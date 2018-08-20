Trump Complained About Fed's Rate Hikes, Expected Powell To Be "Cheap-Money" Fed Chair

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:05

One month after Trump first ventured into territory few presidents have dared to go before, when he told CNBC in an interview that he was "not thrilled" about the Fed raising rates, and noted that the strong dollar is disadvantageous, moments ago Bloomberg reported that during a Hamptons fundraiser with wealthy Republican donors, Trump said he expected Jerome Powell to be a cheap-money Fed chairman and lamented that his nominee instead raised interest rates, according to three people present.

Bloomberg adds that about 60 people attended Trump’s fundraiser at the Southampton home of Howard Lorber, the chairman of hot dog company Nathan’s Famous. Guests included Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts; John Catsimatidis Jr., the son of Red Apple Group Chairman John Catsimatidis; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel; Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; White House Chief of Staff John Kelly; and senior White House aides Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino.

Trump held a discussion with a small group and then made remarks to a larger group over a dinner of salad with chicken in a tent in Lorber’s yard. It was a humid night and Trump joked that Lorber could have afforded better air conditioning, according to one of the people.

While Trump has publicly complained about the central bank’s recent rate increases - most recently to CNBC in mid-July -his private remarks to donors are the most personal criticism of Powell’s performance to emerge so far according to Bloomberg.

Despite Trump's recurring complaints, the Fed continues on its course to further tighten policy; with core CPI now running at a "hot" 2.4% and set to increase as a result of tariff-induced price increases, it may have to hike more than the market expects.

The dollar wobbled following the Bloomberg report, sliding to session lows...

Oh regional Indian TradingRat Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

I must be missing something. A president comes in with some sort of well developed economic plan, which has to include (obviously) the FED and rate decisions, no? And then supposedly picks someone who understands said plan?

Or are you saying the lying/thieving FED needs to be unencumbered so it continue to rape Americans and the world actually due to reserve currency status?

? Is what has been happening for well nigh a 100 years via the FED any better/worse than Turkey currently?

TradingRat Oh regional Indian Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

YES you are missing everything. Trump comes with economic plan, that's what we call "Fiscal Policy" and that does not include the Fed and rate decision. I think you need to study first....  

The president appoints the Fed chair and the government only owns the Federal Reserve board in Washington D.C. 

other Federal reserve branches are owned by each state and commercial banks. 

 

And if you get a president who likes to overrule the Fed (Which the president has no fucking idea than the Fed officials) lowers the interest rate like Turkey's dictator, then you see the market lose confidence and everything just start to fall and you let China look better than others. Do you want that to happen?. Keep in mind that those who are elected dumber than government workers... that is why we have deep state. 

opport.knocks Cashboy Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

It is a semi-private enterprise (monopolistic in nature) and the US government is the beneficial owner, in that the Treasury Department gets the profits.

If you are a regional charter bank you must own shares equal to 3% of in one of the 12 regional reserve banks, and collect a 6% dividend. Shares are not transferable.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Structure_of_the_Federal_Reserve_System

Quivering Lip Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

"I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better." DJT

If everything is so great rates have to rise. That's how it works.

Then again he's been bailed out by his banker (Wilbur Ross) buddies before.

DingleBarryObummer Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

Speaking of air conditioning: The President is like an oldschool half broken oversized inefficient air conditioner.  Yea, it makes things a tiny bit cooler, but it's so loud and annoying it's not even worth it.

DingleBarryObummer Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

Yet a lot of Trump supporters are conservatives who want to earn more interest on their savings (hey maybe even normalize the FFR to 5% one day, shudder the though).  I don't understand how they can reconcile this type of very relevant rhetoric (as opposed to "witch hunt" and the other kabuki BS).

alangreedspank Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

Powell is about the only guy that goes against Trump that I support. Powell's an ex-business man like Trump, worth millions he doesn't need the FOMC chair money. He knows what's up on the ground re. input costs and he doesn't go only by baby-boomer economist charting.

Bam_Man Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

ROFLMAO.

Powell is the ultimate bureaucratic hack.

TWELVE YEARS on the FOMC and NEVER ONCE voted against Bernanke or Yellen's ZIRP and crazy loose monetary policy.

Now we're being told that he's going to butt heads with the man who can fire him on a whim.

Yes, they really do think we are all that stupid.

GoldenDebt Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

What's wrong with Trump worrying about the Fed hikig too aggressively?

THEY ALWAYS HIKE too aggressively. They have literally collapsed the economy twice.

I recall year 2000

Fed was doign baby 25bos hikes

 

then first HUGE market plunge in Jan 2000, then in March, April 

So what does Fed do in May? They hike rates 50bps - EVIL MORONS

 

They waited till AFTER elections to cut rates, but they were forced to cut in Jan 2001

because of the decimation they didnt in early 2000

 

Just get rid of the damn Fed already - I hate them.

 

joego1 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

Rothchild said that the new world order is threatened, they will dump the financial system, start wars and whatever they need to do to regain control.

1970SSNova396 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

Well since Buckwheat Obama was given 1 rate increase in his 8 years I would think The Don might get the benefit of the doubt from Jerome..........wait he's had 4 or 5 rate increases tacked on to him. 

 

They had to protect the 1st half white president....glad that bastid is gone.

Don Sunset Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

Why I can't vote for the Orange Joolius:

1.  Outrageous FY deficit spending coupled with overall record debt that is piling up just like it did with Obama.  Anything can look good when you overspend and don't take in enough.

2.  The O.J. is just another kick-the-can president when it comes to finances.  Keep rates low and pay for it later.

I never said I would vote for a liberal.  The O.J. has lost my vote.

gmak Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

Every politician wants cheap "zero cost" money so that they can buy voters. The only time that they find religion is when the meddling in the business cycle produces the inevitable bust after the boom and somehow inflation shows up (no one could have seen that coming.....). Then we all get crucified on a cross of fiat and debt (did I just repeat myself?).

ipso_facto Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

The Fed pushed its monetary so far 'into the weeds' during the Obama administration that it needs to continue raising rates if it is to have any remaining credibility.  The mini .25% increases show little resolve.

Balance-Sheet Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Congress creates the deficit through budget and tax law. Trump may make any budget proposal but Congress creates the deficit.

At that point the US Treasury and the Fed must arrange financing for that legally mandated deficit and that should be at less than zero net cost to the USG.

As the aim is also to reduce the US trading deficit a rising dollar is an obstacle so interest rates should be lower especially as other countries need to borrow in USD. The rising dollar relative to other other currencies WITH rising rates intensifies the growing financial crisis.

ANY President and any citizen can make their policy preference known to the Fed and if there is too much disharmony Mr. Powell should resign. 

Okay, Congress, US Treasury (exec branch), Fed, banks MUST operate harmoniously or the economy will struggle domestically and globally. Mr. Powell is an appointee- he can be dismissed by the President or he can pull a Comey, Rosenstein, Wray, Sessions, Mueller, Brennan, etc.

CashMcCall Mon, 08/20/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Trump is FOS as always. He picked Powell because Powell would raise interest rates. That is before goldman starting telling Trump that his debt, his nosebleed dollar, his trade wars would drag Merica into a recession. 

The same is true with Sessions. Trump picked Sessions and has done nothing but ridicule the guy. 

Trump is a blame thrower that never takes credit for his own stupidity. 