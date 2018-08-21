Majority Of Russians Believe "Secret Groups" Conspiring To Undermine Their 'Traditional Values'

No, this isn't necessarily about 'Russiagate' or NATO encroachment per se, but a new poll has found that almost two-thirds of Russians surveyed believe there's an organized plot afoot to undermine their traditional national values and society.
Recently the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTSIOM) published the results of a survey of 2,000 Russians which suggests the majority of the Russian public believes there's a broad anti-Russian conspiracy targeting the 'old values' — namely things like family, heterosexual monogamy, and patriotic history.
The VTSIOM is Russia's oldest and most recognizable polling group and is linked to the state.
In recent years, over two decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, both the Russian state led by President Vladimir Putin and the one-thousand-year-old Russian Orthodox Church have emerged as working in tandem to combat what's perceived as the secularizing and anti-Russian inroads of Western Europe.
The Moscow Times presents the survey's findings within the context of this recent return of Russian church-state conservatism as follows:
In recent years, Russia has positioned itself as a defender of conservative values in the face of European liberalism. Some analysts argue the Soviet Union fostered a world view that encouraged conspiratorial thinking, a mind-set that promotes the same type of thinking today.
Sixty-six percent of Russians polled by VTsIOM agreed with the statement that “there is a group of people who seek to rewrite Russian history and replace the historical fact in order to hurt Russia and diminish its greatness.”
And perhaps of more interest is that 63% surveyed agreed with the statement that “a group of people are trying to destroy the spiritual values formed by Russians through the propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.”
The survey didn't get into the specifics of precisely how this might occur; however, high profile incidents like police crackdowns on gay pride parades in Moscow in recent years have spotlighted things like same-sex marriage, which remains illegal under in the country.
After a number of attempted public demonstrations, Moscow city and district courts unanimously agreed to ban 'pride parades' for the next 100 hundred years.
Other notable incidents include the arrest and imprisonment of the band Pussy Riot — a group most Russians consider sexually explicit and offensive for their history of shocking displays, including public orgies, which Putin himself has condemned as degenerate — but which has been lionized in Western press and by political leaders as defending human rights and basic freedoms.
Great to meet the strong & brave young women from #PussyRiot, who refuse to let their voices be silenced in #Russia. pic.twitter.com/7JVkZ9TYx3— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 4, 2014
Meanwhile an analyst for VTSIOM, Oleg Chernozub, is cited by The Moscow Times as saying the poll's results suggest the Russian public is growing more astute to a "quite obvious" attempt to subvert traditional values and revise history.
And interestingly, RT's report of the same VTSIOM survey notes of a related poll conducted this summer "that 57 percent of Russians believe that the US claims of successful manned Moon missions were lies and that the documented proof of these missions was forged".
Comments
PETITION URGING PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP TO GRANT PRIORITY TO WHITE SOUTH AFRICAN FARMERS
https://michaelsavage.com/?p=22983
Gonna post this at the top of a few threads. Please take a minute and sign it.
Probably from the same elite group of assholes that have been fucking with the U.S. population for decades. We need to get these fuckers into the sun light and then lynch their asses.
In reply to PETITION URGING PRESIDENT… by overbet
The same plot as in the US.
***A must see banned documentary on Israeli strangle hold over US & and most prophetic prediction towards the end of this documentary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fknkVxBMciM
Also history is repeating itself in America much like it did in Germany:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5NqwJP_Ogw
In reply to Probably from the same elite… by chubbar
Absolutely it is no mystery. Sadly the facts, while somewhat still available keep going down the memory hole.
The sexual morality of the White and Christian nations.
Jenji Kohan and the Jewish Hyper-Sexualization of Western Culture
And they do the VERY same thing in the Muslim nations:
Ayatollah Khamenei Says Jews are Behind Feminism In Mother’s Day Speech March 19, 2017
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Jewish Ethnic Networking
They take our money:
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
And that is the mere tip of a gigantic iceberg...
The media makes stars. Who owns the media?
Who Controls America?
In reply to And everything to do with… by JSBach1
I know how you feel Ivan.
In reply to Absolutely it is no mystery… by Skip
Gee, I wonder (((who))) is trying to subvert traditional moral values? So hard to figure out! Wow ... tough one ... I hope they find out (((who)))
In reply to I by Gaius Frakkin'…
Russians should take heart that rt.com placed #17th today on voat:
https://voat.co/v/VoatStatistics/2683739
Zerohedge is #9 on voat total for links submitted. If you only count v/news, it is #3!
In reply to Gee, I wonder (((who))) is… by inosent
.
In reply to And everything to do with… by JSBach1
There's also an organized plot in the US.
In reply to PETITION URGING PRESIDENT… by overbet
Jews.
In reply to There's also an organized… by JSBach1
The Russian’s traditional values of sleeping late, getting drunk, smacking women around, and blaming all their problems on the “other”? Yeah, we know.
It was the Joos. And the moon landings were faked,
Exccept that Japanese and several other nations’ lunar orbiters have photographed the actual sites of the Apollo missions, including foot prints and the rovers and LEMs. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-party_evidence_for_Apollo_Moon_la…
Some of the hi def photos NASA has taken more recently are absolutely awesome. So let’s see:
The USA faked the lunar landings
It was Kennedy;s fault that Nikita put those missiles in Cuba and almost blew up the world
The US CIA and Israel false flagged 9/11 - and it was Joos dressed up as Arabs everywhere celebrating the fall of the towers and the “humuliation of the great Satan” by killing thousands of completely innocent people from over 50 nations by hijacking planes and flying them into the buildings...
And Russia’s economy sucks because it isn’t Vlad and his cronies stealing all the money it’s the Joos
Oh, the Joos also faked the Syrian chemical attacks (despite dozens of previous attacks Assad actually took credit for to intimidate the opposition)
The London Novochok attacks were done by the Mossad, because they always make a hash of things, unlike the precision-perfect Russian intelligence operations.
And so on...
I’m not surprised whatever Russians believe these days. In a few more years, the only President most Russian teens will ever have known is President for life Putin. Tsar Vladimir Vladimiovich I, has his hypersonic nuclear penis to combat Pussy Riot!
In reply to Jews. by techengineer
life n limb itself... https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/08/verizon-throttled-fire-departments-unlimited-data-during-calif-wildfire/
90% of Zhegers are russians.
Or georgians
5 zhedgers do not Believe that "Secret Groups" are Conspiring To Undermine Their 'Traditional Values'
In reply to life n limb itself... https:… by WillyGroper
Is the secret group CNN?
joo filth
In reply to Is the secret group CNN? by shankster
You may be right.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdrCtIL-nQs
.
In reply to joo filth by 07564111
You may be crazy
But it just may be a lunatic they're looking for
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo9t5XK0FhA
In reply to You may be right. https:/… by silverer
Couldn't help myself.
Anyway, back to Russia, certainly with the US and NATO knocking at Russia's front, back and side doors, it would be smart to foster this kind of skepticism.
Wish we(US) would have done the same after Kennedy was assassinated. It was too late by the time Nixon won.
In reply to You may be crazy But it… by The Blank Stare
Same as during the 1917 revolution in Russia. The same marxist, communist, atheist, zionist (((Money Changers))) Tribe of criminals, thieves, and murderers!
They should be concerned. The leftists won't stop until every perversion is allowed. I am sick of it. I don't care what adults do behind closed doors but expecting everyone to celebrate those freaks? Oh hell no!
I posted a link yesterday to a US professor that is advocating sex with trees. You can't make this shit up in your worst nightmare.
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/08/20/study-more-ecosexual-professo…
They advocate every perversion under the sun, yet the 1st Ammendment is under a full frontal assault.
In reply to They should be concerned. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I know. Hagmann and Hagmann was given a strike by YT and is prohibited from live streaming for 90 days! Why? They came out this week in defense of Alex Jones and Infowars. So why the strike? No idea. There is no transparency, no way to address the charges against them. Welcome to the new Dark Age, 2.0 and your techno tyrant slave masters.
www.hagmannreport.com
www.infowars.com/app
www.jihadwatch.org (MasterCard revoked his ability to process credit cards).
In reply to They advocate every… by Kokulakai
Don't be a square. it helps the environment. Trees need to have some fun sometimes and get fertilized.
In reply to They should be concerned. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It's the Chinese who are trying to undermine white everywhere. Probably run the NY Times too and push white hate as much as they can, everywhere they can.
Majority Of Russians Believe "Secret Groups" Conspiring To Undermine Their 'Traditional Values'
And they're right.
It is no coincident that Russians are know to be very philosophically based people. They always think and cogitate about life and such.
Also it is wonderful to see that after the revival of the Russian Orthodox Church the support for traditional family values getting stronger and degeneracy is condemned.
In reply to Majority Of Russians Believe… by DesScorp
It is no coincident that Russians are know to be very philosophically based people. They always think and cogitate about life and such.
Also it is wonderful to see that after the revival of the Russian Orthodox Church the support for traditional family values getting stronger and degeneracy is condemned.
In reply to Majority Of Russians Believe… by DesScorp
yep
yep
1. Ashkenazi Jews.
2 .Soros
3. Muslims
Ideological subversion (as former KGB agent talked about it in the 1970's):
Demoralization
Destabilization
Crisis
Normalization
~ 'It takes 15-20 years to demoralize a nation because that is the time necessary to raise and educate a generation.'
__________________________
Demoralization - sexual perversion, drug abuse, breakdown of family, degrading education
Destabilization - gross income inequality, inflation, financial bubbles
Crisis - lack of law, breakdown of community, currency crisis
Normalization - serfdom, illiteracy, weak, sick, dependent
Gee, I wonder why.
So the Russians are actually more aware of what's happening to them than Americans are.
USA is a nation of immigrants. White Christian immigrants. Our mistake was to import Jewish immigrants with their weird degenerate religion. Our founders warned us about Jews, but did we listen ?
The cultural identity war is global, and the strategy to erect a liberal 5th column in Russia - the "inside out" approach - works in tandem with the "outside in" approach (surround Russia with Sunni Muslim immigrants).
As the chart shows, it will be far more difficult to poison Russian culture, and even in the U.S., the tables have turned under the influence of global nationalism, as it rises up against the forces of evil.
It is not a "perfect good" that stands against the forces of evil, but it will do.
https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/search?q=cultural+identity
It is a conspiracy, yes. Conspiracies exist and they are very real. It is not a theory. It's the Jews, led by George Soros at the current time, who seek to undermine and eradicate all white and Christian values, traditions, culture and heritage. The Germans were right.
Same ((( secret group ))) that is trying to re-make the US in their own ugly, perverted, evil image.
Oy vey, that sounds like anti-semitism goy. Remember the 6 gorillion!
Putin: First Soviet Government Was 85% Jewish
"Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at least 80 percent of the members of the first Soviet government were Jewish."
“I thought about something just now: The decision to nationalize this library was made by the first Soviet government, whose composition was 80-85 percent Jewish,”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/putin-first-soviet-government-was-mostly-…
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/1st-soviet-gov-t-was-80-jewish-says-puti…
Sever Plocker(Jewish): Stalin's Jews
"We mustn't forget that some of greatest murderers of modern times were Jewish"
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-3342999,00.html
Nobel Laureate Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: 200 Years Together, A History Of The Russians And The Jews
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/jan/25/russia.books
https://twohundredyearstogether.wordpress.com/page/1/
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/02/20/english-translation-of…
Frank Britton: Behind Communism
http://www.jrbooksonline.com/pdf_books/behind%20communism.pdf
Holodomor
The Jewish Ethnic Cleansing Of Europeans
https://holodomorinfo.com/
Yeah (((secret groups)))...wonder who that could be? Fucking Bolshevik jews should be utterly crushed and defeated. Send them to Israel or Hell.
The Rise & Fall Of The Jewish-Russian Oligarchs (Part I & Part II)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2Cl8lSv9Is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2nNtynZAiI
No Shit Sherlock - Novichok - Banned from running/competing under Russian flag . . . . . .
Maybe Putin's meet with Mutti could reverse the hysterical Russophobia narrative.
We can see which side Trump's chosen . . . again, today. No more Good Cop Cookies left in the Jar, no more benefit-of-the-doubt necessary there - No Siree Bob.
Of course the satanic worshipers are always planning to destroy the family like they did in the UK and the US.
the Russians will be waiting for them to cut them to pieces.
UK: Jewish Involvement In The Promotion Of 'Hate Speech' Laws, Multiculturalism, Mass Immigration, Denationalization, Subversion Of Traditional Values
http://balder.org/judea/Hate-Speech-Laws-Immigration-Jewish-Influence-B…
http://balder.org/judea/Hate-Speech-Laws-Immigration-Jewish-Influence-F…
The SS Empire Windrush: The Jewish Origins Of Multicultural Britain
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2015/07/12/jews-the-ss-empire-win…
In reply to Of course the satanic… by Davidduke2000
Probably orchestrated by the same nation-less group that is attempting to overthrow the US government.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bX3EZCVj2XA
When "Khaganates" keep losing "badly" in the neighborhood!... Unlike Western Europe!!