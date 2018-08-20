Venezuela Slashes 5 Zeros From Currency In "One Of Greatest Devaluations Ever"

As previewed yesterday, on Monday Venezuela officially slashed five zeros from prices and its currency as part of what has been dubbed one of the greatest currency devaluations in history which slashed the value of the official bolivar by 95%, an overhaul that President Nicolas Maduro said would tame hyperinflation, and which everyone else called the latest desperate failed socialist policy that will push the chaotic country deeper into crisis and unleash even higher hyperinflation (impossible as that may sound: as a reminder the collapse of Venezuela's currency recently surpassed the Weimar republic).
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ordered a 96% currency devaluation, pegged the bolivar currency to the government’s petro cryptocurrency and boosted taxes as part of a plan aimed at pulling the OPEC member out of its economic tailspin pic.twitter.com/3ty0DVgpQT— TRT World (@trtworld) August 20, 2018
As part of the devaluation, the official rate for the currency will go from about 285,000 per dollar to 6 million and together with salaries and prices, will be pegged to the Petro cryptocurrency which is reportedly backed by crude oil and is valued by the government at $60, or 3,600 sovereign bolivars. The Petro will fluctuate and be used to set prices for goods.
Government officials tried to partly mask the shock by raising the minimum wage 3,500% so instead of the new minimum wage being 1.8 million strong bolivars, it will be 1,800 sovereign bolivars: the equivalent of $30 a month. Banks were closed and busy trying to adopt ATMs and online platforms to the new currency rules; they will likely fail.
Less discussed was the concurrent increase in the value added tax by 4%, while officials also ended some gasoline subsidies, saving the government $10 billion a year, as many ordinary citizens are forced to switch from subsidized to western fuel prices.
Even though Maduro boasted in Friday night’s announcement that the IMF wasn’t involved in the policies, aspects of the moves bore a resemblance to a classic orthodox economic adjustment, even if those usually involve removal of the corrupt regime whereas Maduro is only becoming more entrenched. Meanwhile, most economists said the plan announced on Friday will escalate the crisis facing the once-prosperous country that is now suffering from Soviet-style product shortages and a mass exodus of citizens fleeing for nearby South American countries.
As Bloomberg notes, the symbolism of announcing the drastic measures on a Friday night wasn’t lost on many Venezuelans. In 1983, President Luis Herrera Campins devalued the bolivar for the first time in 22 years after oil prices crashed. The day became to be known locally as “Black Friday.”
When in 1989 Venezuela raised gasoline costs, lifted foreign-exchange controls and let the currency plunge, prices soared 21 percent in one month alone, leading to riots known as the “Caracazo” that killed hundreds and eventually paved the way for Chavez’s rise to power.
There were no riots - or celebrations - on Monday, however: streets were deserted and shops were closed due to a national holiday that Maduro decreed for the first day of the new pricing plan for the stricken economy, which the International Monetary Fund has estimated will have 1 million percent inflation by year end. Venezuela is already well on its way:according to the Bloomberg Cafe Con Leche index - which tracks the price of a cup of coffee - inflation in Venezuela has hit an annual inflation rate of 108,596%.
In many ways the devaluation is a mere formality. For years now, most people and companies have been unable to access dollars at government-set rates and have been purchasing them in the black market. As a result, the prices on many goods across the country are already based on that exchange rate.
"They had to do this because they ran out of money," Moises Naim, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and a former minister in Venezuela, said from Washington. He pointed out that oil production -- pretty much the country’s sole industry at this point -- has plummeted in recent years amid a shortage of equipment and technical expertise, foreign reserves have plummeted and allies such as China and Russia are providing less support.
As for ordinary Venezuelans they were mostly baffled by the monetary overhaul and skeptical it will achieve anything. "This is out of control, prices are sky high," said Betzabeth Linares, 47, in a supermarket in the central city of Valencia. "What worries me is how we’ll eat, the truth is that the way things are going, I really don’t know.
Most local businesses were shocked by the announcement: the new measures spooked shopkeepers already struggling to stay afloat due to hyperinflation, government-set prices for goods ranging from flour to diapers, and strict currency controls that crimp imports.
Private companies, already dealing with hyperinflation, years of brain drain, price controls and threats of seizure, now must deal with even faster inflation and mandatory wage hikes. It’s also possible that the exodus of Venezuelans to other countries will increase, even as Ecuador and Peru announced entry restrictions and tensions flared along the border with Brazil.
"People are leaving because of a feeling of despair, and the desperation will now increase," Naim said.
But the biggest question is how the military, without whose support Maduro will be swept from office overnight, would react. It was not immediately clear how the shock measures will sit with the local military which already runs much of the nation. Top ranking generals have been handed the keys to ministries, the state-run oil company and the lucrative business of food imports. Myriad exchange rates created juicy arbitrage opportunities that enriched many close associates of the state.
"Clearly this will hit Maduro’s popularity, but power is being sustained with bullets and not with votes," Naim said. "As long as the military continues to have access to lucrative businesses it will continue to grant support to the government."
For now there is little hope that the official opposition, a fragmented group of parties whose leaders are either in hiding or in jail, can stir a popular uprising: Together with several labor unions, the opposition called for protests against the measures Tuesday as well as a 24-hour national strike. It was not immediately clear if anyone turned up.
Maduro, who was re-elected to a second term in May in a vote many said was rigged, has said his government is the victim of an “economic war” led by political adversaries with the help Washington, and accuses the United States of seeking to overthrow him. While the US has denied the accusations, it has described the former bus driver and union leader as a dictator and levied several rounds of financial sanctions against his government and top officials.
Comments
I want to know what really is driving this real estate bubble? The fed rates.... I can't buy that... mortgage rates have been this low or lower since before 2008.
anyone????
You might try reading the article before posting.
In reply to I want to know what really… by hardmedicine
Socialism means we all starve together.
In reply to You might try reading the… by Truth Eater
Downvote it all you want, you commie fucks - it's true and you all know it.
I want to know why these good people won't take up their arms and overthrow this shithole government that continues to murder them in slow-motion? Oh, that's right. They gave up their guns...because the socialist dream can only work if you disarm, comrade.
In reply to Socialism means we all… by Killtruck
This is what happens when you give up your guns and let Democrats/Socialist run your country.
EVERYONE STARVES.
In reply to Downvote it all you want,… by Killtruck
But we are all equal right? Well, all except the fearless leader.
In reply to This is what happens when… by The First Rule
Like a Thompson's gazelle caught by a cheetah, it thrashes around for a while.
Then it simply relaxes and passes out due to shock and suffocation and that's all folks.
(This is the thrashing part)
In reply to But we are all equal right? … by American Psycho
When has massive government monitory intervention ever worked as a positive........?
In reply to Like a Thompson's gazelle… by pods
I got paid $10438 last month by working online. Its an easy online job to do and earning is more and better than the regular office job. I have found this job six months ago and starts earning in my first month easily. Everybody can do this job from home by just follow this web.
➤➤➤ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to When has massive government… by Stan522
Venezbabwe
In reply to I got paid $10438 last… by lisa.lopz
The Venezuelan people elected an idiot, which is always problematic. The sad truth is, ZOG is waiting in the wings to take over Venezuela and enslave it after it collapses. Chavez and Maduro should get credit for standing up to the ZOG "economic hit men", it's just sad that they wound up destroying their country to do so. In more capable hands, could Venezuela have stood a chance? We'll never know now.
In reply to I got paid $10438 last… by lisa.lopz
..."suffering from Soviet-style product shortages"...
Well, I can't imagine why?! ;-)
In reply to But we are all equal right? … by American Psycho
IMO, you also have to blame the money system. When you’re not the World Reserve Currency nation, you can’t print money from nothing forever. Hyperinflation will always inevitably ensue. It will happen here, too... once the US loses its counterfeiting kingpin status.
In reply to This is what happens when… by The First Rule
Watch as the plot unfolds in Venezuela. The same movie will play out here sometime in the not too distant future.
In reply to IMO, you also have to blame… by J S Bach
They'd rather flee and face the guns of their neighbors because their neighbors might show mercy. They know their government will not.
In reply to Downvote it all you want,… by Killtruck
Canada not far behind ...
In reply to Socialism means we all… by Killtruck
why process anything anymore.. just run around and shout louder and louder
In reply to You might try reading the… by Truth Eater
ROBIN TROWER - Bridge Of Sighs (1974 UK TV ... - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tLsFsGxLmE
Bridge of Sighs - YouTube
In reply to why process anything anymore… by dark pools of soros
Where's the fucking money Lebowski?
In reply to You might try reading the… by Truth Eater
hugo chavez's daughter the richest person in the country...............go figure
In reply to Where's the fucking money… by stinkhammer
This morning it appears an assault on zh to make comments sections appear vapid, absurd; useless.
In reply to You might try reading the… by Truth Eater
its the snowflakes lashing out, hanging out at starbucks bathrooms wiping the homesses asses and handing out free clean heroin needles. Trolling the productive class is the best thing they can do to ease the pain of Hillary losing.
In reply to This morning it appears an… by wolf pup
It was Chinese HOT MONEY speculation!! its over and so is global real estate. Just look at todays story about Manhattan luxury apartments price collapse!!
In reply to I want to know what really… by hardmedicine
Well done Sherlock.
(Add in a planet-full of other CBs who are also culpable) But yeah, the ChiComs are great at blowing things up.
In reply to It was Chinese HOT MONEY… by kurwamac
Slashing zeros is redenomination.
Changing the exchange value is devaluation.
Get the basics right, please.
BTW, they also raised the minimum wage by 3000%, which more than offsets the devaluation effects, which means there is more money going into people's hands, driving up the inflation even faster (i.e. the Weimer effect).
At this stage anchoring the currency to the cryptos means nothing, as they keep printing money and giving it to people to spend.
This is truly how currencies die and Venezuela is making sure it happens.
In reply to I want to know what really… by hardmedicine
Ownership by GSE Institutions/Corporations keep R/E Prices high... but after 2008 you get A) Hedge Funds B) many more REITs C) Federal Reserve D) University Trusts, maybe Foundations, maybe Hospital Trusts, maybe Catholic Church, maybe Royal Families of Europe
In reply to I want to know what really… by hardmedicine
Come to America that made your "$hit h0le" a reality.!..
Plenty of new jobs in AMER-I-CA (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-20/growing-reluctance-move-job-r…)!!!
And a tune that sells it! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhSKk-cvblc)... Ole!!!
Venezuelan refugees apparently aren't welcome anywhere, as they clearly can't behave themselves in neighboring countries.
Angry residents of the Brazilian border town of Pacaraima ran riot and drove out Venezuelan immigrants on Saturday after a local restaurant owner was stabbed and beaten, residents and government officials said. The outburst of anger was sparked by the robbery and severe beating of a resident in his home on Friday night by four Venezuelans, Roraima state security secretary Giuliana Castro said by telephone.
The four Venezuelan suspects stole 23,000 reais ($5,800) from the restaurant owner. He suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital unconscious but was reported to be out of danger, said Castro, who is also head of the state’s police force.
After crossing back into their country, Venezuelans migrants attacked a group of 30 Brazilians who were shopping across the border and who had to be taken to a shelter. Brazilian army soldiers stationed at Pacaraima to help maintain order asked Venezuelan immigrants to return across the border for their own safety, Castro said.
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=96Ba2_1534727656
In reply to Come to America that made… by Son of Captain Nemo
Dont these Brazilians understand that immigration and diversity are their strength !
In reply to Venezuelan refugees… by serotonindumptruck
Yeah sero
As well as Syrians (https://www.rt.com/news/436411-secret-directive-un-syria-russia/) and Yaszidi women confronting their paid CIA warlords (https://www.rt.com/news/436308-yazidi-captive-germany-isis/) on "neutral" turf... ironically in the lame attempt to escape the horrors where they were once indigenous and had a home... Now being protected "equally" under the "law"?...
Everything "BIG" in Amer-i-ca!
I wonder what lyrics Stephen Sondheim would be putting to Westside Story these dayz?!!!
In reply to Venezuelan refugees… by serotonindumptruck
Starvation and desperation does not bring out the best in people.
In reply to Venezuelan refugees… by serotonindumptruck
And I thought only the brilliant Zimbabwe clowns had this skill.
So easy, a caveman could do it. And likely will again.
In reply to And I thought only the… by Truth Eater
Atlantic Council takes down Washington DC Activist Group calling them Russians... in Social Media... then turns out on Kaiser Report they are not Russians, but grass roots. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMVv7cHVNyY
- Facebook shut down Pages 50 secs in
YES! JUST REMOVE THE ZEROS!
GREAT IDEA!!!!!!!!!
The Poles 'removed' 4 zeros.
In reply to YES! JUST REMOVE THE ZEROS! … by BigWillyStyle887
no we actually got rid of the whole communist currency and started a new one. They also forgave most of our foreign debts back then too. Something that can't happen today in this debt based global system on its death bed.
In reply to The Poles 'removed' 4 zeros. by Byte Me
Doesn't Germany still owe you for war reparations? I would ask for it now, in gold, at current gold prices.
In reply to no we actually got rid of… by kurwamac
they don't have enough gold to cover that!!! I don't think there's enough gold/silver in the world to cover that. When they self invade themselves with 3rd world garbage eventually we will invade them and take Berlin. I give it about 20 years from now.
In reply to Doesn't Germany still owe… by Yog Soggoth
they don't have enough gold to cover that!!! I don't think there's enough gold/silver in the world to cover that. When they self invade themselves with 3rd world garbage eventually we will invade them and take Berlin. I give it about 20 years from now.
In reply to Doesn't Germany still owe… by Yog Soggoth
Exactly, removing zeros can help in trade, but if you can't trade because you killed production, then it would be time to re-access. Did that commy even think of the concept that it costs real, or better, money/currency to print new bills that are counterfeit proof? Maybe the Saudis bailed him out. China will fund the entire thing for ... half the country.
In reply to YES! JUST REMOVE THE ZEROS! … by BigWillyStyle887
Send Bernie over there, he can fix things.
Venezuela was already in an advanced state of being "fixed."
In reply to Send Bernie over there, he… by socalbeach
The bolivar was, theoretically, backed by the nation's oil reserves - and it still crashed. A new crypto currency based on the same oil reserves will do the same, Maduro will be snuffed, and a new strong man installed to loot whatever is left on the carcass of Venezuela.
Carcass, Venezuela used to be such a beautiful city.
In reply to The bolivar was,… by Edward Morbius
Full disclosure: U have no relations in Venezuela, you have no financial links to VZ, U have no interest or investment nor friendships in VZ, and you have little human sympathy/empathy/compassion that would signal that you could help the people of VZ or assist govt. So you will not submit new resume' I guess.
In reply to The bolivar was,… by Edward Morbius
Great. A handtruck full of cash is much easier to get around with than a full wheelbarrow.
Five more zeros cut at the end of the year?
Venezuelans voted for these idiots. Let them eat Bolivars.
There was a Jew of Askenazi ancestry running against Maduro and his predecessor, who almost certainly had usury ties. I don't think they had a lot of options. They might own Maduro too. They like Marxists, they created it after all. Now who get the oil in all this chaos?
In reply to Venezuelans voted for these… by datbedank