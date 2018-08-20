Trump Doubts China Trade-Talks' Progress, Says Fed "Should Do What's Good For Country"

In his most vitriolic interview yet with regard the markets, Reuters reports that (to the establishment's horror) that he was "not thrilled" with The Fed hiking rates imploring that Jay Powell should "do what's good for the country," (which is presumably keep rates low and extend all asset bubbles)...
Trump believes the U.S. central bank should be more accommodating.
"I'm not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I'm not thrilled," Trump said in the interview.
"I should be given some help by The Fed."
Additionally, Trump said that while he believes in Fed independence, he would continue to criticize The Fed if it continues to raise rates adding that "The Fed should do what's good for the country."
Trump also accused China and Europe of manipulating their respective currencies.
"When US puts tariffs on China, China artificially lowers the price of the yuan."
"China is manipulating its currency, Europeans are manipulating the euro too..."
Trump said that he does not anticipate much coming from the US-China trade talks, and confirmed there was "no timeframe" for ending the China trade dispute.
The Dollar index fell to session lows following the headlines...
And finally Trump commented on the social media censorship occurring:
It is “very dangerous” when companies like Twitter and Facebook self-regulate content on their platforms.
Major social media firms have for months been answering to claims of conservative censorship. Trump last month called Twitter "discriminatory" and accused the company of "shadow banning" prominent Republicans
Additionally, as the headlines hit, The White House (not President Trump) tweeted the following...“My pledge to each and every one of you is that my Administration will not rest until you have the resources, the tools, and the authorities you need to do your job and do it properly and do it strong.”
.@realDonaldTrump: "My pledge to each and every one of you is that my Administration will not rest until you have the resources, the tools, and the authorities you need to do your job and do it properly and do it strong." pic.twitter.com/EDMmxB5b7X— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 20, 2018
... and the Fed doesn’t????
our currency manipulation is not manipulation because it's for the good of the world and makes everyones' lives better
/sarc
our fiat currency may have erectile dysfunction since it has to be constantly stimulated to maintain it's erection
http://usdebtclock.org/ "currency and derivatives" = totally NOT manipulation
All those trillions of depreciating dollars has absolutely been instrumental in funding unprecedented growth within Emerging Market nations. Of course there is a decided risk associated...i.e. Turkey is the latest manifestation.
we stimulated some folks
@ ted, stimulated? Ther’re going to have to blow a Gargantuan Load for the following:
If Trump truly wanted to help the average american, he would blow wide open the rigging in the precious metals market by them short selling the paper derivative. A society needs real sound money to flourish in a sustainable way. The Founding Fathers knew this.
A private cabal having a monopoly on the medium of exchange and forcing itself in between all social interactions as a ghostly mediator distorts society and all our natural social bonds, in many cases it destroys privacy, turns us all into speculators; and makes it very difficult, confusing, and anxiety provoking to store our wealth (WHICH SHOULD BE SIMPLE AND STRAIGHT FORWARD!)
In reply to we stimulated some folks by ted41776
Hardly any ℅ of undecided voters would change their vote based on such an obscure(to most) item like PM market arcana.
In reply to If Trump truly wanted to… by DingleBarryObummer
Maybe he's trying to preemptively deflect blame of the recession he knows is coming.
It won't work though because he already took credit for the "best ever" economy and DOW 20k "now we go up, up, up!" victory lap.
He should have maintained his campaign rhetoric about the big fat bubble.
In reply to In a roundabout way he is… by Juggernaut x2
Yes, and even with that rhetoric he still would have won - that's the strange part.
In reply to Maybe he's trying to… by DingleBarryObummer
but there's another possible narrative...
"I've been reading the govt's numbers and hearing how everything is so great from the Federal Reserve's economists???? How could this have happened??? UNLESS... you don't suppose those numbers have been hacked? surely?? and the Fed's economists? WRONG??? nooo. no way... waaay?
"I've just been telling you what they've been telling me. These are the numbers the Fed has been using to determine US monetary policy. Seems there's been a growing spread between reality and Fed fantasy. Maybe we should audit the Fed? If they've been so wrong about all of this, what else?"
i dunno... but i suspect the prez has a rabbit in that hat somewhere. he's not so stupid to be framing himself for this predetermined paint-by-number work without having a plan of some kind. that's just in 'im
In reply to Maybe he's trying to… by DingleBarryObummer
Yeah, he's the patsy for the inevitable higher rates. Obama got 8 years of QE. Trump gets in and the Fed suddenly gets religion. Hallelujah!
In reply to In a roundabout way he is… by Juggernaut x2
We're all the bankers bitches at this point. The question is, which ones?
In reply to In a roundabout way he is… by Juggernaut x2
Tell me again about how Yellen was acting in a political manner for Obama...
Trump can effect the fed and not get arkancide, cancer, or Alzheimers?
Every goldbug reading this article just rolled their eyes.
A weak currency is the biggest threat China faces because of the way it has to source dollars for its financial system to function. Why Trump thinks that China is intentionally weakening its currency is beyond me. Doesn't anyone in his team know how bad a shape China's financial system is in?
President Trumps sounds like Central Banker or 'End the Fed' kind of guy
What’s good for the country?
15% interest rates and the restoration of, at a minimum, circulating silver coinage.
Why? What's so wrong about high rates there buddy?
Ooooh.. you mean the 100 Trillion in interest rate swaps the primary usury dealers have on their books would force a collapse of Western civilization?
The government is in tears over the strong dollar, the shrinking yuan and euro..
So they continue to monkey hammer PMs like they said something about their mothers. You want a cheaper dollar?
You want some real gold left in this country?
Call off the dogs.. Er, the monkeys.
Make the others pay dearly for what's left, or maybe sell some of theirs back to us.
Or keep the crying towels ready.
The fed is a private cooperation held by a secret cabal of global banks.
The Fed serves the .01%, not the country. As they so aptly proved by boosting asset prices through QE while doing nothing to help the actual economy or the majority of non-asset holding citizens during the recession. They are in fact the enemy of the majority of US citizens.
Of course before the Fed manipulated rates lower to help Obama. Now it's "for the good of the country". What a fucking shithead.
He left out Canada and Mexico.
And Canada is about to get left out for sure
In reply to He left out Canada and… by Herdee
For your information, when everything went to hell in 08, all 5 of our banks assumed positions on the Federal Reserve Dealers board, which meant, that for the last 10 years we, with our own money, have been propping up (what would have been) multiple failed auctions. Bid to cover sank from 3.6 to 2.5 on most issues.
If you don't appreciate the fact that we have been 'buying' your debt that no one else wants, then you can just fuck off and die. As far as I'm concerned, the next government here needs to remove all our banks from your Dealer board.
In reply to He left out Canada and… by Herdee
Fuck you Trump. I've been robbed for ten straight years with 0% on my savings as I watch gamblers in the stock "market" and deadbeat debtor consumers walk off with the loot.
Ever since the disaster hit you in 2008, the ECB, the SNB, Japan and yes CHINA (who spent over 2 Trillion) have been saving your ass by either spending or printing in order to keep the relative value of your currency more or less stable.
They printed trillions and trillions of dollars to save you (and of course themselves), and this is what the Trumptard has to say? That the EU and China are 'manipulating' their currencies. Of course they are, they are trying to keep the ship afloat, while the idiot in the Whitehouse fancies himself as the greatest economist, the greatest central banker, the greater trade intellect and oh yeah, the greatest 'statesman' of all time.
Then You robbed your own people (and every one else holding US debt or currency) of trillions more with deeply negative interest rates, and your rates are STILL deeply negative when you factor in that real inflation in the US has been running at 12% per annum for over ten years now.
Get fucking real.
There is a reason that he has a portrait of Andrew Jackson hanging in the Oval Office.
Audit the Fed.
With ropes and bullets.