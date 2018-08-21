86% Of Model 3s Produced to Meet Tesla's 5,000/Week Goal Needed Rework

Internal documents revealed by Business insider disclose that Tesla had to re-work over 4,300 of the much discussed 5,000 Model 3 vehicles it built in June, and later touted as a production target milestone. The milestone was closely watched and was of keen interest to Wall Street in determining whether Tesla is able to scale its business model.
The same report also gives those closely following the Tesla saga additional color what the term "factory gated" could mean. One would guess that Musk can't put most of these 5,000 vehicles - about 20% of which were built in Tesla's GA4 assembly tent - on the road, when more than 86% of them need to be reworked. Internal documents revealed that these reworks came during the week of June 23 and that each one took about 37 minutes to complete.
As we noted previously when we discussed Tesla's 5,000 Model 3 accomplishment, today's report would confirm that the company sacrificed quality in order to boost quantity. As a result, instead of 5,000 new vehicles out on the streets, most were likely "factory gated". In other words, they needed to be fixed.
This comes after the company claimed in its most recent shareholder letter that "The layout and processes of GA4 [the tent] are similar to those of the Model S and X assembly line, while quality and cost of production are roughly equal to those of GA3."
Perhaps, in addition to explaining the "factory gated" term, this can also possibly explain why thousands of Model 3 vehicles were sitting out in fields across various parts of California – a question that we raised back in July when we wrote this report.
Tesla's extended PR machine over at electrek tried to explain these stockpiled vehicles as follows:
There’s literally zero news here. We already knew that the number of Tesla vehicles in transit would increase significantly with the production rate. That will be reflected by much higher inventory at the end of the quarter.
It’s no surprise considering Tesla roughly doubled its overall production rate over a quarter.
When it was making 2,000 cars per week, Tesla was able to use parking lots around the factory as loading areas to ship out the cars.
It had to expand to other lots as the production rate increased and it recently spiked to 7,000 vehicles per week with the recent 5,000 Model 3’s in a week milestone.
Therefore, it’s normal that Tesla has new parking lots for vehicles in transit.
What is also troubling is that the company's "first pass yield", or the number of vehicles that made their way through the manufacturing process without needing rework, was anemic.
The normal range for the auto industry is between 65% and 80%, according to experts cited in the BI article. Using the numbers provided, Tesla's first pass yield was less than 14%. Obviously, the extra use of resources and cost of labor due to the rework were likely not only well above industry best practices, but could have been pushed higher than Wall Street analyst estimates. The report noted that most reworks were because of failed manual tasks and cosmetic issues.
Tesla, of course, went on record by noting that reworks can also include minor issues.
"Our goal is to produce a perfect car for every customer. In order to ensure the highest quality, we review every vehicle for even the smallest refinement before it leaves the factory. Dedicated inspection teams track every car throughout every shop in the assembly line and every vehicle is then subjected to an additional quality control process towards the end of line. And all of this happens before a vehicle leaves the factory and is delivered to a customer," the spokesperson said.
In any case, these surprisingly inefficient numbers provide yet another glimpse into "production hell" for a company that was supposed to have top-of-the-line autonomous manufacturing that was going to challenge best practices in the industry and possibly create a new standard. That notion now seems laughable.
However, most grandiose expectations of the "alien dreadnaught" performing with any type of efficiency had already been slammed back to reality over the last 18 months, when numerous production issues were reported and a meaningful rework of Tesla's production facility and procedure needed to be put into place.
If the company can only produce vehicles up to their quality standards at a rate of just 14%, maybe it’s time to think about reworking the production facility again - or putting up another tent.
Comments
Forecast: The Tesla "GigaTent Model 3" will be the biggest classic on Mars in the year 2053.
You guys are so fucking dumb. Do you even read the shit you write in its own context???
So never 1k a week.. and never 2k, or 3k or 4k, or 5k.... or now 6k or 10k a week.... And of course now that they have ramped production these guys at Tesla are WAY TOO DUMB to make a tally of all the things that needed the monstrous 37 minutes of rework and go back and address them in order of impact priority back on the assembly line....
Have you seen the lines in Australia today https://twitter.com/jimmylithgow/status/1031855772232110080 of people lining up to buy this car that Tesla has spent ZERO FUCKING dollars on advertising?
Zerohedge is becoming a joke. FUD Tesla central and wrong time after time after time. Cyndi Lauper should sue for infringement.
In reply to t by SloMoe
Interesting that the anti-globalist, Alistair Crooke article has disappeared . . .
In reply to k by So Close
We're gonna need a bigger tent.
In reply to Interesting that the anti… by Bastiat
Pet Rocks
"Sometimes I look back and wonder if my life wouldn't have been simpler if I hadn't done it." - Gary Dahl.
In reply to tent by ???ö?
If you thought you liked your Tesla, you're going to love it after rework.
In reply to Bbb by FireBrander
They've been "Musked".
A new adjective for an action that has now taken place to mean that it is either broken, and/or discontinued for use.
In reply to If you thought you liked… by RAT005
Those new owners must be really feeling good right about now.
In reply to They've been "Musked". A new… by El Oregonian
One more dumpster fire surrounding TESLA. What else is new?
Severely pharmacologically challenged mentally substandard arrogant morons pretending genius.
What you're seeing in TESLA is the life cycle of incompetence within a free market (sort of) economy. In what way can anyone involved with money and management not understand the outcome that is racing towards this company at the speed of light.
In reply to tent by ???ö?
Upon leaving the factory grounds yesterday a group of invenstors were interviewed afterward and stated;
"It's In Tents."
In reply to tent by ???ö?
It is on page 2.
In reply to Interesting that the anti… by Bastiat
Thanks--it got bumped down fast.
In reply to It is on page 2. by Rock On Roger
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-20/former-mi6-spy-alastair-crook…
It was an interesting read. But you might want to bring your dictionary with you since he uses a lot of five dollar words.
Personally I prefer the five dollar milkshake.
In reply to Thanks--it got bumped down… by Bastiat
He must have gone off the reservation on that one.
edit - just moved down to page 2. - ignore above.
In reply to Interesting that the anti… by Bastiat
Anyone using the term "FUD" exposes themselves as a soyboy with lesser education.
In reply to k by So Close
How many times are you going to continue the 5000/week lie? Since math is hard for you, here you go. Tesla own report showed it produced 28578 Model 3's in Q2. Over 13 weeks, that's 2200/week AVERAGE, not 5000! Hitting production goals one or two times, is not AVERAGE. Not to mention rushed production produces shit quality. And then there is the fact that the Muskrat has said that Tesla would ramp up production to 6000/week next quarter, and then 7000/week next year to be profitable. 7000/week is a 220% increase over what Tesla ACTUALLY produced in Q2. If you believe that they can do that in their tent city in just a few months, PLUS improve their quality while doing it, then you probably believe in flying unicorns too.
In reply to k by So Close
One of these was in front of me as I was driving here in Portland...Yesterday. These things look like Shit....I was right behind it. They are just a suped up NEON. Who would pay $50K for this heap of shit? Ever heard of Toyota or Honda...Bumpers will NOT FALL OFF.
This looks pretty fucking good starting at $23K.....No Bumper falling off.
https://www.toyota.com/camry/
This is the one that I want next...
https://nsx.acura.com/explore/nsx
In reply to t by SloMoe
Try owning a Tesla and have it repaired. Better have a GM or Ford for backup .
In reply to One of these was in front of… by takeaction
The warranty claims, will be out of this world.
In reply to t by SloMoe
. . . and any buyer of the Tesla car unit will factor that into the price, you can sure.
In reply to The warranty claims, will be… by 1982xls
I think it's the sex life of elon musk that attract those articles... fucking multiples whores at time seem attractive to the tylers, at least more than to know on which side of the ONE CHINA POLICY the zionist regime is?
Does Israel is for the rogue occupiers of Taiwan or for the Mainland...
hard choice to do for the chosen people...
is elon a chosen people?
the muhrican billionaires , and all of them are our mortal enemies, each of their lives is a threat on our own. Our liberty depends on their deaths.
Elon and Donald are Zio-Globalist Oligarch court jesters.
Thank you for choosing GovCorp, please keep your hands and feet inside the ride at all times, and enjoy the show!
In reply to I think it's the sex life of… by ztack3r
Zio-Globalist Oligarch vs the Russian Federations ones and China... it's gonna be fun... who will first strike first (and last:)?
In reply to Elon and Donald are Zio… by DingleBarryObummer
The MuskMan fails again!
Thank You for choosing GovCorp. Have a nice day.
gouge away....
you can gouge away
Brings back the nostalgia of the early 80s when I bought a Chevrolet and the oil pan fell off as soon as I drove it into my driveway. Back then, it was the Japanese who finally came to the rescue after having been the butt of poor quality jokes the previous decades.
predicting: BK in less than two months
Infamous Six Sigma, Kaizen, and Earnings Report blackbelt Jeffery Immelt is available for hire.
In Kali tents are for housing, not factories.
Bought an ‘04 Honda Civic used in 2011, 80k on the clock and paid 8 grand for it. 2018 167k on the clock and running fine. Oil, filters, tires, that’s it. Will easily run for several more years and with each year, the 8 grand I paid averages less per year to own.
Fuck you Tesla.
Good engineers, lousy business men.
Simply another example of lyin' in order to steal to make a killing without going to jail.
Who is the PPT on this one? Every day more neg's but it snaps off the low yesterday no problem.
This might go down just like in the Big Short where even a common stock is PPT'd and marked with support until the very end somehow.
Moar tents!
MOAR FIRE, MOAR BUMPERS, MOAR TENTS MEANS BUY MOAR.
Even the Book with the news on social credit scoring like in China that Alex Jones and many others have been reporting on for years is MOAR.
Everything MOAR.
In reply to Moar tents! by Voice of insanity
How much money you think Tyler has in his short?
Bring on SoX Title 3
TSLA : 318.40 per share up 3.2% on great news!
Come on, someone knows, who is running this scam? Silicon Valley Bubbledroids? Swiss National Bank?
Sign me up! These cars have the potential to rival the BMW Diesels of the 1980s and 1990s which were abysmal failures, the Cadillac V 8-6-4 of the 1980s, The Chevy X-Car with rear brakes sending you into a spin, The GM Olds 350 Diesel of the 1970s, The Audi LS 100 and self-accelerating Audi 5000, The Early Pontiac Fiero and other fine FAILURES of AUTOMOBILES! Once again TESLA takes the lead which all others struggle to follow! Oh Please! Just add water and voi-la: The rear bumper falls off! But Tesla drivers are saving the planet! No, they're littering it with charred lithium-ion charred hulks of crap unworthy of landfills!
The Board of Directors are meeting every day now (they were doing feck all before Musk's famous "420..funding secured") to try and salvage their own reputations.
All virtue signalling dbags of the highest order, James Murdoch and the female CFO of Telstra (hey...sounds like Tesla if you are an Aussie) have been caught with their knickers down ...metaphorically speaking (as far as I know).
Musk knows that his company is a fraud built upon a fraud, so do all of the ex Execs of TSLA (thats why they have left). The Board have been asleep and hugging Unicorns....so Musk used them like he uses his soyboy fans and indeed his girlfriend (ex?) Grimy.
Musk , with his illegal and insane "420" tweet, essentially told the Board that he was tying the TSLA anchor line around them, and if he goes down they are going down with him.
This has caused the Board to scramble with GS and Lakeview (or anybody they think can extricate them from Musk's anchor line) to find somebody...any feckin body to provide TSLA with more ($ 10 Billion ?) $$ to prevent the collapse of a company that is valued at $ 50B but has never made a penny in profit and declared the highest loss in their history last year.
Oh yeh...and there is that clear SEC violation and subsequent massive class action lawsuits using Musk's famous 420 tweet as evidence.
Any "bailout" of TSLA at this stage would be as fraudulent as QE 1,2,3. But that is what is needed and the probability of that happening is what is keeping the stock price from trading at 100.
Of course, because they're made in a tent. The only time I set up a tent is when I don't plan on being around an area very long. I guess Tesla investors are too dumb to think that way. Well ya know, when you get easy money it doesn't foster people to actually use their brains. Easy money, easy come, easy go.
I'm holding out for the Tesla Cartel model.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ex-tesla-employee-says-gigafactory-workers…
Now on these last few we might need to cut a few corners. Little things, like... Engines. [/Hunt Stevenson, Gung Ho ]
We could use another man on wipers. [/Kazihiro, Gung Ho ]
I don't see anything wrong with these cars. [/Mr. Sakamoto, Gung Ho ]
You will fix these cars. [/Mr. Sakamoto, Gung Ho ]
so QC is a pack of turd-flinging monkeys?
carry on.
"Deming, Dr.Deming...please report to the large Tent,
Dr. Deming!"
When they came out with the Chevy volt the General Manager at GM said "every one wants to produce an electric car but not everyone can do it as a business". I think he's retired now has a very long history in the company and he went through the mid 2000 recall disaster. The entire industry as a whole is a nightmare now like the air liners. Cutting corners will definitely not help.
the volt has promise but it takes years to streamline designs into something elegant.
In reply to When they came out with the… by rksplash
Let's all start a "go fund me" page so that we can get these Hot Teslas in the hands of Maxine Waters, Hillary Rotten Clinton, Jerry Brown and Nancy Pelosi of California! Precious cargo requires a special carriage and Tesla seems PERFECT for the task! Tesla: We may have not carried you from the cradle, but we'll sure take you to your grave!
Morgan Stanley just dropped coverage. May be working for them now. - Reuters.