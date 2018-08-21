Facebook Bans "Activist Mommy" Elizabeth Johnston As The Purge Of Conservatives Accelerates

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,
We are witnessing the greatest purge of conservative voices in modern American history.
Social media websites are the marketplace of today, and the tech giants have decided that they are going to take control of public conversation by removing any conservative voices that “offend” them. And it turns out that there are vast numbers of prominent conservative voices that are deemed to be deeply “offensive”. We all knew that the technocrats were not going to stop with Alex Jones, but many had hoped that they would at least slow down a little bit. Armies of Internet censors have been hired to weed out “toxic ideas”, and we get more reports of good conservative people being censored with each passing day. For example, earlier today I came across an article about how Facebook had just banned extremely popular “Activist Mommy” Elizabeth Johnston…
“Apparently, I upset the ‘Thought Police’ over at Facebook with something I posted,” Johnston told CBN News Monday. “When I clicked on Facebook to post something last Wednesday, I couldn’t post and was notified I had been banned for ‘hate speech.’ Facebook refused to tell me what I posted that was hateful, so how am I supposed to prevent an infraction in the future?”
Johnston, who has more than 600,000 followers on Facebook, often speaks out on controversial social issues such as homosexuality and pornographic Sex-Ed curricula in public schools.
Facebook subsequently apologized and restored her ability to post, but this wasn’t the first time that Facebook has censored her.
In fact, it turns out that she was suspended three separate times for her views in 2017…
This is not the first time Johnston has been blocked from the social media platform. In 2017, Facebook shut down her account for expressing biblical views on homosexuality.
She argued that the Bible does not condone homosexuality and she quoted scriptures from the Old and New Testament to support her. Facebook quickly removed the post and suspended Johnston’s account on three separate occasions. Facebook told Johnston her post did not “follow the Facebook Community Standards.”
Will it soon get to the point where anyone that has a Biblical worldview on sex and morality is censored by the social media giants?
Another conservative outlet that is being censored by Facebook is Prager University…
BREAKING: We’re being heavily censored on @Facebook.
Our last 9 posts are reaching 0 of our 3 million followers. At least two videos were deleted last night for “hate speech” including our recent video with @conservmillen.
SHARE to spread awareness about big tech censorship!
One of the videos that was identified by Facebook as “hate speech” was entitled “Make Men Masculine Again”.
If that is hate speech, then I have no idea what “hate speech” is anymore.
Of course the truth is that anything that offends politically-correct sensibilities in any manner whatsoever is now considered to be “hate speech”, and that is why one prominent theology professor was recently banned by Facebook…
In another case, a theology professor was banned by Facebook in June after he criticized a sexually-suggestive video promoting homosexuality to children.
“This clip is about celebrating sexual perversity, not ‘sexual diversity,'” said Dr. Robert A.J. Gagnon of Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
And it appears that independent journalist Laura Loomer was banned by Facebook for simply posting video of her being assaulted by a corrupt Democrat…
The unpublishing of her Facebook page comes less than 24 hours after Ms. Loomer posted her video of her being assaulted by a soon-to-be-congresswoman while asking her questions at a political rally for U.S. Congressional candidate Ilhan Omar in Minnesota on Saturday.
Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian Muslim, forcefully grabbed Laura Loomer, a Jewish independent journalist, then took her phone when Loomer approached her with questions that the congresswoman would not answer.
It is getting to the point where those with conservative views simply are not going to be able to use the dominant social media platforms.
So what do we do?
We desperately need platforms that value free speech, but developing those platforms takes an immense amount of time, energy, money and resources. That is why we need to support projects such as REAL.video and others that are showing how social media networks are really supposed to operate.
The creator of REAL.video, Mike Adams, has been one of the leading voices in the battle against Internet censorship…
Speech alone should not be blamed for inciting “division” or provoking emotions. Those emotions and divisions occur within the mind of the receiver of a message; these emotions should not be blamed on the speech itself. Why does Facebook fear that people could be emotionally influenced by speech and why does Facebook use this as a reason to censor that speech from their social media platform? The freedom to speak on controversial topics should remain, no matter how people react in divisive or provocative ways. Facebook cannot protect people from their own reactions to information on the internet. No one should ever want to live in a world where an elite group of technocrats try to protect the public from “offensive” speech or information that makes people think a different way. When Facebook tries to rid their platform of controversial thought, they are only censoring the right of anyone to speak freely on the platform. This controlling, micromanagement of speech, assisted with AI and algorithms, will only force people to speak about certain topics or events in “approved” ways. This speech control is deliberate and planned – a disgusting attempt to make people think a certain way.
The good news is that the social media giants are not invulnerable.
In fact, Facebook has been losing massive amounts of traffic in the United States, and without a doubt the censorship of conservatives is contributing to that.
It is very foolish for any business to make a large percentage of their customers very, very angry, but that is precisely what Facebook and other social media platforms have been doing.
So if they want to censor us, we will simply move to other platforms that will not censor us.
They may think that they are all-powerful right now, but they won’t be so powerful when millions of us leave and never return.
Comments
If any of you are still patronizing these sham commie sites*, well, fuck you
*FB, twitter, youtube, linked in, vimeo, amazon, paypal, plus Apple, Google, Microsoft products. Oh and don't forget the scary 23 and me and ancestry dna traps.....ETC.
Only faggots use Facebook.
In reply to If any of you are still… by Bigly
Damn! I'd do her.
Errr... I mean... that sucks. WTF is Facebook doing banning her? Do they ban the fugly ones as well?
In reply to Only faggots use Facebook. by homiegot
What’s FaceBook?
In reply to Damn! I'd do her. by ThinkerNotEmoter
Only soyboy lefturds use Facebook to gossip or have a faggy circle jerk.
While whore millennials use Instagram.
Real men laugh at their lefturd attention whoring antics and shame them:
Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer Chelsea Handler Peed on Video Leaked
https://celebrity-leaks.net/chelsea-handler-peed-on-video-leaked/
In reply to What’s FaceBook? by ghengis86
... we were just speaking of clickbait degenerates, and then you showed up.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Wait until you see this PURGE...
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to ... we were just speaking of… by opport.knocks
its a coup
In reply to Wait until you see this… by loop
Thank David Brock, the architect!
In reply to its a coup by stant
I've never seen a successful business model that tried to ban or lose half of its customers. Screw Shitbook. If they ever got a dime of government money, they should be sued for a few trillion dollars.
In reply to Damn! I'd do her. by ThinkerNotEmoter
It is not a business model, it is a business for power.
In reply to I've never seen a successful… by I am Groot
Yet MILLIONS of White Americans DO use FB and Zuckerberg is helping to SHAPE their worldview.
Just like his fellow tribe members do with TV, movies, and so forth.
THIS IS A WAR, unless and until you understand that you will be unable to fight back.
"I began to sense faintly that secrecy is the keystone of all tyranny. Not force, but secrecy ... censorship. When any government, or any church for that matter, undertakes to say to its subjects, this you may not read, this you must not see, this you are forbidden to know, the end result is tyranny and oppression, no matter how holy the motives." -- Robert A. Heinlein
CNN: Antifa’s Violence Against ‘Bigots’ Is ‘Right’
Trump Speechwriter Fired for Attending 2016 “White Nationalist” Event
Andrew Anglin August 21, 2018
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. Dr Joyce is a retired professor from England.
In reply to Only faggots use Facebook. by homiegot
Fact: The Jew who runs the facebook monopoly wants to silence conservatives. He is silencing conservatives.
If you speak about this and identify the crimes against the constitution, you may be targeted for hate speech.
Jews are a very tiny percent of the population and yet are crawling all over this Marxist coup. Why the hell is that? Their numbers are too small, something is going on. They created Marxism it isn't a coincidence. They were crawling allbover the Bolsheviks too. Marx was a Jew. Once again, small numbers.
In reply to Yet MILLIONS of White… by Skip
I stopped reading newspapers when I got sick of the obvious lies - never mind the stories where I did not know the truth, the obvious lies were bad enough.
I was barely able to afford a TV before I realized there was no point in watching it due to the obscene level of lies and propaganda.
Fbook pissed me off before I even got aboard - how long ago was that?
Let them censor all they like.
The bad news is that your team loses their voice.
The good news is all the time you free up when you stay away from that shit.
Walk away. There is a whole world out there.
P.S.
1. Why is there only one "Fbook"? No excuses once they piss off a critical mass of their audience.
2. I still maintain that it should be possible to build a totally decentralized "Fbook" that seamlessly bypasses all attempts at censorship by bad actors. Of course, such a model would also bypass all attempts at monetization so I guess there is no money in it. But the fact that Fbook has not already been bypassed by a billion versions of a decentralized "Fbook" suggests more to me that there is a very low "quality" of computer programmers out there and / or the entire industry is totally corrupt. (And before anyone whinges about compatability, that's nothing that a few protocols can not fix. Text, AV -it is all old tech now.)
Remember the 90s? - "Why re-invent the wheel? Just re-use someone else's code!" Ten years later, "Eeek! Y2K!" Yeah, I guess that might happen if you just brainlessly re-use other people's code. Could it be that modern "programmers" actually don't know jack shit apart from re-using other-people's code? That would explain why there is only one Fbook, amongst other things. Hint to new graduates: If you have your computing degree and yet you have no idea how to bypass Fbook or hack Fbook then you should definitely demand your money back. They taught you nothing.
In reply to Fact: The Jew who runs the… by Ms No
+1 for mentioning the DNA traps. Yep, you'd have to be pretty stupid to pay to submit your DNA to a gubermit DNA database. And no, I don't care how cool the Ancestry company's TEEVEE commercials are:
Hey, I'm 1/47th Cherokee! Wait, why are the police at my door?
In reply to If any of you are still… by Bigly
laura loomer is a piece of shit zionist jew who wants american goyim to hate all the Palestinians too so its even easier to shoot their unarmed medics and shriek ‘Israel is defending itself.’
And she went out of her way to harass a Palestinian.
Imagine if the roles were reversed is all.
In reply to +1 for mentioning the DNA… by TalkToLind
You can actually blame the Russians for this: https://freedomoutpost.com/the-hoax-of-the-palestinians/
In reply to laura loomer is a piece of… by I Am Jack's Ma…
why in the hell does someone not develop a competing platform?
why don't the tylers develop a competing platform?
In reply to If any of you are still… by Bigly
Sue Facebook.
for what?...user agreement breach on a free site?
In reply to Sue Facebook. by homiegot
Technically they are a utility. And I'm pretty sure they have taken government money supplied by conservative taxpayers. Their server farms should be burned to the ground. Anybody know where they are ?
In reply to for what?...user agreement… by hoist the bs flag
Thank you. One of the reasons I continually ask, "Why is there only one Fbook?" is answered in your short post.
Server farms? Sounds like large infrastructure cost to me? Can't be replicated by many different people?
Govt hand-outs? Yes, in that case if yas all paid for it then yas should all own a part of it. Or else anyone should be able to get a govt hand-out to start up a competing Fbook.
I still maintain that it is possible to build a decentralized version of Fbook (see above).
I will also continue to ask, "Why is there only ONE Fbook?", because ignoring this question means to deliberately accept second-"best" and leads directly to tyranny - the acceptance of no competition, the fight for control of the ONLY ONE ... let's get real here, tyrants don't care how much people complain, as long as they are ineffective. "Yes, we've almost finished fixing Fbook" ... 20 years later they are saying the same thing while continuing to do what they have always done.
Computers are cheap. Hard drives are cheap. Programming is cheap. UPSs are cheap. A decentralized model SHOULD be possible. To any programmers out there: How hard would it be to write a simple email program that had a Fbook-style user interface and an ability to expose some messages to the whole world? What is missing? A million telephone lines to handle potential high volumes of traffic? To what extent is that a problem?
It shits me no end that this simple little fact is completely ignored:
Either Fbook is a natural monopoly and should be treated as such or else there should be a billion alternatives out there.
The Fbook problem will NEVER be solved unless we address this one fact.
In reply to Technically they are a… by I am Groot
i've not understood why rob roy at SWCH has not done something like this. he has the biggest server farm not government owned. as is sitting on a backbone in las vegas. i too continue to ask why no competition at this level.
In reply to Thank you. One of the… by PT
Dems utterly destroyed in the midterms and handing Trump re-election in 2020.
I want to have sex with pretty, conservative activist mommies. Will I get banned for admitting that?
You are on a techno soy boy watch list.
In reply to I want to have sex with… by Implied Violins
www.hagmannreport.com was given a 90-day livestream ban by YT, today. Why? Maybe because they came out in support of www.infowars.com and Alex Jones?
So did Bill Maher.
In reply to www.hagmannreport.com was… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Why are y'all goyim sitting around and waiting for FaceBook to purge YOU?
I see it!... If it makes any sense, you WILL be purged. :(
In reply to Why are y'all goyim sitting… by TalkToLind
I remind you Zuckerberg may call himself a Jew, but that is in name only. He has zero Semitic blood and practices absolutely none of the Torah the heart of Judaism. He is a cold blooded robot atheist Satanist with no soul. He is a creation of the most evil organization on the planet, the CIA. Sadly, too many people up voted your obvious distortion of who that monster really is.
In reply to Why are y'all goyim sitting… by TalkToLind
A good article here on this issue.
https://www.wnd.com/2018/08/mask-off-social-media-censor-king-revealed/
Their killing the white farmers in s. Africa. I would think persecution of peoples here would go along with the cycle.
Why I do not see a class action??? either the conservatives are lazy or they scare easy.
When I was shadow banned by youtube, I sent them a letter from the lawyer reminding them in Canada we have the Charter of rights that forbid them from discriminating against me , they immediately quit their shenanigans .
Don't need the commie bitches.
these outcasts should start broadcasting their Mastodon addresses for all to hear and see...
aww.. so sad...Facebook didn't want to bake your conservative cake? boo hoo snowflake
see how user agreements and capitalism works you moronic hypocrites? fuck you
Clearly you are a communist/socialist/fascist of some kind or another who has total contempt for any kind of personal freedom and liberty free from any form of government tyranny. You do not belong in anything close to a DEMOCRATIC constitutional republic. You should pack up and go to Cuba or Venezuela as they are much closer to your political philosophy.
Facebook is not capitalism or capitalist. It is pure fascism and it is a monster corporation which was created by the "Shadow Government" a criminal rogue agency. It is in criminal violation of the 1st and 4th amendment rights of every U.S. citizen. You are the moron who does not even know the basic political concepts which makes life tolerable on this wretched planet.
In reply to aww.. so sad...Facebook didn… by hoist the bs flag
Eat a fucking dick, Faggot.
In reply to aww.. so sad...Facebook didn… by hoist the bs flag
Oh knows no more social media...That should hide the truth ha ha ha ha
Mental retards...
Time for conservatives to get together and build competition for YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and all the rest of these leftist owned social media / online video sites. It is NOT rocket science. A few good programmers could make billions from all the conservatives who would leave these trash data controllers.
The bastards seem upset. Is it brown acid time again?
Ban the use of twitter or Facebook in your homes..many are doing just that.
I and a lot of my peers at other companies have blacklisted the likes of Twitter, Facebook, Disqus, Spotify, CNN and others on our corporate (and home) firewalls. From a purely business perspective they are nothing but time-wasters anyway. Twit on your own time.
In reply to Ban the use of twitter or… by shankster
Then how's Donny gonna get his rhetoric across?
In reply to Ban the use of twitter or… by shankster
this bullshit only ensures that the current "dominant" social media will go the way of the dinosaur. They are paving the road to their own destruction.
Zuckerberg needs to be arrested and divested of any interest in this CIA created device. Anyone who works for Facebook should be investigated and prosecuted if they had any involvement in this illegal censorship. Facebook needs to then be subject to a new "internet bill of rights" after congress passes it this fall. All government spy agencies should be unplugged from this intrusive, invasive, and be prohibited from using it as an intelligence gathering device on U.S. citizens which is violating everyone's fourth amendment rights.
Why is the CIA in league with this particular Jew? Is it legal to ask that?
In reply to Zuckerberg needs to be… by bobsmith5
because the winklevoss jew twins wouldn't play along.
In reply to Why is the CIA in league… by Ms No
The day they 'shut down' their version of FB was the EXACT day FB was founded. Coincidence? No way.
In reply to Why is the CIA in league… by Ms No