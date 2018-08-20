Used Car Prices Hit All Time High

Submitted by Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research
Regular readers know that we consider used car prices an important, if overlooked, indicator of the true state of the US economy. More Americans buy used vehicles than new ones, making them a deeper measure of consumer sentiment. And since the supply of used cars and trucks is essentially fixed – you can’t “make” one – prices are exceptionally twitchy and move noticeably on both dealer (and therefore small business) sentiment and underlying retail demand.
The Manheim Used Vehicle Index is one widely watched measure, and it just made a new all time high for data from July 2018 auction results.
The numbers and some historical perspective:
- Wholesale (the index tracks dealer-only auction results) prices for used cars/trucks were +1.5% from June to July 2018 and +5.1% versus July 2017.
- More affordable vehicles saw the largest price increases, with compact and midsized cars outperforming the overall market. This is unusual; for the last several years it has been hotter-selling SUVs and pickup trucks that have led used vehicle prices higher.
- Cox Automotive (which owns the Manheim auction business) notes that the overall used vehicle market (both dealer and private sales) is currently robust, with a July 2018 selling rate of 39.2 million vehicles, +3% over last year and at +5 year highs. For comparison, July 2018 new vehicle sales were flat versus last year.
As for what is causing recent strength in used vehicle demand and therefore prices, Manheim notes three factors:
- Continued strength in the US economy.
- Growing affordability issues in the new car market. A quick Internet search on our part shows that a new Honda Civic is $19,000, but a 3-year-old used version will run you about $11,000. With US wage growth still slow, the latter is obviously a more compelling option for many consumers, even if it rises another 10% in price over the next 12-18 months.
- Worries about import tariffs, which pushes dealers to stock up on used vehicles in anticipation of rising new vehicle prices.
While it would be tempting to pin the surge in used vehicle prices on tariff worries, a look at the data since 2010 shows a different story entirely. Used car prices were remarkably stable from the start of the decade through 2016. The breakout to new historical highs was in mid-2017 (i.e. long before recent tariff announcements) and current year prices look similar to those levels. So yes, tariff fear-related buying clearly plays a role but the overall picture has been good for longer than that factor can explain.
The upshot here: strength in used car prices is more a function of good consumer demand than temporary factors like tariffs concerns. On the plus side, that’s a promising sign about the state of the US economy. On the downside, it says much about the lack of affordability of new cars and trucks; automakers face a real challenge there. On balance, we take it as positive news with only a small asterisk beside it.
Americans need to wake up and realize
the country is under a DARK cloud.
New cars are a ripoff
Been driving the same Nissan Sentra since I bought it new in 2006. Pushing 200k miles. Only needs basic maintenance & check-ups to keep her running strong. Of course, I like the idea of a new car...BUT I like not paying for a car every month MUCH MUCH more. Gonna drive the ole' girl right into the ground.
I bought a new car last summer because it was a much better deal than the used version of the same make & model. The rebates and 1% interest financing were hard to turn down. Very glad I did that.
I gotta say, the numbers show a 35% price increase since 1995. That's only 1.5% annualized price growth. Less than inflation.
Used cars are MORE affordable than they were 23 years ago. In real terms.
And new cars still lose a third of their value when you drive them off the lot. But, that new car smell is a real thing....consumer preference rules.
What happened to all those lease cars that were supposed to flood the market this year?
New cars are financed with massive help from the government and it shows. A new jeep Saraha is $52,000, an Expedition $65,000. If you don't thing there is a shit ton of Fed induced inflation coming to cover this nonsense you are just delusional.
The difference in this economy is that masters of the universe and the ultra wealthy now have a handle and are hammering wages like never before. They will never let wages seek their own level as long as they have money to spend on liberal socialist candidates who dangle entitlements in front of the population for a vote.
What the Fed won't tell you, is that they have a huge problem. Americans can't afford this, especially with the cash flow draw down that is Obamacare going on in each and every family.
There is an inflation crisis coming and it's going to be existential. No one, no matter how many years you finance can pay for a car that isn't a piece of crap on the cash flow left over after socialized medicine, and thats going to include a heck of a lot of college graduates.
Damn it! I was repeatedly promised, ON THIS SITE, less than a year ago, that used car prices were going to go through the floor. I have purposely been delaying buying until this happened. Fuck it, I'm going out and buying a $45K Toyota Tacoma. /s
Last week, Toyota dealership used car lot:
2006 Avalon
235,000 miles
Trade in value ~$900
Clean retail ~$2000
They were asking $6000!
I left after I saw that.
PS. Is it me, or all the Toyota cars ugly? Wife says they look like plastic toys.
It's still not illegal to price it like that and look for a sucker.
"A new jeep Saraha is $52,000"
"Laugh Track Deafening !!!!!, Meters Pinned !!!! Phhhuuuoocrackle - Speakers Blew Out !!!"
You list 2 particularly ridiculous vehicles. So grossly over priced with shit build quality that it's comical
Are you sure you're not confusing a week at a resort with costs of actually buying a timeshare?
Yeah well, this is the kind of crap that pushes Bolsheviks to act. We all know how that works out.
I'm going to 1 up you . . I have an '04 Civic with 250K . . because cars are terrible investments.
2001 Civic 315000 miles, still going strong.
Just bought a 2000 Toyota Rav4 with 256,000 miles on her and a new (used) engine. Mostly pavement miles, she is doing well and sits next to the 1986 Toyota pickup with a mere 129K miles (hard miles though). Bought my last brand new car in 2005, donated it to charity last year when it crapped out.
The radios work in both of 'em, but the air conditioning doesn't; and neither have much in the way of computers in them.
2004 corolla with 52,000 miles. Mechanic this week asked me if I wanted to sell it. LMAO. Yeah...NEVER...property tax is 130/ yr on it, not 1400 like a new car.
Dependable. Cheap, good on gas, not a carjack target. Perfect.
In reply to 2001 Civic 315000 miles,… by Simple J. Malarky
May the mileage pissing match begin...2000 Subie with 347K. First owner.
If repairs are <$3000/yr. that's conservatively, still cheaper than a lease (which I won't do), or buying slightly used. Should hit 400K before the motor and tranny need rebuilding.
1978 Civic CVCC...175,000 miles...recycled into pop cans circa 2000...that was a simple reliable car...never failed (even with blown rings in one cylinder) to start even though it looked like it hadn't run in years.
Sounds like used cars are.
Am I remembering it wrong, or didn’t ZH run a series of reports of how used car prices were set to collapse due to massive waves of lease vehicles hitting the market? I’m pretty sure I’m remembering it right, because I drive Sierra with 290k miles and I was thinking, oh good, just in time for me. ZH forecasts of an impending collapse are once again not so much.
Yeah was thinking the same thing
Yes they did. ZH continues to be source of heightened cognitive dissonance.
supply of used toyota's is sparse on CL.
everybody is asking and getting them sold for the same price as last year, only a year older and higher mileage.
a 200k vehicle is considered "lota life left vehicle"- which is true if taken care of properly and from japan or korea.
otherwise not so true-merican junk...
There must be all kinds of gaming going on behind the scenes. How many go to non-US markets? How many held back? How much do corporations swap out down their own private food chains so the fleet vehicles don't reach the public? Must be quite a racket.....
Used EVs, now there's a disaster in the making. No one wants those. Where are they? You ever see one for sale on a lot?
toyota trickles their lease returns into manhiem auctions. worked there and saw it first hand a year ago-maple grove...
dedicated lanes.
In reply to New cars are a ripoff by man from glad
Yep.
Just ask Elon.
Wtf! ZH said there was a carmaggedon happening?
b
buy used car(s).......rent them on Turo.
I rent cars by the hour just like my women.
Not around here. From what I've seen, the marked is flooded with used cars.
Yeah, and what are they priced at?
Bargain basement.
Where are all the cars coming off lease going?
Shh...otherwise you'll destroy the Zen from this feel good, pump and dump "news" article.
certified pre-owned at new car prices based on 100% loans made by the manufacturer credit arms.
This is the CarMax model -
Was buying a new car for my wife - the dealer told me straight up he didn't want my 4x4 pickup and I would be better off selling it to CarMax.
So I drive over to CarMax - they gave me $3K more than the dealership was offering on my truck.
While I was waiting for them to value my truck - I noticed they had the same vehicle for sale as the one my wife wanted. So I go over and take a look.
It was clean - looked almost new - had 20K miles - the price was a few hundred more that the price I had negotiated for a new vehicle that was a model year newer.
I talked with a sales guy for a while - he said the prices were not negotiable.
CarMax will finance a used vehicle for 60 months at 8%, no money down - and get the guy will shaky credit a loan.
It is all about the loan - same as it always has been.
The poor bastard that can't get a new car loan that would be $400 a month @ 5% - will get a used car loan at $500 a month and 8% interest rate.
CarMax is for chumps and chimps. Car payments are for losers.
Auctions and owner end of lease purchases.
All of the companies that publish used car prices (like Manheim and Kelly Blue Book) are owned by companies that..... wait for it!..... sell cars. They have a vested interest in keeping the published prices high. Good luck trying to trade your car in at a dealership for anywhere close to that number, though.
Don't worry, the Fed's got our backs.
/s
Yeah and the dealer will give you even less. Thanks to the massive incentives needed to sell new cars, dealerships are giving nothing for trade-ins to make up for it. It is common for dealers to offer almost $10,000 less than the retail used value of a trade. I'm not talking about offering $45k for a $55k car, I'm talking about offering $7,500 for a car that will go on the lot for $17k.
When I traded in my Accord, the dealership's first offer was $8200 and I laughed in the salesman's face and said, "If that's not a joke I'm out of here." Blue Book fair trade was $13,500.
Most low cost used cars just go straight to auctions and get sold off to Mexico and Latin America. SO there is very little supply of low dollar used cars left. You can barely find a used car under $10k from any name brand dealership, leading you to find those at the sketchy "we finance anyone" ghetto lots.
you can bid at the auctions yourself. go to https://www.copart.com/. it takes some balls to buy a car sight unseen but there are some real bargains to be had for someone who knows how to wrench.
Dealerships don't make any money selling new cars. The market is so competitive, and the margins razor thin due to the internet which allows people to shop around really easy. They make their money selling the good trade ins they get. They want you to take the $8200 so they can flip the car for close to $17,000. For a new car that sells for $20,000 they might make $300 in profit. Their profit on the used car is 100 % minus the cost of an automatic car wash and a quick detail of the interior. If the car needs any mechanical work, they will just send it to auction since paying their mechanics in the shop is super expensive on their own dime.
The cost of new cars is directly related to government regulations. Particularly mileage standards, emissions, safety, fuel (ethanol). Cars must be over-engineered, and engines and fuel systems made highly complex to balance the continuous reduction of weight, and increased demands of engine fuel efficiency, versus the opposite weight requirements of increasing safety regs.
This also ensures the present car-maker cartel continues.
If you truly want to beat the dealers at their game, find someone who has a dealers license and hit the auction.
Off lease, of any type, can be a very good deal.
The article is overlooking (I think) a key point. the car companies are paying the auction houses to withhold inventory from auction in order to raise the prices. This makes leases on ridiculously=priced new cars to be more attractive, and require less money down.
Easy to confirm. Post a chart of inventory volumes for the auction houses (assuming that they are 'on the books').