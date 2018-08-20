Stockman Slams "Unhinged" White House, Warns Of "World Market...Train Wreck"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 15:09

In his ubiquitous no-holds-barred manner, former OIMB budget director David Stockman unleashed his own brand of fact-based reality on an unsuspecting CNBC audience late last week.

"You've got a train wreck on trade. You've got a train wreck on deficits hitting," he said.

As the US equity market nears its longest-bull-market in history, Stockman is warning investors a crash is inevitable.

"This economy isn't strong, and it can't take the punishment that's coming out of an unhinged White House and a Washington policy environment where they all have their heads in the sand," Stockman said Thursday on CNBC's "Futures Now."

According to Stockman, the China trade war is the primary catalyst that could finally push stocks over the edge.

"We're not going to have a happy solution to this. We're in a trade war big time. It's going to keep getting worse because Donald Trump is unhinged. He is an economic ignoramus on trade," Stockman added.

"This is not caused by bad trade deals. Our big trade deficits are the result of bad monetary policy for decades. We priced [ourselves] out of the world market, and what he's trying to do is going to cause a train wreck."

While Stockman doesn't ruling out another all-time high in what he's been calling the "biggest stock market bubble in recorded history," he warns a 40% shock could "easily" wipe out gains in the days that follow.

brushhog ThinkerNotEmoter Mon, 08/20/2018 - 15:21 Permalink

Stockman has fucked up more companies than debt itself. In fact he was found guilty of several crimes after fucking up the last company that was dumb enough to hire this fool. Check his wikipedia profile. He's a loser trying to make bank on the doom circuit with his stupid books. At least Peter Schiff runs his own company, this guy is like a poor man's Peter Schiff.

TeethVillage88s notfeelinthebern Mon, 08/20/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

I saw Stockman in the 1990s, early 1990s.  He has been saying the same thing for more than 30 years... it is not that he is wrong or politically ignorant or taking advantage of the university talk circuit (no idea here) or of milking foundations or think tanks or NGO (no idea here)...

- Just that times and stats, trade, Political manipulations/influence, finance, junk bonds, LBOs, Corporate Raiding, Globalism, Offshore Accounts, Tax Havens, Money Center Banks, Financial Advice... everything has turned on it's head including currency, USD, Derivative Liquidity, Monetary Expansion, Planned Inflation through deflation of USD...

ShorTed Mon, 08/20/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

Predicted a crash every year for the last 8 years.  He'll be right eventually, but by then nobody will listen to him (if they even listen now)!

spastic_colon Mon, 08/20/2018 - 15:15 Permalink

 Federal Reserve David W. Wilcox, director of the Division of Research and Statistics, to retire at year end

so there will NEVER be any inflation or recessions...........according to the incoming new person lol

gespiri Mon, 08/20/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

These so called "experts" are calling a stock market bust since most of them have been shorting the market and are losing millions/billions without any guaranteed bailout from the federal gov't under Trump.

I expect the Dow to hit 30-35k by next year. I also expect some kind of debt reset/forgiveness by squeezing the Fed and its TRUE OWNERS to shoulder that pain.