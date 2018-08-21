Facebook's Secret "User-Reputation Score" Exposed

In a hideous reflection of China's already-prevalent 'Social Credit' system - which is a rating assigned to each citizen based on government data regarding their economic and social status - The Washington Post reports that Facebook has begun to assign its users a reputation score, predicting their trustworthiness on a scale from zero to one.
Under the guise of its effort to combat 'fake news', WaPo notes (citing an interview with Tessa Lyons, the product manager who is in charge of fighting misinformation) that the previously unreported ratings system, which Facebook has developed over the last year, has evolved to include measuring the credibility of users to help identify malicious actors.
Users' trustworthiness score between zero and one isn’t meant to be an absolute indicator of a person’s credibility, Lyons told the publication, nor is there is a single unified reputation score that users are assigned.
“One of the signals we use is how people interact with articles,” Lyons said in a follow-up email.
“For example, if someone previously gave us feedback that an article was false and the article was confirmed false by a fact-checker, then we might weight that person’s future false news feedback more than someone who indiscriminately provides false news feedback on lots of articles, including ones that end up being rated as true.”
The score is one measurement among thousands of behavioral clues that Facebook now takes into account as it seeks to understand risk.
“I like to make the joke that, if people only reported things that were [actually] false, this job would be so easy!” said Lyons in the interview. “People often report things that they just disagree with.”
But how these new credibility systems work is highly opaque.
“Not knowing how [Facebook is] judging us is what makes us uncomfortable,” said Claire Wardle, director of First Draft, research lab within Harvard Kennedy School that focuses on the impact of misinformation and is a fact-checking partner of Facebook, of the efforts to assess people’s credibility.
“But the irony is that they can’t tell us how they are judging us - because if they do the algorithms that they built will be gamed.”
This all sounds ominously like the Orwellian China 'social credit' system, which in addition to blocking the flights and trains, the Global Times noted that the names of those with low social credit scores had been shamed on a public list, said Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission, via news website chinanews.com.
Those on the list could be denied loans, grants, and other forms of government assistance, Wei added.
“Hou’s phrase that the ‘discredited people become bankrupt’ makes the point, but is an oversimplification,” Zhi Zhenfeng, a legal expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times.
“How the person is restricted in terms of public services or business opportunities should be in accordance with how and to what extent he or she lost his credibility.”
“The punishment should match the deed.”
“Discredited people deserve legal consequences.”
“This is definitely a step in the right direction to building a society with credibility.”
Many observers have likened China’s ‘social credit’ system to that shown in Netflix’s Black Mirror episode ‘Nosedive’ in which a world where people can rate each other from one to five stars for every interaction they have.
It seems Silicon Valley's leaders saw the same episode...
Coming to America soon...
Comments
Fakebook User == Loser
Does calling it KikeBook degrade my score?
In reply to Fakebook by Cryptopithicus Homme
Shekelbook? Kikebook, all the same.
In reply to Does calling it KikeBook… by TahoeBilly2012
Hillary(!) score = negative infinity. It is based on users' trustworthiness after all.
Another f'ed up method to give the socialist a high positive ranking, the freedom and liberty loving individual very low ranking.
In reply to Shekelbook? Kikebook, all… by Truther
If you're not already out of the system, you should be. Hellloooooooooo.
Go!
Now! STOP READING AND GET OUT.
In reply to Hillary score = negative… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Shits given: None.
There is already plenty of information out there to show you that using FB is unwise.
In reply to If you're not already out of… by Killtruck
I think it’s perfectly reasonable to demonize anyone who works there.
In reply to Shits given: None. There is… by pods
<---Fuck FakeBook, either dropped it or never used it
<-- I still use it.....
In reply to I think it’s perfectly… by A Sentinel
Fakebook.
In reply to <---Fuck FakeBook, either… by Stan522
facefook
In reply to Fakebook. by Richard Chesler
Don't use Facebook but what if someone joins a discussion about the fake birth certificate and how they just started using Gimp and now they understand how the pasting and layers work and how someone could have left the layers unmerged. Do they get a higher or lower score?
In reply to facefook by SubjectivObject
For example, if someone previously seems to like (let's say) Hillary or Obama and uses our Soros fact-checkers™, then we might weight that person’s future feedback more than someone who posts Trump, Zerohedge or Alex Jones content and uses doubleplusungood oldthink words like "fake news". <<said Tessa Lyons-Laing, a facebook thinkpol comrade>>
https://www.care.org/about/people/board/tessa-lyons-laing
In reply to Don't use Facebook but what… by RAT005
you get points for learning GIMP
In reply to Don't use Facebook but what… by RAT005
Snip the FaceBook hardwire to the internet. Then smash Zuck's BB sized nuts on an anvil.
Controlling a free people should rate as criminal conduct.
In reply to facefook by SubjectivObject
#DeleteFacebook
In reply to Fakebook. by Richard Chesler
.
In reply to Fakebook. by Richard Chesler
Get your FaceBook FEMA score.
Find out if you're scheduled for a FEMA camp.
In reply to Fakebook. by Richard Chesler
I hear having a liberal bias gets you +50 bonus points.
In reply to Get your score. Find out if… by css1971
A "liberal" in today's USA is the antithesis of Classic Liberalism.
They are all useful idiots for the Puppeteers.
In reply to I hear having a liberal bias… by Brazen Heist II
Well well well, so now we have a Chinese like rating system, like that's going to end well.
If you haven't deleted your account now surely you'll have enough common sense to do it after this revelation.
I think they're sealing their own fate with garbage like this. How is this not going to be used like a malicious tool by people with a grudge?
Idiotic...
In reply to Fakebook. by Richard Chesler
Tyrants can't help themselves. They have to control the masses. May Zuck follow the same successful path as AOL.
In reply to Well well well, so now we… by glenlloyd
You guyz don't get it.
Google uses ranking systems that amount to a popularity poll mixed with a user profile that determines what ads you will see. And it uses a similar ranking system to determine the order of your search results.
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion use a credit score that the consumer has very little control of, yet it affects his/her ability to get credit to buy a house, a car, appliances, get credit cards, etc. The funny thing about getting credit is that you have to go into debt (borrow money and pay it back) to get credit.
YouTube uses a popularity ranking system (number of subscribers) to pay its 'YouTuber' stars.
Prospective employers use your internet presence and rank your candidacy by your google search results. You have an internet reputation whether or not you like it.
Not so sure this technique will go away too soon.
In reply to Well well well, so now we… by glenlloyd
Is that why I can’t buy a bus ticket? ….. Or get any decent service at the lost and found window looking for my missing loincloth?
FaceHook needs to be a little less snoopy and Google a lot less gropey.
Live Hard, I Told Them That The Tomahawk Is A Rubber Replica, Damn It!, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to You guyz don't get it… by Insurrector
Make pariahs out of Facebook users.
In reply to If you're not already out of… by Killtruck
.
Why?
The more time they spend on FB means less of a chance I have to interact with them in real life
In reply to Make pariahs out of Facebook… by A Sentinel
I am making $150 every hour by working on the web at home. A month ago I have gotten $19723 from this activity. This activity is exceptionally astounding and its normal income for me is superior to anything my past office work. This activity is for all and everyone can without much of a stretch join this correct now by utilize this link...go to this site home media tech tab for more detail bless your heart
HERE☛ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to . Why? The more time they… by TMac2000
I'll pay you $3.00 to get lost and take you multi level marketing scam with you....
In reply to I am making $150 every… by sandra.lposdas
But, but, FaceHook has fugitive apprehension teams and the moral high ground!
Oooooh shit! … Sucky Zuck’s Imbecile Army is after me too?
I swear it was just one little dlp-shit slip.
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/12226311#comment-12226311
Live Hard, I Hope They Don’t Come For Me Hiding Under The Planter In The ZH Courtyard. … You Kindhearted Z Head Readers Won’t Turn Me In Wills Ya? .. I’m Not Worth THAT Much Dead And I Can’t Post My Messages Of Joyfulness, Kindness And Hope From A High Security Ward In A Straight Jacket!! … Some Days I Feel Like A Cross-Dressing Anne Frank Without Enough Hair To Braid And I Can’t Find My Dairy Or A Pencil, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to . Why? The more time they… by TMac2000
As has been shown even if you are not in the fb system your internet tracks are. And of course if you want to see what data fb may have on you, again even if you've never added yourself to their little old misunderstood system, you have to fucking add yourself to their fucking system. That needs to fucking change.
In reply to If you're not already out of… by Killtruck
soon you wont be able to have a bank account without a FB account... or get a paycheck... or wash your nuts
it will be like needing a drivers license to go on the internet.. and there will be fines for everything just like driving
In reply to As has been shown even if… by JamcaicanMeAfraid
How long until Facebook starts selling their credit score to institutions just like China? They already got caught a decade ago with a plan to allow employers to buy access to your private wall and profile, as if they had your password, so they could check you out even if you refused to give them access. Watch them start using all the 3rd party websites they run scripts on to compile this score as well.
In reply to If you're not already out of… by Killtruck
LOL Reputation score=chance of voting liberal democrat.
Amazing how fb wants to slaughter free speech claiming a "social network" and "private property" yet wants absolute command of our constitutional election cycle and who gets elected. They screwed the pooch once and guaranteed Hillary the win and failed miserably. Now they're doing every type of censoring possibly including a "reputation score" for a do over in hopes of gaining social traction that will allow them to actually convert elections to the people they want.
These people are George Orwell on steroids.
In reply to Hillary score = negative… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Trump did not win by accident - he is part of the whole gang of thugs running circles around everybody. Facebook is part of the data tracking system (promis) developed in the 70's- the new thing is that everybody willingly participates in making sure the data is fresh.
In reply to LOL Reputation score=chance… by Last of the Mi…
Trump "is part of the whole gang" ? Somebody should tell FaceFuck, Goobels, and the rest of the Media. They apparently didn't read the message.
In reply to Trump did not win by… by zedwood
This is nothing more than a fb "purity" score and if that doesn't scare the shit out of you then you need to consider more oxygen in your diet.
In reply to LOL Reputation score=chance… by Last of the Mi…
so the FB user credibility score is based on whether or not another user agrees with your viewpoints or post...regardless of whether or not your posts are true and accurate? sounds like fake news across the board to me---this is the most inaccurate guideline ever. Fucking bragbook---get rid of that shit.
In reply to Shekelbook? Kikebook, all… by Truther
#EliminateFacebook
In reply to so the FB user credibility… by Snaffew
It’s users are stupid. Spread the word.
In reply to #EliminateFacebook by Chupacabra-322
"You really, really LIKE me." FaceFuck is for losers that think "likes" are the range of feelings for a human being. FaceFuck is a conduit for the weak and gullible. If you have a hundred friends, you don't know what a friend is, and you don't have any friends.
In reply to so the FB user credibility… by Snaffew
You're right. The Jewish Supremacy Psychosis has reached the melting point.
The time has come to burn the dumb Satanic Judaic religion to the ground. And this is already underway.
In reply to Shekelbook? Kikebook, all… by Truther
Take Islam with you and I might concur.
There are no superior Monkeys in the jungle.
In reply to You're right. The Jewish… by SocratesSolutions
Fakebook
whatever you call it, what it really is is a
Slaveledger
In reply to Shekelbook? Kikebook, all… by Truther
Note on my grading scale.
Please carry on.
In reply to Does calling it KikeBook… by TahoeBilly2012
Facewho?
Seriously, stop being a tool.
In reply to Note on my grading scale… by Consuelo
Fuck Facebook
In reply to Facewho? Seriously, stop… by Theosebes Goodfellow
I cant see a new Michael Jackson song....Kick me kike me don't you facebook like me....
In reply to Does calling it KikeBook… by TahoeBilly2012
(Follow me quickly in desperation and vote thumbs down you Satanic Judaic bought bots of the cult being burned down to the ground. For Rothschild's lousy ass will be kicked forever off the World Stage right along with yours.)
Well now, we have to be honest now right. Everything is right out in the open now. Facefuck was designed by Satanic Jews to herd you 911'd cows in America. Don't want to be a murdered cow? What can you do about it now? How now cow? Don't cower. They took down your twin tower—for they thought you would always cower. I think not.
Without question, the Satanic Jews have caused way too much havoc on this world. They are a sickening black plague upon humanity. The Jewish cult, the Satanic 'religion' must and will be bombed out of mental existence. This is already underway. What is the best thing that you yourself can do to facilitate this inevitability? Just start with three things. Then once you have mastered the material, get these three things to everybody you know who is able to also master the material. The 4th item below is from the man who is telling you what they are doing to you to destroy your environment.
#1. Know what Christopher Bollyn is saying. The Zionist Jews did 911. That is 1000%. Now you will know in more detail, who, how, and most importantly, why. Start with the following and review many times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aOhnK01wMY&t=13s
#2. You need to know real history now, not the sickening lie the Satanic Jews have forcefed you with as you've been strapped and drained of your lifeblood in their matrix. Find out what the former Zionist Jew here, Mr. Benjamin Freedman, is telling you. Find out the real history of this world.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAgYBcc4bX4&t=1070s
#3. Find out about the absolutely authentic Protocols of Zion. In the nutshell of Zionism about to be crushed, this is exactly what they have done to you. For in their dogshit Satanic cult 'religion' you are nothing but animals to be used and slaughtered at will.
https://archive.org/details/TheProtocolsOfTheLearnedEldersOfZion
#4. His name is Dane Wiginton. A foremost guy on what is happening in the skies and being dumped on our heads. Find out all you can about him. We are being poisoned by Rothschild evil. Burn Rothschild down first and foremost ladies and gentlemen. I'll help you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSivMYa_xqc
In reply to Does calling it KikeBook… by TahoeBilly2012
Youtube videos? You don't have any more credible sources, like Wikipedia?
In reply to Well now, we have to be… by SocratesSolutions
Sir, may I offer you a fresh glass of Hemlock.
In reply to Well now, we have to be… by SocratesSolutions
Fuckbook at it again?
In reply to Fakebook by Cryptopithicus Homme