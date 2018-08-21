Paul Manafort Found Guilty On 8 Counts, Mistrial Declared On Other Ten

Jurors in the trial of former Paul Manafort have reached a verdict on eight of the 18 counts against the former Trump aide. After a day of passing notes to the Judge, they said they were unable to reach a decision on the other 10.

Manafort was found guilty on all five tax fraud counts, while the other three are related to his failure to disclose foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

Paul Manafort found guilty of filing a false income tax return 2x. Guilty of 5 counts of tax fraud 2010-2014. 1 count failing to disclose foreign bank account. 8 guilty verdicts of 18 possible counts according to @PaulaReidCBS — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) August 21, 2018

The verdict comes at the end of two and a half weeks of testimony, which included 27 witnesses and 88 documents submitted into evidence. Earlier, the jury asked Judge T.S. Ellis earlier in the day what would happen if they couldn't reach a verdict on a count, and Ellis told them to keep working on it.

"If we cannot come to a consensus for a single count, how can we fill in the verdict sheet?" the jurors asked in the note.

"It is your duty to agree upon a verdict if you can do so," said Ellis, who encouraged each juror to make their own decisions on each count. If some were in the minority on a decision, however, they could think about the other jurors' conclusions.

Give "deference" to each other and "listen to each others' arguments," said Ellis, adding "You're the exclusive judges ... Take all the time which you feel is necessary."

Manafort stands accused of 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and obfuscating foreign bank counts in the first trial brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election - despite the charges stemming from his work for the then-Ukrainian governing party.

Prosecutors claim that Manafort raked in $65 million into foreign bank accounts between 2010 and 2014, while spending over $15 million on luxury purchases over the same time frame - including high-end clothing, real estate and other items such as this $15,000 ostrich jacket.

Paul Manafort’s ostrich jacket pretty much sums up Paul Manafort https://t.co/5gpAvFcY4E pic.twitter.com/YqgP3KAzBh — Barbara Tuck (@neptunelib) August 11, 2018

Manafort faced up to 305 years in prison if convicted on all charges.