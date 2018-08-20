Trump Complained About Fed's Rate Hikes, Expected Powell To Be "Cheap-Money" Fed Chair

One month after Trump first ventured into territory few presidents have dared to go before, when he told CNBC in an interview that he was "not thrilled" about the Fed raising rates, and noted that the strong dollar is disadvantageous, moments ago Bloomberg reported that during a Hamptons fundraiser with wealthy Republican donors, Trump said he expected Jerome Powell to be a cheap-money Fed chairman and lamented that his nominee instead raised interest rates, according to three people present.
Bloomberg adds that about 60 people attended Trump’s fundraiser at the Southampton home of Howard Lorber, the chairman of hot dog company Nathan’s Famous. Guests included Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts; John Catsimatidis Jr., the son of Red Apple Group Chairman John Catsimatidis; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel; Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; White House Chief of Staff John Kelly; and senior White House aides Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino.
Trump held a discussion with a small group and then made remarks to a larger group over a dinner of salad with chicken in a tent in Lorber’s yard. It was a humid night and Trump joked that Lorber could have afforded better air conditioning, according to one of the people.
While Trump has publicly complained about the central bank’s recent rate increases - most recently to CNBC in mid-July -his private remarks to donors are the most personal criticism of Powell’s performance to emerge so far according to Bloomberg.
Despite Trump's recurring complaints, the Fed continues on its course to further tighten policy; with core CPI now running at a "hot" 2.4% and set to increase as a result of tariff-induced price increases, it may have to hike more than the market expects.
The dollar wobbled following the Bloomberg report, sliding to session lows...
An old new topic for him to whine about for a change.
Is the US political system this badly broken that a President cannot make policy requests/orders to his own nominees?
Weird, powerless most powerful man in the world....
In reply to An old new topic for him to… by boostedhorse
the president should not and cannot make changes to the FED policy..... Would you like to see Turkey intervention 2.0?
In reply to Is the US political system… by Oh regional Indian
I must be missing something. A president comes in with some sort of well developed economic plan, which has to include (obviously) the FED and rate decisions, no? And then supposedly picks someone who understands said plan?
Or are you saying the lying/thieving FED needs to be unencumbered so it continue to rape Americans and the world actually due to reserve currency status?
? Is what has been happening for well nigh a 100 years via the FED any better/worse than Turkey currently?
In reply to the president should not and… by TradingRat
Trump is the self-proclaimed "King of Debt" so no surprises here...
Everything was a "big fat ugly bubble" during the campaign, but now that it's on his watch he doesn't want to drain the punch bowl.
In reply to I must be missing something… by Oh regional Indian
Fed Chair doesn't work for Trump or the American people...
... but for the JEWS who control the secretive bank.
In reply to Trump is the by Klassenfeind
looks like all trump does is complain and complain and doesn't do shit.
hail to the complainer in chief.
In reply to Fed Chair doesn't work for… by loop
Double Crossed Again
Trump should know that anyone in or around the "cult of the FED" that could get anywhere near a power position have been completely conditioned to take orders only from the elite.
In reply to looks like all trump does is… by ardent
If Trump really said this then he's clearly missing the big picture because unless they started to curb rates quickly there would be one hell of a price to pay in the markets when they roll over. You don't get to leave cheap money forever and have zero consequences.
In reply to looks like all trump does is… by ardent
YES you are missing everything. Trump comes with economic plan, that's what we call "Fiscal Policy" and that does not include the Fed and rate decision. I think you need to study first....
The president appoints the Fed chair and the government only owns the Federal Reserve board in Washington D.C.
other Federal reserve branches are owned by each state and commercial banks.
And if you get a president who likes to overrule the Fed (Which the president has no fucking idea than the Fed officials) lowers the interest rate like Turkey's dictator, then you see the market lose confidence and everything just start to fall and you let China look better than others. Do you want that to happen?. Keep in mind that those who are elected dumber than government workers... that is why we have deep state.
In reply to I must be missing something… by Oh regional Indian
In reply to YES you are missing… by TradingRat
Any of these actors manipulating interest rates to try to control economic forces is stupid and should be illegal. It's certainly immoral.
Try to understand that.
Then explain to a grandma or a child why they can't get a reasonable return on a safe savings instrument.
In reply to YES you are missing… by TradingRat
You lost the plot with "some sort of well developed economic plan".
It is more of a "back of napkin sketch" combined with a series of promises made to voters and his campaign funders.
In reply to I must be missing something… by Oh regional Indian
Trump has to please his Swamp buddies with cheap money...
In reply to the president should not and… by TradingRat
The Federal Reserve is a private enterprise, not government so Trump doesn't get a say.
I am hoping that Donald Trump sorts out the debt by wiping out the debt owed to the Federal Reserve by the government and takes away ownership from the non disclosed owners.
In reply to Is the US political system… by Oh regional Indian
It is a semi-private enterprise (monopolistic in nature) and the US government is the beneficial owner, in that the Treasury Department gets the profits.
If you are a regional charter bank you must own shares equal to 3% of in one of the 12 regional reserve banks, and collect a 6% dividend. Shares are not transferable.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Structure_of_the_Federal_Reserve_System
In reply to The Federal Reserve is a… by Cashboy
dear donald
jerome powell does not work for you
look it up
In reply to An old new topic for him to… by boostedhorse
Well said, If Trump cant even kick out that Bolton son of a bitch warmonger. Then yes, Trump cannot kick Powell. Bankers win
In reply to dear donald jerome powell… by SubjectivObject
"I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better." DJT
If everything is so great rates have to rise. That's how it works.
Then again he's been bailed out by his banker (Wilbur Ross) buddies before.
you are very smart ! Trump is actually exposing that nothing is good. Or he is just too greedy to see MOARRRR
In reply to "I have already MADE America… by Quivering Lip
Trump KNOWS it's not good. It's improving. And he's trying to buy time for it to improve some more before they start letting the air out of the balloon.
In reply to you are very smart ! Trump… by TradingRat
Audit the Fed! And you will find cheap monies...
how about you do it?... LOL
In reply to Audit the Fed! And you will… by nicktd
Speaking of air conditioning: The President is like an oldschool half broken oversized inefficient air conditioner. Yea, it makes things a tiny bit cooler, but it's so loud and annoying it's not even worth it.
Funny comment.
Dear Mr Trump,
He is a fucking banker. That is all you need to know. However, had you nominated some crazy sumbitch like me- or some other patriot- we could have begun abolishing the piece of shit institution.
In reply to Peaking of air conditioning:… by DingleBarryObummer
Thanks but I didn't think it up. There are gnomes that live in my underwear drawer that tell me everything to comment on here.
In reply to Funny comment. Dear Mr… by lunaticfringe
2019 will see the Fed disappear.
WINNING!
I think it's more likely a bearded man with a flaming sword will fly out of the sky on a white horse
Just #trusttheplan #donothing #takenapsinareclinerinfrontoffoxnewsonatv #talklikeatoughguybutactlikeacuck
In reply to 2019 will see the Fed… by MARDUKTA
Yet a lot of Trump supporters are conservatives who want to earn more interest on their savings (hey maybe even normalize the FFR to 5% one day, shudder the though). I don't understand how they can reconcile this type of very relevant rhetoric (as opposed to "witch hunt" and the other kabuki BS).
Because raising rates will crater house prices and end the auto industry. Slower is better for now while the economy is recovering.
In reply to Yet a lot of Trump… by DingleBarryObummer
“We have the greatest economy, maybe ever in history. The greatest economy we have ever had" - D.J.Trump March 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/03/29/trump-tells-union-crowd-that-us-has-best-…
Was he full of shit when he said that, is he full of shit now, are you full of shit? Somebody at some point has been completely full of shit.
In reply to Because raising rates will… by CJgipper
Not only is the economy the greatest.... Have you noticed that since Trump announced the new Space-Force all UFO abductions have ceased?
".... and it happened very quickly" Trump boasted .... More Winning! ... MAGA baby.
In reply to “We have the greatest… by DingleBarryObummer
It's getting harder and harder for people to explain away the duplicitousness that Trump exhibits daily.
In reply to “We have the greatest… by DingleBarryObummer
I mean, he could have said "the economy has improved more in the last year than it ever has in another year period," or something like that.
I'd still call bullshit but at least that could be debated, or possibly be labeled "hyperbole." What I posted above is just off the reservation shameless grade "A" bullshit.
In reply to It's getting harder and… by Jayda1850
Powell is about the only guy that goes against Trump that I support. Powell's an ex-business man like Trump, worth millions he doesn't need the FOMC chair money. He knows what's up on the ground re. input costs and he doesn't go only by baby-boomer economist charting.
ROFLMAO.
Powell is the ultimate bureaucratic hack.
TWELVE YEARS on the FOMC and NEVER ONCE voted against Bernanke or Yellen's ZIRP and crazy loose monetary policy.
Now we're being told that he's going to butt heads with the man who can fire him on a whim.
Yes, they really do think we are all that stupid.
Trump cannot fire Powell on a whim: "The law provides for the removal of a member of the Board by the President "for cause"
In reply to ROFLMAO. Powell is the… by Bam_Man
What's wrong with Trump worrying about the Fed hikig too aggressively?
THEY ALWAYS HIKE too aggressively. They have literally collapsed the economy twice.
I recall year 2000
Fed was doign baby 25bos hikes
then first HUGE market plunge in Jan 2000, then in March, April
So what does Fed do in May? They hike rates 50bps - EVIL MORONS
They waited till AFTER elections to cut rates, but they were forced to cut in Jan 2001
because of the decimation they didnt in early 2000
Just get rid of the damn Fed already - I hate them.
Rothchild said that the new world order is threatened, they will dump the financial system, start wars and whatever they need to do to regain control.
Well since Buckwheat Obama was given 1 rate increase in his 8 years I would think The Don might get the benefit of the doubt from Jerome..........wait he's had 4 or 5 rate increases tacked on to him.
They had to protect the 1st half white president....glad that bastid is gone.
Why I can't vote for the Orange Joolius:
1. Outrageous FY deficit spending coupled with overall record debt that is piling up just like it did with Obama. Anything can look good when you overspend and don't take in enough.
2. The O.J. is just another kick-the-can president when it comes to finances. Keep rates low and pay for it later.
I never said I would vote for a liberal. The O.J. has lost my vote.
The whole corrupt system is on the verge of a massive reset and they all know that and it's why they don't give a flying fuck about the budget. The people who believe this is going to happen are getting ready are you?
In reply to Why I can't vote for the… by Don Sunset
Yet instead of warning people to get prepared, The President is trying to whip up more animal spirits for this current system, which as I'm sure you know further enriches wallstreet and the top .01%
In reply to The whole corrupt system is… by joego1
Every politician wants cheap "zero cost" money so that they can buy voters. The only time that they find religion is when the meddling in the business cycle produces the inevitable bust after the boom and somehow inflation shows up (no one could have seen that coming.....). Then we all get crucified on a cross of fiat and debt (did I just repeat myself?).
That's a silly statement, just Trump beating his gums.
The Fed pushed its monetary so far 'into the weeds' during the Obama administration that it needs to continue raising rates if it is to have any remaining credibility. The mini .25% increases show little resolve.
Congress creates the deficit through budget and tax law. Trump may make any budget proposal but Congress creates the deficit.
At that point the US Treasury and the Fed must arrange financing for that legally mandated deficit and that should be at less than zero net cost to the USG.
As the aim is also to reduce the US trading deficit a rising dollar is an obstacle so interest rates should be lower especially as other countries need to borrow in USD. The rising dollar relative to other other currencies WITH rising rates intensifies the growing financial crisis.
ANY President and any citizen can make their policy preference known to the Fed and if there is too much disharmony Mr. Powell should resign.
Okay, Congress, US Treasury (exec branch), Fed, banks MUST operate harmoniously or the economy will struggle domestically and globally. Mr. Powell is an appointee- he can be dismissed by the President or he can pull a Comey, Rosenstein, Wray, Sessions, Mueller, Brennan, etc.
Another unschooled post. Look you dope... Trump signed the Budget buster, he signed the borrow 1.3 Trillion RINO Tax bill. He signed the Omnibus bill. Trump has never vetoed a thing. As Mitch McConnell said, "Trump will sign anything put in front of him.
In reply to Congress creates the deficit… by Balance-Sheet
cheap and free!
WATCH THE VIDEO-TRUTH OF THE BANKSTERS THAT STOLE OFF THE USA CITIZENS AND ARE CORRUPT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DpuhSeVzn0
Trump is FOS as always. He picked Powell because Powell would raise interest rates. That is before goldman starting telling Trump that his debt, his nosebleed dollar, his trade wars would drag Merica into a recession.
The same is true with Sessions. Trump picked Sessions and has done nothing but ridicule the guy.
Trump is a blame thrower that never takes credit for his own stupidity.