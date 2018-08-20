Trump Taunts "Worst CIA Director", "Political Hack" Brennan Over Lawsuit Threat

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 10:33

President Trump's ongoing battle with John Brennan escalated over the weekend, when the former CIA Director threatened to sue the Trump administration after his security clearance was stripped. 

In a Sunday interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, Brennan blasted Trump for what he calls an "egregious abuse of power and authority," adding that he's "been contacted by a  number of lawyers" who have advised him on legal options - including the possibility of suing the Trump administration for an injunction to stop more clearances from being revoked. 

On Monday morning, President Trump hit back - tweeting "I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue!"

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said "Everybody wants to keep their Security Clearance, it’s worth great prestige and big dollars, even board seats, and that is why certain people are coming forward to protect Brennan. It certainly isn’t because of the good job he did! He is a political “hack.”" 

On Wednesday, the White House announced that it was revoking Brennan's clearance, and that the status of other former officials was under review. Critics have accused the White House of trying to silence political opponents. "Trump says he is reviewing security clearances for nine other individuals: James Clapper, James Comey, Michael Hayden, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. Some have been publicly critical of the president, while others are linked to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference," wrote the Washington Post on Wednesday. 

Blowback

Brennan has taken flack over his recent outbursts, including accusing President Trump of treason (which MSNBC's Rachel Maddow of all people took him to task over).  

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper threw former CIA Director John Brennan under the bus on Sunday, telling CNN's "State of the Union" that "John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself," adding "John is subtle like a freight train and he's gonna say what's on his mind." 

Brennan's increasingly inflammatory commentary of late has also drawn the attention of Congressional GOP. On Thursday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) slammed Brennan for "purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power." 

"If his statement is based on intelligence he has seen since leaving office, it constitutes an intelligence breach. If he has some other personal knowledge of or evidence of collusion, it should be disclosed to the special counsel, not The New York Times," said Burr, who added that Trump had the "full authority" to rescind Brennan's clearance if the former CIA Director's statements were "purely politicial and based on conjecture." 

On Friday's broadcast of MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show," Brennan defiantly stood behind his statement that Trump committed treason during the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he called "nothing short of treasonous," before walking it back moments later. 

"After Helsinki, you were stark, and even a little bit scary in your criticism of his behavior. You said it rose to treason," said Maddow. 

"I said it was nothing short of treasonous," replied Brennan. 

Maddow pushed back: "In this current controversy, that specific comment has been singled out by a number of people as a comment that maybe, by you, crossed the line, that was maybe –."

"Crossed what line?" Brennan responded.

Maddow said that she wasn't going to question Brennan's right to his remarks, though then asked "But do you stand by that consideration, and can you explain, can you elaborate what you mean by treasonous? It’s a very serious allegation."

Brennan answered: "I know what the Russians did in interfering in the election. I have 100% confidence in what they did. And for Mr. Trump to stand on that stage in Helsinki, with all the world’s eyes upon him, and to basically [say] he wouldn’t — he doesn’t understand why would the Russians interfere in the election. He’s given Mr. Putin and the Russians a pass time after time after time, and he keeps referring to this whole investigation as a witch hunt, as bogus, as — and to me, this was an attack against the foundational principle of our great republic, which is, the right of all Americans to choose their elected leaders. And for Mr. Trump to so cavalierly just dismiss that, yes, sometimes my Irish comes out, and — in my tweets, and I did say that it rises to and exceeds the level of high crimes and misdemeanors and is nothing short of treasonous. … I didn’t mean that he committed treason, but it was a term that I used, nothing short of treasonous."

 

Prehuman Insight Mon, 08/20/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

Trump is Sorely Afflicted with Mad Cow Disease

A brutish president trapped in an extreme mental state.

Suffering from intellectual self abuse he watches TV all night.

Fits and fears, orange paranoia: a sad aberration in American history.

FireBrander Prehuman Insight Mon, 08/20/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

1. "I didn’t mean that he committed treason" - Well, looks like somebody had a 'sit down talk' with Mr. Brennan; the 'light' he was shining on "The Agency" was a little too bright.

2. I'm sure, in all the years that Brennan was at the CIA, he committed no crimes.

3. I'm confident, that Mr. Sessions has discussed this with Donald and convinced Donald that Brennan is 'as pure as the wind driven snow', and even if they DUG THROUGH HIS ACTIVITIES FOR A YEAR AND A HALF, they would find nothing "any reasonable prosecutor" would bring to trial.

beemasters King of Ruperts Land Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

"It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue!"

So instead of waiting for him not to sue, why won't Trump file a lawsuit against Brennan "to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt"???

BennyBoy Meat Hammer Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

 

"Brennan answered: "I know what the Russians did in interfering in the election. I have 100% confidence in what they did. "

Brennan, you butthole, why dont any of you conspiracy nuts ever show any evidence of Trumps collusion?!

There's more evidence Santa exists.

Harry Lightning strannick Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

Does anyone know even one person who can prove that their vote in 2016 was influenced by a Russian agent ?

Many on the left are insinuating that Podesta's emails were stolen by a Russian hacker, and if those emails had not been published then the Bernie supporters would have voted for Hillary instead of sitting out the election in protest. But is that really true ? For after all, weren't the Bernie supporters already decidedly against Hillary long before the emails were published, as a result of the way the democrat party's "super delegates" were so aligned against Bernie, thus rigging the primary ?

What bothers me most about all this Russian election rigging crap is that the narrative ends where it begins. There is no evidence of anyone's vote being changed or tampered with, and no evidence that Russian-supplied information stopped anyone who was going to vote for Hillary from doing so.

I am amazed that the American public, or at least nearly half of it, is allowing themselves to be portrayed as such imbeciles as to have fallen prey to what the democrats allege happened with respect to the Russian involvement in the election, This is such a far fetched story that people should be embarrassed to admit they believe it. 

Could this be the long term result of what rigorous mind-bending drug use can do to the brain ? Is it also prima facie evidence that the drug culture of the 1960's passed on severe chromosomal damage to their offspring, which is manifesting in the belief of the brain damaged in this whole Russian election story ?

Sitting outside the States as a foreigner who lived for a long time in the US, I have to say that the continued harping by democrats on this ridiculous story, along with what rightfully does seem like a witch hunt by this Mueller character, all is combining to make America seem like a banana republic populated by a bevy of really dumb people. Not only the idiots on the left who continue to give currency to the fallacious story, but also attributable to the people on the right who control the Parliament and Presidency and still do nothing to stop the nonsense.

There are many who have wished for America's downfall for quite sometime, and I have to say that its starting to look like they will get their wish sooner than they think. The American people refuse to stop the bleeding in their society, they allow the insane to openly traverse among the sane, the inmates rule the prison, and the only guy - Trump -who seems to be committed to upholding the laws of the country is constantly being criticized for doing so. This is the modern application of the Theatre of the Absurd to politics, and the result is that America is really starting to have the look and feel of a massive psychiatric ward where too few of the patients are taking their meds.

hardmedicine Harry Lightning Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

"Sitting outside the States as a foreigner who lived for a long time in the US, I have to say that the continued harping by democrats on this ridiculous story, along with what rightfully does seem like a witch hunt by this Mueller character, all is combining to make America seem like a banana republic populated by a bevy of really dumb people. "

 

Oh how I envy you.  I wish i were sitting outside the US right now.  I'm looking for a place to retire outside of this warmongering banana republic.  Probably going to have to perfect my spanish speaking a bit... and/or my french but that's no problem. 

Harry Lightning hardmedicine Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

I'm in the Cayman Islands, its very lovely here and the people are friendly. We have a hurricane issue once every five years, so I try to leave for holiday when September approaches. They speak English as a primary language here, and its British law since the Caymans are a protectorate of Great Britain. Lots of pretty women fill our beaches as its a prime destination for holiday makers when the weather turns cold up North. I have been here for about ten years and I love it.

Chupacabra-322 847328_3527 Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

Only reason Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large John Breanan wants his “Security Clearance” kept is to conduct more Highly Compartmentalized Intelligence Clandestine Operations of Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People via False Flags, War, Murder, Drug/Gun Running & Human & Child Trafficking.  

 

Now, with the CIA Front Companies & Sub Contractors in the Surveillance Theater & Security apparatuses.  5.1 Million Individuals in the US currently possess Security Clearances at all Levels.  Big money to be made with Government Contracts, the Private Industry and subcontractors that still possess Security Clearance. What a racket.  Having a Security Clearance is a valuable commodity.  

Its the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Highly Compartmentalized “Intelligence” Levels that continue to attempt to openly subvert and oust a sitting President via a soft coup.

Uchtdorf Anonymous IX Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

I am Groot  Mon, 08/20/2018 - 02:32 Permalink

I judge Trump on his actions:

He hasn't locked up Hillary or anyone from the Deep State for sedition and treason.

His AG is trying to increase the use civil asset forfeiture by law enforcement which is totally unconstitutional.

He has refused to order his AG to create a second special council to investigate Hillary, her classified emails scandal and the Clinton Foundations illegal acts.

He hasn't ordered the cleaning of the FBI and CIA from top to bottom.

He hasn't ordered the military to seal the US borders.

He failed to garner support in Congress to repeal Obozocare.

He hasn't curbed back illegal surveillance of all Americans by the government.

He hasn't pulled out troops out of Afghanistan or Syria.

He hasn't called in the National Guard to handle the violence in Chicago or Baltimore.

He refused to put the blame squarely on the fault of law enforcement in the Stoneman Douglas HS shooting.

He signed a 1.2 trillion dollar bill that gave the Democrats everything they wanted but not securing funding for the Wall.

He hasn't pushed to have Sanctuary Cities defunded.

 

I'm conservative and I voted for Trump but so far this presidency has been a complete three ring dumpster fire reality shitshow.

DingleBarryObummer gatorengineer Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

No.  People have gouged out their own eyes because they are afraid of unknowns and not having control.  And that goes for both sides: libtards think everything will good if trump gets voted out, and trumptards think everything will be MAGA if they "trust the plan."  It's easier to invent your own reality in your own mind, where all the unknowns are known, and everything is under control by a "daddy" type of figure. 

Hey, I'd love a messianic "daddy" figure to save us all from lies and injustice, but I just don't see it with this guy.  I think he's playing both sides and using used car salesmen tactics to enrich himself.  I don't find it entertaining.  When I want entertainment and escapism (which is good in moderation) I read comic books.  Entangling reality and fantasy is not healthy, IMO.

I Am Jack's Ma… Prehuman Insight Mon, 08/20/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

So, if they find a judge to issue an injunction against the President of the United States as to revoking security clearances, Trump should go on television and say he considers that an unconstitutional order hence null and void.

The judiciary can not reach into the Executive Branch on matters of war or intelligence or national security.

Separation of powers means judges cant simply order around the other branches without limit.

 