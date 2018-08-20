US Soldier Killed In Iraq Helicopter Crash After Raid Against ISIS Target

An American soldier was killed and several troops injured late on Sunday in Iraq when their helicopter crashed after participating in a raid against an Islamic State target, military officials said Monday. There are no indications that the helicopter was downed by enemy fire, said Army Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman. All personnel who were aboard the aircraft were quickly recovered after the crash, and the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition has launched an investigation into the incident, he said quoted by Stripes.
Three servicemembers were evacuated for additional medical treatment, Manning said; it was not immediately clear whether the injured troops were also American, as Manning declined further comment on the crash before the dead servicemember's name is released after the next-of-kin notification process is completed.
Pentagon officials on Monday declined to identify where in Iraq the crash occurred or the location of the mission. U.S. and coalition forces are primarily fighting ISIS in its last strongholds in eastern Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley, but they also target remaining ISIS terrorist cells in other parts of Syria and Iraq. The coalition partners with Iraqi security forces for operations in Iraq and with Syrian Democratic Forces to fight ISIS in eastern Syria.
Previously, Newsweek reported there were 10 troops aboard the aircraft. The magazine said the aircraft was an MH-60 Black Hawk flown by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the Night Stalkers, which pioneered nighttime techniques for special operations missions.
Special Operations Command referred inquiries about the crash to Operation Inherent Resolve, the military campaign against ISIS. Officials for the international alliance and at the Pentagon would not confirm details about the nationality, unit or type of helicopter involved in the crash.
The death brings the number of U.S. troops who have died in Iraq and Syria this year to 11 — eight of which were the result of helicopter crashes. It was the second fatal helicopter crash in Iraq this year alone, following the March downing of an Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk in western Anbar province, when seven servicemembers died after it struck a power line.
A rash of deadly aviation incidents this year, including crashes during training outside of combat zones, has raised concern of a military readiness crisis, which some officials contend has been brought on by years of continuous combat operations, aging equipment and deferred modernization efforts.
Our heartfelt condolence to the family of @CJTFOIR service member who died in a helicopter crash in #Iraq last night. While the incident was not a result of enemy fire, it further demonstrates the sacrifices of #Coalition service members & and the danger they face everyday— OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) August 20, 2018
The latest defense spending bill, which President Donald Trump signed into law last week, created an independent National Commission on Military Aviation Safety to review and assess the causes driving such incidents. The commission would make related safety, training, maintenance, personnel and other policy recommendations.
Army Col. Sean Ryan, a coalition spokesman, stated on Twitter that the crash “further demonstrates the sacrifices of #Coalition servicemembers & the danger they face every day.”
In recent days, the U.S.-led coalition began its third phase of Operation Round Up, a mission to clear ISIS from the Syrian town of Hajin, which Pentagon officials have said is the terrorist group’s final stronghold.
Islam is cancer. Let them kill each other forever. The entire Middle East is not worth the life of even 1 American soldier.
South, Central or North AMERICAN?
African, native, latino, jewish, greek.... AMERICAN?
In reply to Islam is cancer. Let them… by Disgoatled Grunt
Well, let's all hope that the CIASIS agents that were "targeted" (for extraction) are OK.
/s
In reply to South, Central or North… by bruno_the
No sympathy for the ZOG enforcers
In reply to Well, let's all hope that… by dirty fingernails
11 dead US soldiers this year alone... Ok, I'll play, how many dead or displaced Syrians this year? Or in Yemen or in Palestine... How many immigrants have been displaced and how many rapes in the EU are due to US foreign policy at the behest of ME partners? The MIC created ISIS to destabilize the ME, then uses the same western resources to wipe them out... Just STFU and STOP THE INSANITY, the world is onto you shit...
In reply to No sympathy for the ZOG… by Juggernaut x2
“It does not take a genius to figure out that the United States...
has no vital interests at stake in places like Syria, Libya and Iraq.
Who is driving the process and benefiting? Israel is clearly the intended
beneficiary..." – Philip Giraldi, Former CIA officer.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to ... by Keyser
Keyser +50
In reply to ... by Keyser
Defending Corporate profits, aka Democracy or Freedom, around the globe.
Making bungholes of the world safe for merchants and traders to steal local resources.
In reply to No sympathy for the ZOG… by Juggernaut x2
That's what they signed up for, they knew dying was a possibility. They knew the risks, so save your sad story for people who don't have their own mind.
In reply to No sympathy for the ZOG… by Juggernaut x2
In reply to South, Central or North… by bruno_the
So, how much for a dirty Sanchez, same as downtown?
In reply to Google pay 97$ per hour my… by sana.khan674e
sheeeeeee'sssssss baaaaaaack
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton/hillary-clinton-steps-…
SHe is gonna lock up all the republicans... and put them in a room with donnie
In reply to sheeeeeee'sssssss baaaaaaack… by jmack
Operation Round Up. Operation Bayer. Cancer
Still way safer in combat in Iraq than a weekend in Chicago.
So the US backed "coalition" is fighting the CIA backed ISIS?
Got it.
Carry on sukkerz.
"Fighting". There is a reason the territory ISIS holds on the Iraqi border hasn't shrunk a bit in a year, yet ISIS can still attack Syrian outposts on the other side of the Euphrates River.
Do you realize how pathetic the US leadership is when Iraq are the ones who keep bombing ISIS command centers? They don't tell the US what they are hitting because the US warns ISIS.
In reply to So the US backed … by Duc888
Let's see.
5 years under obama ISIS rapidly expands and crushes both Iraqi and Syrian militaries.
One year under DJT and most of ISIS is dead and they are down to controlling a few goat herding villagers in the middle of the desert.
In reply to "Fighting". There is a… by dirty fingernails
Nicely sanitized version. You left out the helocopter evacuations, the resupplys, the missile attack, the sophisticated drone attacks, the car bombings, the attacks on Syrian troops, the attacks on Russian troops, the blood, sweat, and tears of the Russian, Syrian, Iranian, Iraqi, and Lebanese soldiers on the battlefield fighting against the rabid dogs Obama, bin Salmon, and BiBi created. You left out Trump's comment *today* about wanting Russia out of Syria. You left out Trump asking Israel to evacuate the White Helmets (who only work in areas held by ISIS, al Nusra, and cohorts and who are on video holding weapons and participating in executions). You left out everything that actually matters.
In reply to Let's see. 5 years under… by 2banana
Childish amateur attempt at lies of ommission 2banana. Keep practicing on infants and Progressives and other feminised minds perhaps, because that's the level your sophistry is good for.
Dirty fingernails - well pointed out. The actions of the Iraqi airforce too are a significant indicator of the grotesqueness of US lies - the Iraqis clearly saw that if you inform the US in advance that you are striking key ISIS resources, the ISIS personal 'coincidently' rapidly move. But when they only informed the US just as they head out to bomb, they got their ISIS commanders etc no problems before they could move. Gee, what a coincidence.
Fuckin psychopaths and fuckin citizenry of the Aglo-West for being too stupid to put 2 and 2 together.
In reply to Let's see. 5 years under… by 2banana
I think u got that wrong, it is the Conservative right backed ISIS...
In reply to So the US backed … by Duc888
Oh, no, it was very much bipartisan.
In reply to I think u got that wrong, it… by Calvertsbio
If there is one thing Rs and Ds can come together on it is doing their (((Masters'))) bidding in the Middle East
In reply to Oh, no, it was very much… by dirty fingernails
Well, they had to divide up into teams because otherwise the gig would be up. Besides, who would vote for the Psychopath Party? "We're gonna ruin your lives and literally eat your children. Don't forget to vote!"
In reply to If there is one thing Rs and… by Juggernaut x2
divide into teams- hilarious
In reply to Well, they had to divide up… by dirty fingernails
Sounds correct.
In reply to So the US backed … by Duc888
Yoooo Joe!
Edit: I cried like a bitch overseas at the burial ceremony of my platoon mates.
These motherfucking Dark Masons are going down. They may kick the chess board over in the process but they will pay!
"Truth isn't Truth"
I will tell the FED what to do and when
Trump - " I could run the Mueller Investigation if I wanted too"
LMAO ! When is this garbage gonna end... ? Soon i hope
USUS is still clearing the path for the Israeli states of rothchild? Same sheet different day.
Diversity engineering, diversity assembly lines, diversity pilots... Take your pick.
More people get shot in Chicago over a long weekend than all the wars YTD.
Bullshit....
That would be US losses.
Get out of Iraq. If the people won't fight for themselves, we shouldn't be fighting for them. If ISIS turns it into a cauldron of blood, then that's how Islam works, as it's always worked. Otherwise, just nuke the place from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.
How do you not have the slightest clue about what is going on over there? What rock do you live under anyway? FFS, it's been laid out in the open for *years*.
In reply to Get out of Iraq. If the… by NotGonnaTakeIt…
Get out of Iraq. If the people won't fight for themselves, we shouldn't be fighting for them. If ISIS turns it into a cauldron of blood, then that's how Islam works, as it's always worked. Otherwise, just nuke the place from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
No worries...
Don't ya know?... They all committed SUICIDE!
It's called combat action leading to a kill... Now re write it and give it a happy ending... Say one killed....
How many have gone through this US imposed meat grinder?? These dudes in helicopters will be the last ones i take note of.
The ones I feel sorry for are the drafted soldiers, but not the volunteers, they knew the risks. So if someday they happen to get KIA by the 100,000's on battlefields or ships by the Russians or Chinese, they knew the risks.
Oy vey! Another flag we must purchase. How many shekels will that cost us? We can get the evangelicals to pay for it, maybe?
But . . . but . . . Cheetolini has claimed that he has "absolutely obliterated" ISIS. He also said that (thanks to him) they're "wiped out" and "eradicated."
So on whom exactly was this raid?