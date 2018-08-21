Cudmore: "Everything Is Adding Up To A Sizable Gold Rally"

Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:30

After five months of losses, everything is falling into place for gold to get a reprieve, according to Bloomberg strategist Mark Cudmore.

Via Bloomberg,

Gold touched a 19-month low last week, down 15% from a peak in April.

Just as bears reach peak-excitement, the gold bugs are going to get some play time.

The catalyst will be the positive shift in the yuan, brought about by a significant spike in yuan forward points.

The link between the two assets is intuitive: dollar-yuan has become a dominant pair in influencing the broad dollar trend and gold is a relatively clean dollar play.

Further, dollar-yuan directly impacts China’s purchasing power for dollar-denominated commodities. That’s relevant when China is the largest importer of so many metals.

The gold bounce is being assisted by Trump’s latest comments on Fed policy and currency markets.

Two of the largest speculative positions in markets are the Treasuries short...

and the dollar long...

Both are suffering and that’s good for the yellow metal that also has an inverse relationship to real yields.

One positioning squeeze often begets another.

In an almost unprecedented move, net speculative positioning in gold and silver futures has collapsed in recent weeks.

As Peter Boockvar notes, "for those who care about gold such as myself, in the just released CFTC data for the week ended Tuesday, speculators went net short for the first time since December 2001 when gold was priced at $275 an ounce. It’s tough to find a more contrarian indicator."

All this couldn’t come together at a more awkward time for gold bears: last week’s CFTC report showed that net gold shorts are at a record.

That means it could well be gold’s time to shine.

exartizo Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:32

Wrong Cudmore and all Gold Pumping Assholes:

The yuan is not the driving factor in the decline in gold.

GOLD LOWER

MUCH LOWER

LONGER

THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO BUY GOLD.

DO NOT BE FOOLED BY GOLD PUMPERS LIKE GOLDCORE ET AL.

Coinista Dr.Strangelove Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:48

Yep, Lucy holding the "gold rally" just to pull it out from Charlie Brown.  "Ha, ha!!!"  Over, and over, and over, and over, and over again...

Now look, jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner old-bugs...  You have been LOSING big time with your pet rocks, listening to the pet rock salesmen for the past eight years.  "It's gonna rally," "it's about to take off," "pay me a big commission by buying muh gold."

You're never going to get your nursing home bills paid with gold.  You should have been with the smart people and...

BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.

 

 

CoolHandLuke exartizo Tue, 08/21/2018 - 20:12

Ya know....when I start seeing gold bugs on here losing doubt and confident bears like yourself...it's about time to go long. The fundamenta...(can't even say it w/o laughing) support it. I'm contrarian in thinking that it was driven this low because they know news popping shit is coming up.

“There's an old saying in Tennessee — I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again.”

pinkfloyd Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:41

only if the ashkarians allow it, or only if they cant control it anymore..I got something for ya..a graph when silver went to almost 50 bucks, then brought back down...I was perplexed at the situation..I chat with jim willie via email once in awhile so I asked hem WTF happened...He said, not paprphrasing, but, "sometimes when they control so many things at once they miss something"....I have no clue, but how strange...and it doeant matter how much gold the world buys, everyone could buy 8 quadzillion dollars and the askarian decendents would still be abe to flood the market with paper and keep the price down...

1. Silver cant really go any lower in "science' it takes more money to mine it etc.

2. without silver, iphones and solar panels etc would be DOA.

3. crypto does nothing of value, same as the dollar.

4. When NATO and guns and tanks and bombs start defending crypto, I might be interested, but crypto is nothing that cant do anything, cant make anything, basically its worthless and takes resources from the planet. ...Still holding on to mine but at a small amount, just to play the game, same as I do when I gamble at the casino...I just do it for fun.

Crawdaddy Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:51

contemplating the "Sizable" rally...since August 1971.

Seems like the gold thieves won a long time ago. Oh well, that bad boat wreck back in the 90's settled my concerns for good. I'm a bystander now.

 

Fantasy Free E… Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:54

There is a potential issue with gold. One staple in the toolbox for organized support is to squelch any asset which has the potential of being a profitable bearish position. Buying power created by profitable bearish positions is a threat to the whole manipulative process. There will likely be all kinds of efforts to kill rallies in gold for a considerable period of time.

 

http://quillian.net/blog/the-centrally-planned-stock-market/

 