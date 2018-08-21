Cudmore: "Everything Is Adding Up To A Sizable Gold Rally"

After five months of losses, everything is falling into place for gold to get a reprieve, according to Bloomberg strategist Mark Cudmore.
Via Bloomberg,
Gold touched a 19-month low last week, down 15% from a peak in April.
Just as bears reach peak-excitement, the gold bugs are going to get some play time.
The catalyst will be the positive shift in the yuan, brought about by a significant spike in yuan forward points.
The link between the two assets is intuitive: dollar-yuan has become a dominant pair in influencing the broad dollar trend and gold is a relatively clean dollar play.
Further, dollar-yuan directly impacts China’s purchasing power for dollar-denominated commodities. That’s relevant when China is the largest importer of so many metals.
The gold bounce is being assisted by Trump’s latest comments on Fed policy and currency markets.
Two of the largest speculative positions in markets are the Treasuries short...
and the dollar long...
Both are suffering and that’s good for the yellow metal that also has an inverse relationship to real yields.
One positioning squeeze often begets another.
In an almost unprecedented move, net speculative positioning in gold and silver futures has collapsed in recent weeks.
As Peter Boockvar notes, "for those who care about gold such as myself, in the just released CFTC data for the week ended Tuesday, speculators went net short for the first time since December 2001 when gold was priced at $275 an ounce. It’s tough to find a more contrarian indicator."
All this couldn’t come together at a more awkward time for gold bears: last week’s CFTC report showed that net gold shorts are at a record.
That means it could well be gold’s time to shine.
Comments
I am dumbfounded.
In reply to Wrong Cudmore and all Gold… by exartizo
Yep, Lucy holding the "gold rally" just to pull it out from Charlie Brown. "Ha, ha!!!" Over, and over, and over, and over, and over again...
In reply to I am dumbfounded. by Dr.Strangelove
waited for the gold rally for 5+ years, glad I sold some and bought bitcoin near $800 a year ago and made all my losses back from pet rock gold. Still have some gold left, will sell on any pop and get the hell out. Peter Schiff can have them all.
In reply to Yep, Lucy holding the "gold… by Coinista
I think it is exactly the right time to buy gold, perhaps not as a long term hold, but as a trade. September has always been the high point in the year for gold prices, and who knows, perhaps now the rally will resume it's traditional trajectory and continue to rally through February 2019.
In reply to Wrong Cudmore and all Gold… by exartizo
In reply to I think it is exactly the… by east of eden
At least he details the reason for his position. You, not so much.
In reply to Wrong Cudmore and all Gold… by exartizo
Ya know....when I start seeing gold bugs on here losing doubt and confident bears like yourself...it's about time to go long. The fundamenta...(can't even say it w/o laughing) support it. I'm contrarian in thinking that it was driven this low because they know news popping shit is coming up.
“There's an old saying in Tennessee — I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again.”
In reply to Wrong Cudmore and all Gold… by exartizo
only if the ashkarians allow it, or only if they cant control it anymore..I got something for ya..a graph when silver went to almost 50 bucks, then brought back down...I was perplexed at the situation..I chat with jim willie via email once in awhile so I asked hem WTF happened...He said, not paprphrasing, but, "sometimes when they control so many things at once they miss something"....I have no clue, but how strange...and it doeant matter how much gold the world buys, everyone could buy 8 quadzillion dollars and the askarian decendents would still be abe to flood the market with paper and keep the price down...
1. Silver cant really go any lower in "science' it takes more money to mine it etc.
2. without silver, iphones and solar panels etc would be DOA.
3. crypto does nothing of value, same as the dollar.
4. When NATO and guns and tanks and bombs start defending crypto, I might be interested, but crypto is nothing that cant do anything, cant make anything, basically its worthless and takes resources from the planet. ...Still holding on to mine but at a small amount, just to play the game, same as I do when I gamble at the casino...I just do it for fun.
In reply to only if the ashkarians allow… by pinkfloyd
Even dead cats bounce but they are still dead.
Gold bitchez! That’s right I said it.
If by rally he means a drop of another $200, then I can see his point.
I bought 500 LTC today I'll take that fake $400 a coin again all day lol...now that's a profit you can sleep with..gold meh.
contemplating the "Sizable" rally...since August 1971.
Seems like the gold thieves won a long time ago. Oh well, that bad boat wreck back in the 90's settled my concerns for good. I'm a bystander now.
What does the Gartman oracle say?
About time.
... or not. Paper beats rock. Even kids know that.
There is a potential issue with gold. One staple in the toolbox for organized support is to squelch any asset which has the potential of being a profitable bearish position. Buying power created by profitable bearish positions is a threat to the whole manipulative process. There will likely be all kinds of efforts to kill rallies in gold for a considerable period of time.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-centrally-planned-stock-market/
I have both added to my stack at the lows and opened a small long with xauusd with tight stop.
Every gold rally since late 2011 -
"And.......it's gone!"
But still...just keep stackin' or buy Tesla. Your choice.