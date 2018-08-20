Trump Slams Spygate Operative Bruce Ohr; Says Twice-Demoted DOJ Official Should Be Fired

President Trump on Monday called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Bruce Ohr, the DOJ official who was demoted twice after he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson - and had "extensive" 2016 contacts with Christopher Steele, a Fusion GPS contractor who assembled the salacious and unverified "Steele Dossier" using Kremlin sources.
Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well.
In a Monday tweet, Trump asked: "Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions 'Justice' Department? A total joke!"
Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions “Justice” Department? A total joke!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018
On Friday, Trump called Ohr a "disgrace," and warned that he may be pulling his security clearance "very quickly."
Trump's threat came one day after two tweets about Ohr, noting a connection to former FBI agent Peter Strzok, as well as a text sent by Ohr after former FBI Director James Comey was fired in which Ohr says "afraid they will be exposed."
“Very concerned about Comey’s firing, afraid they will be exposed,” said Bruce Ohr. DOJ’s Emails & Notes show Bruce Ohr’s connection to (phony & discredited) Trump Dossier. A creep thinking he would get caught in a dishonest act. Rigged Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
“The FBI received documents from Bruce Ohr (of the Justice Department & whose wife Nelly worked for Fusion GPS).” Disgraced and fired FBI Agent Peter Strzok. This is too crazy to be believed! The Rigged Witch Hunt has zero credibility.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
According to emails turned over to Congressional investigators earlier this month, Christopher Steele was much closer to the Obama administration than previously disclosed, while his DOJ contact Bruce Ohr reported directly to Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates - who approved at least one of the FISA warrants to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
Steele and the Ohrs would have breakfast together on July 30 at the Mayflower Hotel in downtown Washington D.C., while Steele turned in installments of his infamous "dossier" on July 19 and 26. The breakfast also occurred one day before the FBI formally launched operation "Crossfire Hurricane," the agency's counterintelligence operation into the Trump campaign.
“Great to see you and Nellie this morning Bruce,” Steele wrote shortly following their breakfast meeting. “Let’s keep in touch on the substantive issues/s (sic). Glenn is happy to speak to you on this if it would help.”
Calendar notations and handwritten notes indicate Ohr followed up on Steele’s offer and met with Simpson on Aug. 22, 2016. Ohr’s notes indicate Simpson identified several “possible intermediaries” between the Trump campaign and Russia.
One was identified as a “longtime associate of Trump” who “put together several real estate deals for Russian investigators to purchase Trump properties.” Another was a Russian apparently tied to Carter Page, Ohr’s note of his Simpson contact indicated.
Steele offered Ohr many other theories over their contacts, including a now widely discredited one that the Russian Alfa Bank had a computer server “as a link” to the Trump campaign, Ohr’s notes show.
...
In all, Ohr’s notes, emails and texts identify more than 60 contacts with Steele and/or Simpson, some dating to 2002 in London. But the vast majority occurred during the 2016-2017 timeframe that gave birth to one of the most controversial counterintelligence probes in recent American history. -The Hill
Bruce's wife, Nellie Ohr, also represented the CIA's "Open Source Works" group in a 2010 "expert working group report on international organized crime" along with Bruce Ohr and Glenn Simpson.
Nellie Ohr, the wife of demoted DOJ official, Bruce Ohr, not only worked for Fusion GPS, but has also represented the CIA's "Open Source Works" group. https://t.co/u5HPgJwvWd pic.twitter.com/ZPhAIzR6wv— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) December 12, 2017
More Ohr questions remain. For example, why did Nellie Ohr obtain a Ham Radio license right in May, 2016? As Ham enthusiast George Parry wonders in The Federalist, was it to avoid detection while working on the anti-Trump effort?
So, was Nellie Ohr’s late-in-life foray into ham radio an effort to evade the Rogers-led NSA detecting her participation in compiling the Russian-sourced Steele dossier? Just as her husband’s omissions on his DOJ ethics forms raise an inference of improper motive, any competent prosecutor could use the circumstantial evidence of her taking up ham radio while digging for dirt on Trump to prove her consciousness of guilt and intention to conceal illegal activities. -The Federalist
Perhaps we will find out in the fullness of time.
Comments
Any stupid fuck that marries an ugly skank like that should be jailed.
OH, THEY ARE BOTH CHILD-EATERS.
WINNING!
Attractive bunch, aren't they?
In reply to Any stupid fuck that marries… by MARDUKTA
President Trump on Monday called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Bruce Ohr.
Mr President you might as well be calling on me to fire him. You need to go above Sessions head and make your request to Session's higher ups. Try Rostein or Mueller or a Clinton.
In reply to attractive bunch by inosent
The time to revoke Ohr's security clearance and fire him was several months ago.
In reply to President Trump on Monday… by overbet
I've been reading Trump supporters make good suggestions everyday for almost 2 years, and he never does any of them.
In reply to The time to revoke Ohr's… by truthseeker47
Executive time appears to be productive this morning ... Same deranged toddler flailing tweets day after day after day ... I wonder if he has a bingo sheet of these saved ...
Rigged .. Witch hunt ... Angry Dems ... sure cries a lot for being 'innocent'
oh and 8/20/18 - conny's still talking about her e-mails lmfao
In reply to I've been reading Trump… by DingleBarryObummer
The fact remains that it was Hillary who paid for Kremlin help in the election. Spin that.
From the DNC's dossier:
"sources A and B, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure and a former top level Russian intelligence officer still active inside the Kremlin"
"Source C, a senior Russian financial official"
"Source G, a senior Kremlin official"
https://themoscowproject.org/dossier/
In reply to The same toddler flailing… by Freeze These
lol...they can't spin it.
The DNC/Hillary campaign "colluded with" a foreign spy who accepted Russian propaganda and their fellow travelers in the FBI, CIA and DoJ submitted it to a FISA court for the purpose of spying on the Trump campaign.
In reply to The fact remains that it was… by Billy the Poet
Steele talking about a firewall holding right before Comey testifies is pretty damning. Ohr working with Steele on the QT after the FBI disavowed him, to present his findings to a FISA judge is conspiracy, gross abuse, etc etc etc. He should be so lucky as to get away with a firing - he should be looking at chastity devices on Amazon about now.
In reply to The same toddler flailing… by Freeze These
I'm with Smelly Nellie...
In reply to The same toddler flailing… by Freeze These
there is a larger point to be made about the unaccountability of "civil servants" at all levels, a left leaning pro government incentivized group that occupies an ever metastisizing permanent bureaucracy with its own law making and justice administration not sanctioned in our Constitution.
In reply to attractive bunch by inosent
Trump & Congress Both Owned by the ZOG!!
Make no mistake the Zog's jewiciding of multiple presidents, as well as many others holds not a small amount of persuasion over them all. That and the fact that the jew fed controls the purse strings.
Christ Is Right!
Hitler Was Right!
JFK Was Right!
Ernst Zundel Was Right!
Monika Schaefer Is Right!
Ursula Haverbeck Is Right!
And Many, Many, Others !
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
SHUT DOWN ALL JEW SUPREMACIST FOREIGN AGENT ORGANIZATIONS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD-NOW!
SUCH AS: AIPAC, ADL, B'NAI B'RITH, JDL, JDO, ZOA, ACLU, JWC, AJC, CFR, AND A THOUSAND MORE-NOW!
And Yes Jewzartlll, "It's The Jews Stupid" R. Vincent Bert
and since you seem to be fully jew propagandized, we will try and assist with your hopeful recovery:
"Against Our Better Judgement- How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel" Allison Weir
"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon due to the screeching of the jwc)
"The jewish Revolutionary Spirit" E. Michael Jones
"The Jewish Onslaught" Dr. Tony Martin
"Mein Kampf" Adolf Hitler (don't let the lying jew propaganda deceive you, this is a great book)
"The jews & their Lies" Martin luther
"The International Jew" Vol 1&2" Henry Ford
"The Controversary Of Zion" Douglas Reed
"It's The Jews Stupid" R. Vincent Bert
"The Host & The Parasite" Greg Felton
"The Jews and Moral Subversion" E. Michael Jones
"The New Jerusalem" Michael Collins Piper
"The Iron Curtain Over America" John Beaty
"Breaking The Spell" Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom
"Hoax Of The 20th Century" Arthur R. Butz
"The Six Million Fact Or Fiction? Sixth Edition" Peter Winter
"The Life Of An American Jew in Israel" Jack Bernstein
"200 Years Together-A History of the Russians and the Jews" Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
Pdf Link: https://www.docdroid.net/OdYUy5a/200-years-together.pdf
And watch "The Greatest Story Never Told"
In reply to there is a larger point to… by TBT or not TBT
Too bad you'll never be right.
I hope the Jews steal your virginity.
In reply to Trump & Congress Both Owned… by MoreSun
Fire a key player in America's biggest and most horrific political scandal in its history, bar none? BTW, it goes all the way up to Barack Hussein.
In reply to attractive bunch by inosent
H'mm...Nellie almost looks like John Podesta in drag!
In reply to Any stupid fuck that marries… by MARDUKTA
Bullshit... Sessions works for Trump, Trump can order Sessions to fire the guy, Trump can fire sessions any second of the day he wants to. So Bullshit on this, Trump wants what is happening to happen.
Exactly. Americans should not mistake contention (which Trump's tweets cause) for action. He's a puppet, our Mighty Tangerine, and he'll do nothing.
In reply to Bullshit by Aubiekong
You both appear to be right- strike that, YOU ARE RIGHT UD. We had hope, but as usual the Zog has still got the upper & under hand of the situation.
Trumps crowing at the jew Aipac about his jew grandchildren, along with the support of jew carl ichan, the jew sheldon adelson, the jew kushners, and the fact that all his children married jews- we have all been slimy jew bushwhacked again!!!
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
In reply to Exactly. Americans should… by Uchtdorf
Maybe you folks should read about the Saturday Night Massacre if you think a President can do anything he likes any time he wants.
In reply to You appear to be right UD… by MoreSun
You obviously have no clue what it takes to successfully fire a "civil servant" and make it stick. On the other hand, if there's enough public notoriety in advance of actual firing, that can seriously undercut union support for allowing the miscreant to remain on payroll.
In reply to Bullshit by Aubiekong
The point you make is well-taken. What the fuck is Trump doing in the White House calling on Sessions to fire Ohr ? Ohr is an Executive Branch member, the President has control over the Executive branch. Either fire Ohr yourself or order Sessions to fire him. If Sessions refuses, fire Sessions as well ! There certainly is just cause to fire Ohr, there is no way this clown should still be in the Justice Department. So charging that Trump was obstructing justice by firing Ohr (or Sessions if he does not comply) is ridiculous.
Which inevitably leads anyone looking at this matter with half a brain to wonder what the fuck is the real story here ? Why is the guy with the power so afraid to use it, especially in such warranted circumstances ?
In reply to Bullshit by Aubiekong
What was the Saturday Night Massacre?
https://www.history.com/news/what-was-the-saturday-night-massacre
In reply to The point you make is well… by Harry Lightning
"Trump wants what is happening to happen."
Correct. If Trump wants Ohr or Sessions fired they will be fired. He is not afraid to fire people and he has proven to be adept at playing the MSM and guiding the narrative where he wants it to go even as they attempt to guide it in a different direction. It's a gradual and methodical process and many of his actions and tweets should be viewed in this context, just as each of the MSM fake news stories are the same thing from the other side. Not isolated or random, part of a larger strategy in a full-blown propaganda war.
When Trump tweets about something within his authority to act on but does nothing it's because he believes it more helpful to his cause to have them exactly where they are and use them to make public statements. When that time has passed they will be fired (like Comey, McCabe, Strzok, etc).
The real question is what are his reasons and tactics in doing it this way?
In reply to Bullshit by Aubiekong
It's my hope that he lets it go on for the distraction. Squirrel!
In reply to "Trump wants what is… by bowie28
Precisely. He needs to make it appear that he and Sessions are at odds, where they are not. That's why he's pushing the language with his tweets to JS, like the Rip Van Winkle tweet. So, when Jeff does the dirty deeds (in the eyes of the left) it won't be cause for a complete meltdown, of those that the MSM has been outright lying to.
There will be a need for all to understand what is happening soon, and DJT's language is very focused where it needs to be. Long term is right.
In reply to "Trump wants what is… by bowie28
.
In reply to "Trump wants what is… by bowie28
The trouble isn't firing Sessions, the trouble is replacing him with a non-swamp creature. The Senate has to confirm the appointment and many of Sessions' long-time colleagues in the Senate will not take well to his firing. Trump has his hands tied.
In reply to Bullshit by Aubiekong
Are you saying that the Tangerine with the bigly Tweeter Power can't create support from his supporters to contact their Senators and demand that they put a constitutional Attorney General in office?
In reply to The trouble isn't firing… by Hyjinx
Yes, that's what he's saying.
Believe it or not Twitter is not magic and all the old rule still apply.
In reply to Are you saying that the… by Uchtdorf
Why is it necessary for the president to point out the obvious? Anywhere but in government, this man would have long ago been dropped like a hot rock.
A case like this is hard for government unions to defend. Trump is successfully goading them to make a mockery of themselves trying, as in the Brennan security clearance comedy.
In reply to why is it necessary to point… by bh2
Exactly.
In reply to A case like this is hard for… by TBT or not TBT
Why is it necessary for the president to point out the obvious? Anywhere but in government, this man would have long ago been dropped like a hot rock.
Tweets are the only way Trump can keep Ohr in the news cycle. MSM is ignoring it and trying to distract with Omorosa or the newest manufactured anti-Trump story.
MSM is a wing of the Democrat party and will protect them at all costs.
In reply to why is it necessary to point… by bh2
I just don't get it. It's OK for me to say "he should be fired", I can't do anything about it. But Trump is the Boss. Why the fuck are not these people getting canned, jailed, shot?
The small fish will lead to the bigger fucking fish.
All according to The Plan, which is working perfectly.
In reply to I just don't get it. It's… by Socratic Dog
Cause he's a useless maggot doing nothing but whine day after day.
In reply to I just don't get it. It's… by Socratic Dog
When they are obligated to report to work you can keep tabs on them. The minute they get fired they spew their toxic bull crap all over the telly 24/7. Give somebody enough rope and they hang themselves. Trump is good at this. He'll get rid of them when the time is right. Sessions is a jerk-off, by the way.
In reply to I just don't get it. It's… by Socratic Dog
"Enjoy the show" that is just beginning. Go long popcorn.
Why did Bruce get into direct contact with Chris Steele? The wife with the ham radio license who worked at FusionGPS could have provided all the cover that anybody could dream of for a conspiracy, yet Bruce goes into direct contact and then documents it with FBI 302's... what were they thinking???
The mentally insane never think clearly, if at all, now do they?
In reply to Why did Bruce get into… by otschelnik
" yet Bruce goes into direct contact and then documents it with FBI 302's... what were they thinking??? "
That Hillary would be POTUS.
In reply to Why did Bruce get into… by otschelnik
Haha!
And they wanted as much documented proof as possible, to show Hillary they were good soldiers! For future advancement.
Problem is, once securely documented, as proof to the New Clinton Administration, it's a bigger crime to go back and wipe it, like with a cloth. At least for these low level fucks.
Haha! Documented their own conspiracy, etched in stone.
In reply to " yet Bruce goes into direct… by boattrash
They were (over) confidant Skankles would win. Didn't pan out.
In reply to Why did Bruce get into… by otschelnik
Habit. And the feeling they were gonna win.
In reply to Why did Bruce get into… by otschelnik
They never thought Hillary would lose.
In reply to Why did Bruce get into… by otschelnik
A Slow moving Murder Mystery. I love it.
His name was Seth Rich, he was killed with Uranium, in Bengazi. and no the Butler didn't do it.
Was it Col. Mustard in the Conservatory with a lead pipe?
In reply to A Slow moving Murder Mystery… by Dragon HAwk
Christ, aren't people sick of hearing this clown whine day after day about the same things already?
As youre whining? His outrage regarding the corruption is shared by many whereas your whining is in fact useless and quite tiresome.
In reply to Christ, aren't people sick… by boostedhorse
Yeah the orange f**k is so damn outraged that he gave Hillary a free pass, he has the power to end this "rigged witch hunt" that he whines every fuking morning about. Go ahead and do something about it then you absolute fuking useless clown.
It seems people here like "the show", so good on you. You must have absolutely nothing better to do than to read this completely empty whining that will lead to absolutely nowhere.
EDIT: And now he's again whining about Powell raising rates...unbelievable.
In reply to as youre whining by overbet