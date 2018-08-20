The "Weakest" EIA Report In Years

Authored by Nick Cunningham via Oilprice.com,
The EIA just published one of the “weakest” weekly oil reports in years, which suggests troubled waters ahead for the global oil market.
The timing of the report is not ideal, coming amidst a currency crisis in Turkey, which has raised fears of financial contagion in other emerging markets. The strength of the dollar is putting a long list of currencies under pressure, vexing policymakers around the world. Some countries, such as Argentina, are aggressively hiking interest rates to defend their currencies (although the peso continues to fall). Others, such as Turkey, are resisting any rate hikes at all, which is clearly not a solution to capital flight and a sharp devaluation.
It is too early to tell whether or not the sudden crisis will be confined to Turkey or if it will mushroom into an emerging market conflagration that sends emerging markets – and perhaps even the global economy as a whole – into a tailspin.
These currency troubles could severely undercut global oil demand. Not only are crude oil prices close to multi-year highs, but the strength of the dollar and the relative weakness of a variety of currencies in the developing world, combine for a toxic brew to demand. Oil prices are up some 6 or 7 percent on the year, but in Turkey, imported oil is now 60 percent more expensive – the result of the meltdown in the lira.
While the specific percentages might vary from country to country, much of the world is experiencing painful increases in fuel because so many currencies are being trampled by the strength of the dollar.
The early signs of trouble to the oil market are starting to materialize. The EIA’s weekly report showed a massive 6.8-million-barrel increase in crude oil inventories.
Investment bank Standard Chartered puts out a “bull-bear index” each week, which incorporates the latest weekly data from the EIA. The index tends to seesaw back and forth, depending on whether or not inventories fell, whether production rose or fell, etc. The bank says that this past week the index was at “-100,” or the “weakest over the past five years.”
“The index tells you all you need to know, but the main detail is that total commercial inventories rose a thumping 17.53 million barrels against the five-year average,” Emily Ashford and Paul Horsnell wrote in the Standard Chartered report. “Crude oil inventories rose 6.81mb in absolute terms and 9.66mb against the five-year average, with the increase in refinery runs to a record-high of 17.98mb/d being the only bullish component of the whole crude balance equation. Cushing crude inventories rose for the first time in three months. Implied demand was lower [week-on-week] for every product except gasoline.”
Not everyone was so pessimistic. Commerzbank chalked much of the poor numbers up to a surge in imports, which may not last. “A countermovement is likely this week at least,” Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Other signs of trouble are appearing on the horizon. Reuters argues that the recent increase in distillate stocks is a red flag for the health of the global economy. Distillates, such as road diesel, marine fuels and jet fuel, reflect activity in the industrial sectors and global trade levels. As opposed to gasoline, which is a reflection of passenger vehicle activity, distillates offer a leading indicator that tracks shifts in industrial activity.
Distillate stocks were drawing down quickly at the start of 2018, at a time when the global economy was strong and oil demand was growing at a blistering 1.8-million-barrel-per-day rate year-on-year. This summer, however, distillate inventories began to rise. Reuters notes that European gasoil futures were recently in a state of backwardation, but have flipped to contango. The shape of the futures curve suggests that the market is not as tight as it was a few months ago, which, in turn, is an indication that global trade and broad economic activity is slowing.
The escalating U.S.-China trade war combined with the unfolding emerging market currency turmoil could put a serious dent in global oil demand for the rest of this year and into 2019. Oil demand in Asia is already starting to slow.
“The growth story is now more or less a U.S. growth story. The rest of the world isn't playing along any longer,” said Saxo Bank commodities strategist Ole Hansen. Brent oil futures are hovering just above the 200-day moving average, which forms a bit of a resistance preventing oil prices from crashing lower. The flip side of that is that if Brent does drop below that threshold, sellers could push prices much lower.
It appears the USA is the best of a weak batch.
Healthiest horse at the glue factory, which isn't saying a lot.
In reply to It appears the USA is the… by Stan Smith
It's more than enough.
In reply to Healthiest horse at the glue… by Pollygotacracker
Both statements are true but all the profits made off the QE disaster have to flow somewhere. That somewhere will be the US Markets. Bummer for the doom and gloomers wanting a US Market crash.
In reply to Healthiest horse at the glue… by Pollygotacracker
Very good point FFB... wish more would make it, as the silence on the greatest heist in history is deafening... while the left beats Trump up for cutting their taxes a few points (along with hard evidence it really is trickling down this time... shhhh, don't tell CNN)!
In reply to Both statements are true but… by Ghost of PartysOver
Wrong. USA is restoring economic strength in a BIG way. Other countries - stuck on high taxes and regulation - are still using command and control, manipulated QE instead of voluntary consumer purchases in a free market to stay afloat.
Ask Venezuela how that's working for them.
In reply to It appears the USA is the… by Stan Smith
Turkey lost the oil game when ISIS went down.
Turkey lost when they let that little wannabe islamic dictator into office ~ he will destroy Turkey
In reply to Turkey lost the oil game… by Erek
Blame it on Trump. If the much-beloved Hitlery had won the election, the US military right now would be fighting along side our ISIS proxy-army heroes in the take down of Assad and eventually moving towards WWIII against Russia.
In reply to Turkey lost the oil game… by Erek
Nowhere near enough up votes...
In reply to Blame it on Trump. If the… by Condor_0000
EIA is Energy Information Administration.
"...US growth story"- somebody should let the Fed know about this
Note to planet: You WILL buy UST.
It's been a currency war since 2004 or so. We sold the world poison marked at AAA and we will continue to force the world to use our paper... all at the end of the world's biggest loaded gun.
Note to planet: You WILL use the USD, and buy UST.
It's been a currency war since 2004 or so. We sold the world poison marked at AAA and we will continue to force the world to use our paper... all at the end of the world's biggest loaded gun.
Crude price goes up gasoline at the pump goes up immediately, crude prices drop Gasoline mysteriously stays levitated. Funny how that works, Logic is one dimensional I guess.
They raised prices at the pump a couple of weeks ago by a whopping 10% even as oil was dropping hard and fast at the time.
Here's another thing I've noticed. When they raise prices at the pump, they do so everywhere, to the exact same price, and on the very same day. I drive a lot of Florida, from Gainesville to Orlando to Sebring to Tampa/St Pete to Naples and when they raise prices everyone goes to the exact same price on the exact same day all over the state. Talk about collusion. Lowering prices is always done on an individual station basis and that's when the prices between stations begin to vary. But raising prices is everyone, everywhere, to the exact same price, on the very same day.
In reply to Crude price goes up gasoline… by Dragon HAwk
Bitchute is SLOWWWWW. There will be decentralized video services, perhaps when SAFE Network comes online, perhaps sooner. But Bitchute will not be it. Use something that can actually serve the videos without endless buffering. There are better alternatives than bitchute.
In reply to https://www.bitchute.com… by hardmedicine
No mention of tariff impact on fuel use? Probably less demand for shipping if products are sourced locally. Less China steel and lower soybean shipments equals less demand for fuel.
Oh but wait the economy is booming. As of late the EIA has been fucking with the numbers too. It's mush worse.
Short Gold and long on US stocks what could possibly go wrong....
This should be fun to watch. Here's hoping for gas to be under $1.00 some time soon....