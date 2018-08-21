Paul Manafort Found Guilty On 8 Counts, Mistrial Declared On Other Ten

Jurors in the trial of former Paul Manafort have reached a verdict on eight of the 18 counts against the former Trump aide. After a day of passing notes to the Judge, they said they were unable to reach a decision on the other 10.
Manafort was found guilty on all five tax fraud counts, while the other three are related to his failure to disclose foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.
The verdict comes at the end of two and a half weeks of testimony, which included 27 witnesses and 88 documents submitted into evidence. Earlier, the jury asked Judge T.S. Ellis earlier in the day what would happen if they couldn't reach a verdict on a count, and Ellis told them to keep working on it.
"If we cannot come to a consensus for a single count, how can we fill in the verdict sheet?" the jurors asked in the note.
"It is your duty to agree upon a verdict if you can do so," said Ellis, who encouraged each juror to make their own decisions on each count. If some were in the minority on a decision, however, they could think about the other jurors' conclusions.
Give "deference" to each other and "listen to each others' arguments," said Ellis, adding "You're the exclusive judges ... Take all the time which you feel is necessary."
Manafort stands accused of 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and obfuscating foreign bank counts in the first trial brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election - despite the charges stemming from his work for the then-Ukrainian governing party.
Prosecutors claim that Manafort raked in $65 million into foreign bank accounts between 2010 and 2014, while spending over $15 million on luxury purchases over the same time frame - including high-end clothing, real estate and other items such as this $15,000 ostrich jacket.
Manafort faced up to 305 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
Comments
Very odd that the defense presented no defense. Usually that only happens when they are very confident that the prosecution failed to make a case in a very obvious to the jury.
Or by the same logic, maybe the prosecution presented an open and shut case.
You unprincipled partisan hack, why you trying to defend a swamp creature?
IRS guilty of insider trading...
https://nypost.com/2018/08/15/whistleblower-makes-shocking-irs-insider-trading-allegations/
Note: You should have seen what they’ve done in the renewables sector...
Nice to see you're still around Chumblez. The majority of posters now have tied themselves up in so much hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance that it's barely worth reading.
Now why did Trump surround himself with Manafort/Cohen? How well does he read people? If well, that's a story in itself. A president must have integrity no matter how well he does all else. It, his integrity, is now officially worth watching. Not guilty by association, but surely tarnished by it.
your story explains why hillary is still married to bill. and why they got together in the first place.
That may be true but I'm not chasing that rabbit.
The fact they both knew early on who Chelsea's real father was/is while maintaining the facade, tells all...
And...there is a verdict -- in a different case:
Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan gets NO jail time. Federal judge sentences him to time served and three months of supervised release. NO fine.
https://truepundit.com/rigged-imran-awan-gets-no-prison-time-in-crooked…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/21/ex-dem-it-aide-imran-awan-av…
YET, at the same time:
Maria Butina now gets cruel treatment at American hands while in custody:
http://theduran.com/american-persecution-of-russian-maria-butina-takes-…
Unbelievable - I can only hope he was given immunity and allowed to leave in exchange for testimony that will implicate DWS and her crew for Treason. If she walks along with him, then it's all over. Doesn't matter who is in the WH, and that would mean all the Q stuff is a LARP. I hope that is not the case -
Posted again - https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_some_dots/
You had probably better brace yourself, because it isn't looking good for justice.
for someone who claims to be "winning," you seem quite angry, upset, and unsettled most all the time.
8 of 18 ... Solid W, Herr Mueller
Meanwhile ... DOJ says you are not allowed to know how much Herr Mueller and his rabid Dobermans are spending for all the criminal Russian collusion activity they've uncovered
https://www.wnd.com/2018/01/doj-conceals-how-much-mueller-spending-on-t…
Hey asshole:
Manafort is a different person than Trump being tried for pedestrian tax crimes that took place 2 years or more before the election.
So why is there shit dripping down your chin, faggot?
"Whine Fuhrer Trump"
I have a great idea. Let's replace him with dictator Hillary.
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_some_dots/
Read and learn
Anti Trumper on the jury no doubt.
ANYTHING to hurt Trump.
You're defending a DC insider scumbag that once worked to get Hillary in office?
You are unprincipled. If you have any integrity left you will remove yourself from the discussion immediately.
I am Chumbawamba.
thanks.
Look at all the downvotes I'm getting on that. Tshmoosely is apparently not the only unprincipled hack around here.
They are a bunch of shopping carts with 2 bad wheels on the same side. They don't give a fuck about corruption unless its someone to the left of them. They are all about the "teams" and not much more.
Unprincipled is being kind.
In reply to Look at all the downvotes I… by chumbawamba
you are chumbaCrybaby
Is this intended to hurt my feelings or something?
The delusion is real.
He may be a scum bag, but he's our scum bag!
Nice to see you again. Keep up the good work.
No response from the unprincipled partisan hack.
Who will defend tshmoosely?
You are CUCK...
You are PROJECTING...
thanks for the smile :).
he is chumbaTard
You got anything, Sally?
Yea it does appear Manafort is a crook and probably guilty of many crimes. If so, he deserves justice just as anyone else would.
Whether any of his crimes involve Trump is the only issue that really matters in this case.
This also raises the issue of equal justice. As crooked as Manafort may be, there are hundreds if not thousands of others in DC who have done all the same things and worse and are still doing them today but they are not indicted and prosecuted, even in cases where there is ample evidence in the public domain to indict if not convict them.
So rooting for Manafort to get away with his crimes is not the right response. If he is guilty let him go down and hope he takes as many swamp creatures with him as possible.
The only issue I have with this is that Mueller's team of hacks has overstepped their boundaries - this case - and whether he is guilty or not - have nothing to do with the non-existent Russian Collusion issue, for which the Special Counsel was empaneled to begin with.
I do not care about Manafort one bit. He was and is an insider - and has some dirt on him at some level.
No question the Mueller investigation is a sham and should have never been started in the first place. It seems Trump is ramping up the rhetoric in preparation to make a move on this soon.
The reality is we already know Mueller was involved in crimes far worse than what he is supposedly investigating Trump for (BM's role in U1 and 9/11 come to mind) so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.
Trump has allowed it to go on rather than fire him and deal with the attacks that would bring so IMO his team has concluded they have a strong enough hand to play regardless of what Mueller comes up with, assuming he comes up with anything on Trump.
Come on, they only go after one of their own when it serves the purposes of someone higher on the food chain. Manafort is an edible snack for much larger creatures.
-chumblez.
Agreed. My point is I don't feel sorry for him or hope he gets off just because he is being betrayed and attacked by worse criminals than him.
He played in the swamp for decades and made lots of blood $ on shady dealings. Now he pays the price. My only hope is that his case drags more of them into legal jeopardy.
Well, there goes 1 member of the swamp.
Only n + 1 to go.
-chumblez.
"Crickets Chirping"
I threw in the sound effect to help emphasize the point of your post.
The Clinton crime syndicate won't face any prosecution, they're protected by the MSM, the Elites, and every Socialist Leftard that still believes the USSR, North Korea, and Germany did it wrong.
And they could walk around in baby skin jackets, much less ostrich, and be called great recyclers, saving the earth from evil "take women's rights away" republicans.
That is just how those idiots roll.
