Trump Taunts "Worst CIA Director", "Political Hack" Brennan Over Lawsuit Threat

President Trump's ongoing battle with John Brennan escalated over the weekend, when the former CIA Director threatened to sue the Trump administration after his security clearance was stripped.
In a Sunday interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, Brennan blasted Trump for what he calls an "egregious abuse of power and authority," adding that he's "been contacted by a number of lawyers" who have advised him on legal options - including the possibility of suing the Trump administration for an injunction to stop more clearances from being revoked.
WATCH: Former CIA Director @JohnBrennan says, 'I have been contacted by a number of lawyers.' #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/BnnpG33kgU— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018
On Monday morning, President Trump hit back - tweeting "I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue!"
I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018
In a follow-up tweet, Trump said "Everybody wants to keep their Security Clearance, it’s worth great prestige and big dollars, even board seats, and that is why certain people are coming forward to protect Brennan. It certainly isn’t because of the good job he did! He is a political “hack.”"
Everybody wants to keep their Security Clearance, it’s worth great prestige and big dollars, even board seats, and that is why certain people are coming forward to protect Brennan. It certainly isn’t because of the good job he did! He is a political “hack.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018
On Wednesday, the White House announced that it was revoking Brennan's clearance, and that the status of other former officials was under review. Critics have accused the White House of trying to silence political opponents. "Trump says he is reviewing security clearances for nine other individuals: James Clapper, James Comey, Michael Hayden, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. Some have been publicly critical of the president, while others are linked to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference," wrote the Washington Post on Wednesday.
Blowback
Brennan has taken flack over his recent outbursts, including accusing President Trump of treason (which MSNBC's Rachel Maddow of all people took him to task over).
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper threw former CIA Director John Brennan under the bus on Sunday, telling CNN's "State of the Union" that "John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself," adding "John is subtle like a freight train and he's gonna say what's on his mind."
Brennan's increasingly inflammatory commentary of late has also drawn the attention of Congressional GOP. On Thursday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) slammed Brennan for "purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power."
"If his statement is based on intelligence he has seen since leaving office, it constitutes an intelligence breach. If he has some other personal knowledge of or evidence of collusion, it should be disclosed to the special counsel, not The New York Times," said Burr, who added that Trump had the "full authority" to rescind Brennan's clearance if the former CIA Director's statements were "purely politicial and based on conjecture."
On Friday's broadcast of MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show," Brennan defiantly stood behind his statement that Trump committed treason during the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he called "nothing short of treasonous," before walking it back moments later.
"After Helsinki, you were stark, and even a little bit scary in your criticism of his behavior. You said it rose to treason," said Maddow.
"I said it was nothing short of treasonous," replied Brennan.
Maddow pushed back: "In this current controversy, that specific comment has been singled out by a number of people as a comment that maybe, by you, crossed the line, that was maybe –."
"Crossed what line?" Brennan responded.
Maddow said that she wasn't going to question Brennan's right to his remarks, though then asked "But do you stand by that consideration, and can you explain, can you elaborate what you mean by treasonous? It’s a very serious allegation."
Brennan answered: "I know what the Russians did in interfering in the election. I have 100% confidence in what they did. And for Mr. Trump to stand on that stage in Helsinki, with all the world’s eyes upon him, and to basically [say] he wouldn’t — he doesn’t understand why would the Russians interfere in the election. He’s given Mr. Putin and the Russians a pass time after time after time, and he keeps referring to this whole investigation as a witch hunt, as bogus, as — and to me, this was an attack against the foundational principle of our great republic, which is, the right of all Americans to choose their elected leaders. And for Mr. Trump to so cavalierly just dismiss that, yes, sometimes my Irish comes out, and — in my tweets, and I did say that it rises to and exceeds the level of high crimes and misdemeanors and is nothing short of treasonous. … I didn’t mean that he committed treason, but it was a term that I used, nothing short of treasonous."
Remember when John Brennan said Trump's behavior was "treasonous"? Turns out he didn't mean it: pic.twitter.com/PVm7mVkiJ5— Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 18, 2018
Comments
Trump is Sorely Afflicted with Mad Cow Disease
A brutish president trapped in an extreme mental state.
Suffering from intellectual self abuse he watches TV all night.
Fits and fears, orange paranoia: a sad aberration in American history.
1. "I didn’t mean that he committed treason" - Well, looks like somebody had a 'sit down talk' with Mr. Brennan; the 'light' he was shining on "The Agency" was a little too bright.
2. I'm sure, in all the years that Brennan was at the CIA, he committed no crimes.
3. I'm confident, that Mr. Sessions has discussed this with Donald and convinced Donald that Brennan is 'as pure as the wind driven snow', and even if they DUG THROUGH HIS ACTIVITIES FOR A YEAR AND A HALF, they would find nothing "any reasonable prosecutor" would bring to trial.
In reply to Trump is Sorely Afflicted… by Prehuman Insight
In asserting that Trump has Mad Cow disease, the writer Prehuman Insight exhibits exactly that: the insight of a prehuman, and thus less intelligent, life form.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Maybe the Russians actually prevented Brennan's own meddling from working or being as effective so he considers that meddling which is why he is so adamant regarding their guilt. Or maybe he has definitive proof of Russian meddling, but divulging it would also show his own guilt. He sure seems certain
In reply to In saying that "Trump has… by JungleCat
This is all theater dominated by ugly actors, a mere distraction. Has the Federal Reserve System been abolished yet? Has Hillary gone to jail yet? How about her aid, Huma Abedin? Have civil asset forfeitures been eliminated by the Mighty Tangerine?
In reply to Maybe the Russians actually… by overbet
You gotta admit, though, Uchtdorf, turn on your computer Monday morning, and this show from Washington is better than anything on Netflix! Wow! How does this Prez have the energy (or is it his team?) to constantly fight with everyone? More power to him!!!
In reply to This is all theater… by Uchtdorf
Maybe we'll see Brennan get a bed next to McStain soon.
In reply to You gotta admit, though,… by Anonymous IX
McStain is still on the wrong side of the dirt.....
In reply to Maybe we'll see Brennan get… by boattrash
Best..
President..
Ever
In reply to McStain is still on the… by gatorengineer
best tweet ever
TELL THE TRUTH TRUMP...and he does
"Security Clearance, it’s worth great prestige and big dollars"
In reply to B by strannick
Cyrus the Great
In reply to best by Life of Illusion
"It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue!"
So instead of waiting for him not to sue, why won't Trump file a lawsuit against Brennan "to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt"???
In reply to Cyrus the Great by King of Ruperts Land
Andrew Jackson
In reply to B by strannick
"Brennan answered: "I know what the Russians did in interfering in the election. I have 100% confidence in what they did. "
Brennan, you butthole, why dont any of you conspiracy nuts ever show any evidence of Trumps collusion?!
There's more evidence Santa exists.
In reply to Andrew Jackson by Meat Hammer
A hope beyond hope.
In reply to Andrew Jackson by Meat Hammer
Does anyone know even one person who can prove that their vote in 2016 was influenced by a Russian agent ?
Many on the left are insinuating that Podesta's emails were stolen by a Russian hacker, and if those emails had not been published then the Bernie supporters would have voted for Hillary instead of sitting out the election in protest. But is that really true ? For after all, weren't the Bernie supporters already decidedly against Hillary long before the emails were published, as a result of the way the democrat party's "super delegates" were so aligned against Bernie, thus rigging the primary ?
What bothers me most about all this Russian election rigging crap is that the narrative ends where it begins. There is no evidence of anyone's vote being changed or tampered with, and no evidence that Russian-supplied information stopped anyone who was going to vote for Hillary from doing so.
I am amazed that the American public, or at least nearly half of it, is allowing themselves to be portrayed as such imbeciles as to have fallen prey to what the democrats allege happened with respect to the Russian involvement in the election, This is such a far fetched story that people should be embarrassed to admit they believe it.
Could this be the long term result of what rigorous mind-bending drug use can do to the brain ? Is it also prima facie evidence that the drug culture of the 1960's passed on severe chromosomal damage to their offspring, which is manifesting in the belief of the brain damaged in this whole Russian election story ?
Sitting outside the States as a foreigner who lived for a long time in the US, I have to say that the continued harping by democrats on this ridiculous story, along with what rightfully does seem like a witch hunt by this Mueller character, all is combining to make America seem like a banana republic populated by a bevy of really dumb people. Not only the idiots on the left who continue to give currency to the fallacious story, but also attributable to the people on the right who control the Parliament and Presidency and still do nothing to stop the nonsense.
There are many who have wished for America's downfall for quite sometime, and I have to say that its starting to look like they will get their wish sooner than they think. The American people refuse to stop the bleeding in their society, they allow the insane to openly traverse among the sane, the inmates rule the prison, and the only guy - Trump -who seems to be committed to upholding the laws of the country is constantly being criticized for doing so. This is the modern application of the Theatre of the Absurd to politics, and the result is that America is really starting to have the look and feel of a massive psychiatric ward where too few of the patients are taking their meds.
In reply to B by strannick
"Sitting outside the States as a foreigner who lived for a long time in the US, I have to say that the continued harping by democrats on this ridiculous story, along with what rightfully does seem like a witch hunt by this Mueller character, all is combining to make America seem like a banana republic populated by a bevy of really dumb people. "
Oh how I envy you. I wish i were sitting outside the US right now. I'm looking for a place to retire outside of this warmongering banana republic. Probably going to have to perfect my spanish speaking a bit... and/or my french but that's no problem.
In reply to Does anyone know even one… by Harry Lightning
I'm in the Cayman Islands, its very lovely here and the people are friendly. We have a hurricane issue once every five years, so I try to leave for holiday when September approaches. They speak English as a primary language here, and its British law since the Caymans are a protectorate of Great Britain. Lots of pretty women fill our beaches as its a prime destination for holiday makers when the weather turns cold up North. I have been here for about ten years and I love it.
In reply to "Sitting outside the States… by hardmedicine
Agreed.
In reply to McStain is still on the… by gatorengineer
CNN and New York Slimes have put the Onion out of business.
In reply to Agreed. by boattrash
Only reason Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large John Breanan wants his “Security Clearance” kept is to conduct more Highly Compartmentalized Intelligence Clandestine Operations of Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People via False Flags, War, Murder, Drug/Gun Running & Human & Child Trafficking.
Now, with the CIA Front Companies & Sub Contractors in the Surveillance Theater & Security apparatuses. 5.1 Million Individuals in the US currently possess Security Clearances at all Levels. Big money to be made with Government Contracts, the Private Industry and subcontractors that still possess Security Clearance. What a racket. Having a Security Clearance is a valuable commodity.
Its the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Highly Compartmentalized “Intelligence” Levels that continue to attempt to openly subvert and oust a sitting President via a soft coup.
In reply to CNN and New York Slimes has… by 847328_3527
ehh, it's not good. People will never learn about the really important things, like the tyrannical rigging on the paper precious metals market, suppressing real money in favor of the almighty USD social divider control mechanism.
In reply to You gotta admit, though,… by Anonymous IX
I am Groot Mon, 08/20/2018 - 02:32 Permalink
I judge Trump on his actions:
He hasn't locked up Hillary or anyone from the Deep State for sedition and treason.
His AG is trying to increase the use civil asset forfeiture by law enforcement which is totally unconstitutional.
He has refused to order his AG to create a second special council to investigate Hillary, her classified emails scandal and the Clinton Foundations illegal acts.
He hasn't ordered the cleaning of the FBI and CIA from top to bottom.
He hasn't ordered the military to seal the US borders.
He failed to garner support in Congress to repeal Obozocare.
He hasn't curbed back illegal surveillance of all Americans by the government.
He hasn't pulled out troops out of Afghanistan or Syria.
He hasn't called in the National Guard to handle the violence in Chicago or Baltimore.
He refused to put the blame squarely on the fault of law enforcement in the Stoneman Douglas HS shooting.
He signed a 1.2 trillion dollar bill that gave the Democrats everything they wanted but not securing funding for the Wall.
He hasn't pushed to have Sanctuary Cities defunded.
I'm conservative and I voted for Trump but so far this presidency has been a complete three ring dumpster fire reality shitshow.
In reply to You gotta admit, though,… by Anonymous IX
Although Trump hasn't done everything perfectly, he certainly is doing a fine job of scaring the swamp creatures.
All at a steady drip-drip pace which can be handled by the American public.
Let's give him credit for that at least. And there is still much more to be done.
In reply to I am Groot Mon, 08/20/2018 … by Uchtdorf
dupe
In reply to I am Groot Mon, 08/20/2018 … by Uchtdorf
HAHA "MIGHTY TANGERINE" this is the best show going ... and has been for the last 9 years.... the faces change but the show goes on.
In reply to This is all theater… by Uchtdorf
Has your Mom made you a PB&J yet?
Burning questions.
In reply to This is all theater… by Uchtdorf
Brennan assumed because of his communist background and voting communist that the Russians must surely be on his side.
In reply to Maybe the Russians actually… by overbet
"Brennan assumed because of his communist background and voting communist that the Russians must surely be on his side. "
DEADmenASSUMED.
Regards.
In reply to Brennan assumed because of… by NumberNone
Brennan must drink the same water as lying former Senate DemoRat leader Harrry Reid. Two peas in a pod, also evidenced by their joint conspiracy with the fake dossier.
In reply to Maybe the Russians actually… by overbet
"Critics have accused the White House of trying to silence political opponents" So, they need a security clearance to criticize the President?
In reply to In saying that "Trump has… by JungleCat
POTUS would love nothing more than discovery in Brennan's lawsuit...Go ahead and make our day!
In reply to Critics have accused the… by inosent
What happened to Rosenstein?
The Wall?
Bringing Coal Back?
H1Bs?
Immigration reform?
I know this school yard stuff is more important but for fuck sakes..... can anyone see this for what it is?
In reply to POTUS would love nothing… by Totally_Disill…
No. People have gouged out their own eyes because they are afraid of unknowns and not having control. And that goes for both sides: libtards think everything will good if trump gets voted out, and trumptards think everything will be MAGA if they "trust the plan." It's easier to invent your own reality in your own mind, where all the unknowns are known, and everything is under control by a "daddy" type of figure.
Hey, I'd love a messianic "daddy" figure to save us all from lies and injustice, but I just don't see it with this guy. I think he's playing both sides and using used car salesmen tactics to enrich himself. I don't find it entertaining. When I want entertainment and escapism (which is good in moderation) I read comic books. Entangling reality and fantasy is not healthy, IMO.
In reply to What happened to Rosenstein?… by gatorengineer
Enrich himself?
Did Trump turn the Towers into Section 8 housing? Better look into that.
In reply to No. People have gouged out… by DingleBarryObummer
>Hey, I'd love a messianic "daddy" figure to save us all from lies and injustice
All hail Humperdoo... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqdsZAnKVA0
In reply to No. People have gouged out… by DingleBarryObummer
A security clearance is needed by his political opponents to sabotage the President.
In reply to Critics have accused the… by inosent
It’s more than just sabotaging the CEO. SEE POST ABOVE.
In reply to A security clearance is… by FireBrander
So Brennan has "100% confidence in his belief that the Russians..... blah, blah".
100% 'confidence' but 0% evidence.
Same as the 100% consensus for MMCC against 0% evidence.
Same propaganda levels. Same media support levels. Same BS levels.
In reply to Critics have accused the… by inosent
I am 100% confident Brennan is guilty of crimes worthy of execution...and I'm also 100% confident that if Jeff spent a year and a half investigating Brennan's activities, the evidence level would not be 0%.
In reply to So Brennan has "100%… by kellys_eye
Is that ol "Cock Snorkeler" popping his head up again? Anyway, what fucking grounds does Brennan think he has to sue to get his security clearance back? He's out of gov't and as far as I'm concerned everyone who is out of gov't should be stripped of their clearance.
In reply to In saying that "Trump has… by JungleCat
Yeah, I know someone that is an ISO for the FEDs, if you leave the Gov, you are immediately locked out 100% from any access to anything...no matter how high you were in the department.
I would love to hear Brennan, as an ex-gov employee, explain WHY he needs a security clearance?
In reply to Is that ol "Cock Snorkeler"… by chubbar
Brennan looks hopped up n some sort of drug. Probably opioid for his low back pain. He is barely coherent and definitely not rational.
I think CNN drags him out like a clown and is mocking him imo. He is certainly laughable. Very arrogant like the rest of the libtards, demorats and left wingers.
In reply to Yeah, I know someone that is… by FireBrander
Yes--I just posted this below. Brennan HAS TO SECURITY CLEARANCE TO REVOKE. http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=234005
The whole quarrel is based on pure horseshit.
In reply to Yeah, I know someone that is… by FireBrander
So, if they find a judge to issue an injunction against the President of the United States as to revoking security clearances, Trump should go on television and say he considers that an unconstitutional order hence null and void.
The judiciary can not reach into the Executive Branch on matters of war or intelligence or national security.
Separation of powers means judges cant simply order around the other branches without limit.
In reply to Trump is Sorely Afflicted… by Prehuman Insight
There is precedent for a president to ignore SCOTUS decisions: Lincoln ignored the Dred Scott decision.
In reply to So, if they find a judge to… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Then there is the famous Andrew Jackson quote: "John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it."
In reply to There is precedent for a… by JungleCat
Dan Coats, Director of National Intelligence, should step up to the plate and confirm the removal of thousands of Security Clearances. Otherwise, he is a cuck.
In reply to So, if they find a judge to… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Considering that all executive power is vested in the office of the POTUS, and that the authority to classify things is derived from POTUS's Article II powers, yeah, Brennan is arguing that he should violate separation of powers here.
In reply to So, if they find a judge to… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I keep applauding the usurping judges. Any thought that The Donald might have to select similar types has to have vanished months ago.
In reply to So, if they find a judge to… by I Am Jack's Ma…