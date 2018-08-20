Trump Doubts China Trade-Talks' Progress, Says Fed "Should Do What's Good For Country"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:19

In his most vitriolic interview yet with regard the markets, Reuters reports that (to the establishment's horror) that he was "not thrilled" with The Fed hiking rates imploring that Jay Powell should "do what's good for the country," (which is presumably keep rates low and extend all asset bubbles)...

Trump believes the U.S. central bank should be more accommodating.

"I'm not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I'm not thrilled," Trump said in the interview.

"I should be given some help by The Fed."

Additionally, Trump said that while he believes in Fed independence, he would continue to criticize The Fed if it continues to raise rates adding that "The Fed should do what's good for the country."

Trump also accused China and Europe of manipulating their respective currencies.

"When US puts tariffs on China, China artificially lowers the price of the yuan."

"China is manipulating its currency, Europeans are manipulating the euro too..."

Trump said that he does not anticipate much coming from the US-China trade talks, and confirmed there was "no timeframe" for ending the China trade dispute.

The Dollar index fell to session lows following the headlines...

And finally Trump commented on the social media censorship occurring:

It is “very dangerous” when companies like Twitter and Facebook self-regulate content on their platforms.

Major social media firms have for months been answering to claims of conservative censorship. Trump last month called Twitter "discriminatory" and accused the company of "shadow banning" prominent Republicans

Additionally, as the headlines hit, The White House (not President Trump) tweeted the following...“My pledge to each and every one of you is that my Administration will not rest until you have the resources, the tools, and the authorities you need to do your job and do it properly and do it strong.”

 

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 ted41776 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

@ ted, stimulated?  Ther’re going to have to blow a Gargantuan Load for the following:

 

$1 Trillion MIC

$1 Trillion Social Security, $6.2 B in unfunded PBGC Pension bail outs per year (unfunded overages)

$1.3 TrillionMedicare/Medicaid

$1.1 Trillion Education both state & federal Plus like $300-400 Billion in new student loans a year

 

Monthly Treasury Report 30 Sep 2002, shows Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation under Department of Labor (has budget, but premiums don't pay the part in the red that Congress must supplement)

2016 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6.2 Billion

2015 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6.1 Billion

2014 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6 Billion

2013 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion

2012 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion

2011 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion

 

You’ll know we’re in our death throws when they begin a QE4 & short term Tresuries come home to roost.  

Keep Stack’n.

 

The Bubbles know are bigger than the ones that popped on 2008.

 

Debt 1980 about 500 Billion.

Fast Forward.

Debt 2018. 21 Trillion.

 

Record Student Debt.

Record Credit Card Debt.

Record Autoloan Debt.

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
DingleBarryObummer ted41776 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

If Trump truly wanted to help the average american, he would blow wide open the rigging in the precious metals market by them short selling the paper derivative.  A society needs real sound money to flourish in a sustainable way.  The Founding Fathers knew this.

A private cabal having a monopoly on the medium of exchange and forcing itself in between all social interactions as a ghostly mediator distorts society and all our natural social bonds, in many cases it destroys privacy, turns us all into speculators; and makes it very difficult, confusing, and anxiety provoking to store our wealth (WHICH SHOULD BE SIMPLE AND STRAIGHT FORWARD!)

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 DingleBarryObummer Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

Their Fiat being a Satanic / Lucerferian System of Debt, Bondage, Enslavement & Control.

 

A Satanic System of Control over all Mankind which they intend to implement from their Lucerferian Hq in ZioNeoConFascist Isreal via The Yinon Plan & Operation Talpiot from their NWO Temple Mount. 

 

And, the Zionist Globalist want to wage this Depopulation WWIII from their NWO Lucerferian Temple Mount Hq.

 

Zionost Kabala Babylonian “Fake Jews” who manipulate through Lucerferian / Santanic Deception Gas Lit into your Psyche.  

 

In other words, the real “Anti-Semites. 

 

The Lucerferian / Santic Hq.’s is Isreal.

However, Satan does set up shop in the US through his Duel Israeli minions.  

 

Death to he Money Changers. 

 

Keep Stack’n.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
fbazzrea DingleBarryObummer Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

but there's another possible narrative...

"I've been reading the govt's numbers and hearing how everything is so great from the Federal Reserve's economists???? How could this have happened??? UNLESS... you don't suppose those numbers have been hacked? surely?? and the Fed's economists? WRONG??? nooo. no way... waaay?

"I've just been telling you what they've been telling me. These are the numbers the Fed has been using to determine US monetary policy. Seems there's been a growing spread between reality and Fed fantasy. Maybe we should audit the Fed? If they've been so wrong about all of this, what else?"

i dunno... but i suspect the prez has a rabbit in that hat somewhere. he's not so stupid to be framing himself for this predetermined paint-by-number work without having a plan of some kind. that's just in 'im

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
ElBarto Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

A weak currency is the biggest threat China faces because of the way it has to source dollars for its financial system to function. Why Trump thinks that China is intentionally weakening its currency is beyond me. Doesn't anyone in his team know how bad a shape China's financial system is in?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Clock Crasher Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

Why?  What's so wrong about high rates there buddy?

Ooooh.. you mean the 100 Trillion in interest rate swaps the primary usury dealers have on their books would force a collapse of Western civilization?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Conax Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

The government is in tears over the strong dollar, the shrinking yuan and euro..

So they continue to monkey hammer PMs like they said something about their mothers.  You want a cheaper dollar?

You want some real gold left in this country?

Call off the dogs.. Er, the monkeys.

Make the others pay dearly for what's left, or maybe sell some of theirs back to us.

Or keep the crying towels ready.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
fooshorter Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

The fed is a private cooperation held by a secret cabal of global banks.

Oops!! I just committed HATE SPEECH

uhh

#killallwhitemen,

 

ahh, much better. Notice me Chinese internet overlords.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Chad Thunderfist Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

The Fed serves the .01%, not the country. As they so aptly proved by boosting asset prices through QE while doing nothing to help the actual economy or the majority of non-asset holding citizens during the recession. They are in fact the enemy of the majority of US citizens. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
east of eden Herdee Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

For your information, when everything went to hell in 08, all 5 of our banks assumed positions on the Federal Reserve Dealers board, which meant, that for the last 10 years we, with our own money, have been propping up (what would have been) multiple failed auctions. Bid to cover sank from 3.6 to 2.5 on most issues.

If you don't appreciate the fact that we have been 'buying' your debt that no one else wants, then you can just fuck off and die. As far as I'm concerned, the next government here needs to remove all our banks from your Dealer board. 

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
Fiat Burner Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

Fuck you Trump. I've been robbed for ten straight years with 0% on my savings as I watch gamblers in the stock "market" and deadbeat debtor consumers walk off with the loot. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
east of eden Mon, 08/20/2018 - 16:37 Permalink

Ever since the disaster hit you in 2008, the ECB, the SNB, Japan and yes CHINA (who spent over 2 Trillion) have been saving your ass by either spending or printing in order to keep the relative value of your currency more or less stable.

They printed trillions and trillions of dollars to save you (and of course themselves), and this is what the Trumptard has to say? That the EU and China are 'manipulating' their currencies. Of course they are, they are trying to keep the ship afloat, while the idiot in the Whitehouse fancies himself as the greatest economist, the greatest central banker, the greater trade intellect and oh yeah, the greatest 'statesman' of all time.

Then You robbed your own people (and every one else holding US debt or currency) of trillions more with deeply negative interest rates, and your rates are STILL deeply negative when you factor in that real inflation in the US has been running at 12% per annum for over ten years now.

Get fucking real.