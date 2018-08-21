Paul Manafort Found Guilty On 8 Counts, Mistrial Declared On Other Ten

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 16:41

Jurors in the trial of former Paul Manafort have reached a verdict on eight of the 18 counts against the former Trump aide. After a day of passing notes to the Judge, they said they were unable to reach a decision on the other 10. 

Manafort was found guilty on all five tax fraud counts, while the other three are related to his failure to disclose foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

The verdict comes at the end of two and a half weeks of testimony, which included 27 witnesses and 88 documents submitted into evidence. Earlier, the jury asked Judge T.S. Ellis earlier in the day what would happen if they couldn't reach a verdict on a count, and Ellis told them to keep working on it. 

"If we cannot come to a consensus for a single count, how can we fill in the verdict sheet?" the jurors asked in the note. 

"It is your duty to agree upon a verdict if you can do so," said Ellis, who encouraged each juror to make their own decisions on each count. If some were in the minority on a decision, however, they could think about the other jurors' conclusions. 

Give "deference" to each other and "listen to each others' arguments," said Ellis, adding "You're the exclusive judges ... Take all the time which you feel is necessary."

Manafort stands accused of 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and obfuscating foreign bank counts in the first trial brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election - despite the charges stemming from his work for the then-Ukrainian governing party. 

Prosecutors claim that Manafort raked in $65 million into foreign bank accounts between 2010 and 2014, while spending over $15 million on luxury purchases over the same time frame - including high-end clothing, real estate and other items such as this $15,000 ostrich jacket.

Manafort faced up to 305 years in prison if convicted on all charges. 

two hoots GoFuqYourself Tue, 08/21/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

Now why did Trump surround himself with Manafort/Cohen?  How well does he read people?  If well, that's a story in itself.  A president must have integrity no matter how well he does all else.  It, his integrity, is now officially worth watching.  Not guilty by association, but  surely tarnished by it.

JSBach1 Bill of Rights Tue, 08/21/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

And...there is a verdict -- in a different case:

Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan gets NO jail time. Federal judge sentences him to time served and three months of supervised release. NO fine.

 

https://truepundit.com/rigged-imran-awan-gets-no-prison-time-in-crooked…

 

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/21/ex-dem-it-aide-imran-awan-av…

 

YET, at the same time:

 

Maria Butina now gets cruel treatment at American hands while in custody:

 

http://theduran.com/american-persecution-of-russian-maria-butina-takes-…

Colonel Jessup JSBach1 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

Unbelievable - I can only hope he was given immunity and allowed to leave in exchange for testimony that will implicate DWS and her crew for Treason. If she walks along with him, then it's all over. Doesn't matter who is in the WH, and that would mean all the Q stuff is a LARP. I hope that is not the case -

Posted again - https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_some_dots/

bowie28 chumbawamba Tue, 08/21/2018 - 16:43 Permalink

Yea it does appear Manafort is a crook and probably guilty of many crimes.  If so, he deserves justice just as anyone else would.

Whether any of his crimes involve Trump is the only issue that really matters in this case.

This also raises the issue of equal justice.  As crooked as Manafort may be, there are hundreds if not thousands of others in DC who have done all the same things and worse and are still doing them today but they are not indicted and prosecuted, even in cases where there is ample evidence in the public domain to indict if not convict them.

So rooting for Manafort to get away with his crimes is not the right response.  If he is guilty let him go down and hope he takes as many swamp creatures with him as possible.

 

 

Colonel Jessup bowie28 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 16:50 Permalink

The only issue I have with this is that Mueller's team of hacks has overstepped their boundaries - this case  - and whether he is guilty or not - have nothing to do with the non-existent Russian Collusion issue, for which the Special Counsel was empaneled to begin with.

 

I do not care about Manafort one bit. He was and is an insider - and has some dirt on him at some level.

bowie28 Colonel Jessup Tue, 08/21/2018 - 17:00 Permalink

No question the Mueller investigation is a sham and should have never been started in the first place.  It seems Trump is ramping up the rhetoric in preparation to make a move on this soon. 

The reality is we already know Mueller was involved in crimes far worse than what he is supposedly investigating Trump for (BM's role in U1 and 9/11 come to mind) so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Trump has allowed it to go on rather than fire him and deal with the attacks that would bring so IMO his team has concluded they have a strong enough hand to play regardless of what Mueller comes up with, assuming he comes up with anything on Trump.

 