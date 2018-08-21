Buchanan: In Spies Battle, Trump Holds The High Ground

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
In backing John Brennan’s right to keep his top-secret security clearance, despite his having charged the president with treason, the U.S. intel community has chosen to fight on indefensible terrain.
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper seemed to recognize that Sunday when he conceded that ex-CIA Director Brennan had the subtlety of “a freight train” and his rhetoric had become “an issue in and of itself.”
After Donald Trump’s Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin, Brennan had called the president’s actions “nothing short of treasonous.”
The battle is now engaged. Trump cannot back down. He must defy and defeat the old bulls of the intel community. And he can.
For a security clearance is not a right. It is not an entitlement.
It is a privilege, an honor and a necessity for those serving in the security agencies of the U.S. government — while they serve.
Brennan is not being deprived of his First Amendment rights. He can still make any accusation and call the president any name he wishes.
But to argue that a charge of treason against a president is not a justification for pulling a clearance is a claim both arrogant and absurd.
Again, a security clearance is not a constitutional right.
Said Defense Secretary James Mattis:
“I have taken security clearances away from people in my previous time in uniform... a security clearance is something that is granted on an as-needed basis.”
Brennan is now threatening to sue the president. Bring it on, says national security adviser John Bolton.
With 4 million Americans holding top-secret clearances, and this city awash in leaks to the media from present and past intel and security officials, it is time to strip the swamp creatures of their special privileges.
The White House should press upon Congress a policy of automatic cancellation of security clearances, for intelligence and military officers, upon resignation, retirement or severance.
Clearances should be retained only for departing officers who can demonstrate that their “need to know” national secrets remains crucial to our security, not merely advantageous to their pursuit of lucrative jobs in the military-industrial complex.
Officials in the security realm who take clearances with them on leaving office are like House members who retain all the access, perks and privileges of Congress after they step down to earn seven-figure salaries lobbying their former congressional colleagues.
The White House statement of Sarah Huckabee Sanders on John Brennan’s loss of his clearances was spot on:
“Any access granted to our nation’s secrets should be in furtherance of national, not personal, interests.
“Mr. Brennan has recently leveraged his status as a former high-ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations — wild outbursts on the Internet and television — about this administration. Mr. Brennan’s lying and recent conduct, characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary, is wholly inconsistent with access to the nation’s most closely held secrets, and facilitates the very aim of our adversaries, which is to sow division and chaos.”
Trump is said to be evaluating pulling the security clearances of Clapper, ex-FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director Michael Hayden, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
This is a good start. Some of these individuals have been fired. Some are under investigation. Some were involved in the FBI’s “get-Trump” cabal to prevent his election and then to abort his presidency.
Some have become talking heads on cable TV, exploiting the credibility of their former titles and offices to undermine an elected president.
Again, they have a First Amendment right to do this. But they should be stripped of their clearances to show the nation that the president is dealing with insiders who have joined the Resistance.
At bottom, the issue is: Who speaks for America?
Is it the mainstream media, the deep state, the permanent government, the city that gave Trump 4 percent of its votes? Or is it that vast slice of Middle America that sent Trump to drain the swamp?
Trump’s enemies, and they are legion, want to see Robert Mueller charge him with collusion with Russia and obstructing the investigation of that collusion. They want to see the Democratic Party take over the House in November, and the Senate, and move on to impeach and remove Trump from office. Then they want to put him where Paul Manafort sits today.
For Trump, a truce or a negotiated peace with these people is never going to happen. But this issue of security clearances is a battlefield where the president cannot lose, if he fights wisely.
Americans sense that these are privileges that should be extended to those who protect us, not perks for former officials to exploit and monetize while they attempt to bring down the commander in chief.
Comments
Only reason Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large John Breanan wants his “Security Clearance” kept is to conduct more Highly Compartmentalized Intelligence Clandestine Operations of Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People via False Flags, War, Murder, Drug/Gun Running & Human & Child Trafficking.
Now, with the CIA Front Companies & Sub Contractors in the Surveillance Theater & Security apparatuses. 5.1 Million Individuals in the US currently possess Security Clearances at all Levels. Big money to be made with Government Contracts, the Private Industry and subcontractors that still possess Security Clearance. What a racket. Having a Security Clearance is a valuable commodity.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large John Breanan leaves Government with his expensive “Security Clearance” only to work for NBC and claim Treason. Talk about Sociopath.
It’s becomes a commodity in DC to poach people with active Security Clearances, move them into six figure jobs while the Government & the tax payer subsidize the Security Clearing process for people who go on & take lucrative jobs in the Private Sector.
Its the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Highly Compartmentalized “Intelligence” Levels that continue to attempt to openly subvert and oust a sitting President via a soft coup.
Yeah, Moon of Alabama laid it out well, too. http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/08/john-brennan-is-no-match-for-trump…
In reply to Only reason Pure Evil War… by Chupacabra-322
Now, in other less important news:
“Trump says ‘not considering’ lifting sanctions unless Russia does ‘something good’ for US”
"Something good for the US"? Like - don't make a deal next month with Kim Jong Un and help North and South Korea unite? Like - withdraw from Syria? Like - don't help Iran when we start our next war next month?
By supporting and protecting the sovereignty movement for the self-determination of nations Russia has already done something very good for real and true Americans and for the world.
“General Mattis targeted by Taliban (or US planted ISIS) grenade-rocket attack near Kabul airport”
No one injured in the alleged . Mattis already had deplaned and was on his way to meet with Afgan president. US Apache helicopter retaliates and kills and wounds numerous civilians. Mattis is visiting Afganistan to impress upon the Afgan government their need of US military protection and has announced that the US will be adding another 3,000 troops to the already 11,000 there. Apart from its genuine concern for the Afgan people, the US is concerned that if the US leaves the Taliban may again shut down the lucrative global heroine trade by burning off the poppy fields.
In reply to Yeah, Moon of Alabama laid… by Newsboy
Buchanan: Master of the painfully fucking obvious once again!
In reply to Now, in other less important… by FBaggins
Pull the security clearance of all who were fired first. That should have been policy long ago.
Pull the security clearance of all who are no longer actively employed by the government.
What private corporation continues to grant ex employees access as a blanket policy? NONE.
In reply to Buchanan: Master of the… by Last of the Mi…
The article means, "disgraced, former-CIA" Brennan.
In reply to Pull by GoFuqYourself
It all comes down to which judge hears the case. If its a leftist/activist judge then Brennen wins. If its a holdover judge from back when America still had rule of law, then the Trump administration will win. Theres no hard "law" that everyone is subject too, anymore. Its all about who appointed the judge and which side of the aisle is he standing on.
In reply to Now, in other less important… by FBaggins
it ain't fucking rocket surgery...if the commander in chief of the armed forces and chief executive of the United States does not trust you with sensitive material - NO FUCKING SECURITY CLEARANCE FOR YOU. That you and the other entitled snowflakes don't get this is why you are entitled snowflakes.
In reply to It all comes down to which… by brushhog
I understand our military guards those fields.
In reply to Now, in other less important… by FBaggins
High ground? Pat, it's what we call a "swamp" and the highest point is a dung hill.
Brennan and Trump's feud is a tempest-in-a-teacup.
In reply to Yeah, Moon of Alabama laid… by Newsboy
Trump Suffers From White Privilege
1. he leads a fleshly life of greed and insulation
2. decades of golf-TV-food-groping-revenge
3. utter self-absorption, lack of empathy
4. ignorant of the rudiments of American history
and western civilization
In reply to High ground? Pat, it's what… by bshirley1968
A prehuman's (aka deep butt snorkelers) guide to life: 1) Always keep a thesaurus & diary of your favorite limmmericks on-hand, 2) When in doubt, project your own insecurities. 3) Create multiple online identities so as to magnify your own self-importance on forum threads, 4) It’s always preferable to choose self-loathing over self-achievement, 5) If you get cancer after decades of lifestyle mismanagement, do nothing & let it consume you, ….If you follow these five simple rules, and you’re still not a happy-productive person, let the prehuman-snorkeler-troll know & he’ll craft you a cute, personalized poem as consolation.
In reply to Trump Suffers From White… by Prehuman Insight
Kabuki theatre
Day ~580
Not locked up
Obamacare not ended
Swamp overflowing
Still in Afghanistan
Still in Syria
No money for wall
Money for Israel
In reply to df by z0na8an0z
So 6 items out of hundreds that the prior administration fucked you on and here you sit bitching ha ha ha ha
In reply to Kabuki theatre by Dr. Acula
> the prior administration fucked you
Huh? It's been ~580 days of the Rothschild "populist" candidate. And you're still stuck on the Indonesian groid.
Why can't you wake the fuck up? Do you need smelling salts?
In reply to So 6 items out of hundreds… by Bill of Rights
connect the dots....
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_som…
In reply to > the prior administration… by Dr. Acula
In reply to df by z0na8an0z
Fucking right Im white and Im proud of it so fuck you. I owe you shit.
In reply to Trump Suffers From White… by Prehuman Insight
Kindly go fuck yourself with a cholla cactus.
In reply to Trump Suffers From White… by Prehuman Insight
Brennan is an Obamunist ass. To hell with him and his deep state ilk.
In reply to High ground? Pat, it's what… by bshirley1968
I consider a takedown of Trump my " GO" signal.
Go for what, you ask?
Fuck off. Use your imagination.
A big part of me begs for it to happen. I'm gittin old here.....
In reply to Yeah, Moon of Alabama laid… by Newsboy
It is my understanding, that once you are no longer employed as an intel insider, your security clearance obligates you to conduct yourself as if you were still employed. Brennan, calling Trump a traitor, is obviously not behaving as if Trump is his boss. The guy has no right to a security clearance as his behavior is clearly out of bounds.
In reply to Only reason Pure Evil War… by Chupacabra-322
Give him back his security clearance and then send him on a trip to Syria so he can see what his policies have done to that country. He can report back if he makes it out alive!
John Brennan voted for a communist party candidate in 1976.
He became CIA Director in 1980.
https://youtu.be/yEnlAu_edNg
▪John Brennan, a Security Risk from the Start▪
August 17, 2018, 12:05 am
~He plays the pitiful political hack and shabby radical to the end.~
The real story about John Brennan’s security clearance is not that he lost it under a Republican president but that he once got one. One of the peculiar footnotes of Brennan’s history is that he obtained a position in Bill Casey’s CIA after having supported the Soviet-backed American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War. Had Casey conducted the polygraph test in which Brennan admitted to voting for Soviet proxy Gus Hall in 1976, Casey would have tossed him out of the office. Casey hated communists. Whoever hired Brennan must have been a Deep State holdover from the Carter years.
All of Brennan’s propaganda about “Trump-Russian collusion” is just sour grapes over the loss of his preferred candidate, Hillary, for whom he was desperately auditioning by launching an unfounded investigation into her opponent, and a remnant of his pro-Soviet nostalgia. Brennan’s much-vaunted “conscience” was pricked not by Soviet leaders who slaughtered their own people and enslaved hapless nations but by a Russian leader who — brace yourselves — isn’t keen on postmodern Western propaganda in favor of gay rights.
Brennan prided himself on his “commitment” to alternative lifestyles and would pad down the halls of the CIA in a “rainbow lanyard,” as Bill Gertz once reported. Putin’s refusal to hold “gay pride” parades in Moscow infuriated Brennan. He also didn’t care for Putin’s unsentimental approach to Islamic terrorism...cont.
https://spectator.org/john-brennan-a-security-risk-from-the-start/
Yep.
The more I read about Brennan, the more I realize how badly socialism within the US could have actually gone.
I am stunned and amazed at the absolute filth of these swamp creatures as they're dragged into the sunlight.
How has our country survived these self-serving traitors for as long as it has?
Step out of your "ism" box and take a gander at reality. You're captured like the rest until then.
In reply to The more I read about… by Last of the Mi…
Could have gone?
Man, it's going, going...almost gone!
If she would've won we'd be FUBAR. We're not out of the woods yet.
In reply to The more I read about… by Last of the Mi…
Trying to overthrow the duly elected commander in chief is by definition, treason.
I think it's actually sedition, but close enough.
(Constitution defines treason more narrowly.)
In reply to Trying to overthrow the duly… by kanoli
Trump's an idiot. Bush & Obama gave him the golden keys - Rendition. He should disappear this dude somewhere far, far away... no comment for national security reasons.
Thats why they don't let the presidents know about UFOs. They then could just saucer away anybody they wanted too. (JK)
In reply to Trump's an idiot. Bush &… by Thoreau
Who would of ever though 30 years ago that there would be agents in the US government trying to overthrow a elected government body.
oh so what happened to President Kennedy?
In reply to Who would of ever though 30… by Francis Marx
Two-paws up to Trump's new look: the orange tabby hairdo! Check the photo... it's cool cuz I got a few orange tabbies that I love and respect.
I don't see any orange there. Are you making shit up?
In reply to Two-paws up to Trump's new… by Thoreau
Men with cats generally fall under the beta cuck male category. Do you share your soy milk with them?
In reply to Two-paws up to Trump's new… by Thoreau
Brennan must know much of whats in the Mueller report to say the things he said
having said that I'd still withdraw his Security clearance
just wait for the Mueller report
Can someone tell me how could a known communist get hired at the CIA, much less become it's Director, if there wasn't some serious flaws in that organization, bottom to top?
Was the whole place filled with the old KGB, except for Putin?
well Brennan is a very hard man in the steam room at the Pink Iguana Mens Club - thats how
In reply to Can someone tell me how… by shovelhead
The POTUS is compromized in a way or another, like the jeff sessions (certainly for him some pedo southern network), while trump who knows... but we know who are the billionaire of new york, and all of them are our mortal enemies, each of their lives is a threat on our own. Our liberty depends on their deaths.
/ \ - the sooner they die the better.
Fundamentally, trump has 0 cards, he is too coward to simply execute hillary clinton and chelsa. he is a goy cattle too dumb to see that all his lies about MAGA hide the real truth, this man is OWNED, he has no FREE WILL, and is a SLAVE.
Furthermore he is afraid of the americans, because he doesn't know what is gonna fall on him and his dear family when the world, and the specialists understand that it's all a FUCKING SCAM.
I can't tell you the official time of death of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, but WTC 7 & Saudi passport than can go through the sun is enough to tell you that already at this date it was done.
Furthermore the destituted prostituted children of americans prefer to censor others on their plateforms, build to spy on everything too stupid to allow them to operate near them.
But why shall I care? because to defeat this group ruling america, lot of destruction will be necessary.
first striking, D.C, Manhattan and L.A. is a priority.
the objective is first final strikes on the USA and all it's allies and assets worldwide, no reason to be nuclear... they have to wiped from existence in a safe manner for those who live in peace, love and stability afterward.
The proof of decades of deceit continues to trickle out drip by drip causing us to be dubious of anything we have been told or led to believe. The intelligence apparatus put together to help us win World War II did not disband but merely morphed into a giant fear spreading monster'
The constant flood of bad actors paraded in front of us has revealed the Deep State does exist and is corrupt to its core. These career power brokers inside of government act on behalf of the military-industrial complex as it goes about seeking power and profit. The article below delves into how they influence state policy without regard for democratically elected leadership.
http://The Future Of Americas Deep State May Be In Peril.html
the intel agencies are a poltical community that is accountable to no-one and who no-one votes for,
neither does anyone get the chance to audit the internal comms to check for bias or "world peace threatening" malicious acts.
Good for Buchanan.
These clearances are absurd. They cost much money to keep up and allow Obama Deep State Seditionists currently in Government (not yet rooted out) to keep past Obama Deep State Seditionists up to date on everything. To Hell with that.
I would think that security clearance should be removed once a person leaves office.
Hear.Hear!
There is NO (none, zip-point-zero, nada {nadadamn}) reason to keep a security clearance after your employment is over.
You're gone - you have no accountability, there's nothing you need to know, now. If someone wants your advice on what you've done in the past and they have clearance to know it, nothing stops you from providing that to them.
On the other hand, if someone wants your advice on what is going on now, then they aren't fit for the job and should have THEIR clearance revoked.
The only thing this "courtesy" provides is a personal participation trophy in the "intel-network" to display on your mantle.
Clearance, access, and need to know are the three gates to classified information, and all three need to go away when you do.
Brennan is an Islamic convert piece of shit.