Stockman Slams "Unhinged" White House, Warns Of "World Market...Train Wreck"

In his ubiquitous no-holds-barred manner, former OIMB budget director David Stockman unleashed his own brand of fact-based reality on an unsuspecting CNBC audience late last week.
"You've got a train wreck on trade. You've got a train wreck on deficits hitting," he said.
As the US equity market nears its longest-bull-market in history, Stockman is warning investors a crash is inevitable.
"This economy isn't strong, and it can't take the punishment that's coming out of an unhinged White House and a Washington policy environment where they all have their heads in the sand," Stockman said Thursday on CNBC's "Futures Now."
According to Stockman, the China trade war is the primary catalyst that could finally push stocks over the edge.
"We're not going to have a happy solution to this. We're in a trade war big time. It's going to keep getting worse because Donald Trump is unhinged. He is an economic ignoramus on trade," Stockman added.
"This is not caused by bad trade deals. Our big trade deficits are the result of bad monetary policy for decades. We priced [ourselves] out of the world market, and what he's trying to do is going to cause a train wreck."
While Stockman doesn't ruling out another all-time high in what he's been calling the "biggest stock market bubble in recorded history," he warns a 40% shock could "easily" wipe out gains in the days that follow.
Yawn...The thing will end when it ends, not because of any soothsayer predictions. I do however find some of his essays entertaining.
He's never said this before...
In reply to Yawn... by notfeelinthebern
oh look...another open border free trade globalist shill for nyc pigmen
In reply to I got paid $10438 last… by lisa.lopz
Stockman has fucked up more companies than debt itself. In fact he was found guilty of several crimes after fucking up the last company that was dumb enough to hire this fool. Check his wikipedia profile. He's a loser trying to make bank on the doom circuit with his stupid books. At least Peter Schiff runs his own company, this guy is like a poor man's Peter Schiff.
In reply to He's never said this before… by ThinkerNotEmoter
I think he started the day he left the Reagan administration...
In reply to He's never said this before… by ThinkerNotEmoter
The tariffs are Trump's ONLY available means to force a change in the system. Talking's never worked.
I guess he could sink some Chinese or German ships. Or....DO NOTHING.
Those are the only alternatives to using the tariff 'knob'.
I say use the knob.
TURN THAT KNOB, DONALD!
In reply to He's never said this before… by ThinkerNotEmoter
stockman the train wreck speaking on a train wreck of a network about train wrecks. He's the expert.
In reply to Yawn... by notfeelinthebern
Can I be known as a former student, because i was in college when he was OMB Budget director 37 years ago?
In reply to Yawn... by notfeelinthebern
I saw Stockman in the 1990s, early 1990s. He has been saying the same thing for more than 30 years... it is not that he is wrong or politically ignorant or taking advantage of the university talk circuit (no idea here) or of milking foundations or think tanks or NGO (no idea here)...
- Just that times and stats, trade, Political manipulations/influence, finance, junk bonds, LBOs, Corporate Raiding, Globalism, Offshore Accounts, Tax Havens, Money Center Banks, Financial Advice... everything has turned on it's head including currency, USD, Derivative Liquidity, Monetary Expansion, Planned Inflation through deflation of USD...
In reply to Yawn... by notfeelinthebern
Predicted a crash every year for the last 8 years. He'll be right eventually, but by then nobody will listen to him (if they even listen now)!
ZH retweeted a good quote earlier today. Fits well here:
"An economist is an expert who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn't happen today." - Laurence J. Peter
https://twitter.com/StockCats/status/1031527906030350341
In reply to Predicted a crash every year… by ShorTed
Thats right it was much better to run $ 500B trade deficits forever
But its war not trade,one we will lose..
Oy vey
I don't recall him ever being right about anything.
No happy ending? No money shot?
Immunity to debt are REAL PHYSICAL ASSETS!!!!! LAND, GOLD/SILVER as in the old days!!!
Stockmans a cuck, he's always been a cuck.
that's deep stuff, Hymie
In reply to Stockmans a cuck, he's… by nmewn
lol...I take being insulted by a momma's boi neo-nazi as a high honor ;-)
In reply to that's deep stuff, Hymie by Juggernaut x2
Waiting for the next shoe to fall... Please do not trade off this advice from Stockman. Timing is everything. Puts go to zero..
Errr um... it was a rainy day in pizzaville...
Fuck you Stockman....Fucking loud mouth hasn't been right about a single prediction in 20 years.
you tell him, fuck-o!
In reply to Fuck you Stockman....Fucking… by Bill of Rights
Federal Reserve David W. Wilcox, director of the Division of Research and Statistics, to retire at year end
so there will NEVER be any inflation or recessions...........according to the incoming new person lol
Bullish.....
These so called "experts" are calling a stock market bust since most of them have been shorting the market and are losing millions/billions without any guaranteed bailout from the federal gov't under Trump.
I expect the Dow to hit 30-35k by next year. I also expect some kind of debt reset/forgiveness by squeezing the Fed and its TRUE OWNERS to shoulder that pain.
