuries with a flat dollar?
Gundlach's squeeze call will probably be as accurate as his last "getting excited" gold call. Even if not, it's still absolutely hilarious that the market would move on a tweet by anyone simply reporting the numbers that are widely available for everyone to read.
Whats important is what is GARTMAN doing? I need to be doing the opposite...
In reply to Gundlach's squeeze call will… by boostedhorse
could the "speculative shorts" just be china shorting securities they wanted to dump in the yuan devaluation anyway? would seem lower treasury yields aren't what china wants right now.
I understood and correctly predicted the pattern of central banks buying USA treasuries resulting in keeping USA treasury rates low despite FED QT,
which is why I loaded up on leveraged loooong revenue bonds when the FED first raised rates and have been collecting almost 7% NET OF TAXES with no loss in capital for 31 months so far.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep shorting USA treasuries so I can make a HUGE long-term capital gain when you get short-squeezed into bankruptcy !!!!
So with the tumbling yields on this Treasury ... “TP”, is America great again or not quite there yet?