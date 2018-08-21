Majority Of Russians Believe "Secret Groups" Conspiring To Undermine Their 'Traditional Values'

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 20:35

No, this isn't necessarily about 'Russiagate' or NATO encroachment per se, but a new poll has found that almost two-thirds of Russians surveyed believe there's an organized plot afoot to undermine their traditional national values and society

Recently the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTSIOM) published the results of a survey of 2,000 Russians which suggests the majority of the Russian public believes there's a broad anti-Russian conspiracy targeting the 'old values' namely things like family, heterosexual monogamy, and patriotic history.

Vladimir Putin inside a Russian Orthodox cathedral with a bishop. Image: EPA via Al Jazeera

The VTSIOM is Russia's oldest and most recognizable polling group and is linked to the state. 

In recent years, over two decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, both the Russian state led by President Vladimir Putin and the one-thousand-year-old Russian Orthodox Church have emerged as working in tandem to combat what's perceived as the secularizing and anti-Russian inroads of Western Europe

The Moscow Times presents the survey's findings within the context of this recent return of Russian church-state conservatism as follows

In recent years, Russia has positioned itself as a defender of conservative values in the face of European liberalism. Some analysts argue the Soviet Union fostered a world view that encouraged conspiratorial thinking, a mind-set that promotes the same type of thinking today. 

Sixty-six percent of Russians polled by VTsIOM agreed with the statement that “there is a group of people who seek to rewrite Russian history and replace the historical fact in order to hurt Russia and diminish its greatness.” 

And perhaps of more interest is that 63% surveyed agreed with the statement that “a group of people are trying to destroy the spiritual values formed by Russians through the propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.” 

The survey didn't get into the specifics of precisely how this might occur; however, high profile incidents like police crackdowns on gay pride parades in Moscow in recent years have spotlighted things like same-sex marriage, which remains illegal under in the country.

From a survey by the Russian independent Levada Center, via PN

After a number of attempted public demonstrations, Moscow city and district courts unanimously agreed to ban 'pride parades' for the next 100 hundred years

Other notable incidents include the arrest and imprisonment of the band Pussy Riot — a group most Russians consider sexually explicit and offensive for their history of shocking displays, including public orgies, which Putin himself has condemned as degenerate  but which has been lionized in Western press and by political leaders as defending human rights and basic freedoms

Meanwhile an analyst for VTSIOM, Oleg Chernozub, is cited by The Moscow Times as saying the poll's results suggest the Russian public is growing more astute to a "quite obvious" attempt to subvert traditional values and revise history.

And interestingly, RT's report of the same VTSIOM survey notes of a related poll conducted this summer "that 57 percent of Russians believe that the US claims of successful manned Moon missions were lies and that the documented proof of these missions was forged".

Tags
Magazine Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
Skip JSBach1 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

Absolutely it is no mystery. Sadly the facts, while somewhat still available keep going down the memory hole.

The sexual morality of the White and Christian nations.

Jenji Kohan and the Jewish Hyper-Sexualization of Western Culture

And they do the VERY same thing in the Muslim nations:

Ayatollah Khamenei Says Jews are Behind Feminism In Mother’s Day Speech March 19, 2017

As we speak, Jews are looking to incite young middle class women who watch American TV and movies in Iran to slowly chip away at their country’s norms. Right now international Jews like Facebook’s Cheryl Sandberg are encouraging Iranian women to use the social media platform to break the law, in stark contrast to Facebook’s rush to oblige the German state to censor free political speech.

While cuckservatives would applaud women taking off their hijabs in Iran, the goal is to open up a slippery slope. The head scarf in Iranian Islam is not mandated as a constricting beekeeper suit like in Sunni countries, but instead a tasteful and even fashionable outward show of modesty.

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Jewish Ethnic Networking

They take our money:
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!

And that is the mere tip of a gigantic iceberg...
The media makes stars. Who owns the media?
Who Controls America?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
LaugherNYC techengineer Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

The Russian’s traditional values of sleeping late, getting drunk, smacking women around, and blaming all their problems on the “other”? Yeah, we know.

It was the Joos.  And the moon landings were faked,

Exccept that Japanese and several other nations’ lunar orbiters have photographed the actual sites of the Apollo missions, including foot prints and the rovers and LEMs. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-party_evidence_for_Apollo_Moon_la…

 

Some of the hi def photos NASA has taken more recently are absolutely awesome.  So let’s see:

The USA faked the lunar landings

It was Kennedy;s fault that Nikita put those missiles in Cuba and almost blew up the world

The US CIA and Israel false flagged  9/11 - and it was Joos dressed up as Arabs everywhere celebrating the fall of the towers and the “humuliation of the great Satan” by killing thousands of completely innocent people from over 50 nations by hijacking planes and flying them into the buildings...

And Russia’s economy sucks because it isn’t Vlad and his cronies stealing all the money it’s the Joos

Oh, the Joos also faked the Syrian chemical attacks (despite dozens of previous attacks Assad actually took credit for to intimidate the opposition)

The London Novochok attacks were done by the Mossad, because they always make a hash of things, unlike the precision-perfect Russian intelligence operations.

And so on...

 

I’m not surprised whatever Russians believe these days. In a few more years, the only President most Russian teens will ever have known is President for life Putin. Tsar Vladimir Vladimiovich I, has his hypersonic nuclear penis to combat Pussy Riot!

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
Rich Monk Tue, 08/21/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

Same as during the 1917 revolution in Russia. The same marxist, communist, atheist, zionist (((Money Changers))) Tribe of criminals, thieves, and murderers!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Kokulakai Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:12 Permalink

I know. Hagmann and Hagmann was given a strike by YT and is prohibited from live streaming for 90 days! Why? They came out this week in defense of Alex Jones and Infowars. So why the strike? No idea. There is no transparency, no way to address the charges against them. Welcome to the new Dark Age, 2.0 and your techno tyrant slave masters.

www.hagmannreport.com

www.infowars.com/app

www.jihadwatch.org (MasterCard revoked his ability to process credit cards).

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
Sabibaby Tue, 08/21/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

It's the Chinese who are trying to undermine white everywhere. Probably run the NY Times too and push white hate as much as they can, everywhere they can.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Thordoom DesScorp Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:25 Permalink

It is no coincident that Russians are know to be very philosophically based people. They always think and cogitate about life and such.

Also it is wonderful to see that after the revival of the Russian Orthodox Church the support for traditional family values getting stronger and degeneracy is condemned.   

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Thordoom DesScorp Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:25 Permalink

It is no coincident that Russians are know to be very philosophically based people. They always think and cogitate about life and such.

Also it is wonderful to see that after the revival of the Russian Orthodox Church the support for traditional family values getting stronger and degeneracy is condemned.   

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
rlouis Tue, 08/21/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

Ideological subversion (as former KGB agent talked about it in the 1970's):

Demoralization

Destabilization

Crisis

Normalization

 

~ 'It takes 15-20 years to demoralize a nation because that is the time necessary to raise and educate a generation.'

__________________________

Demoralization -  sexual perversion, drug abuse, breakdown of family, degrading education

Destabilization - gross income inequality, inflation, financial bubbles

Crisis - lack of law, breakdown of community, currency crisis

Normalization - serfdom, illiteracy, weak, sick, dependent

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
gearjammers1 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

USA is a nation of immigrants. White Christian immigrants. Our mistake was to import Jewish immigrants with their weird degenerate religion. Our founders warned us about Jews, but did we listen ?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Roacheforque Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

The cultural identity war is global, and the strategy to erect a liberal 5th column in Russia - the "inside out" approach - works in tandem with the "outside in" approach (surround Russia with Sunni Muslim immigrants).

As the chart shows, it will be far more difficult to poison Russian culture, and even in the U.S., the tables have turned under the influence of global nationalism, as it rises up against the forces of evil.

It is not a "perfect good"  that stands against the forces of evil, but it will do.

https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/search?q=cultural+identity

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Juliette Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

It is a conspiracy, yes. Conspiracies exist and they are very real. It is not a theory. It's the Jews, led by George Soros at the current time, who seek to undermine and eradicate all white and Christian values, traditions, culture and heritage. The Germans were right.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
RagnarRedux Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:13 Permalink

Putin: First Soviet Government Was 85% Jewish

"Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at least 80 percent of the members of the first Soviet government were Jewish."

“I thought about something just now: The decision to nationalize this library was made by the first Soviet government, whose composition was 80-85 percent Jewish,”

https://www.timesofisrael.com/putin-first-soviet-government-was-mostly-…

https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/1st-soviet-gov-t-was-80-jewish-says-puti…

Sever Plocker(Jewish): Stalin's Jews

"We mustn't forget that some of greatest murderers of modern times were Jewish"

https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-3342999,00.html

Nobel Laureate Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: 200 Years Together, A History Of The Russians And The Jews

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/jan/25/russia.books

https://twohundredyearstogether.wordpress.com/page/1/

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/02/20/english-translation-of…

Frank Britton: Behind Communism

http://www.jrbooksonline.com/pdf_books/behind%20communism.pdf

Holodomor

The Jewish Ethnic Cleansing Of Europeans

https://holodomorinfo.com/

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

No Shit Sherlock - Novichok - Banned from running/competing under Russian flag . . . . . .

Maybe Putin's meet with Mutti could reverse the hysterical Russophobia narrative.

We can see which side Trump's chosen . . . again, today. No more Good Cop Cookies left in the Jar, no more benefit-of-the-doubt necessary there - No Siree Bob.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:31 Permalink

Of course the satanic worshipers are always planning to destroy the family like they did in the UK and the US. 

the Russians will be waiting for them to cut them to pieces.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RagnarRedux Davidduke2000 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:41 Permalink

UK: Jewish Involvement In The Promotion Of 'Hate Speech' Laws, Multiculturalism, Mass Immigration, Denationalization, Subversion Of Traditional Values

http://balder.org/judea/Hate-Speech-Laws-Immigration-Jewish-Influence-B…
http://balder.org/judea/Hate-Speech-Laws-Immigration-Jewish-Influence-F…

The SS Empire Windrush: The Jewish Origins Of Multicultural Britain

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2015/07/12/jews-the-ss-empire-win…