US Soldier Killed In Iraq Helicopter Crash After Raid Against ISIS Target

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/20/2018

An American soldier was killed and several troops injured late on Sunday in Iraq when their helicopter crashed after participating in a raid against an Islamic State target, military officials said Monday. There are no indications that the helicopter was downed by enemy fire, said Army Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman. All personnel who were aboard the aircraft were quickly recovered after the crash, and the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition has launched an investigation into the incident, he said quoted by Stripes.

A pair of U.S. Army MH-60M Blackhawks prepare to conduct an aerial refueling exercise

Three servicemembers were evacuated for additional medical treatment, Manning said; it was not immediately clear whether the injured troops were also American, as Manning declined further comment on the crash before the dead servicemember's name is released after the next-of-kin notification process is completed.

Pentagon officials on Monday declined to identify where in Iraq the crash occurred or the location of the mission. U.S. and coalition forces are primarily fighting ISIS in its last strongholds in eastern Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley, but they also target remaining ISIS terrorist cells in other parts of Syria and Iraq. The coalition partners with Iraqi security forces for operations in Iraq and with Syrian Democratic Forces to fight ISIS in eastern Syria.

Previously, Newsweek reported there were 10 troops aboard the aircraft. The magazine said the aircraft was an MH-60 Black Hawk flown by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the Night Stalkers, which pioneered nighttime techniques for special operations missions.

Special Operations Command referred inquiries about the crash to Operation Inherent Resolve, the military campaign against ISIS. Officials for the international alliance and at the Pentagon would not confirm details about the nationality, unit or type of helicopter involved in the crash.

The death brings the number of U.S. troops who have died in Iraq and Syria this year to 11 — eight of which were the result of helicopter crashes. It was the second fatal helicopter crash in Iraq this year alone, following the March downing of an Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk in western Anbar province, when seven servicemembers died after it struck a power line.

A rash of deadly aviation incidents this year, including crashes during training outside of combat zones, has raised concern of a military readiness crisis, which some officials contend has been brought on by years of continuous combat operations, aging equipment and deferred modernization efforts.

The latest defense spending bill, which President Donald Trump signed into law last week, created an independent National Commission on Military Aviation Safety to review and assess the causes driving such incidents. The commission would make related safety, training, maintenance, personnel and other policy recommendations.

Army Col. Sean Ryan, a coalition spokesman, stated on Twitter that the crash “further demonstrates the sacrifices of #Coalition servicemembers & the danger they face every day.”

In recent days, the U.S.-led coalition began its third phase of Operation Round Up, a mission to clear ISIS from the Syrian town of Hajin, which Pentagon officials have said is the terrorist group’s final stronghold.

11 dead US soldiers this year alone... Ok, I'll play, how many dead or displaced Syrians this year? Or in Yemen or in Palestine... How many immigrants have been displaced and how many rapes in the EU are due to US foreign policy at the behest of ME partners? The MIC created ISIS to destabilize the ME, then uses the same western resources to wipe them out... Just STFU and STOP THE INSANITY, the world is onto you shit... 

"Fighting". There is a reason the territory ISIS holds on the Iraqi border hasn't shrunk a bit in a year, yet ISIS can still attack Syrian outposts on the other side of the Euphrates River.

Do you realize how pathetic the US leadership is when Iraq are the ones who keep bombing ISIS command centers? They don't tell the US what they are hitting because the US warns ISIS.

Nicely sanitized version. You left out the helocopter evacuations, the resupplys, the missile attack, the sophisticated drone attacks, the car bombings, the attacks on Syrian troops, the attacks on Russian troops, the blood, sweat, and tears of the Russian, Syrian, Iranian, Iraqi, and Lebanese soldiers on the battlefield fighting against the rabid dogs Obama, bin Salmon, and BiBi created. You left out Trump's comment *today* about wanting Russia out of Syria. You left out Trump asking Israel to evacuate the White Helmets (who only work in areas held by ISIS, al Nusra, and cohorts and who are on video holding weapons and participating in executions). You left out everything that actually matters.

 

Childish amateur attempt at lies of ommission 2banana. Keep practicing on infants and Progressives and other feminised minds perhaps,  because that's the level your sophistry is good for.

Dirty fingernails - well pointed out. The actions of the Iraqi airforce too are a significant indicator of the grotesqueness of US lies - the Iraqis clearly saw that if you inform the US in advance that you are striking key ISIS resources,  the ISIS  personal 'coincidently' rapidly move. But when they only informed the US just as they head out to bomb, they got their ISIS commanders etc no problems before they could move. Gee, what a coincidence.  

Fuckin psychopaths and fuckin citizenry of the Aglo-West for being too stupid to put 2 and 2 together. 

Yoooo Joe!

Edit: I cried like a bitch overseas at the burial ceremony of my platoon mates. 

These motherfucking Dark Masons are going down.  They may kick the chess board over in the process but they will pay!

"Truth isn't Truth"

I will tell the FED what to do and when

Trump - " I could run the Mueller Investigation if I wanted too"

LMAO ! When is this garbage gonna end... ? Soon i hope

Get out of Iraq. If the people won't fight for themselves, we shouldn't be fighting for them. If ISIS turns it into a cauldron of blood, then that's how Islam works, as it's always worked. Otherwise, just nuke the place from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.

Get out of Iraq. If the people won't fight for themselves, we shouldn't be fighting for them. If ISIS turns it into a cauldron of blood, then that's how Islam works, as it's always worked. Otherwise, just nuke the place from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.

It's called combat action leading to a kill... Now re write it and give it a happy ending... Say one killed....

 

How many have gone through this US imposed meat grinder??  These dudes in helicopters will be the last ones i take note of.

The ones I feel sorry for are the drafted soldiers, but not the volunteers, they knew the risks. So if someday they happen to get KIA by the 100,000's on battlefields or ships by the Russians or Chinese, they knew the risks.

But . . . but . . . Cheetolini has claimed that he has "absolutely obliterated" ISIS. He also said that (thanks to him) they're "wiped out" and "eradicated."

So on whom exactly was this raid?