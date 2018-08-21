Antifa Violently Attacks Man Holding American Flag - Except He's A Bernie Supporter

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:05

During a protest against fascism in Oregon earlier this month, Black-clad members of Portland's Antifa cell saw a man holding an American flag and proceeded to beat the shit out of him.

Soon a group of black-clad anti-fascist protesters, also known as antifa, demanded he lose the flag, calling it a fascist symbol. Welch refused, and a tug-of-war ensued. -Oregon Live

And while Antifa violence is nothing new, the American flag that set them off was held by 38-year-old cook Paul Welch, a Bernie Sanders supporter who was moving among the crowd of counter-protesters opposing a right-wing rally held at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park. 

"I didn't come as a part of any one group," Welch said in an interview with The Oregon Live. "I was just protesting outsiders coming here for their tacitly fascist event."

Ironically, Welch was trying to show people that Porland liberals are patriotic: "I had felt like showing that a liberal, free Portland — or any major city, really — is much more American and much more numerous and strong than any of these interloping groups," he said.

A "slightly progressive leftist" by his telling, Welch is a registered Democrat in Oregon, voting records show. He cast his ballot for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential primary and Hillary Clinton in the general election, he said.

The 38-year-old line cook is also no stranger to street protests in Portland. He said he attended the Women's March held during the weekend of Donald Trump's inauguration.

This summer, Welch, who works six days a week at a catering company, stopped by the Occupy ICE encampment on his days off to bring protesters water, toilet paper and sunblock, he said. -Oregon Live

Welch told Oregon Live that he's no fan of Trump or his policies, nor of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, whose Portland rallies Welth believes are intended to inflame the city's liberal residents - calling them "just offensive." He says that his decision to counter-protest with an American flag was to "take back" a symbol used more often by conservatives. 

"The right and certainly a lot of smaller groups like Patriot Prayer might rush to things like the flag and try to take it up as, 'This is our symbol exclusively,'" he said. "Part of my thinking was to take it back."

Instead, the only thing Welch took back was a solid blow to the back of his head. 

Comments

I Am Jack's Ma… Billy the Poet Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

First of all, what an absolutely ignorant faggot.  The least awful choice between Hillary and Trump was Trump.

To the Left the thought crime of ‘racism’ is far worse than actual violence...  and by ‘racism’ they mean when Europeans have any sort of ethnic or national identity.  THAT is what these imbeciles think stands in the way of 1 party utopia.

But...  why is a conservative prayer group ‘tacitly fascist’ but showing up to THEIR event with weapons not explicitly ‘fascist’ -  or at least certainly indicative of the totalitarian violence of the Bolsheviks who, leat we forget, murdered millions in Russia and tried to do the same in pre ww2 Germany (in both cases overwhelmingly lead by Jews), years before Hitler got anywhere near power.

Fascism’ was a *reaction to*  Marxist-Globalist anti-nationalist, anti-Christian, Jewish-led political violence.

 

Antifa et al sometimes pretend to be anarchists but they are largely Neo-Bolshevik anti-democratic, anti-nationalist One Party utopians.

I Am Jack's Ma… Cryptopithicus Homme Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

During a protest against fascism in Oregon earlier this month

Tyler, you gotta try to be more precise.

 

They were not protesting fascism. 

 

They were seeking to prevent American citizens from being able to say a prayer in a park. 

 

They were using violence to deny the basic himan and civil rights of American citizens because of a political agenda.

 

That’s quite literally terrorism.

insanelysane Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

First they came for the Gadsden flag and then the Confederate flag and now the US flag.  Time to shut it down.  Maybe Texas can secede from the Union?  Or maybe Montana would be a better choice with only a million current residents.

philosobilly insanelysane Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

the gadsden flag represented the navy, the confederate battle flag was for the army of northern virginia- because friendly fire, seriously check it out, people on both sides of this argument are idiots unless they say its anti federal govt- the us flag represents 50 nations enslaved by the blood of their own brothers to washington dc and is pro fuedalism and pro imperalism.the us flag is the same flag the kkk started flying when they stopped protecting people and started bashing them. they went back to the battle flag as a antifedgovt statement when govt made everyone besides white males more equal by law in the sixties. turns out pretty much everyone in history is a powerhungry asshole of one flavor or another. really want to take down the monster in dc, you need to elect people at the state level that will refuse to send their tribute to washington dc every year..